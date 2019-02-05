DAYTON
STLOU

No Text

Saint Louis rules the glass in beating Dayton 73-60

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 05, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) D.J. Foreman scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Javon Bess added 14 points and Saint Louis dominated the offensive glass in beating Dayton 73-60 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.

Fred Thatch Jr. scored 12 points with seven rebounds and Tramaine Isabell Jr. added 11 points for the Billikens (15-8, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), who scored 26 second-chance points off 19 offensive boards and outrebounded the Flyers 41-33. Hasahn French scored 10 points with eight boards.

Saint Louis led 34-22 at halftime and 48-31 after Bess' jumper capped a 12-2 run with 12:23 to play. Dayton cut it to 51-42 on Dwayne Cohill's layup but Saint Louis pulled away on an 11-4 run for a 16-point lead with 4:57 to go and led by double digits from there.

Josh Cunningham scored 12 points and Obi Toppin and Jalen Crutcher added 11 each for the Flyers (15-8, 8-3), who saw their three-game win streak end.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Crutcher
J. Goodwin
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
10.4 Pts. Per Game 10.4
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
6.9 Reb. Per Game 6.9
41.2 Field Goal % 38.5
37.1 Three Point % 25.4
69.4 Free Throw % 58.1
  Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Louis 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Fred Thatch Jr. 37.0
  Frankie Policelli missed free throw 37.0
  Personal foul on Fred Thatch Jr. 37.0
+ 2 Obi Toppin made layup 37.0
  Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin 37.0
  Obi Toppin missed layup, blocked by D.J. Foreman 39.0
  Lost ball turnover on D.J. Foreman, stolen by Obi Toppin 41.0
  Lost ball turnover on Frankie Policelli, stolen by D.J. Foreman 42.0
+ 1 Fred Thatch Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 56.0
+ 1 Fred Thatch Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 56.0
Team Stats
Points 60 73
Field Goals 23-54 (42.6%) 24-57 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 3-16 (18.8%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 20-32 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 33 41
Offensive 9 17
Defensive 21 21
Team 3 3
Assists 9 11
Steals 3 7
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
J. Cunningham F
12 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
1
D. Foreman F
18 PTS, 9 REB
12T
away team logo Dayton 15-8 223860
home team logo Saint Louis 15-8 343973
STLOU +1.5, O/U 130.5
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
STLOU +1.5, O/U 130.5
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Dayton 15-8 74.5 PPG 38.2 RPG 17.0 APG
home team logo Saint Louis 15-8 66.9 PPG 42.6 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
0
J. Cunningham F 14.3 PPG 7.1 RPG 2.0 APG 62.5 FG%
1
D. Foreman F 5.7 PPG 3.9 RPG 0.8 APG 46.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Cunningham F 12 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
1
D. Foreman F 18 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
42.6 FG% 42.1
18.8 3PT FG% 25.0
73.3 FT% 62.5
Dayton
Starters
J. Cunningham
J. Crutcher
O. Toppin
R. Mikesell
J. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cunningham 12 7 0 5/11 0/1 2/3 4 32 1 0 2 6 1
J. Crutcher 11 3 3 5/15 1/6 0/0 0 38 0 1 2 0 3
O. Toppin 11 5 3 2/6 0/0 7/8 4 28 1 0 1 1 4
R. Mikesell 9 6 1 3/8 1/5 2/2 3 30 1 0 2 1 5
J. Davis 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 20 0 0 2 0 1
Starters
J. Cunningham
J. Crutcher
O. Toppin
R. Mikesell
J. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cunningham 12 7 0 5/11 0/1 2/3 4 32 1 0 2 6 1
J. Crutcher 11 3 3 5/15 1/6 0/0 0 38 0 1 2 0 3
O. Toppin 11 5 3 2/6 0/0 7/8 4 28 1 0 1 1 4
R. Mikesell 9 6 1 3/8 1/5 2/2 3 30 1 0 2 1 5
J. Davis 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 20 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
T. Landers
D. Cohill
F. Policelli
J. Westerfield
R. Chatman
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Johnson
C. Greer
J. Matos
J. Leonard
C. Wilson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Landers 8 5 0 4/8 0/1 0/0 1 33 0 0 1 0 5
D. Cohill 7 2 2 3/3 1/1 0/1 4 16 0 0 1 0 2
F. Policelli 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 2 3 0 0 1 1 0
J. Westerfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 30 9 23/54 3/16 11/15 20 200 3 1 12 9 21
Saint Louis
Starters
D. Foreman
J. Bess
T. Isabell
H. French
J. Goodwin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Foreman 18 9 0 7/10 0/0 4/11 3 36 3 2 1 5 4
J. Bess 14 3 2 5/15 1/8 3/3 3 31 0 0 1 1 2
T. Isabell 11 3 4 3/10 0/4 5/5 0 35 1 0 1 0 3
H. French 10 8 0 4/4 0/0 2/6 5 19 0 2 2 4 4
J. Goodwin 5 7 5 1/10 1/2 2/3 2 39 1 0 1 4 3
Starters
D. Foreman
J. Bess
T. Isabell
H. French
J. Goodwin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Foreman 18 9 0 7/10 0/0 4/11 3 36 3 2 1 5 4
J. Bess 14 3 2 5/15 1/8 3/3 3 31 0 0 1 1 2
T. Isabell 11 3 4 3/10 0/4 5/5 0 35 1 0 1 0 3
H. French 10 8 0 4/4 0/0 2/6 5 19 0 2 2 4 4
J. Goodwin 5 7 5 1/10 1/2 2/3 2 39 1 0 1 4 3
Bench
F. Thatch Jr.
D. Wiley
E. Welmer
J. Raboin
D. Jacobs
K. Hankton
B. Courtney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Thatch Jr. 12 7 0 3/4 2/3 4/4 3 22 2 1 2 3 4
D. Wiley 3 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 1
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jacobs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hankton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 38 11 24/57 5/20 20/32 18 200 7 5 8 17 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores