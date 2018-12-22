Popovic scores 19 as Boston College beats DePaul 65-62
CHICAGO (AP) Nik Popovic scored 19 points and Wynston Tabbs had 15 as Boston College rallied to beat DePaul 65-62 on Saturday.
Ky Bowman added 11 points and Chris Herren Jr. had 10 for the Eagles (9-2), who have won three straight.
Max Strus scored 16 points and Eli Cain added 14 for DePaul (8-3), which led by as much as 12 and was off to its best season start since 2002-03.
Tabbs hit a jumper to get the Eagles within one with 3:04 left before DePaul responded with a Femi Olujobi jumper and a Strus dunk. Tabbs' layup cut the deficit to one with 45 seconds left after a Boston College steal. Tabbs then stole the inbound pass and was fouled on a dunk attempt. His free throws gave the Eagles their first lead at 61-60.
After Strus missed a 3, Tabbs hit both foul shots for a 63-60 lead with eight seconds remaining. Cain made two free throws on the other end before Popovic hit two foul shots to seal it.
DePaul scored two points in the final 2:12.
Both teams struggled on offense with Boston College shooting 40 percent and DePaul 36.6 percent. The Eagles made just 3 of 18 shots from beyond the arc.
DePaul outrebounded Boston College 47-40.
Bowman, who averages 19.6 points per game, had four points on 2-for-7 shooting at halftime.
The Eagles ended the first half on an 8-0 run to cut their deficit to 32-28. Boston College shot 35.1 percent from the field to DePaul's 32.5 percent.
BIG PICTURE
Boston College is bouncing back from a 100-95 loss in overtime to Providence by winning three straight.
DePaul closes out its nonconference schedule with a solid 8-3 record, including an overtime win over Penn State. Yet the schedule becomes more treacherous and the Blue Demons haven't finished a season with a winning record since 2006-07.
UP NEXT
Boston College will play its nonconference finale Dec. 31 at home against Hartford.
DePaul will open its Big East schedule Saturday against Xavier.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|20.1
|Pts. Per Game
|20.1
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|8.0
|Reb. Per Game
|8.0
|42.0
|Field Goal %
|43.8
|31.3
|Three Point %
|35.1
|82.1
|Free Throw %
|73.2
|+ 1
|Nik Popovic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Nik Popovic made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Eli Cain
|3.0
|+ 1
|Devin Gage made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Devin Gage made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Ky Bowman
|6.0
|+ 1
|Wynston Tabbs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Wynston Tabbs made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Devin Gage
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Wynston Tabbs
|9.0
|Max Strus missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|62
|Field Goals
|26-65 (40.0%)
|26-71 (36.6%)
|3-Pointers
|3-18 (16.7%)
|4-24 (16.7%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|6-8 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|46
|Offensive
|9
|16
|Defensive
|25
|28
|Team
|7
|2
|Assists
|10
|14
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|15
|16
|Fouls
|11
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boston College 9-2
|78.5 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|13.1 APG
|DePaul 8-3
|80.4 PPG
|43.6 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|N. Popovic F
|13.1 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|0.8 APG
|58.8 FG%
|
31
|M. Strus G
|20.1 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|2.6 APG
|45.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Popovic F
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|M. Strus G
|16 PTS
|9 REB
|4 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|36.6
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|16.7
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Popovic
|33
|19
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|7/12
|0/2
|5/5
|1
|2
|W. Tabbs
|36
|15
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5/15
|0/2
|5/6
|0
|3
|K. Bowman
|40
|11
|8
|3
|2
|1
|4
|4
|5/15
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|8
|C. Herren Jr.
|29
|10
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4/10
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|1
|Ja. Hamilton
|16
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Ja. Hamilton
|15
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|0/2
|1
|0
|S. Mitchell
|27
|2
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|J. Reyes
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Kraljevic
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Gehan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Meznieks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. DiLuccio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Baker Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bohuny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Holtze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Jackowitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|65
|34
|10
|9
|4
|15
|11
|26/65
|3/18
|10/13
|9
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Strus
|39
|16
|9
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7/22
|1/10
|1/1
|3
|6
|E. Cain
|37
|14
|2
|3
|2
|3
|4
|2
|5/15
|2/11
|2/4
|0
|2
|F. Olujobi
|29
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4/7
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|2
|D. Gage
|28
|8
|4
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3/10
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|4
|P. Reed
|29
|6
|11
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Butz
|20
|7
|9
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|6
|L. Shreiner
|17
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|1
|F. Cameron
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Coleman-Lands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Maslennikov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ozanne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Diener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|62
|44
|14
|9
|6
|16
|18
|26/71
|4/24
|6/8
|16
|28
