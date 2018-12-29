Davis, Jarreau lead No. 22 Houston over NJIT 80-59
HOUSTON (AP) Corey Davis Jr. scored 19 points, DeJon Jarreau had 13 and No. 22 Houston beat NJIT 80-59 on Saturday to remain undefeated.
Brison Gresham had 11 points and seven rebounds and Armoni Brooks had 10 points for Houston (13-0), which shot 50 percent overall and 63 percent in the second half. Houston has won 26 straight home games and set a school record for best nonconference record.
Zach Cooks scored 20 points and Shyquan Gibbs and Diandre Wilson each added 10 for the Highlanders (11-3), who shot 33 percent from the field, including 9 of 30 on 3-pointers.
The Cougars opened the second half with a 24-6 run to lead 51-29. That included five straight points by Davis, capped by a fast-break layup with 11:14 remaining.
Houston started slowly, falling behind 18-8 on a Cooks' 3-pointer with 12 minutes remaining in the first half. The Cougars finished the half outscoring NJIT 19-5 capped by a monstrous dunk from Jarreau with a minute left in the half. Jarreau had six points to lead the run.
BIG PICTURE
NJIT: The Highlanders look like they will be a team to watch in the Atlantic Sun, competing with Houston for the first half. This was the first game NJIT has played outside the Northeast. NJIT started 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and followed that up with 13 straight misses.
Houston: The Cougars fell behind early for the third time in four games, but they were able to recover by halftime. Houston shot 29 percent on 3-pointers, continuing struggles from behind the arc. Houston outrebounded NJIT 48-33.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Houston should remain at least at No. 22 after winning its lone game of the week.
UP NEXT
NJIT: Visit Duquesne on Monday.
Houston: Opens conference play at home against Tulsa on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|9.1
|Pts. Per Game
|9.1
|5.6
|Ast. Per Game
|5.6
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|46.7
|Field Goal %
|45.7
|37.0
|Three Point %
|35.0
|70.1
|Free Throw %
|65.5
|+ 2
|Souleymane Diakite made layup, assist by Shyquan Gibbs
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Souleymane Diakite
|27.0
|Landon Goesling missed jump shot
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Houston
|44.0
|Zach Cooks missed layup
|46.0
|Defensive rebound by Souleymane Diakite
|47.0
|Corey Davis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|59.0
|Souleymane Diakite missed layup
|1:01
|Lost ball turnover on Galen Robinson Jr.
|1:24
|Defensive rebound by Galen Robinson Jr.
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|80
|Field Goals
|20-61 (32.8%)
|34-68 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|9-30 (30.0%)
|7-24 (29.2%)
|Free Throws
|10-16 (62.5%)
|5-7 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|48
|Offensive
|5
|9
|Defensive
|25
|37
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|9
|14
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|0
|6
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|11
|18
|Technicals
|2
|2
|Team Stats
|New Jersey Tech 11-3
|73.5 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|10.0 APG
|22 Houston 13-0
|74.0 PPG
|46.3 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|Z. Cooks G
|19.2 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|2.2 APG
|48.9 FG%
|
5
|C. Davis Jr. G
|15.1 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.6 APG
|40.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Z. Cooks G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|C. Davis Jr. G
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|32.8
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|29.2
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Cooks
|39
|20
|4
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6/19
|3/10
|5/6
|1
|3
|S. Gibbs
|38
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/7
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|1
|D. Wilson
|28
|10
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/9
|1/5
|1/3
|1
|3
|A. Lewis
|32
|7
|7
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|3/13
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|6
|S. Brinson
|22
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Cooks
|39
|20
|4
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6/19
|3/10
|5/6
|1
|3
|S. Gibbs
|38
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/7
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|1
|D. Wilson
|28
|10
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/9
|1/5
|1/3
|1
|3
|A. Lewis
|32
|7
|7
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|3/13
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|6
|S. Brinson
|22
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Jones
|14
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Diakite
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Willis
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Bendary
|10
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|D. Greer
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|1
|R. Walsh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. De Graaf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Jamison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|30
|9
|5
|0
|11
|11
|20/61
|9/30
|10/16
|5
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Davis Jr.
|37
|19
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7/14
|5/11
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Brooks
|22
|10
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4/11
|2/9
|0/0
|1
|4
|G. Robinson Jr.
|28
|8
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|7
|B. Brady
|13
|8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|C. Alley Jr.
|20
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Davis Jr.
|37
|19
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7/14
|5/11
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Brooks
|22
|10
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4/11
|2/9
|0/0
|1
|4
|G. Robinson Jr.
|28
|8
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|7
|B. Brady
|13
|8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|C. Alley Jr.
|20
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jarreau
|18
|13
|5
|3
|0
|2
|3
|3
|6/10
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|5
|B. Gresham
|18
|11
|7
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|5
|N. Hinton
|21
|5
|6
|5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|6
|L. Goesling
|11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|C. Harris Jr.
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|F. White Jr.
|6
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|J. Gorham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Broodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. VanBeck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|46
|14
|7
|6
|12
|18
|34/68
|7/24
|5/7
|9
|37
-
LALAF
SELOU63
69
2nd 1:35
-
15WISC
WKY63
69
2nd 4:17 CBSSN
-
REIN
JAXST59
71
2nd 13:07 ESP+
-
RADFRD
MD32
34
2nd 20:00 ESPU
-
NORL
BAYLOR21
37
2nd 18:35
-
DIXIE
WYO33
39
2nd 15:54
-
CHARLS
NCWILM3
2
1st 18:38
-
21BUFF
CAN7
9
1st 15:37 ESP+
-
BRSCIA
EKY44
58
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
LIB
UCLA34
26
1st 0.0 PACN
-
WOFF
WCAR74
54
Final
-
HIGHPT
13OHIOST64
82
Final
-
BYU
19MISSST81
103
Final
-
DAVID
14UNC60
82
Final
-
COPPST
ND56
63
Final
-
HOW
GTOWN67
102
Final
-
PVAM
WINTHR62
76
Final
-
FAMU
MEMP65
96
Final
-
UMBC
PSU52
74
Final
-
MGSC
GAST69
117
Final
-
LONGWD
CIT110
94
Final
-
HAMP
STPETE80
83
Final/OT
-
TNTECH
3TENN53
96
Final
-
SDAK
NDAKST65
71
Final
-
ARKPB
TROY63
71
Final
-
FDU
SFLA54
60
Final
-
IPFW
NDAK84
73
Final
-
TNST
VANDY76
95
Final
-
MERCER
HARV67
71
Final
-
AMER
GWASH67
71
Final/OT
-
MCMUR
ABIL40
88
Final
-
DALCHRI
HOUBP92
143
Final
-
SNCLRA
WASHST79
71
Final
-
CMPVLL
NICHST63
88
Final
-
PURCLMT
VALPO61
97
Final
-
6NEVADA
UTAH86
71
Final
-
DELST
BALLST57
116
Final
-
STBON
CUSE47
81
Final
-
PENN
TOLEDO45
77
Final
-
WAGNER
STJOES57
59
Final
-
GWEBB
WAKE73
69
Final
-
MOREHD
MIZZOU61
75
Final
-
ARKM
UAB67
75
Final
-
FGC
MISS57
87
Final
-
NILL
8MICHST60
88
Final
-
16UK
LVILLE71
58
Final
-
FAY
NCASHV80
63
Final
-
SSMN
NEB38
79
Final
-
CPOLY
SIENA54
75
Final
-
EMICH
5KANSAS63
87
Final
-
XAVIER
DEPAUL74
65
Final
-
MARIST
HARTFD56
65
Final
-
TXAMCC
OKLAST59
69
Final
-
MASLOW
SACHRT100
91
Final/OT
-
NORFLK
NIAGARA75
83
Final
-
CHMPBTST
LAMAR58
122
Final
-
MCKEN
DRAKE70
98
Final
-
VMI
SAMFORD68
96
Final
-
FAU
ILL73
71
Final/OT
-
NTEXAS
RICE103
87
Final
-
MAINE
RUT55
70
Final
-
TEXSO
TEXAM88
73
Final
-
GASOU
DAYTON90
94
Final
-
HOOD
ROBERT51
108
Final
-
NJTECH
22HOU59
80
Final
-
CAMP
MIAMI62
73
Final
-
SEOKST
TXSA67
70
Final
-
BUTLER
FLA43
77
Final
-
COLG
PITT54
68
Final
-
FURMAN
ETNST56
79
Final
-
MNTNA
NAU86
73
Final
-
RICH
SALAB91
82
Final
-
PRINCE
17ARIZST67
66
Final
-
COKER
USCUP69
89
Final
-
MONST
SUTAH92
62
Final
-
BELMONT
PURDUE62
73
Final
-
USM
LATECH56
71
Final
-
HOWPN
TEXST29
105
Final
-
UNF
12AUBURN49
95
Final
-
CHATT
NCGRN72
85
Final
-
WEBER
EWASH84
72
Final
-
OREG
BOISE0
0131.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm CBSSN
-
UTVALL
FRESNO0
0149.5 O/U
-11
7:31pm
-
SEATTLE
CAL0
0147.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm PACN
-
CCTST
OREGST0
0142.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm PACN
-
STNYBRK
NIOWA0
0134.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
MILES
JACKST0
0
8:00pm
-
BETHEL
MURYST0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
GMASON
KSTATE0
0133 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
BRYANT
24IOWA0
0158 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
BROWN
SDGST0
0143 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
WISGB
MILW0
0156 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
MARYCA0
0144 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm
-
HARD
ARKST0
0
8:00pm
-
STJOHN
SETON0
0152.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
PORT
CSFULL0
0142.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
SANFRAN
UCSB0
0137 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
LAV
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
UCIRV
UOP0
0133 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
IDST
IDAHO0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
GC
USD0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
MORGAN
CSN0
0159 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
NCOLO
SACST0
0146.5 O/U
+1.5
10:05pm
-
LNGBCH
STNFRD0
0145 O/U
-11
10:30pm PACN
-
ALAM
HAWAII0
0
12:00am