No. 3 Vols trounce Wake Forest 83-64 for 6th straight win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Grant Williams' knack for making baskets while drawing contact keeps paying dividends for Tennessee.
Williams had 22 points and 10 rebounds as No. 3 Tennessee trounced Wake Forest 83-64 on Saturday for its sixth consecutive victory. The Southeastern Conference scoring leader converted a trio of three-point plays in the first 14 1/2 minutes of the game.
''He's got a 6-11 wingspan and the one thing he's added to his game is that high-release jump shot, and he can take a hit,'' Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. ''That's what he does. He can deliver one, but he can take one, too. He can score through contact.''
Williams, a 6-foot-7 forward, has made just 10 3-pointers since the start of the 2017-18 season but has become a master of the conventional three-point play. He often points that out to teammate Admiral Schofield, who has made a team-high 25 3s.
''They're fun because it's my way of getting three points,'' said Williams, who had 17 points by halftime. ''I always joke with Admiral, you can get three (from 3-point range), but I'll get the three inside. It's kind of a little comedy thing that we have.''
Kyle Alexander scored a career-high 19 points and had 8 rebounds to help Tennessee (10-1) extend its home winning streak to 15 games. The Volunteers haven't lost at Thompson-Boling Arena since last season, falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2.
The Vols improved to 3-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference schools. Tennessee beat Georgia Tech 66-53 on Nov. 13 and defeated Louisville 92-81 on Nov. 21.
''They played the way they've been playing all year long,'' Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said. ''They're a very veteran, poised team.''
Chaundee Brown scored 19 points and Brandon Childress added 14 for Wake Forest (6-4). Jordan Bone had 18 points and Schofield scored 12 for Tennessee.
The game went back and forth for the first 15 minutes before Tennessee closed the first half with a 15-5 run to grab a 42-30 lead. The Vols then opened the second half with a 16-6 spurt to build a 22-point edge.
Tennessee eventually led by as many as 27.
''We focus a lot on the last four minutes of every half, really closing out halves,'' Alexander said. ''I think when we had our media timeout, Coach Barnes mentioned in the huddle, he challenged us to lock up and defend and make a run with Bone because Bone likes to get down the court ... to really get out there and run with him and lock up and not foul. Guys did that.''
BIG PICTURE
Wake Forest: This game continued a season-long pattern for the Demon Deacons, who have struggled defensively in all their losses. Wake Forest is 6-0 this season when it gives up fewer than 80 points but is 0-4 when it allows more than 80.
Tennessee: The Vols went 32 of 60 from the floor, the third straight game in which they've shot over 50 percent. Tennessee shot 51.9 percent (27 of 52) in a 102-92 victory at Memphis and shot a season-high 57.9 percent (33 of 57) in an 83-70 win over Samford. Tennessee was only 3 of 13 from 3-point range but had 42 points in the paint.
MEDICAL REPORT
Tennessee reserve John Fulkerson returned to action after a shoulder problem prevented him from playing Wednesday against Samford. Fulkerson went scoreless in nine minutes.
The Vols played a fifth straight game without Lamonte' Turner, the 2017-18 SEC co-sixth man of the year. Turner has appeared in just three games this season because of a shoulder injury.
BONE STAYS HOT
Bone had five assists and only one turnover to go along with his 18 points.
The junior guard said Barnes spoke to him for about 90 minutes after Tuesday's practice to discuss the coach's expectations for him. In the two games since, Bone has averaged 21 points and 8 assists.
UP NEXT
Wake Forest hosts Gardner-Webb on Dec. 29.
Tennessee hosts Tennessee Tech on Dec. 29.
---
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.4
|Min. Per Game
|31.4
|19.4
|Pts. Per Game
|19.4
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|8.3
|Reb. Per Game
|8.3
|48.9
|Field Goal %
|56.3
|46.4
|Three Point %
|41.2
|77.0
|Free Throw %
|79.3
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden
|28.0
|Isaiah Mucius missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Bone made fade-away jump shot
|40.0
|+ 2
|Isaiah Mucius made layup, assist by Brandon Childress
|1:10
|Defensive rebound by Michael Wynn
|1:16
|Jordan Bone missed jump shot
|1:18
|+ 3
|Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Mucius
|1:36
|+ 2
|Kyle Alexander made turnaround jump shot, assist by Yves Pons
|1:55
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden
|2:20
|Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:22
|+ 1
|Kyle Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:42
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|83
|Field Goals
|22-54 (40.7%)
|32-60 (53.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-23 (21.7%)
|3-13 (23.1%)
|Free Throws
|15-22 (68.2%)
|16-21 (76.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|34
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|17
|25
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|13
|17
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|5
|Fouls
|18
|21
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Wake Forest 6-4
|75.2 PPG
|42 RPG
|11.8 APG
|3 Tennessee 10-1
|84.7 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|21.2 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|C. Brown G
|10.6 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|1.6 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
2
|G. Williams F
|19.4 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|4.4 APG
|57.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Brown G
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|G. Williams F
|22 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|
|40.7
|FG%
|53.3
|
|
|21.7
|3PT FG%
|23.1
|
|
|68.2
|FT%
|76.2
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Mucius
|24
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|2/4
|0
|3
|S. Wright Jr.
|13
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/4
|0/2
|2/3
|0
|1
|O. Sarr
|25
|4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|2
|M. Wynn
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bilas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spivey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Okeke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Buchanan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|25
|13
|4
|2
|8
|18
|22/54
|5/23
|15/22
|8
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Williams
|36
|22
|10
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|7/14
|0/2
|8/9
|2
|8
|K. Alexander
|30
|19
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9/10
|0/0
|1/4
|4
|4
|J. Bone
|34
|18
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8/15
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|3
|A. Schofield
|29
|12
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/14
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|Y. Pons
|22
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bowden
|24
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|6/6
|0
|3
|J. Johnson
|9
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Campbell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Fulkerson
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Walker
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Woodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fleschman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jancek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|33
|17
|3
|4
|5
|21
|32/60
|3/13
|16/21
|8
|25
-
BC
DEPAUL61
60
2nd 9.0 FS1
-
WICHST
VCU34
51
2nd 15:20 ESP2
-
DELST
WEBER38
60
2nd 10:51
-
PENN
NMEX52
46
2nd 13:23
-
SAMHOU
UTVALL47
49
2nd 13:57
-
STMYMD
MOUNT33
64
2nd 9:21
-
WINTHR
SILL60
45
2nd 11:51 ESP+
-
AF
4MICH38
52
2nd 9:11 BTN
-
STNFRD
SANFRAN11
15
1st 7:59 PACN
-
WISGB
EVAN13
15
1st 11:17 ESP+
-
LOYCHI
STJOES8
11
1st 8:09 CBSSN
-
TXAMCC
LATECH17
17
1st 8:52
-
FGC
FLA8
20
1st 9:39 FS2
-
COLOST
LNGBCH12
16
1st 10:10
-
IDST
UCSB13
17
1st 10:14
-
LOYMRY
UCRIV8
17
1st 11:17
-
HOW
HAMP9
12
1st 11:57
-
UNLV
HAWAII0
0
1st 19:36 ESPU
-
MURYST
7AUBURN35
38
1st 0.0 SECN
-
NCOLO
RIDER29
39
1st 0.0
-
UGA
GATECH70
59
Final
-
USCUP
NCST71
98
Final
-
CPENN
DAVID54
88
Final
-
TULANE
ALAM59
67
Final
-
ALST
CAMP69
70
Final
-
ARKLR
GTOWN94
102
Final/OT
-
WAKE
3TENN64
83
Final
-
SFTRPA
LEHIGH76
88
Final
-
UMES
AMER58
82
Final
-
JAXST
WVU72
74
Final
-
GRAM
16WISC53
84
Final
-
SIENA
HOLY57
60
Final
-
NOVA
UCONN81
58
Final
-
SAV
23IOWA64
110
Final
-
BROWN
MARIST78
53
Final
-
CCTST
MAINE93
90
Final/2OT
-
JACKST
CMICH72
81
Final
-
FAIR
NH63
57
Final
-
NIAGARA
ARMY78
66
Final
-
CLMB
RUT65
68
Final/OT
-
TEMPLE
DREXEL82
64
Final
-
ROSEMNT
HOFSTRA54
107
Final
-
MRSHL
TEXAM68
92
Final
-
TEXST
ARK70
73
Final
-
WMMARY
5UVA40
72
Final
-
HARTFD
WAGNER68
77
Final
-
IONA
YALE84
99
Final
-
CHIST
NILL59
100
Final
-
ARKST
CUSE52
82
Final
-
CLEM
SC78
68
Final
-
PRESBY
DAYTON69
81
Final
-
EKY
DUQ84
85
Final/OT
-
FAU
MIAMI55
75
Final
-
MORGAN
ODU53
76
Final
-
SELOU
BRAD60
63
Final
-
SIENAH
EMICH72
90
Final
-
NDAK
NIOWA62
64
Final
-
SCST
CINCY56
77
Final
-
ARKPB
MOST72
93
Final
-
STNYBRK
QUINN76
73
Final
-
SIUE
CSN79
85
Final
-
GWASH
HARV61
75
Final
-
CSFULL
25NEB62
86
Final
-
STLOU
11FSU59
81
Final
-
HIGHPT
RICH59
74
Final
-
TOWSON
LSALLE51
57
Final
-
LIB
PEAY66
75
Final
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD83
75
Final
-
UOP
BOISE71
83
Final
-
15OHIOST
UCLA80
66
Final
-
TNST
MEMP41
99
Final
-
INDST
COLO72
67
Final
-
MARYCA
WKY68
71
Final
-
MOBILE
NICHST67
84
Final
-
MILW
WMICH67
66
Final
-
ELON
UMKC59
95
Final
-
19UK
9UNC0
0168.5 O/U
-2.5
5:15pm CBS
-
SETON
MD0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
5:30pm FS1
-
JVILLE
22IND0
0148 O/U
-24.5
6:00pm BTN
-
TNMART
FRESNO0
0157 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
WRIGHT
17MISSST0
0140.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm SECN
-
WYO
UTEP0
0144.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
AKRON
6NEVADA0
0140 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP3
-
BYU
SDGST0
0154 O/U
-2
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UCDAV
ARIZ0
0133.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm PACN
-
VANDY
KSTATE0
0134 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
NMEXST
DRAKE0
0142.5 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm FS2
-
SACHRT
STJOHN0
0162.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm FS1
-
MNTNA
SDAKST0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MCNSE
TEXPA0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
TULSA
ORAL0
0142 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
MIZZOU
ILL0
0140.5 O/U
+1.0
8:00pm BTN
-
CORN
SMU0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
1KANSAS
18ARIZST0
0152.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
MVSU
GC0
0145.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP3
-
ETNST
NORFLK0
0133 O/U
+10.5
9:00pm
-
RI
BUCK0
0142.5 O/U
+5
10:00pm ESP3
-
USD
WASHST0
0152.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm FS1
-
CHARLO
TCU0
0134 O/U
-20.5
12:30am