Pusica returns to lead Northeastern past Bonnies 64-59
BOSTON (AP) Vasa Pusica scored 16 points with seven assists including a slick bounce pass through the key to Anthony Green for a dunk that provided what proved to be the winning points in Northeastern's 64-59 victory over St. Bonaventure on Friday.
Pusica snapped a 55-all tie with three free throws after being fouled outside the arc then delivered his pass to Green for a 60-55 lead with 1:33 to go. Three more free throws completed an 8-0 run with 15 seconds left.
Pusica, who missed the last six games with a wrist injury, finished 5-of-10 shooting with two 3-pointers. Green was 5 of 5 and had six rebounds.
Northeastern (6-6) led 27-25 at halftime before shooting 71 percent in the second half.
Courtney Stockard made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points with six rebounds for the Bonnies (4-8), who have lost three straight. Jalen Poyser added 12 points and Kyle Lofton 11.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|7.8
|Pts. Per Game
|7.8
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|45.8
|Field Goal %
|33.3
|34.5
|Three Point %
|37.5
|89.5
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|+ 2
|Jalen Poyser made tip-in
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Jalen Poyser
|1.0
|Courtney Stockard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Bolden Brace made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Bolden Brace missed 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on LaDarien Griffin
|6.0
|+ 2
|Jalen Poyser made reverse layup
|8.0
|+ 1
|Bolden Brace made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Bolden Brace made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Osun Osunniyi
|14.0
|Lost ball turnover on Osun Osunniyi, stolen by Bolden Brace
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|64
|Field Goals
|20-50 (40.0%)
|22-42 (52.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-17 (47.1%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|13-20 (65.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|29
|Offensive
|5
|2
|Defensive
|19
|23
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|9
|14
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|15
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Bonaventure 4-8
|70.0 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Northeastern 6-6
|72.6 PPG
|31.9 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|C. Stockard F
|19.4 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|3.2 APG
|55.7 FG%
|
4
|V. Pusica G
|14.2 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|4.2 APG
|38.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Stockard F
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|V. Pusica G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|7 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|52.4
|
|
|47.1
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|65.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Stockard
|34
|17
|6
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6/18
|3/8
|2/2
|1
|5
|J. Poyser
|38
|12
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5/11
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Lofton
|35
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3/7
|1/1
|4/4
|0
|0
|T. Ngalakulondi
|13
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Ikpeze
|14
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kaputo
|16
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|O. Osunniyi
|21
|4
|7
|1
|0
|4
|4
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|6
|L. Griffin
|26
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|A. Okoli
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Galatio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Planutis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Welch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Moreaux
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|24
|9
|7
|5
|11
|21
|20/50
|8/17
|11/13
|5
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Pusica
|31
|16
|3
|7
|1
|0
|6
|3
|5/10
|2/6
|4/5
|0
|3
|A. Green
|26
|11
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5/5
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|5
|J. Roland
|15
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|3
|B. Brace
|29
|6
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/4
|1/3
|3/4
|0
|3
|D. Gresham Jr.
|36
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Murphy
|16
|9
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|3/3
|0
|2
|J. Strong
|14
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Miller
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Walters
|19
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Franklin
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Boursiquot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Occeus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Eboigbodin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|25
|14
|3
|3
|15
|16
|22/42
|7/19
|13/20
|2
|23
