MURYST
Murray State
Racers
8-2
away team logo
88
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
SECN
Sat Dec. 22
4:30pm
BONUS
93
TF 11
home team logo
AUBURN
7 Auburn
Tigers
10-2
ML: +838
AUBURN -14, O/U 139.5
ML: -1275
MURYST
AUBURN

No Text

No. 7 Auburn survives scare, hangs on to beat Murray State

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 22, 2018

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Shuffling its starting lineup and finding its 3-point shot in the second half helped No. 7 Auburn to a bounce-back victory at home.

Samir Doughty scored 20 points, Austin Wiley had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Auburn held off Murray State 93-88 on Saturday.

Four days after being upset by North Carolina State on the road, the Tigers (10-2) survived a late scare by the Racers (8-2). Auburn led 91-79 with 56 seconds remaining before Murray State cut the lead to three on a 3-pointer by Shaq Buchanan with 24 seconds to go, but free throws by Jared Harper on the other end sealed the victory.

''We had really solid looks in the second half,'' Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. ''We did what we wanted to do offensively. Austin, on the inside, was really good.''

The Racers had led 59-57 about six minutes into the second half, but a 19-3 run by Auburn over the next five minutes broke the game open, with Bryce Brown's 3-pointer capping the spurt to give the Tigers a 76-62 lead with 8:51 left.

Doughty and Wiley were two of five players to score in double figures for Auburn. Chuma Okeke had 17 points, Harper finished with 12 and Bryce Brown added 11.

Ja Morant led Murray State with 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Murray State trailed by only three points at halftime and took the lead early in the second half before Auburn went ahead for good with 13:11 to play.

Auburn picked up its 3-point shooting in the second half, hitting 8 of 17 from behind the arc in the second half, including five 3s in the 19-3 run.

Wiley started for the first time this season as the Tigers adjusted their rotation after the loss to unranked North Carolina State on Wednesday. He scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds in the first half. Auburn led 38-35 at the break.

''I thought it was a heck of a college basketball game,'' Murray State coach Matt McMahon said. ''I hate we weren't able to come out on top, but congrats to Auburn.''

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers are likely to slide in next week's AP Top 25 after their 78-71 defeat at N.C. State and nearly blowing a 12-point lead against a mid-major conference team. Auburn opens SEC play on Jan. 9 at Ole Miss.

Murray State: The Racers fell to 0-2 this season against SEC teams. Murray State lost to Alabama 78-72 on Nov. 26. It opens Ohio Valley Conference play on Jan. 3 against Morehead State.

BOUNCING BACK

Brown missed pregame walkthroughs while fighting off a fever, Pearl said, but he played and broke his slump from behind the arc. The shooting guard finished 0-for-6 from 3-point range against UAB and went 0-for-4 against N.C. State in Auburn's last two games. He hit 3 of 8 against Murray State.

BIG AUDIENCE

Morant played in front of 15 NBA scouts from 11 NBA teams. He entered the game averaging 22.8 points and an NCAA Division I-best 9.6 assists.

''He's a great player,'' Auburn's Harper said. ''He's a future lottery pick. He'll be a great future player in the NBA.''

UP NEXT

Auburn: The Tigers have a week off before hosting North Florida for their final nonconference game next Saturday.

Murray State: The Racers play Bethel at home next Saturday in their nonconference finale.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Morant
12 G
J. Harper
1 G
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
15.7 Pts. Per Game 15.7
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
54.6 Field Goal % 38.8
31.7 Three Point % 41.3
82.8 Free Throw % 88.4
  Defensive rebound by Horace Spencer 2.0
  Shaq Buchanan missed layup 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Shaq Buchanan 6.0
  Shaq Buchanan missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
  Offensive rebound by Darnell Cowart 12.0
  Ja Morant missed layup 14.0
+ 1 Jared Harper made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Jared Harper made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Tevin Brown 19.0
+ 3 Shaq Buchanan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tevin Brown 23.0
  Bad pass turnover on Chuma Okeke, stolen by Tevin Brown 25.0
Team Stats
Points 88 93
Field Goals 29-58 (50.0%) 34-64 (53.1%)
3-Pointers 11-25 (44.0%) 13-33 (39.4%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 33
Offensive 14 12
Defensive 20 17
Team 1 4
Assists 18 19
Steals 9 10
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 17 14
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
J. Morant G
25 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
10
S. Doughty G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Murray State 8-2 355388
home team logo 7 Auburn 10-2 385593
AUBURN -14, O/U 139.5
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
AUBURN -14, O/U 139.5
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
Team Stats
away team logo Murray State 8-2 77.2 PPG 39.1 RPG 17.4 APG
home team logo 7 Auburn 10-2 83.5 PPG 42.5 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
12
J. Morant G 22.8 PPG 6.9 RPG 9.6 APG 52.5 FG%
10
S. Doughty G 8.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.4 APG 47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
12
J. Morant G 25 PTS 8 REB 7 AST
10
S. Doughty G 20 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 53.1
44.0 3PT FG% 39.4
79.2 FT% 60.0
Murray State
Starters
J. Morant
S. Buchanan
T. Brown
B. Sanchious
M. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Morant 39 25 8 7 1 1 5 0 7/14 1/6 10/11 2 6
S. Buchanan 36 21 4 4 0 0 6 3 8/14 4/7 1/2 1 3
T. Brown 33 19 10 3 3 0 3 3 6/12 5/7 2/3 4 6
B. Sanchious 26 0 1 1 1 1 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Davis 14 0 1 3 0 0 1 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 1
Starters
J. Morant
S. Buchanan
T. Brown
B. Sanchious
M. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Morant 39 25 8 7 1 1 5 0 7/14 1/6 10/11 2 6
S. Buchanan 36 21 4 4 0 0 6 3 8/14 4/7 1/2 1 3
T. Brown 33 19 10 3 3 0 3 3 6/12 5/7 2/3 4 6
B. Sanchious 26 0 1 1 1 1 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Davis 14 0 1 3 0 0 1 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 1
Bench
D. Cowart
B. Whitley
K. Williams
J. Eaves
D. Gilmore
A. Smith
J. Johnson
D. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Cowart 22 13 4 0 4 0 1 4 5/7 0/0 3/4 4 0
B. Whitley 12 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 1/2 3/4 1 1
K. Williams 18 4 4 0 0 0 0 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 2
J. Eaves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gilmore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 88 34 18 9 2 17 18 29/58 11/25 19/24 14 20
Auburn
Starters
S. Doughty
A. Wiley
C. Okeke
J. Harper
B. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Doughty 24 20 4 2 0 0 0 3 6/7 2/3 6/6 2 2
A. Wiley 26 17 10 0 0 0 0 3 7/9 0/1 3/5 5 5
C. Okeke 31 17 5 2 5 2 4 3 7/14 3/8 0/2 2 3
J. Harper 34 12 2 10 0 0 2 1 4/11 2/6 2/4 0 2
B. Brown 33 11 1 2 0 0 3 2 4/10 3/8 0/0 0 1
Starters
S. Doughty
A. Wiley
C. Okeke
J. Harper
B. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Doughty 24 20 4 2 0 0 0 3 6/7 2/3 6/6 2 2
A. Wiley 26 17 10 0 0 0 0 3 7/9 0/1 3/5 5 5
C. Okeke 31 17 5 2 5 2 4 3 7/14 3/8 0/2 2 3
J. Harper 34 12 2 10 0 0 2 1 4/11 2/6 2/4 0 2
B. Brown 33 11 1 2 0 0 3 2 4/10 3/8 0/0 0 1
Bench
A. McLemore
J. McCormick
M. Dunbar
H. Spencer
D. Purifoy
C. Blackstock
W. Macoy
D. Williams
J. Johnson
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. McLemore 11 5 1 0 1 1 1 3 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 0
J. McCormick 13 5 0 2 3 0 3 1 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 0
M. Dunbar 16 4 3 1 0 1 1 1 1/5 1/4 1/2 0 3
H. Spencer 8 2 3 0 0 1 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/1 2 1
D. Purifoy 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. Blackstock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 93 29 19 10 5 14 19 34/64 13/33 12/20 12 17
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores