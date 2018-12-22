BC
DEPAUL

No Text

Popovic scores 19 as Boston College beats DePaul 65-62

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 22, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) Nik Popovic scored 19 points and Wynston Tabbs had 15 as Boston College rallied to beat DePaul 65-62 on Saturday.

Ky Bowman added 11 points and Chris Herren Jr. had 10 for the Eagles (9-2), who have won three straight.

Max Strus scored 16 points and Eli Cain added 14 for DePaul (8-3), which led by as much as 12 and was off to its best season start since 2002-03.

Tabbs hit a jumper to get the Eagles within one with 3:04 left before DePaul responded with a Femi Olujobi jumper and a Strus dunk. Tabbs' layup cut the deficit to one with 45 seconds left after a Boston College steal. Tabbs then stole the inbound pass and was fouled on a dunk attempt. His free throws gave the Eagles their first lead at 61-60.

After Strus missed a 3, Tabbs hit both foul shots for a 63-60 lead with eight seconds remaining. Cain made two free throws on the other end before Popovic hit two foul shots to seal it.

DePaul scored two points in the final 2:12.

Both teams struggled on offense with Boston College shooting 40 percent and DePaul 36.6 percent. The Eagles made just 3 of 18 shots from beyond the arc.

DePaul outrebounded Boston College 47-40.

Bowman, who averages 19.6 points per game, had four points on 2-for-7 shooting at halftime.

The Eagles ended the first half on an 8-0 run to cut their deficit to 32-28. Boston College shot 35.1 percent from the field to DePaul's 32.5 percent.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College is bouncing back from a 100-95 loss in overtime to Providence by winning three straight.

DePaul closes out its nonconference schedule with a solid 8-3 record, including an overtime win over Penn State. Yet the schedule becomes more treacherous and the Blue Demons haven't finished a season with a winning record since 2006-07.

UP NEXT

Boston College will play its nonconference finale Dec. 31 at home against Hartford.

DePaul will open its Big East schedule Saturday against Xavier.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Bowman
M. Strus
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
20.1 Pts. Per Game 20.1
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
42.0 Field Goal % 43.8
31.3 Three Point % 35.1
82.1 Free Throw % 73.2
+ 1 Nik Popovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Nik Popovic made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Eli Cain 3.0
+ 1 Devin Gage made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Devin Gage made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Ky Bowman 6.0
+ 1 Wynston Tabbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Wynston Tabbs made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Devin Gage 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Wynston Tabbs 9.0
  Max Strus missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
Team Stats
Points 65 62
Field Goals 26-65 (40.0%) 26-71 (36.6%)
3-Pointers 3-18 (16.7%) 4-24 (16.7%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 46
Offensive 9 16
Defensive 25 28
Team 7 2
Assists 10 14
Steals 9 9
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 11 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
N. Popovic F
19 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
31
M. Strus G
16 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Boston College 9-2 283765
home team logo DePaul 8-3 323062
DEPAUL -4, O/U 149
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
DEPAUL -4, O/U 149
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Boston College 9-2 78.5 PPG 43.8 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo DePaul 8-3 80.4 PPG 43.6 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
21
N. Popovic F 13.1 PPG 7.8 RPG 0.8 APG 58.8 FG%
31
M. Strus G 20.1 PPG 8.0 RPG 2.6 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
21
N. Popovic F 19 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
31
M. Strus G 16 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
40.0 FG% 36.6
16.7 3PT FG% 16.7
76.9 FT% 75.0
Boston College
Starters
N. Popovic
W. Tabbs
K. Bowman
C. Herren Jr.
Ja. Hamilton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Popovic 33 19 3 1 1 1 3 1 7/12 0/2 5/5 1 2
W. Tabbs 36 15 3 4 3 1 1 0 5/15 0/2 5/6 0 3
K. Bowman 40 11 8 3 2 1 4 4 5/15 1/5 0/0 0 8
C. Herren Jr. 29 10 2 1 0 1 0 1 4/10 2/6 0/0 1 1
Ja. Hamilton 16 4 5 0 0 0 3 3 2/6 0/1 0/0 2 3
Starters
N. Popovic
W. Tabbs
K. Bowman
C. Herren Jr.
Ja. Hamilton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Popovic 33 19 3 1 1 1 3 1 7/12 0/2 5/5 1 2
W. Tabbs 36 15 3 4 3 1 1 0 5/15 0/2 5/6 0 3
K. Bowman 40 11 8 3 2 1 4 4 5/15 1/5 0/0 0 8
C. Herren Jr. 29 10 2 1 0 1 0 1 4/10 2/6 0/0 1 1
Ja. Hamilton 16 4 5 0 0 0 3 3 2/6 0/1 0/0 2 3
Bench
Ja. Hamilton
S. Mitchell
J. Reyes
L. Kraljevic
J. Chatman
G. Gehan
E. Meznieks
M. DiLuccio
V. Baker Jr.
A. Wilson
M. Bohuny
S. Holtze
W. Jackowitz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Ja. Hamilton 15 4 1 0 1 0 2 1 2/5 0/2 0/2 1 0
S. Mitchell 27 2 9 1 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 6
J. Reyes 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
L. Kraljevic 2 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Gehan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Meznieks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. DiLuccio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Baker Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bohuny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Holtze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Jackowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 65 34 10 9 4 15 11 26/65 3/18 10/13 9 25
DePaul
Starters
M. Strus
E. Cain
F. Olujobi
D. Gage
P. Reed
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Strus 39 16 9 4 1 1 3 4 7/22 1/10 1/1 3 6
E. Cain 37 14 2 3 2 3 4 2 5/15 2/11 2/4 0 2
F. Olujobi 29 9 6 2 0 1 2 1 4/7 1/1 0/0 4 2
D. Gage 28 8 4 4 2 0 2 4 3/10 0/1 2/2 0 4
P. Reed 29 6 11 0 1 0 2 3 3/7 0/0 0/0 4 7
Starters
M. Strus
E. Cain
F. Olujobi
D. Gage
P. Reed
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Strus 39 16 9 4 1 1 3 4 7/22 1/10 1/1 3 6
E. Cain 37 14 2 3 2 3 4 2 5/15 2/11 2/4 0 2
F. Olujobi 29 9 6 2 0 1 2 1 4/7 1/1 0/0 4 2
D. Gage 28 8 4 4 2 0 2 4 3/10 0/1 2/2 0 4
P. Reed 29 6 11 0 1 0 2 3 3/7 0/0 0/0 4 7
Bench
J. Butz
L. Shreiner
F. Cameron
J. Coleman-Lands
D. Hall
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
G. Maslennikov
M. Sullivan
J. Ozanne
J. Diener
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Butz 20 7 9 1 2 1 0 2 3/4 0/0 1/1 3 6
L. Shreiner 17 2 3 0 1 0 3 2 1/6 0/1 0/0 2 1
F. Cameron 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Coleman-Lands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Maslennikov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ozanne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Diener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 62 44 14 9 6 16 18 26/71 4/24 6/8 16 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores