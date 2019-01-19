CINCY
Cincinnati
Bearcats
16-3
away team logo
66
TF 7
FINAL
End
2nd
CBS
Sat Jan. 19
2:00pm
BONUS
55
TF 17
home team logo
WICHST
Wichita State
Shockers
8-9
ML: -228
WICHST +5.5, O/U 134.5
ML: +193
CINCY
WICHST

No Text

Cincinnati pulls away late to beat Wichita State 66-55

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 19, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Jarron Cumberland and Justin Jenifer combined to score 35 points and Cincinnati used two technical foul calls to pull away down the stretch and beat Wichita State 66-55 on Saturday.

Cincinnati had its largest lead of the game at 51-46 when Erik Stevenson and Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall were whistled for technical fouls after Stevenson was charged with a foul on Cumberland. Jenifer sank all four free throws allotted because of the technicals and Cumberland sank both ends of a 1-and-1 to put the Bearcats up 57-46 with 5:31 remaining and they coasted from there.

Cumberland finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Bearcats (16-3, 5-1 American Athletic Conference), while Jenifer scored 17. Keith Williams added 14 points and Tre Scott grabbed 10 rebounds. Cincinnati led 24-23 at halftime.

Markis McDuffie topped the Shockers (8-9, 1-4) with 21 points and five rebounds. McDuffie, who came in tied with East Carolina's Jayden Gardner for the conference scoring lead at 22.0 per game, topped 20 points for a fourth straight game. Samajae Haynes-Jones added 11 points and his 3-pointer gave Wichita State its last lead at 46-45 before Cincinnati closed with a 21-9 run.

Visiting Cincinnati shot 35 free throws while the Shockers took just seven.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Cumberland
34 G
S. Haynes-Jones
4 G
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
42.1 Field Goal % 36.5
42.3 Three Point % 33.0
80.2 Free Throw % 76.2
  Defensive rebound by Nysier Brooks 19.0
  Markis McDuffie missed driving layup 21.0
+ 1 Justin Jenifer made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Justin Jenifer made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Markis McDuffie 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Cincinnati 33.0
  Samajae Haynes-Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
+ 1 Justin Jenifer made 2nd of 2 free throws 40.0
  Justin Jenifer missed 1st of 2 free throws 40.0
  Personal foul on Samajae Haynes-Jones 40.0
  Offensive rebound by Nysier Brooks 44.0
Team Stats
Points 66 55
Field Goals 18-46 (39.1%) 21-52 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 25-35 (71.4%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 38 26
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 22 15
Team 6 5
Assists 5 12
Steals 1 4
Blocks 6 1
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 14 26
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
34
J. Cumberland G
18 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
M. McDuffie F
21 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
Team Stats
away team logo Cincinnati 16-3 75.1 PPG 37.2 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Wichita State 8-9 71.3 PPG 40.4 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
34
J. Cumberland G 17.8 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.4 APG 43.0 FG%
1
M. McDuffie F 19.6 PPG 5.2 RPG 0.8 APG 43.3 FG%
Top Scorers
34
J. Cumberland G 18 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
1
M. McDuffie F 21 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
39.1 FG% 40.4
33.3 3PT FG% 38.1
71.4 FT% 71.4
Cincinnati
Starters
J. Cumberland
J. Jenifer
K. Williams
N. Brooks
T. Scott
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cumberland 18 7 2 5/17 2/6 6/10 2 38 1 0 3 1 6
J. Jenifer 17 0 0 4/5 2/3 7/8 0 28 0 0 0 0 0
K. Williams 14 2 0 5/9 1/2 3/5 2 33 0 2 4 2 0
N. Brooks 8 10 0 3/5 0/0 2/4 3 28 0 2 2 3 7
T. Scott 5 11 1 1/4 0/0 3/4 1 35 0 0 2 4 7
Bench
C. Broome
M. Diarra
T. Moore
E. Nsoseme
R. Fredericks
J. Koz
S. Martin
L. Hardnett
P. Gillam Toyambi
L. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Broome 4 1 1 0/4 0/2 4/4 2 13 0 0 1 0 1
M. Diarra 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Moore 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 4 8 0 0 0 0 1
E. Nsoseme 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 2 0 0 0
R. Fredericks 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hardnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gillam Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 32 5 18/46 5/15 25/35 14 199 1 6 12 10 22
Wichita State
Starters
M. McDuffie
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Echenique
J. Burton
D. Dennis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 21 5 3 7/14 4/7 3/3 3 38 1 0 3 2 3
S. Haynes-Jones 11 2 2 4/14 3/8 0/0 3 38 0 0 1 1 1
J. Echenique 7 5 0 3/6 0/0 1/1 4 14 0 1 1 2 3
J. Burton 2 1 5 1/4 0/0 0/0 4 33 0 0 4 0 1
D. Dennis 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 5 9 0 0 1 1 0
Bench
E. Stevenson
A. Midtgaard
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
R. Torres
R. Brown
T. Allen
B. Bush
J. Herrs
M. Udeze
T. Busse
E. Farrakhan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Stevenson 5 2 2 2/6 1/5 0/0 4 25 1 0 2 0 2
A. Midtgaard 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/1 1 21 1 0 1 0 3
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 4 1 0 0 0 1
R. Torres 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
R. Brown 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Udeze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Farrakhan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 21 12 21/52 8/21 5/7 26 199 4 1 13 6 15
