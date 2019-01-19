No. 18 Mississippi rolls to 84-67 win over Arkansas
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Breein Tyree scored 22 points, Terence Davis added 18 and No. 18 Mississippi never trailed in an 84-67 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.
Ole Miss (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) pushed out to an 11-point lead by halftime and had a comfortable advantage through most of the second half. The Rebels had a 40-31 rebounding edge and helped force 17 Arkansas turnovers.
Ole Miss has won 11 out of its past 12 games.
Arkansas (10-7, 1-4) has lost four straight games since winning its conference opener. The Razorbacks were led by Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, who scored 16 points.
Ole Miss was in control from the opening tip, jumping out to an 11-2 lead in the opening minutes. The Rebels got some unexpected early production from Dominik Olejniczak, who poured in 13 points on 5 of 5 shooting from the field before the break.
Terence Davis made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Rebels a 46-35 halftime advantage.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas: It was another frustrating game for the Razorbacks, who are losing ground in the SEC race in a hurry. Arkansas struggled with turnovers and didn't take advantage of Daniel Gafford's 6-foot-11 presence down low. The team's leading scorer this season had just nine points.
Ole Miss: It's a nice recovery for the Rebels, which lost their first conference game to LSU earlier in the week. The Rebels continue to get good production from role players, including Olejniczak, Bruce Stevens and guard D.C. Davis, who played more minutes since usual starter Devonte Shuler was limited with a foot injury.
UP NEXT
Arkansas returns home to face Missouri on Wednesday.
Ole Miss travels to face Alabama on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
---
Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|10.3
|Pts. Per Game
|10.3
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|36.2
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|14.6
|Three Point %
|38.6
|68.3
|Free Throw %
|82.9
|+ 2
|Gabe Osabuohien made dunk
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien
|3.0
|Mason Jones missed layup
|5.0
|+ 2
|Breein Tyree made jump shot
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Terence Davis
|41.0
|Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe
|53.0
|Bruce Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|55.0
|+ 2
|Mason Jones made jump shot
|1:26
|+ 3
|Bruce Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler
|1:57
|Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Terence Davis
|2:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|84
|Field Goals
|22-55 (40.0%)
|31-64 (48.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|17-21 (81.0%)
|15-17 (88.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|40
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|21
|27
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|14
|19
|Steals
|6
|13
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|15
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
11
|K. Embery-Simpson G
|3.8 PPG
|1.3 RPG
|0.8 APG
|30.0 FG%
|
4
|B. Tyree G
|17.2 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|3.1 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Embery-Simpson G
|16 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|B. Tyree G
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|48.4
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|81.0
|FT%
|88.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Joe
|11
|5
|1
|4/11
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|33
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|D. Gafford
|9
|10
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|5/6
|2
|31
|1
|2
|5
|0
|10
|M. Jones
|5
|2
|2
|1/10
|0/6
|3/4
|2
|31
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|R. Chaney
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Harris
|3
|6
|7
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Joe
|11
|5
|1
|4/11
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|33
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|D. Gafford
|9
|10
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|5/6
|2
|31
|1
|2
|5
|0
|10
|M. Jones
|5
|2
|2
|1/10
|0/6
|3/4
|2
|31
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|R. Chaney
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Harris
|3
|6
|7
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Embery-Simpson
|16
|1
|0
|5/8
|2/5
|4/5
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|G. Osabuohien
|13
|3
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|26
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1
|A. Bailey
|4
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Sills
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|J. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Garland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stevens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obukwelu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|30
|14
|22/55
|6/23
|17/21
|15
|200
|6
|3
|17
|9
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Tyree
|22
|4
|2
|7/15
|2/7
|6/6
|1
|36
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|T. Davis
|18
|9
|7
|6/11
|2/5
|4/5
|4
|32
|5
|0
|3
|2
|7
|D. Olejniczak
|13
|5
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|22
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|D. Davis
|7
|2
|4
|3/5
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B. Hinson
|3
|4
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Tyree
|22
|4
|2
|7/15
|2/7
|6/6
|1
|36
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|T. Davis
|18
|9
|7
|6/11
|2/5
|4/5
|4
|32
|5
|0
|3
|2
|7
|D. Olejniczak
|13
|5
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|22
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|D. Davis
|7
|2
|4
|3/5
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B. Hinson
|3
|4
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Stevens
|14
|7
|1
|6/7
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|K. Buffen
|4
|4
|0
|2/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|D. Shuler
|3
|2
|3
|1/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|25
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Z. Naylor
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Morgano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rodriguez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Halums
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|38
|19
|31/64
|7/22
|15/17
|18
|200
|13
|3
|13
|11
|27
