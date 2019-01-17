BAMA
Alabama
Crimson Tide
11-5
away team logo
70
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
SECN
Wed Jan. 16
9:00pm
BONUS
60
TF 11
home team logo
MIZZOU
Missouri
Tigers
9-6
ML: -122
MIZZOU +1, O/U 142.5
ML: +103
BAMA
MIZZOU

No Text

Johnson scores 14 as Tide rolls over Missouri 70-60

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 17, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) After losing on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in its second consecutive defeat on Saturday, Alabama needed a pick-me-up performance against Missouri.

Who better to turn morale around than the coach's son?

Avery Johnson Jr. scored 14 points to lead Alabama to a 70-60 road victory over Missouri on Wednesday.

Johnson - the son of Crimson Tide head coach Avery Johnson - shattered his season high of four points. Johnson shot 5-for-10 from the field and compiled his highest points total since his career-high 23-point performance against South Carolina in February of 2017.

''In warmups, I told our skills guy, `this could be a nice little night for me,''' Johnson Jr. said. ''I just want to win. If it's two points, 14, I just want to win. When you win, everybody eats.''

Alabama (11-5, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) took early control of the rebounding battle, and outrebounded the Tigers 37-29. The Crimson Tide has now outrebounded opponents in 15 of its 16 games this season.

Donta Hall scored 12 points and hauled in 11 boards, good for the senior forward's fifth double-double performance in his past six games. Hall leads SEC players with eight double-doubles this season.

''Our guys found him,'' coach Johnson said. ''Donta does a good job of moving around. He's not the most physically imposing guy. But he does a good job of being elusive inside.''

Mark Smith and Javon Pickett each added 13 points to lead Missouri (9-6, 0-3) in scoring. Smith - who entered the game shooting an SEC-leading 47.3 percent from 3 - drilled four of nine 3-point attempts. The Tigers also came into the contest leading the SEC shooting 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. They converted seven of 20 3-point tries.

Missouri's reliable weapon Jordan Geist scored just nine points on 4-for-11 shooting, including 0-for-5 from 3.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: After a second-half collapse against Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide picked up a much-needed road victory ahead of a difficult stretch in its schedule. Alabama needed a pick-me-up before its next two matchups, which come against No. 3 Tennessee and No. 18 Mississippi.

Missouri: The Tigers have now lost three in a row following a promising six-game winning streak. This was a game Missouri really needed, as it now hits the road in conference play.

''Like I told our guys before we even got to this point, our margin of error is so slim,'' Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. ''You have to fight one game at a time.''

PROUD DAD

Johnson Jr. struggled in the nonconference slate of games, averaging just 1.4 points per game this season before Wednesday. His father was delighted to see a breakout performance, and hopes it's a sign of things to come.

''Obviously, he's under the microscope because he's the coach's son,'' Johnson Sr. said. ''He gave us some life. Just his spirit, he's a fifth-year guy. Tonight, we needed all 14 of those points.''

SLUMPING

Missouri sophomore forward Jeremiah Tilmon is going through the toughest stretch of his season right now. Tilmon fouled out in his previous three games and scored a combined 11 points in those contests. He started out slowly against Alabama, but improved in the second half, battling in the post for eight points and seven rebounds and committing just two fouls.

UP NEXT

Alabama stays on the road to play No. 3 Tennessee on Saturday.

Missouri kicks off a two-game road trip Saturday against No. 18 Mississippi.

-----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Lewis Jr.
J. Geist
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
44.3 Field Goal % 39.9
36.9 Three Point % 33.3
85.2 Free Throw % 76.2
  Turnover on Javon Pickett 16.0
  Offensive foul on Javon Pickett 16.0
+ 1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Geist 25.0
+ 2 Jordan Geist made layup 31.0
+ 1 Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 40.0
+ 1 Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 40.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Geist 40.0
+ 2 Javon Pickett made layup 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon 1:01
Team Stats
Points 70 60
Field Goals 26-55 (47.3%) 24-57 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 29
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 27 20
Team 4 1
Assists 9 10
Steals 2 1
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 15 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
A. Johnson Jr. G
14 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
13
Ma. Smith G
13 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Alabama 11-5 323870
home team logo Missouri 9-6 263460
MIZZOU +1, O/U 142.5
Mizzou Arena Columbia, MO
MIZZOU +1, O/U 142.5
Mizzou Arena Columbia, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Alabama 11-5 76.9 PPG 42.7 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo Missouri 9-6 69.1 PPG 37.6 RPG 11.4 APG
Key Players
5
A. Johnson Jr. G 1.4 PPG 1.0 RPG 0.9 APG 29.4 FG%
4
J. Pickett G 8.1 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.4 APG 42.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
A. Johnson Jr. G 14 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
4
J. Pickett G 13 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
47.3 FG% 42.1
33.3 3PT FG% 35.0
80.0 FT% 50.0
Alabama
Starters
D. Hall
D. Ingram
K. Lewis Jr.
H. Jones
T. Mack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hall 12 11 1 6/10 0/0 0/0 1 30 1 2 1 2 9
D. Ingram 9 2 3 2/4 1/2 4/4 3 25 1 0 0 0 2
K. Lewis Jr. 9 2 1 3/7 1/3 2/2 1 25 0 0 2 0 2
H. Jones 4 1 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 4 18 0 0 1 0 1
T. Mack 3 4 1 1/4 0/2 1/2 3 11 0 1 1 0 4
Starters
D. Hall
D. Ingram
K. Lewis Jr.
H. Jones
T. Mack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hall 12 11 1 6/10 0/0 0/0 1 30 1 2 1 2 9
D. Ingram 9 2 3 2/4 1/2 4/4 3 25 1 0 0 0 2
K. Lewis Jr. 9 2 1 3/7 1/3 2/2 1 25 0 0 2 0 2
H. Jones 4 1 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 4 18 0 0 1 0 1
T. Mack 3 4 1 1/4 0/2 1/2 3 11 0 1 1 0 4
Bench
A. Johnson Jr.
A. Reese
J. Petty
G. Smith
R. Norris
L. Schaffer
D. Giddens
T. Barnes
D. Wood
J. Davis-Fleming
B. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Johnson Jr. 14 3 0 5/10 2/5 2/2 1 18 0 0 0 0 3
A. Reese 7 5 0 3/7 1/2 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 2 3
J. Petty 5 3 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 25 0 0 1 0 3
G. Smith 4 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 17 0 0 3 2 0
R. Norris 3 0 0 0/1 0/1 3/5 0 15 0 0 0 0 0
L. Schaffer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Giddens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davis-Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 33 9 26/55 6/18 12/15 15 200 2 3 10 6 27
Missouri
Starters
Ma. Smith
J. Pickett
J. Geist
J. Tilmon
K. Puryear
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ma. Smith 13 8 3 4/11 4/9 1/1 1 32 0 0 1 1 7
J. Pickett 13 2 1 6/15 1/3 0/0 4 37 1 0 1 2 0
J. Geist 9 2 3 4/11 0/5 1/2 2 33 0 0 1 0 2
J. Tilmon 8 7 0 3/6 0/0 2/4 2 27 0 0 3 3 4
K. Puryear 2 4 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 4 18 0 0 1 1 3
Starters
Ma. Smith
J. Pickett
J. Geist
J. Tilmon
K. Puryear
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ma. Smith 13 8 3 4/11 4/9 1/1 1 32 0 0 1 1 7
J. Pickett 13 2 1 6/15 1/3 0/0 4 37 1 0 1 2 0
J. Geist 9 2 3 4/11 0/5 1/2 2 33 0 0 1 0 2
J. Tilmon 8 7 0 3/6 0/0 2/4 2 27 0 0 3 3 4
K. Puryear 2 4 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 4 18 0 0 1 1 3
Bench
T. Watson
Mi. Smith
X. Pinson
R. Nikko
K. Santos
R. Suggs
C. VanLeer
A. Wolf
D. Smith
J. Porter
E. Yerkes
B. Ford
C. Guess
P. Braun
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Watson 5 0 0 2/5 0/1 1/1 2 16 0 0 1 0 0
Mi. Smith 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
X. Pinson 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 2 0 0
R. Nikko 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 1
K. Santos 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 1 12 0 0 0 0 3
R. Suggs 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. VanLeer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Yerkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Guess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Braun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 28 10 24/57 7/20 5/10 17 200 1 0 10 8 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores