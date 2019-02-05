DRAKE
LOYCHI

No Text

Loyola-Chicago tops Drake, grabs 1st place in MVC

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 05, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Marques Townes poured in a career-high 32 points and added eight rebounds and five assists to propel Loyola-Chicago to an 86-64 romp over Drake on Tuesday night.

Townes hit 11 of 18 shots, including all four of his 3-pointers, and sank 6 of 6 free throws as the Ramblers (15-9, 8-3) grabbed sole possession of first place in the Missouri Valley Conference after Valparaiso hit the road and upset the previous leader Illinois State 69-53.

Townes had 21 points by halftime and Loyola-Chicago grabbed a 48-32 lead at intermission when freshman Cooper Kaifes tossed up a shot from three-quarters court and hit nothing but net. The Bulldogs (17-7, 6-5) pulled within 61-52 on Anthony Murphy's layup with 10:18 left in the game, but Cameron Krutwig sandwiched layups around another Kaife 3-pointer to push the Ramblers lead to 16.

Krutwig finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for the Ramblers. Clayton Custer added 14 points and Kaifes scored 12.

Brady Ellingson paced Drake with 18 points and six 3-pointers. Noah Thomas added 16 points and five assists.

Key Players
N. Norton
20 G
M. Townes
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
47.8 Field Goal % 48.9
40.0 Three Point % 40.0
91.9 Free Throw % 78.7
  Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne 30.0
  Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
  Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz 42.0
  Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Samm Jones 1:03
  Jake Baughman missed 3rd of 3 free throws 1:03
+ 1 Jake Baughman made 2nd of 3 free throws 1:03
  Jake Baughman missed 1st of 3 free throws 1:03
  Shooting foul on D.J. Wilkins 1:03
  Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig 1:31
  Garrett Sturtz missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:33
Team Stats
Points 64 86
Field Goals 23-51 (45.1%) 31-56 (55.4%)
3-Pointers 13-27 (48.1%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 34
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 19 24
Team 0 1
Assists 15 15
Steals 3 7
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 11 5
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
B. Ellingson G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
M. Townes G
32 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Drake 17-7 323264
home team logo Loyola-Chicago 15-9 483886
Joseph J. Gentile Center Chicago, IL
Drake
Starters
B. Ellingson
N. Thomas
T. Murphy
N. McGlynn
D. Wilkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Ellingson 18 2 1 6/8 6/8 0/0 0 36 1 0 0 1 1
N. Thomas 16 3 5 6/10 4/8 0/0 1 30 0 0 2 0 3
T. Murphy 13 6 2 5/8 1/1 2/3 1 29 0 1 3 1 5
N. McGlynn 6 5 3 1/8 1/4 3/4 1 30 2 5 1 1 4
D. Wilkins 3 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 5 22 0 0 2 1 0
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
M. Townes
C. Krutwig
C. Custer
A. Uguak
B. Skokna
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Townes 32 8 5 11/18 4/4 6/6 1 36 2 1 1 0 8
C. Krutwig 19 9 3 9/15 0/0 1/2 1 26 1 2 1 4 5
C. Custer 14 1 2 4/8 2/2 4/4 1 34 1 0 0 1 0
A. Uguak 6 8 4 2/4 0/0 2/4 2 30 1 0 1 4 4
B. Skokna 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/1 1 19 0 0 1 0 2
