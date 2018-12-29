NJTECH
HOU

Davis, Jarreau lead No. 22 Houston over NJIT 80-59

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 29, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) Corey Davis Jr. scored 19 points, DeJon Jarreau had 13 and No. 22 Houston beat NJIT 80-59 on Saturday to remain undefeated.

Brison Gresham had 11 points and seven rebounds and Armoni Brooks had 10 points for Houston (13-0), which shot 50 percent overall and 63 percent in the second half. Houston has won 26 straight home games and set a school record for best nonconference record.

Zach Cooks scored 20 points and Shyquan Gibbs and Diandre Wilson each added 10 for the Highlanders (11-3), who shot 33 percent from the field, including 9 of 30 on 3-pointers.

The Cougars opened the second half with a 24-6 run to lead 51-29. That included five straight points by Davis, capped by a fast-break layup with 11:14 remaining.

Houston started slowly, falling behind 18-8 on a Cooks' 3-pointer with 12 minutes remaining in the first half. The Cougars finished the half outscoring NJIT 19-5 capped by a monstrous dunk from Jarreau with a minute left in the half. Jarreau had six points to lead the run.

BIG PICTURE

NJIT: The Highlanders look like they will be a team to watch in the Atlantic Sun, competing with Houston for the first half. This was the first game NJIT has played outside the Northeast. NJIT started 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and followed that up with 13 straight misses.

Houston: The Cougars fell behind early for the third time in four games, but they were able to recover by halftime. Houston shot 29 percent on 3-pointers, continuing struggles from behind the arc. Houston outrebounded NJIT 48-33.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Houston should remain at least at No. 22 after winning its lone game of the week.

UP NEXT

NJIT: Visit Duquesne on Monday.

Houston: Opens conference play at home against Tulsa on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Z. Cooks
4 G
G. Robinson Jr.
25 G
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
9.1 Pts. Per Game 9.1
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
46.7 Field Goal % 45.7
37.0 Three Point % 35.0
70.1 Free Throw % 65.5
+ 2 Souleymane Diakite made layup, assist by Shyquan Gibbs 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Souleymane Diakite 27.0
  Landon Goesling missed jump shot 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Houston 44.0
  Zach Cooks missed layup 46.0
  Defensive rebound by Souleymane Diakite 47.0
  Corey Davis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr. 59.0
  Souleymane Diakite missed layup 1:01
  Lost ball turnover on Galen Robinson Jr. 1:24
  Defensive rebound by Galen Robinson Jr. 1:30
Team Stats
Points 59 80
Field Goals 20-61 (32.8%) 34-68 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 9-30 (30.0%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 33 48
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 25 37
Team 3 2
Assists 9 14
Steals 5 7
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 11 18
Technicals 2 2
away team logo
4
Z. Cooks G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
5
C. Davis Jr. G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo New Jersey Tech 11-3 233659
home team logo 22 Houston 13-0 275380
HOU -18, O/U 130
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
HOU -18, O/U 130
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo New Jersey Tech 11-3 73.5 PPG 36.9 RPG 10.0 APG
home team logo 22 Houston 13-0 74.0 PPG 46.3 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
4
Z. Cooks G 19.2 PPG 5.4 RPG 2.2 APG 48.9 FG%
5
C. Davis Jr. G 15.1 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.6 APG 40.8 FG%
Top Scorers
4
Z. Cooks G 20 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
5
C. Davis Jr. G 19 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
32.8 FG% 50.0
30.0 3PT FG% 29.2
62.5 FT% 71.4
New Jersey Tech
Starters
Z. Cooks
S. Gibbs
D. Wilson
A. Lewis
S. Brinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Cooks 39 20 4 4 1 0 3 0 6/19 3/10 5/6 1 3
S. Gibbs 38 10 2 2 0 0 0 0 3/7 2/3 2/2 1 1
D. Wilson 28 10 4 1 1 0 2 1 4/9 1/5 1/3 1 3
A. Lewis 32 7 7 0 1 0 3 5 3/13 1/4 0/1 1 6
S. Brinson 22 0 3 0 1 0 2 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2
Bench
S. Jones
S. Diakite
D. Willis
M. Bendary
D. Greer
R. Walsh
T. Price
K. De Graaf
P. Jamison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Jones 14 6 4 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 4
S. Diakite 3 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
D. Willis 3 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
M. Bendary 10 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1
D. Greer 11 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/4 0/3 1/2 0 1
R. Walsh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. De Graaf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Jamison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 30 9 5 0 11 11 20/61 9/30 10/16 5 25
Houston
Starters
C. Davis Jr.
A. Brooks
G. Robinson Jr.
B. Brady
C. Alley Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Davis Jr. 37 19 2 1 1 0 1 1 7/14 5/11 0/0 0 2
A. Brooks 22 10 5 1 1 0 1 1 4/11 2/9 0/0 1 4
G. Robinson Jr. 28 8 7 2 1 0 1 1 3/7 0/1 2/2 0 7
B. Brady 13 8 6 0 0 0 2 3 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 4
C. Alley Jr. 20 0 2 1 0 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 1
Bench
D. Jarreau
B. Gresham
N. Hinton
L. Goesling
C. Harris Jr.
F. White Jr.
J. Gorham
C. Broodo
N. VanBeck
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Jarreau 18 13 5 3 0 2 3 3 6/10 0/1 1/1 0 5
B. Gresham 18 11 7 1 0 2 0 2 5/5 0/0 1/2 2 5
N. Hinton 21 5 6 5 3 0 1 1 2/5 0/1 1/1 0 6
L. Goesling 11 4 0 0 1 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 0/1 0 0
C. Harris Jr. 6 2 2 0 0 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
F. White Jr. 6 0 4 0 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 2
J. Gorham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 46 14 7 6 12 18 34/68 7/24 5/7 9 37
NCAA BB Scores