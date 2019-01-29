UVA
No. 3 Virginia survives, beats No. 23 NC State 66-65 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 29, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Kyle Guy hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with two minutes left in overtime to help third-ranked Virginia hold off No. 23 North Carolina State 66-65 on Tuesday night.

Ty Jerome had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Cavaliers (19-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). His last assist was the drive-and-kick feed for Guy's tough corner 3 that broke a 61-all tie.

Still, the Wolfpack (16-5, 4-4) caught a break when De'Andre Hunter fouled Markell Johnson on a desperation 3 for the tie with 0.9 seconds left. But Johnson missed the first free throw, made the second and then sank the third while apparently trying to miss.

Jerome then inbounded the ball to Guy, who flung it to the other end of the court as time expired.

Johnson had 14 points to lead the Wolfpack, who rallied from 14 down early in the second half to force overtime despite shooting 34 percent.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers didn't have an easy time of it, largely because of an uncharacteristic number of mistakes. Virginia matched a season high with 16 turnovers but was tough enough to survive and improve to 14-1 in ACC road games over the past two seasons.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack has followed a win-one-then-lose-one pattern in ACC play, the last being a frantic rally to beat Clemson on Braxton Beverly's buzzer-beating 3-pointer Saturday. The pattern continued at the start of a brutal stretch for the Wolfpack, with three games in a week against teams ranked 12th or higher.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers host Miami on Saturday.

N.C. State: No. 12 Virginia Tech visits the Wolfpack on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Jerome
11 G
T. Dorn
2 G
27.4 Min. Per Game 27.4
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
6.9 Reb. Per Game 6.9
43.1 Field Goal % 48.2
40.6 Three Point % 31.5
74.0 Free Throw % 63.9
+ 1 Markell Johnson made 3rd of 3 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Markell Johnson made 2nd of 3 free throws 1.0
  Markell Johnson missed 1st of 3 free throws 1.0
  Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter 1.0
+ 1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Torin Dorn 5.0
+ 2 Braxton Beverly made jump shot 8.0
  Defensive rebound by NC State 21.0
  Kyle Guy missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
  Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter 46.0
Team Stats
Points 66 65
Field Goals 24-52 (46.2%) 22-64 (34.4%)
3-Pointers 4-10 (40.0%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 39 35
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 26 14
Team 3 11
Assists 15 10
Steals 2 8
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
D. Hunter G
15 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
11
M. Johnson G
14 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
Team Stats
away team logo 3 Virginia 19-1 74.1 PPG 37.9 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo 23 NC State 16-5 85.4 PPG 43 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
12
D. Hunter G 14.7 PPG 5.4 RPG 2.2 APG 53.5 FG%
11
M. Johnson G 11.8 PPG 1.8 RPG 4.0 APG 57.0 FG%
Top Scorers
12
D. Hunter G 15 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
11
M. Johnson G 14 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
46.2 FG% 34.4
40.0 3PT FG% 26.9
73.7 FT% 66.7
Virginia
Starters
D. Hunter
T. Jerome
K. Guy
M. Diakite
J. Salt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hunter 15 5 4 4/8 1/1 6/8 5 38 0 0 4 1 4
T. Jerome 12 6 6 5/11 2/4 0/0 3 41 1 0 4 0 6
K. Guy 10 6 3 3/11 1/5 3/4 1 40 1 0 2 1 5
M. Diakite 8 5 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 3 20 0 4 0 3 2
J. Salt 5 4 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 5 18 0 0 2 1 3
Starters
D. Hunter
T. Jerome
K. Guy
M. Diakite
J. Salt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hunter 15 5 4 4/8 1/1 6/8 5 38 0 0 4 1 4
T. Jerome 12 6 6 5/11 2/4 0/0 3 41 1 0 4 0 6
K. Guy 10 6 3 3/11 1/5 3/4 1 40 1 0 2 1 5
M. Diakite 8 5 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 3 20 0 4 0 3 2
J. Salt 5 4 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 5 18 0 0 2 1 3
Bench
B. Key
J. Huff
K. Clark
M. Anthony
F. Badocchi
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
F. Caffaro
K. Stattmann
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Key 8 8 1 3/8 0/0 2/2 1 31 0 1 2 4 4
J. Huff 8 1 0 3/3 0/0 2/3 4 15 0 1 1 0 1
K. Clark 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 22 0 0 0 0 1
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Badocchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stattmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 36 15 24/52 4/10 14/19 22 225 2 6 15 10 26
NC State
Starters
M. Johnson
T. Dorn
W. Walker
B. Beverly
C. Bryce
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Johnson 14 6 2 3/11 2/9 6/7 1 31 3 0 3 1 5
T. Dorn 13 3 1 6/16 1/3 0/0 1 33 0 0 1 1 2
W. Walker 11 7 0 2/2 0/0 7/11 2 30 1 3 1 5 2
B. Beverly 8 0 1 3/8 2/6 0/0 1 34 1 0 0 0 0
C. Bryce 7 1 1 3/7 0/3 1/2 3 24 0 0 0 1 0
Starters
M. Johnson
T. Dorn
W. Walker
B. Beverly
C. Bryce
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Johnson 14 6 2 3/11 2/9 6/7 1 31 3 0 3 1 5
T. Dorn 13 3 1 6/16 1/3 0/0 1 33 0 0 1 1 2
W. Walker 11 7 0 2/2 0/0 7/11 2 30 1 3 1 5 2
B. Beverly 8 0 1 3/8 2/6 0/0 1 34 1 0 0 0 0
C. Bryce 7 1 1 3/7 0/3 1/2 3 24 0 0 0 1 0
Bench
D. Daniels
D. Funderburk
E. Lockett
B. Harris
J. Hellems
S. Killeya-Jones
M. Bates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Daniels 10 2 3 4/11 2/3 0/0 1 32 1 0 0 1 1
D. Funderburk 2 1 0 1/4 0/0 0/1 3 14 1 1 1 0 1
E. Lockett 0 1 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 14 1 0 0 0 1
B. Harris 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hellems 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 2 1 2
S. Killeya-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 24 10 22/64 7/26 14/21 16 225 8 4 8 10 14
