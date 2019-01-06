Crisp scores 23, Washington beats Washington State 85-67
SEATTLE (AP) Senior point guard David Crisp couldn't repeat exactly what was said by Washington head coach Mike Hopkins during the timeout after the Huskies fell behind following an 8-2 Washington State run to open the second half. But whatever the message was, it must've gotten across.
The Huskies (10-4, 1-0 Pac-12) scored 12 straight after the Cougars (7-7, 0-1 Pac-12) took their lone lead of the night before cruising to an 85-67 victory over their in-state rival in both teams' Pac-12 opener Saturday night.
''Pretty much lit a fire under our butts,'' Crisp said of the timeout message. ''. Once we see him getting on us like that, it's like we knew messed up so let's get out there and correct it. . We just got back, sharpened up, and went on that run.''
Crisp scored a season-high 23 points and Jaylen Nowell added 20 as Washington earned its third consecutive victory and third straight over WSU.
''We were able to get the ball and push it in transition,'' Hopkins said. ''We had a really good shooting night, and when you do that you are going to win a lot of games.''
CJ Elleby and Jervae Robinson knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to give Washington State a 46-45 advantage with 16:59 remaining and force a Washington timeout.
But the lead was short lived, as the Huskies found Noah Dickerson for a dunk out of the timeout. Nowell and Matisse Thybulle capped the run with back-to-back 3-pointers, and the Huskies led by double figures the rest of the way.
''At the end of the day, all you are doing as a coach is trying to push the buttons to get them to respond,'' Hopkins said. ''Sometimes it's shaking them and sometimes it's waking them up.''
Following slow starts in their final two nonconference games, the Huskies came out firing in the opening minutes Saturday, knocking down their first four shots, including three 3-pointers, as they jumped to a 10-3 lead.
But the teams would trade runs before the Huskies took a 43-38 advantage in to the break. After the Cougars cut the UW lead to 16-13 following an Elleby jumper with 15:30 remaining, the Huskies scored the next 10 points to build their largest lead of the period. The Cougars answered by knocking down four 3-pointers as part of a 16-7 run to cut their deficit back down to one, at 33-32, before Nowell poured in eight of Washington's final 10 first-half points, capped by a floater in traffic with one second remaining.
Playing without leading scorer Robert Franks for the second straight game, Elleby carried the load for the Cougars offensively, finishing with a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds. The Seattle native and graduate of nearby Cleveland High School has scored in double figures in 10 straight.
Thybulle added 17 points for the Huskies converting all four of his field goals, including three 3-pointers, and making 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Crisp entered the night shooting just 38.9 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from 3-point range, but was an efficient 7-of-11, including 3 of 4 from deep, on Saturday.
''Once we are playing basketball the right way, making the extra pass, finding the open man, the ball is moving, you got flow in the offense and you see what happens,'' Crisp said.
Robinson added 14 points for the Cougars, who dropped their fourth straight.
BIG PICTURE
Washington State: The Cougars need Franks to return to the lineup before they have the capability of snapping of their losing streak and remaining competitive in conference play.
Washington: The Huskies finally put together the complete game effort Hopkins has been looking for, a positive sign as the Huskies look to compete for an up-for-grabs Pac-12 regular season title.
NEW ADDITION
The Huskies officially announced the signing of transfer Quade Green on Friday. Green joins the Huskies after 43 games with Kentucky, and will have two and half years of eligibility remaining with Washington when he becomes available to play during the 2019-2020 season, according to Hopkins.
Green, a former McDonald's All-American, averaged 9.3 points during his freshman season with the Wildcats. In eight games with Kentucky this season, he averaged 7.8 points on 45.5 percent shooting.
INJURY REPORT
Franks, who is averaging 22.1 points per game, did not dress for the second straight game due to a hip contusion suffered in the second half of a 75-72 loss to New Mexico State on December 23.
UP NEXT
Washington State: The Cougars travel to face Colorado at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Washington: The Huskies play at Utah on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.2
|Min. Per Game
|34.2
|17.1
|Pts. Per Game
|17.1
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|52.4
|Field Goal %
|53.2
|33.8
|Three Point %
|39.2
|72.1
|Free Throw %
|74.5
|Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter
|14.0
|Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|+ 3
|Elijah Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaylen Nowell
|52.0
|Viont'e Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|54.0
|+ 1
|David Crisp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:05
|+ 1
|David Crisp made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:05
|Personal foul on Jervae Robinson
|1:05
|Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter
|1:19
|Marvin Cannon missed jump shot, blocked by Matisse Thybulle
|1:21
|Turnover on Jaylen Nowell
|1:34
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|85
|Field Goals
|23-49 (46.9%)
|30-53 (56.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-27 (40.7%)
|11-20 (55.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-11 (90.9%)
|14-18 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|27
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|19
|22
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|15
|17
|Steals
|3
|11
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|16
|11
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Washington St. 7-7
|81.1 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Washington 10-4
|72.1 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|11.8 APG
|
|46.9
|FG%
|56.6
|
|
|40.7
|3PT FG%
|55.0
|
|
|90.9
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Elleby
|38
|26
|10
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|8/13
|3/5
|7/8
|2
|8
|V. Daniels
|27
|9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Cannon
|30
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|3
|J. Pollard
|12
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|A. Kunc
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Elleby
|38
|26
|10
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|8/13
|3/5
|7/8
|2
|8
|V. Daniels
|27
|9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Cannon
|30
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|3
|J. Pollard
|12
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|A. Kunc
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Robinson
|29
|14
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6/13
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Skaggs
|29
|9
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3/7
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Cooper
|17
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Ali
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. Wade
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Franks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Chidom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Streeter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|24
|15
|3
|2
|16
|17
|23/49
|11/27
|10/11
|5
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Crisp
|30
|23
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7/11
|3/4
|6/8
|0
|3
|J. Nowell
|36
|20
|8
|5
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8/14
|3/7
|1/1
|2
|6
|M. Thybulle
|30
|17
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|2
|4/4
|3/3
|6/6
|1
|3
|N. Dickerson
|29
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|H. Wright
|17
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Crisp
|30
|23
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7/11
|3/4
|6/8
|0
|3
|J. Nowell
|36
|20
|8
|5
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8/14
|3/7
|1/1
|2
|6
|M. Thybulle
|30
|17
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|2
|4/4
|3/3
|6/6
|1
|3
|N. Dickerson
|29
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|H. Wright
|17
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carter
|24
|9
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|6
|D. Green
|21
|7
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Hardy
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Bey
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Timmins
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Barnard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crandall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Penn-Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Geron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Neubauer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lundeen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|85
|27
|17
|11
|5
|11
|17
|30/53
|11/20
|14/18
|5
|22
-
BC
10VATECH66
77
Final
-
CREIGH
BUTLER69
84
Final
-
8MICHST
14OHIOST86
77
Final
-
15UNC
PITT85
60
Final
-
CUSE
ND72
62
Final
-
UCF
UCONN65
53
Final
-
FAIR
IONA87
94
Final
-
NCGRN
VMI71
68
Final
-
STNYBRK
MASLOW75
63
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN97
94
Final/OT
-
CLEVST
WISGB89
90
Final
-
CINCY
ECU71
73
Final
-
LSALLE
UMASS69
60
Final
-
13UK
BAMA75
77
Final
-
LAFAY
ARMY69
77
Final
-
MAINE
UMBC52
61
Final
-
BUCK
BU80
87
Final
-
NKY
DTROIT95
73
Final
-
MD
RUT77
63
Final
-
WINTHR
NCASHV80
65
Final
-
VALPO
MOST82
66
Final
-
NOVA
PROV65
59
Final
-
NH
BING58
69
Final
-
CMICH
MIAOH84
77
Final
-
UTAH
ARIZ81
84
Final/OT
-
KSTATE
11TXTECH57
63
Final
-
NCWILM
TOWSON67
61
Final
-
WMICH
AKRON48
56
Final
-
VCU
FORD76
51
Final
-
WAKE
GATECH79
92
Final
-
STPETE
MNMTH44
61
Final
-
BRAD
INDST60
65
Final
-
NILL
OHIO72
66
Final/OT
-
SAMFORD
WCAR69
76
Final
-
OKLAST
23OKLA64
74
Final
-
GASOU
TXARL77
64
Final
-
9FSU
4UVA52
65
Final
-
APPST
TROY85
89
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON75
85
Final
-
LATECH
RICE66
78
Final
-
LOYCHI
DRAKE85
74
Final
-
NDAK
DENVER80
59
Final
-
CHIST
UMKC72
80
Final
-
HOUBP
NORL76
81
Final/OT
-
WRIGHT
OAK89
73
Final
-
CCTST
SACHRT61
73
Final
-
UGA
3TENN50
96
Final
-
BAYLOR
TCU81
85
Final
-
SACST
MONST70
84
Final
-
STFRAN
WAGNER66
59
Final
-
CHARLS
JMAD58
69
Final
-
CSTCAR
SALAB77
84
Final/2OT
-
CAL
UCLA83
98
Final
-
KENSAW
NJTECH52
72
Final
-
NEAST
HOFSTRA72
75
Final
-
CIT
FURMAN85
101
Final
-
EVAN
ILLST46
58
Final
-
LIU
BRYANT79
70
Final
-
USCUP
PRESBY61
64
Final
-
FAMU
HOW82
72
Final
-
WMMARY
DREXEL84
66
Final
-
CHATT
ETNST70
96
Final
-
MRSHL
CHARLO85
84
Final
-
BCU
NCCU59
68
Final
-
LONGWD
RADFRD64
71
Final
-
SIUE
EILL81
84
Final/OT
-
GWEBB
CAMP61
72
Final
-
MCNSE
NWST61
66
Final
-
NCAT
SCST80
77
Final/OT
-
UMES
MORGAN53
66
Final
-
SAV
COPPST67
73
Final
-
GAST
TEXST73
69
Final
-
CARK
SELOU73
71
Final
-
5KANSAS
IOWAST60
77
Final
-
YOUNG
MILW76
51
Final
-
PENN
PRINCE65
68
Final/OT
-
MOREHD
PEAY67
81
Final
-
MOUNT
ROBERT59
62
Final
-
NALAB
UNF67
96
Final
-
TXAMCC
LAMAR55
61
Final
-
HIGHPT
CHARSO51
50
Final
-
TNMART
SEMO69
74
Final/OT
-
IDAHO
NCOLO79
83
Final/OT
-
JAXST
TNST69
62
Final
-
USM
NTEXAS62
65
Final
-
SFLA
TULSA75
78
Final
-
COLO
ARIZST61
83
Final
-
TNTECH
BELMONT67
79
Final
-
ARK
TEXAM73
71
Final
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE77
74
Final
-
PORT
LOYMRY64
76
Final
-
FAU
MTSU63
56
Final
-
DUQ
DAVID61
65
Final
-
DELST
NORFLK63
77
Final
-
PVAM
STHRN82
73
Final
-
ABIL
SAMHOU68
71
Final
-
TEXSO
ALCORN87
70
Final
-
GRAM
ALST53
74
Final
-
NIAGARA
MANH80
90
Final
-
JACKST
ALAM54
51
Final/OT
-
CAN
SIENA70
66
Final
-
LIB
FGC81
63
Final
-
ELON
DEL65
77
Final
-
MERCER
WOFF74
78
Final
-
UVM
ALBANY80
51
Final
-
SC
FLA71
69
Final
-
BGREEN
KENTST86
64
Final
-
FDU
SFTRPA79
61
Final
-
WKY
ODU66
69
Final
-
QUINN
RIDER67
72
Final
-
ARKLR
LALAF61
75
Final
-
WILL
ORAL63
82
Final
-
SILL
NIOWA58
51
Final
-
CLEM
1DUKE68
87
Final
-
6NEVADA
NMEX58
85
Final
-
OREGST
OREG77
72
Final
-
SANFRAN
PEPPER72
69
Final
-
NICHST
UIW58
65
Final
-
HOLYN
UCDAV60
90
Final
-
EKY
MURYST85
97
Final
-
SEATTLE
GC57
71
Final
-
FIU
UAB65
84
Final
-
MVSU
ARKPB52
64
Final
-
MISS
VANDY81
71
Final
-
SNCLRA
7GONZAG48
91
Final
-
PORTST
MNTNA77
74
Final/OT
-
AF
UTAHST62
79
Final
-
SUTAH
WEBER90
82
Final/OT
-
TXSA
UTEP67
63
Final
-
WVU
TEXAS54
61
Final
-
NAU
IDST81
69
Final
-
TEXPA
CALBPTST81
74
Final
-
YALE
CSN94
90
Final/OT
-
UTVALL
CSBAK71
73
Final
-
COLOST
FRESNO67
78
Final
-
WYO
UNLV56
68
Final
-
SDGST
BOISE64
88
Final
-
BTHSDA
LNGBCH52
124
Final
-
WASHST
WASH67
85
Final
-
BYU
MARYCA66
88
Final
-
UOP
USD64
73
Final