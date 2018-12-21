STBON
Pusica returns to lead Northeastern past Bonnies 64-59

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2018

BOSTON (AP) Vasa Pusica scored 16 points with seven assists including a slick bounce pass through the key to Anthony Green for a dunk that provided what proved to be the winning points in Northeastern's 64-59 victory over St. Bonaventure on Friday.

Pusica snapped a 55-all tie with three free throws after being fouled outside the arc then delivered his pass to Green for a 60-55 lead with 1:33 to go. Three more free throws completed an 8-0 run with 15 seconds left.

Pusica, who missed the last six games with a wrist injury, finished 5-of-10 shooting with two 3-pointers. Green was 5 of 5 and had six rebounds.

Northeastern (6-6) led 27-25 at halftime before shooting 71 percent in the second half.

Courtney Stockard made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points with six rebounds for the Bonnies (4-8), who have lost three straight. Jalen Poyser added 12 points and Kyle Lofton 11.

Key Players
K. Lofton
D. Gresham Jr.
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
7.8 Pts. Per Game 7.8
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
45.8 Field Goal % 33.3
34.5 Three Point % 37.5
89.5 Free Throw % 71.4
+ 2 Jalen Poyser made tip-in 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Jalen Poyser 1.0
  Courtney Stockard missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Bolden Brace made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
  Bolden Brace missed 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on LaDarien Griffin 6.0
+ 2 Jalen Poyser made reverse layup 8.0
+ 1 Bolden Brace made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Bolden Brace made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Osun Osunniyi 14.0
  Lost ball turnover on Osun Osunniyi, stolen by Bolden Brace 16.0
Team Stats
Points 59 64
Field Goals 20-50 (40.0%) 22-42 (52.4%)
3-Pointers 8-17 (47.1%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 13-20 (65.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 29
Offensive 5 2
Defensive 19 23
Team 1 4
Assists 9 14
Steals 7 3
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 11 15
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
C. Stockard F
17 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
4
V. Pusica G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo St. Bonaventure 4-8 253459
home team logo Northeastern 6-6 273764
NEAST -5.5, O/U 138.5
Matthews Arena Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo St. Bonaventure 4-8 70.0 PPG 36.1 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Northeastern 6-6 72.6 PPG 31.9 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
11
C. Stockard F 19.4 PPG 6.6 RPG 3.2 APG 55.7 FG%
4
V. Pusica G 14.2 PPG 2.6 RPG 4.2 APG 38.2 FG%
Top Scorers
11
C. Stockard F 17 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
4
V. Pusica G 16 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
40.0 FG% 52.4
47.1 3PT FG% 36.8
84.6 FT% 65.0
St. Bonaventure
Starters
C. Stockard
J. Poyser
K. Lofton
T. Ngalakulondi
A. Ikpeze
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Stockard 34 17 6 3 2 0 2 3 6/18 3/8 2/2 1 5
J. Poyser 38 12 1 2 2 0 2 1 5/11 2/5 0/0 1 0
K. Lofton 35 11 0 1 1 0 1 5 3/7 1/1 4/4 0 0
T. Ngalakulondi 13 3 2 0 0 1 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 1
A. Ikpeze 14 2 3 0 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
Bench
N. Kaputo
O. Osunniyi
L. Griffin
A. Okoli
J. Galatio
B. Planutis
J. Lee
D. Welch
M. Moreaux
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Kaputo 16 7 3 1 0 0 0 1 2/4 1/2 2/2 0 3
O. Osunniyi 21 4 7 1 0 4 4 5 1/2 0/0 2/3 1 6
L. Griffin 26 3 1 1 2 0 1 1 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 0
A. Okoli 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Planutis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Moreaux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 24 9 7 5 11 21 20/50 8/17 11/13 5 19
Northeastern
Starters
V. Pusica
A. Green
J. Roland
B. Brace
D. Gresham Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Pusica 31 16 3 7 1 0 6 3 5/10 2/6 4/5 0 3
A. Green 26 11 6 0 0 2 1 1 5/5 0/0 1/4 1 5
J. Roland 15 7 3 0 0 0 2 4 2/5 2/4 1/2 0 3
B. Brace 29 6 3 4 1 0 2 3 1/4 1/3 3/4 0 3
D. Gresham Jr. 36 3 4 0 1 0 2 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 3
Bench
T. Murphy
J. Strong
J. Miller
S. Walters
M. Franklin
M. Boursiquot
S. Occeus
G. Eboigbodin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Murphy 16 9 2 0 0 1 0 1 3/7 0/1 3/3 0 2
J. Strong 14 7 2 0 0 0 2 0 3/4 0/0 1/2 0 2
J. Miller 8 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
S. Walters 19 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Franklin 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Boursiquot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Occeus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Eboigbodin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 25 14 3 3 15 16 22/42 7/19 13/20 2 23
NCAA BB Scores