Johnson scores 14 as Tide rolls over Missouri 70-60
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) After losing on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in its second consecutive defeat on Saturday, Alabama needed a pick-me-up performance against Missouri.
Who better to turn morale around than the coach's son?
Avery Johnson Jr. scored 14 points to lead Alabama to a 70-60 road victory over Missouri on Wednesday.
Johnson - the son of Crimson Tide head coach Avery Johnson - shattered his season high of four points. Johnson shot 5-for-10 from the field and compiled his highest points total since his career-high 23-point performance against South Carolina in February of 2017.
''In warmups, I told our skills guy, `this could be a nice little night for me,''' Johnson Jr. said. ''I just want to win. If it's two points, 14, I just want to win. When you win, everybody eats.''
Alabama (11-5, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) took early control of the rebounding battle, and outrebounded the Tigers 37-29. The Crimson Tide has now outrebounded opponents in 15 of its 16 games this season.
Donta Hall scored 12 points and hauled in 11 boards, good for the senior forward's fifth double-double performance in his past six games. Hall leads SEC players with eight double-doubles this season.
''Our guys found him,'' coach Johnson said. ''Donta does a good job of moving around. He's not the most physically imposing guy. But he does a good job of being elusive inside.''
Mark Smith and Javon Pickett each added 13 points to lead Missouri (9-6, 0-3) in scoring. Smith - who entered the game shooting an SEC-leading 47.3 percent from 3 - drilled four of nine 3-point attempts. The Tigers also came into the contest leading the SEC shooting 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. They converted seven of 20 3-point tries.
Missouri's reliable weapon Jordan Geist scored just nine points on 4-for-11 shooting, including 0-for-5 from 3.
BIG PICTURE
Alabama: After a second-half collapse against Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide picked up a much-needed road victory ahead of a difficult stretch in its schedule. Alabama needed a pick-me-up before its next two matchups, which come against No. 3 Tennessee and No. 18 Mississippi.
Missouri: The Tigers have now lost three in a row following a promising six-game winning streak. This was a game Missouri really needed, as it now hits the road in conference play.
''Like I told our guys before we even got to this point, our margin of error is so slim,'' Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. ''You have to fight one game at a time.''
PROUD DAD
Johnson Jr. struggled in the nonconference slate of games, averaging just 1.4 points per game this season before Wednesday. His father was delighted to see a breakout performance, and hopes it's a sign of things to come.
''Obviously, he's under the microscope because he's the coach's son,'' Johnson Sr. said. ''He gave us some life. Just his spirit, he's a fifth-year guy. Tonight, we needed all 14 of those points.''
SLUMPING
Missouri sophomore forward Jeremiah Tilmon is going through the toughest stretch of his season right now. Tilmon fouled out in his previous three games and scored a combined 11 points in those contests. He started out slowly against Alabama, but improved in the second half, battling in the post for eight points and seven rebounds and committing just two fouls.
UP NEXT
Alabama stays on the road to play No. 3 Tennessee on Saturday.
Missouri kicks off a two-game road trip Saturday against No. 18 Mississippi.
-----
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.6
|Min. Per Game
|31.6
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|44.3
|Field Goal %
|39.9
|36.9
|Three Point %
|33.3
|85.2
|Free Throw %
|76.2
|Turnover on Javon Pickett
|16.0
|Offensive foul on Javon Pickett
|16.0
|+ 1
|Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Geist
|25.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Geist made layup
|31.0
|+ 1
|Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40.0
|+ 1
|Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Geist
|40.0
|+ 2
|Javon Pickett made layup
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|60
|Field Goals
|26-55 (47.3%)
|24-57 (42.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|29
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|27
|20
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|9
|10
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|15
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
5
|A. Johnson Jr. G
|1.4 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|0.9 APG
|29.4 FG%
|
4
|J. Pickett G
|8.1 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|1.4 APG
|42.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Johnson Jr. G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|J. Pickett G
|13 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|47.3
|FG%
|42.1
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hall
|12
|11
|1
|6/10
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|2
|1
|2
|9
|D. Ingram
|9
|2
|3
|2/4
|1/2
|4/4
|3
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Lewis Jr.
|9
|2
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|H. Jones
|4
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Mack
|3
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hall
|12
|11
|1
|6/10
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|2
|1
|2
|9
|D. Ingram
|9
|2
|3
|2/4
|1/2
|4/4
|3
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Lewis Jr.
|9
|2
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|H. Jones
|4
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Mack
|3
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|14
|3
|0
|5/10
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Reese
|7
|5
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Petty
|5
|3
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|G. Smith
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|R. Norris
|3
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|3/5
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Schaffer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Giddens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davis-Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|33
|9
|26/55
|6/18
|12/15
|15
|200
|2
|3
|10
|6
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ma. Smith
|13
|8
|3
|4/11
|4/9
|1/1
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|J. Pickett
|13
|2
|1
|6/15
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|37
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|J. Geist
|9
|2
|3
|4/11
|0/5
|1/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Tilmon
|8
|7
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|27
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|K. Puryear
|2
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ma. Smith
|13
|8
|3
|4/11
|4/9
|1/1
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|J. Pickett
|13
|2
|1
|6/15
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|37
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|J. Geist
|9
|2
|3
|4/11
|0/5
|1/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Tilmon
|8
|7
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|27
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|K. Puryear
|2
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Watson
|5
|0
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mi. Smith
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X. Pinson
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|R. Nikko
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Santos
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Suggs
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. VanLeer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Yerkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Guess
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Braun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|28
|10
|24/57
|7/20
|5/10
|17
|200
|1
|0
|10
|8
|20
-
STBON
RI63
75
Final
-
CREIGH
STJOHN66
81
Final
-
KSTATE
20OKLA74
61
Final
-
23IOWA
PSU89
82
Final
-
CAMP
NCASHV70
53
Final
-
GMASON
UMASS68
63
Final
-
BU
LOYMD73
81
Final/OT
-
HAMP
PRESBY70
85
Final
-
UCONN
TULSA83
89
Final
-
LIB
KENSAW62
41
Final
-
LONGWD
WINTHR75
61
Final
-
LPSCMB
NJTECH70
52
Final
-
BC
LVILLE70
80
Final
-
UNF
STETSON87
77
Final
-
ALBANY
MASLOW72
84
Final
-
DUQ
RICH74
68
Final
-
USCUP
HIGHPT54
71
Final
-
BING
UMBC49
68
Final
-
HARTFD
MAINE75
76
Final
-
AMER
LEHIGH76
83
Final
-
14AUBURN
TEXAM85
66
Final
-
UVM
NH73
59
Final
-
NALAB
JVILLE91
88
Final
-
SC
VANDY74
71
Final
-
TEMPLE
ECU85
74
Final
-
NAVY
LAFAY85
77
Final
-
COLG
ARMY81
91
Final
-
TXAMCC
SAMHOU50
72
Final
-
NICHST
MCNSE75
86
Final
-
CARK
UIW77
60
Final
-
EVAN
MOST70
64
Final
-
INDST
NIOWA64
69
Final
-
LAMAR
SELOU69
76
Final
-
SDAKST
NDAK78
74
Final
-
HOUBP
ABIL68
75
Final
-
SFA
NORL61
68
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU71
76
Final
-
GWASH
LSALLE59
56
Final
-
DRAKE
BRAD69
52
Final
-
BUTLER
DEPAUL87
69
Final
-
21HOU
SMU69
58
Final
-
IOWAST
8TXTECH68
64
Final
-
MINN
ILL68
95
Final
-
NDAKST
DENVER65
80
Final
-
GATECH
CLEM60
72
Final
-
BAMA
MIZZOU70
60
Final
-
UCF
WICHST67
75
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCIRV80
70
Final
-
UTAHST
SJST81
63
Final
-
UNLV
AF88
106
Final