No. 3 Virginia survives, beats No. 23 NC State 66-65 in OT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Kyle Guy hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with two minutes left in overtime to help third-ranked Virginia hold off No. 23 North Carolina State 66-65 on Tuesday night.
Ty Jerome had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Cavaliers (19-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). His last assist was the drive-and-kick feed for Guy's tough corner 3 that broke a 61-all tie.
Still, the Wolfpack (16-5, 4-4) caught a break when De'Andre Hunter fouled Markell Johnson on a desperation 3 for the tie with 0.9 seconds left. But Johnson missed the first free throw, made the second and then sank the third while apparently trying to miss.
Jerome then inbounded the ball to Guy, who flung it to the other end of the court as time expired.
Johnson had 14 points to lead the Wolfpack, who rallied from 14 down early in the second half to force overtime despite shooting 34 percent.
BIG PICTURE
Virginia: The Cavaliers didn't have an easy time of it, largely because of an uncharacteristic number of mistakes. Virginia matched a season high with 16 turnovers but was tough enough to survive and improve to 14-1 in ACC road games over the past two seasons.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack has followed a win-one-then-lose-one pattern in ACC play, the last being a frantic rally to beat Clemson on Braxton Beverly's buzzer-beating 3-pointer Saturday. The pattern continued at the start of a brutal stretch for the Wolfpack, with three games in a week against teams ranked 12th or higher.
UP NEXT
Virginia: The Cavaliers host Miami on Saturday.
N.C. State: No. 12 Virginia Tech visits the Wolfpack on Saturday.
|27.4
|Min. Per Game
|27.4
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|1.5
|Ast. Per Game
|1.5
|6.9
|Reb. Per Game
|6.9
|43.1
|Field Goal %
|48.2
|40.6
|Three Point %
|31.5
|74.0
|Free Throw %
|63.9
|+ 1
|Markell Johnson made 3rd of 3 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Markell Johnson made 2nd of 3 free throws
|1.0
|Markell Johnson missed 1st of 3 free throws
|1.0
|Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter
|1.0
|+ 1
|De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Torin Dorn
|5.0
|+ 2
|Braxton Beverly made jump shot
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by NC State
|21.0
|Kyle Guy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|65
|Field Goals
|24-52 (46.2%)
|22-64 (34.4%)
|3-Pointers
|4-10 (40.0%)
|7-26 (26.9%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|14-21 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|35
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|26
|14
|Team
|3
|11
|Assists
|15
|10
|Steals
|2
|8
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|8
|Fouls
|22
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
12
|D. Hunter G
|14.7 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|2.2 APG
|53.5 FG%
|
11
|M. Johnson G
|11.8 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|4.0 APG
|57.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Hunter G
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|M. Johnson G
|14 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|46.2
|FG%
|34.4
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|26.9
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hunter
|15
|5
|4
|4/8
|1/1
|6/8
|5
|38
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|T. Jerome
|12
|6
|6
|5/11
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|41
|1
|0
|4
|0
|6
|K. Guy
|10
|6
|3
|3/11
|1/5
|3/4
|1
|40
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|M. Diakite
|8
|5
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|4
|0
|3
|2
|J. Salt
|5
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|14
|6
|2
|3/11
|2/9
|6/7
|1
|31
|3
|0
|3
|1
|5
|T. Dorn
|13
|3
|1
|6/16
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|W. Walker
|11
|7
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|7/11
|2
|30
|1
|3
|1
|5
|2
|B. Beverly
|8
|0
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Bryce
|7
|1
|1
|3/7
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
