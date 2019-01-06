WASHST
Crisp scores 23, Washington beats Washington State 85-67

  • Jan 06, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) Senior point guard David Crisp couldn't repeat exactly what was said by Washington head coach Mike Hopkins during the timeout after the Huskies fell behind following an 8-2 Washington State run to open the second half. But whatever the message was, it must've gotten across.

The Huskies (10-4, 1-0 Pac-12) scored 12 straight after the Cougars (7-7, 0-1 Pac-12) took their lone lead of the night before cruising to an 85-67 victory over their in-state rival in both teams' Pac-12 opener Saturday night.

''Pretty much lit a fire under our butts,'' Crisp said of the timeout message. ''. Once we see him getting on us like that, it's like we knew messed up so let's get out there and correct it. . We just got back, sharpened up, and went on that run.''

Crisp scored a season-high 23 points and Jaylen Nowell added 20 as Washington earned its third consecutive victory and third straight over WSU.

''We were able to get the ball and push it in transition,'' Hopkins said. ''We had a really good shooting night, and when you do that you are going to win a lot of games.''

CJ Elleby and Jervae Robinson knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to give Washington State a 46-45 advantage with 16:59 remaining and force a Washington timeout.

But the lead was short lived, as the Huskies found Noah Dickerson for a dunk out of the timeout. Nowell and Matisse Thybulle capped the run with back-to-back 3-pointers, and the Huskies led by double figures the rest of the way.

''At the end of the day, all you are doing as a coach is trying to push the buttons to get them to respond,'' Hopkins said. ''Sometimes it's shaking them and sometimes it's waking them up.''

Following slow starts in their final two nonconference games, the Huskies came out firing in the opening minutes Saturday, knocking down their first four shots, including three 3-pointers, as they jumped to a 10-3 lead.

But the teams would trade runs before the Huskies took a 43-38 advantage in to the break. After the Cougars cut the UW lead to 16-13 following an Elleby jumper with 15:30 remaining, the Huskies scored the next 10 points to build their largest lead of the period. The Cougars answered by knocking down four 3-pointers as part of a 16-7 run to cut their deficit back down to one, at 33-32, before Nowell poured in eight of Washington's final 10 first-half points, capped by a floater in traffic with one second remaining.

Playing without leading scorer Robert Franks for the second straight game, Elleby carried the load for the Cougars offensively, finishing with a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds. The Seattle native and graduate of nearby Cleveland High School has scored in double figures in 10 straight.

Thybulle added 17 points for the Huskies converting all four of his field goals, including three 3-pointers, and making 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Crisp entered the night shooting just 38.9 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from 3-point range, but was an efficient 7-of-11, including 3 of 4 from deep, on Saturday.

''Once we are playing basketball the right way, making the extra pass, finding the open man, the ball is moving, you got flow in the offense and you see what happens,'' Crisp said.

Robinson added 14 points for the Cougars, who dropped their fourth straight.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars need Franks to return to the lineup before they have the capability of snapping of their losing streak and remaining competitive in conference play.

Washington: The Huskies finally put together the complete game effort Hopkins has been looking for, a positive sign as the Huskies look to compete for an up-for-grabs Pac-12 regular season title.

NEW ADDITION

The Huskies officially announced the signing of transfer Quade Green on Friday. Green joins the Huskies after 43 games with Kentucky, and will have two and half years of eligibility remaining with Washington when he becomes available to play during the 2019-2020 season, according to Hopkins.

Green, a former McDonald's All-American, averaged 9.3 points during his freshman season with the Wildcats. In eight games with Kentucky this season, he averaged 7.8 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

INJURY REPORT

Franks, who is averaging 22.1 points per game, did not dress for the second straight game due to a hip contusion suffered in the second half of a 75-72 loss to New Mexico State on December 23.

UP NEXT

Washington State: The Cougars travel to face Colorado at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Washington: The Huskies play at Utah on Thursday.

Key Players
R. Franks
3 F
J. Nowell
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
52.4 Field Goal % 53.2
33.8 Three Point % 39.2
72.1 Free Throw % 74.5
  Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter 14.0
  Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 3 Elijah Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaylen Nowell 52.0
  Viont'e Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot 54.0
+ 1 David Crisp made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:05
+ 1 David Crisp made 1st of 2 free throws 1:05
  Personal foul on Jervae Robinson 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter 1:19
  Marvin Cannon missed jump shot, blocked by Matisse Thybulle 1:21
  Turnover on Jaylen Nowell 1:34
Team Stats
Points 67 85
Field Goals 23-49 (46.9%) 30-53 (56.6%)
3-Pointers 11-27 (40.7%) 11-20 (55.0%)
Free Throws 10-11 (90.9%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 24 27
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 19 22
Team 0 0
Assists 15 17
Steals 3 11
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
C. Elleby F
26 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
D. Crisp G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Washington St. 7-7 81.1 PPG 37.4 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo Washington 10-4 72.1 PPG 38.4 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
2
C. Elleby F 16.4 PPG 7.7 RPG 2.3 APG 49.1 FG%
1
D. Crisp G 10.5 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.9 APG 41.2 FG%
Top Scorers
2
C. Elleby F 26 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
1
D. Crisp G 23 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
46.9 FG% 56.6
40.7 3PT FG% 55.0
90.9 FT% 77.8
Washington St.
Starters
C. Elleby
V. Daniels
M. Cannon
J. Pollard
A. Kunc
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Elleby 38 26 10 2 1 1 4 3 8/13 3/5 7/8 2 8
V. Daniels 27 9 1 2 1 1 2 0 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 1
M. Cannon 30 9 4 1 0 0 1 1 3/6 0/1 3/3 1 3
J. Pollard 12 0 5 2 0 0 0 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 3
A. Kunc 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
J. Robinson
C. Skaggs
D. Cooper
A. Ali
I. Wade
R. Franks
A. Chidom
J. Streeter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Robinson 29 14 0 4 0 0 2 4 6/13 2/7 0/0 0 0
C. Skaggs 29 9 1 2 1 0 4 0 3/7 3/7 0/0 0 1
D. Cooper 17 0 3 0 0 0 2 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
A. Ali 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
I. Wade 9 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Chidom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Streeter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 24 15 3 2 16 17 23/49 11/27 10/11 5 19
Washington
Starters
D. Crisp
J. Nowell
M. Thybulle
N. Dickerson
H. Wright
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Crisp 30 23 3 1 0 0 0 2 7/11 3/4 6/8 0 3
J. Nowell 36 20 8 5 1 0 3 3 8/14 3/7 1/1 2 6
M. Thybulle 30 17 4 2 2 4 4 2 4/4 3/3 6/6 1 3
N. Dickerson 29 4 1 1 2 0 1 4 2/4 0/0 0/1 0 1
H. Wright 17 0 1 2 2 0 2 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
N. Carter
D. Green
E. Hardy
J. Bey
S. Timmins
T. Rice
Q. Barnard
J. Crandall
R. Sorn
N. Roberts
B. Penn-Johnson
J. Geron
N. Neubauer
R. Lundeen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Carter 24 9 8 4 0 0 1 2 4/7 0/1 1/2 2 6
D. Green 21 7 1 0 4 0 0 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 1
E. Hardy 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
J. Bey 8 2 0 2 0 1 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Timmins 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Barnard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crandall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Sorn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Penn-Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Geron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Neubauer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lundeen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 27 17 11 5 11 17 30/53 11/20 14/18 5 22
NCAA BB Scores