UCLA
WASHST

No Text

UCLA blows out Washington State 87-67

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 31, 2019

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Prince Ali, Moses Brown and Kris Wilkes each scored 16 points and UCLA beat Washington State 87-67 on Wednesday night.

Jaylen Hands added 10 points with eight assists for UCLA (12-9, 5-3).

''It's always encouraging when we have got five guys in double figures,'' UCLA coach Murry Bartow said. ''So that means we are spreading it around and moving the ball. Washington State plays multiple zone defenses, so I thought we did a pretty nice job adjusting and figuring out what they were in.''

Robert Franks scored 21 points and CJ Elleby added 15 points and eight assists for Washington State (8-13, 1-7).

UCLA went on a 13-3 run, taking its first lead of the opening half at the 8:34 mark on a layup from Hands. Ali set the pace for UCLA in the first half, scoring 10 points with two big 3-pointers. One 3 came during the run and another before the halftime buzzer, giving the Bruins a 44-37 halftime lead.

Franks kept it close for the Cougars with 15 first-half points, going 6 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range. He only had six points in the second half.

UCLA created some distance in the second half with a 13-2 run over 4:33, led by Wilkes and Brown. Wilkes nailed a 3-pointer and had an acrobatic layup while Brown had two powerful dunks, one off an alley-oop pass from Hands giving UCLA a 62-49 lead.

''Once the game got away, I thought we had some mental breakdowns defensively and that athleticism is hard to guard when you think you are just going to out-athlete people,'' Washington State coach Ernie Kent said.

The Bruins went on a 14-3 run with easy layups and free throws for a 76-55 lead with 7:58 remaining and cruised from there. UCLA finished shooting 59 percent from the field.

''It's hard to win on the road,'' Bartow said. ''To come into Pullman and win by 20, we'll take it. We did not underestimate this team.''

BIG PICTURE:

UCLA: The Bruins have won two games in a row with the conference race heating up. This win gives UCLA a step forward for a higher seed come conference tournament time.

Washington State: The Cougars are on a four-game losing streak after the win against California.

UP NEXT:

UCLA: The Bruins will finish their road trip at Washington on Saturday.

Washington State: The Cougars will host USC on Saturday.

Key Players
J. Hands
R. Franks
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
21.2 Pts. Per Game 21.2
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
40.1 Field Goal % 51.5
30.7 Three Point % 35.0
72.5 Free Throw % 76.7
  Defensive rebound by Chris Smith 26.0
  Viont'e Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
  Personal foul on Alex Olesinski 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard 59.0
  Chris Smith missed jump shot 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Prince Ali 1:36
  Robert Franks missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:38
  Defensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc 1:51
  Kris Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:53
  Defensive rebound by Alex Olesinski 2:19
  Robert Franks missed jump shot 2:21
Team Stats
Points 87 67
Field Goals 30-51 (58.8%) 25-57 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 9-19 (47.4%) 11-31 (35.5%)
Free Throws 18-24 (75.0%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 23
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 28 16
Team 2 3
Assists 15 13
Steals 7 6
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 11 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
P. Ali G
16 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
R. Franks F
21 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo UCLA 12-9 444387
home team logo Washington St. 8-13 373067
Beasley Coliseum Pullman, WA
Team Stats
away team logo UCLA 12-9 78.4 PPG 46 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo Washington St. 8-13 77.5 PPG 35.6 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
1
M. Brown C 11.1 PPG 9.0 RPG 0.4 APG 64.1 FG%
3
R. Franks F 21.2 PPG 7.6 RPG 2.8 APG 51.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. Brown C 16 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
3
R. Franks F 21 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
58.8 FG% 43.9
47.4 3PT FG% 35.5
75.0 FT% 60.0
UCLA
Bench
C. Riley
D. Singleton
J. Bernard
A. Olesinski
C. Smith
K. Nwuba
A. Dodson
I. Wulff
J. Wallace
T. Campbell
S. O'Neal
R. Stong
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Riley 10 1 1 2/4 0/1 6/6 1 16 0 0 0 0 1
D. Singleton 6 0 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 0
J. Bernard 6 1 0 2/4 0/1 2/2 0 8 0 0 2 1 0
A. Olesinski 4 3 0 1/1 1/1 1/2 2 13 2 0 0 2 1
C. Smith 0 3 1 0/4 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 3
K. Nwuba 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Dodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Wulff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. O'Neal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 34 15 30/51 9/19 18/24 11 200 7 1 11 6 28
Washington St.
Bench
A. Kunc
J. Robinson
C. Skaggs
M. Cannon
I. Wade
D. Cooper
J. Streeter
C. Moore
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Kunc 6 2 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 3 14 1 0 0 0 2
J. Robinson 6 1 1 2/3 1/2 1/2 1 11 0 0 0 1 0
C. Skaggs 2 1 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 15 2 0 1 0 1
M. Cannon 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 1 0
I. Wade 0 5 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 2 1 1 4
D. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Streeter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 20 13 25/57 11/31 6/10 18 200 6 2 11 4 16
