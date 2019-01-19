WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Jarron Cumberland and Justin Jenifer combined to score 35 points and Cincinnati used two technical foul calls to pull away down the stretch and beat Wichita State 66-55 on Saturday.

Cincinnati had its largest lead of the game at 51-46 when Erik Stevenson and Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall were whistled for technical fouls after Stevenson was charged with a foul on Cumberland. Jenifer sank all four free throws allotted because of the technicals and Cumberland sank both ends of a 1-and-1 to put the Bearcats up 57-46 with 5:31 remaining and they coasted from there.

Cumberland finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Bearcats (16-3, 5-1 American Athletic Conference), while Jenifer scored 17. Keith Williams added 14 points and Tre Scott grabbed 10 rebounds. Cincinnati led 24-23 at halftime.

Markis McDuffie topped the Shockers (8-9, 1-4) with 21 points and five rebounds. McDuffie, who came in tied with East Carolina's Jayden Gardner for the conference scoring lead at 22.0 per game, topped 20 points for a fourth straight game. Samajae Haynes-Jones added 11 points and his 3-pointer gave Wichita State its last lead at 46-45 before Cincinnati closed with a 21-9 run.

Visiting Cincinnati shot 35 free throws while the Shockers took just seven.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.