ARK
Arkansas
Razorbacks
10-7
away team logo
67
TF 8
FINAL
End
2nd
SECN
Sat Jan. 19
1:00pm
BONUS
84
TF 7
home team logo
MISS
18 Ole Miss
Rebels
14-3
ML: +255
MISS -7, O/U 153.5
ML: -312
ARK
MISS

No Text

No. 18 Mississippi rolls to 84-67 win over Arkansas

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 19, 2019

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Breein Tyree scored 22 points, Terence Davis added 18 and No. 18 Mississippi never trailed in an 84-67 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.

Ole Miss (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) pushed out to an 11-point lead by halftime and had a comfortable advantage through most of the second half. The Rebels had a 40-31 rebounding edge and helped force 17 Arkansas turnovers.

Ole Miss has won 11 out of its past 12 games.

Arkansas (10-7, 1-4) has lost four straight games since winning its conference opener. The Razorbacks were led by Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, who scored 16 points.

Ole Miss was in control from the opening tip, jumping out to an 11-2 lead in the opening minutes. The Rebels got some unexpected early production from Dominik Olejniczak, who poured in 13 points on 5 of 5 shooting from the field before the break.

Terence Davis made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Rebels a 46-35 halftime advantage.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: It was another frustrating game for the Razorbacks, who are losing ground in the SEC race in a hurry. Arkansas struggled with turnovers and didn't take advantage of Daniel Gafford's 6-foot-11 presence down low. The team's leading scorer this season had just nine points.

Ole Miss: It's a nice recovery for the Rebels, which lost their first conference game to LSU earlier in the week. The Rebels continue to get good production from role players, including Olejniczak, Bruce Stevens and guard D.C. Davis, who played more minutes since usual starter Devonte Shuler was limited with a foot injury.

UP NEXT

Arkansas returns home to face Missouri on Wednesday.

Ole Miss travels to face Alabama on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

---

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Harris
5 G
D. Shuler
2 G
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
10.3 Pts. Per Game 10.3
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
36.2 Field Goal % 44.4
14.6 Three Point % 38.6
68.3 Free Throw % 82.9
+ 2 Gabe Osabuohien made dunk 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien 3.0
  Mason Jones missed layup 5.0
+ 2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Terence Davis 41.0
  Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe 53.0
  Bruce Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot 55.0
+ 2 Mason Jones made jump shot 1:26
+ 3 Bruce Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 1:57
  Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Terence Davis 2:22
Team Stats
Points 67 84
Field Goals 22-55 (40.0%) 31-64 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 31 40
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 21 27
Team 1 2
Assists 14 19
Steals 6 13
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
K. Embery-Simpson G
16 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
4
B. Tyree G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Arkansas 10-7 353267
home team logo 18 Ole Miss 14-3 463884
MISS -7, O/U 153.5
The Pavilion at Ole Miss Oxford, MS
MISS -7, O/U 153.5
The Pavilion at Ole Miss Oxford, MS
Team Stats
away team logo Arkansas 10-7 80.1 PPG 42.3 RPG 17.5 APG
home team logo 18 Ole Miss 14-3 79.1 PPG 40.4 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
11
K. Embery-Simpson G 3.8 PPG 1.3 RPG 0.8 APG 30.0 FG%
4
B. Tyree G 17.2 PPG 3.4 RPG 3.1 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
11
K. Embery-Simpson G 16 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
4
B. Tyree G 22 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
40.0 FG% 48.4
26.1 3PT FG% 31.8
81.0 FT% 88.2
Arkansas
Starters
I. Joe
D. Gafford
M. Jones
R. Chaney
J. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Joe 11 5 1 4/11 3/9 0/0 0 33 0 0 0 2 3
D. Gafford 9 10 1 2/6 0/0 5/6 2 31 1 2 5 0 10
M. Jones 5 2 2 1/10 0/6 3/4 2 31 2 1 1 1 1
R. Chaney 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 1 0
J. Harris 3 6 7 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 30 1 0 4 1 5
Starters
I. Joe
D. Gafford
M. Jones
R. Chaney
J. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Joe 11 5 1 4/11 3/9 0/0 0 33 0 0 0 2 3
D. Gafford 9 10 1 2/6 0/0 5/6 2 31 1 2 5 0 10
M. Jones 5 2 2 1/10 0/6 3/4 2 31 2 1 1 1 1
R. Chaney 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 1 0
J. Harris 3 6 7 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 30 1 0 4 1 5
Bench
K. Embery-Simpson
G. Osabuohien
A. Bailey
D. Sills
J. Holmes
K. Garland
I. Ali
E. Henderson
T. Stevens
E. Obukwelu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Embery-Simpson 16 1 0 5/8 2/5 4/5 1 20 1 0 0 1 0
G. Osabuohien 13 3 1 5/9 0/0 3/4 4 26 1 0 4 2 1
A. Bailey 4 2 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 1 1
D. Sills 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 7 0 0 3 0 0
J. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stevens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Obukwelu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 30 14 22/55 6/23 17/21 15 200 6 3 17 9 21
Ole Miss
Starters
B. Tyree
T. Davis
D. Olejniczak
D. Davis
B. Hinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Tyree 22 4 2 7/15 2/7 6/6 1 36 3 1 2 2 2
T. Davis 18 9 7 6/11 2/5 4/5 4 32 5 0 3 2 7
D. Olejniczak 13 5 1 5/7 0/0 3/3 2 22 0 2 1 1 4
D. Davis 7 2 4 3/5 0/1 1/1 2 27 1 0 0 1 1
B. Hinson 3 4 1 1/5 0/3 1/2 3 19 0 0 3 0 4
Starters
B. Tyree
T. Davis
D. Olejniczak
D. Davis
B. Hinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Tyree 22 4 2 7/15 2/7 6/6 1 36 3 1 2 2 2
T. Davis 18 9 7 6/11 2/5 4/5 4 32 5 0 3 2 7
D. Olejniczak 13 5 1 5/7 0/0 3/3 2 22 0 2 1 1 4
D. Davis 7 2 4 3/5 0/1 1/1 2 27 1 0 0 1 1
B. Hinson 3 4 1 1/5 0/3 1/2 3 19 0 0 3 0 4
Bench
B. Stevens
K. Buffen
D. Shuler
Z. Naylor
A. Morgano
J. McBride
L. Rodriguez
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr.
B. Halums
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Stevens 14 7 1 6/7 2/3 0/0 2 18 1 0 0 3 4
K. Buffen 4 4 0 2/8 0/0 0/0 3 19 1 0 1 2 2
D. Shuler 3 2 3 1/6 1/3 0/0 1 25 2 0 3 0 2
Z. Naylor 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
A. Morgano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Halums - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 38 19 31/64 7/22 15/17 18 200 13 3 13 11 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores