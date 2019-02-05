Saint Louis rules the glass in beating Dayton 73-60
ST. LOUIS (AP) D.J. Foreman scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Javon Bess added 14 points and Saint Louis dominated the offensive glass in beating Dayton 73-60 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.
Fred Thatch Jr. scored 12 points with seven rebounds and Tramaine Isabell Jr. added 11 points for the Billikens (15-8, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), who scored 26 second-chance points off 19 offensive boards and outrebounded the Flyers 41-33. Hasahn French scored 10 points with eight boards.
Saint Louis led 34-22 at halftime and 48-31 after Bess' jumper capped a 12-2 run with 12:23 to play. Dayton cut it to 51-42 on Dwayne Cohill's layup but Saint Louis pulled away on an 11-4 run for a 16-point lead with 4:57 to go and led by double digits from there.
Josh Cunningham scored 12 points and Obi Toppin and Jalen Crutcher added 11 each for the Flyers (15-8, 8-3), who saw their three-game win streak end.
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|10.4
|Pts. Per Game
|10.4
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|6.9
|Reb. Per Game
|6.9
|41.2
|Field Goal %
|38.5
|37.1
|Three Point %
|25.4
|69.4
|Free Throw %
|58.1
|Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Louis
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Fred Thatch Jr.
|37.0
|Frankie Policelli missed free throw
|37.0
|Personal foul on Fred Thatch Jr.
|37.0
|+ 2
|Obi Toppin made layup
|37.0
|Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|37.0
|Obi Toppin missed layup, blocked by D.J. Foreman
|39.0
|Lost ball turnover on D.J. Foreman, stolen by Obi Toppin
|41.0
|Lost ball turnover on Frankie Policelli, stolen by D.J. Foreman
|42.0
|+ 1
|Fred Thatch Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56.0
|+ 1
|Fred Thatch Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|56.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|73
|Field Goals
|23-54 (42.6%)
|24-57 (42.1%)
|3-Pointers
|3-16 (18.8%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|20-32 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|41
|Offensive
|9
|17
|Defensive
|21
|21
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|9
|11
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|8
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Dayton 15-8
|74.5 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Saint Louis 15-8
|66.9 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Cunningham F
|14.3 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|2.0 APG
|62.5 FG%
|
1
|D. Foreman F
|5.7 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|0.8 APG
|46.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Cunningham F
|12 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|D. Foreman F
|18 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|
|42.6
|FG%
|42.1
|
|
|18.8
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cunningham
|12
|7
|0
|5/11
|0/1
|2/3
|4
|32
|1
|0
|2
|6
|1
|J. Crutcher
|11
|3
|3
|5/15
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|38
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|O. Toppin
|11
|5
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|7/8
|4
|28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|R. Mikesell
|9
|6
|1
|3/8
|1/5
|2/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|J. Davis
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Foreman
|18
|9
|0
|7/10
|0/0
|4/11
|3
|36
|3
|2
|1
|5
|4
|J. Bess
|14
|3
|2
|5/15
|1/8
|3/3
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Isabell
|11
|3
|4
|3/10
|0/4
|5/5
|0
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|H. French
|10
|8
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|2/6
|5
|19
|0
|2
|2
|4
|4
|J. Goodwin
|5
|7
|5
|1/10
|1/2
|2/3
|2
|39
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Foreman
|18
|9
|0
|7/10
|0/0
|4/11
|3
|36
|3
|2
|1
|5
|4
|J. Bess
|14
|3
|2
|5/15
|1/8
|3/3
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Isabell
|11
|3
|4
|3/10
|0/4
|5/5
|0
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|H. French
|10
|8
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|2/6
|5
|19
|0
|2
|2
|4
|4
|J. Goodwin
|5
|7
|5
|1/10
|1/2
|2/3
|2
|39
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Thatch Jr.
|12
|7
|0
|3/4
|2/3
|4/4
|3
|22
|2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|D. Wiley
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Welmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Raboin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jacobs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hankton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Courtney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|38
|11
|24/57
|5/20
|20/32
|18
|200
|7
|5
|8
|17
|21
