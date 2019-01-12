WACO, Texas (AP) Lagerald Vick scored 18 points with six 3-pointers on his 22nd birthday and No. 7 Kansas held on for a 73-68 win at Baylor on Saturday.

Vick hit two of his 3s in an 11-3 run in the final 1:44 of the first half for the Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) to put them up by 10. Kansas then held a double-digit lead for most of the second half until the Bears had eight consecutive points in the final minute.

Jared Butler hit a 3 with 54 seconds left and Mark Vital made a basket before Devonte Bandoo's 3 after Vick's second turnover in that span got the Bears within 72-68. The Jayhawks missed three free throws down the stretch.

Dedric Lawson added 17 points for Kansas while Devon Dotson had 14. Freshman Ochai Agbaji had 10 in his second game.

Butler had 14 points to lead Baylor (9-6, 1-2), while Vital and Bandoo each had 11. Makai Mason scored 10.

Baylor opened the game's scoring with two free throws but missed its first 15 shots from the field, falling behind 18-2 before going on a big run of its own. Butler had three 3s in an 18-4 run by the Bears that got them within 22-20 on a free throw by Mason with just under 4 minutes left, though they never got closer.

Vital had Baylor's first made field goal of the game on a short bank shot with 9:34 left in the first half after he grabbed an offensive rebound.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks played their second game since 7-foot center Udoka Azubuike's season-ending wrist surgery. That's what led to Agabaji, the 6-5 freshman guard from Kansas City, forgoing his redshirt eligibility. He had a 3 in the late spurt to end the first half.

Baylor: The Bears just couldn't build on the momentum of their home win Tuesday against No. 20 Iowa State, which then was coming off a 17-point home win over the Jayhawks last weekend. Baylor missed an opportunity to win consecutive games over Kansas, which lost by 16 in Waco last February.

CLARK DONE

Baylor sophomore forward Tristan Clark, the national leader shooting 74 percent from the field, had season-ending left knee surgery this week. The 6-foot-9 sophomore averaged 14.6 points starting the first 14 games. He made 84 of his 114 shots, and was on pace for the fourth-best shooting season in NCAA history. He now won't play in enough games to qualify for that.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays its third game in six nights when the Jayhawks go home to play Texas on Monday night.

After consecutive home games, Baylor has a quick turnaround before playing Monday night at Oklahoma State.

