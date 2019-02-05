Loyola-Chicago tops Drake, grabs 1st place in MVC
CHICAGO (AP) Marques Townes poured in a career-high 32 points and added eight rebounds and five assists to propel Loyola-Chicago to an 86-64 romp over Drake on Tuesday night.
Townes hit 11 of 18 shots, including all four of his 3-pointers, and sank 6 of 6 free throws as the Ramblers (15-9, 8-3) grabbed sole possession of first place in the Missouri Valley Conference after Valparaiso hit the road and upset the previous leader Illinois State 69-53.
Townes had 21 points by halftime and Loyola-Chicago grabbed a 48-32 lead at intermission when freshman Cooper Kaifes tossed up a shot from three-quarters court and hit nothing but net. The Bulldogs (17-7, 6-5) pulled within 61-52 on Anthony Murphy's layup with 10:18 left in the game, but Cameron Krutwig sandwiched layups around another Kaife 3-pointer to push the Ramblers lead to 16.
Krutwig finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for the Ramblers. Clayton Custer added 14 points and Kaifes scored 12.
Brady Ellingson paced Drake with 18 points and six 3-pointers. Noah Thomas added 16 points and five assists.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|14.5
|Pts. Per Game
|14.5
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|47.8
|Field Goal %
|48.9
|40.0
|Three Point %
|40.0
|91.9
|Free Throw %
|78.7
|Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne
|30.0
|Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|Offensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
|42.0
|Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Samm Jones
|1:03
|Jake Baughman missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|1:03
|+ 1
|Jake Baughman made 2nd of 3 free throws
|1:03
|Jake Baughman missed 1st of 3 free throws
|1:03
|Shooting foul on D.J. Wilkins
|1:03
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|1:31
|Garrett Sturtz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:33
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|86
|Field Goals
|23-51 (45.1%)
|31-56 (55.4%)
|3-Pointers
|13-27 (48.1%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|14-20 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|34
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|19
|24
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|15
|15
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|7
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|5
|Fouls
|13
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Drake 17-7
|76.6 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Loyola-Chicago 15-9
|66.7 PPG
|32.1 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|B. Ellingson G
|11.0 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|1.5 APG
|49.7 FG%
|
5
|M. Townes G
|14.5 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|3.6 APG
|48.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Ellingson G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|M. Townes G
|32 PTS
|8 REB
|5 AST
|
|45.1
|FG%
|55.4
|
|
|48.1
|3PT FG%
|71.4
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ellingson
|18
|2
|1
|6/8
|6/8
|0/0
|0
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|N. Thomas
|16
|3
|5
|6/10
|4/8
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Murphy
|13
|6
|2
|5/8
|1/1
|2/3
|1
|29
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|N. McGlynn
|6
|5
|3
|1/8
|1/4
|3/4
|1
|30
|2
|5
|1
|1
|4
|D. Wilkins
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ellingson
|18
|2
|1
|6/8
|6/8
|0/0
|0
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|N. Thomas
|16
|3
|5
|6/10
|4/8
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Murphy
|13
|6
|2
|5/8
|1/1
|2/3
|1
|29
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|N. McGlynn
|6
|5
|3
|1/8
|1/4
|3/4
|1
|30
|2
|5
|1
|1
|4
|D. Wilkins
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Murphy
|6
|5
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|G. Sturtz
|2
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|S. Jones
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Pilipovic
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|N. Norton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gholson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Penn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Robbins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Vaske
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|25
|15
|23/51
|13/27
|5/7
|13
|200
|3
|7
|11
|6
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Townes
|32
|8
|5
|11/18
|4/4
|6/6
|1
|36
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|C. Krutwig
|19
|9
|3
|9/15
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|26
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|C. Custer
|14
|1
|2
|4/8
|2/2
|4/4
|1
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Uguak
|6
|8
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|B. Skokna
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Townes
|32
|8
|5
|11/18
|4/4
|6/6
|1
|36
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|C. Krutwig
|19
|9
|3
|9/15
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|26
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|C. Custer
|14
|1
|2
|4/8
|2/2
|4/4
|1
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Uguak
|6
|8
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|B. Skokna
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Kaifes
|12
|1
|1
|4/7
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|28
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Baughman
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Negron
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Boehm
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Alcock
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Agunanne
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|I. Bujdoso
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Williamson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|33
|15
|31/56
|10/14
|14/20
|12
|200
|7
|3
|5
|9
|24
-
VANDY
ARK66
64
2nd 35.0 SECN
-
DAYTON
STLOU58
73
2nd 5.0 CBSSN
-
13KANSAS
KSTATE59
64
2nd 2:10 ESPN
-
FLA
AUBURN58
70
2nd 2:19 ESPU
-
UTAHST
FRESNO27
18
1st 10:23 ATSN
-
BGREEN
WMICH85
72
Final
-
MIAOH
KENTST67
70
Final
-
PITT
WAKE76
78
Final/OT
-
RIDER
MANH66
73
Final
-
STJOES
LSALLE69
83
Final
-
SC
5UK48
76
Final
-
STETSON
LIB54
57
Final
-
DRAKE
LOYCHI64
86
Final
-
9MICHST
ILL74
79
Final
-
BC
2DUKE55
80
Final
-
AKRON
TOLEDO52
63
Final
-
VALPO
ILLST69
53
Final
-
BALLST
NILL72
71
Final
-
STJOHN
10MARQET70
69
Final
-
NCST
8UNC96
113
Final
-
22FSU
CUSE80
62
Final
-
7MICH
RUT77
65
Final
-
MIZZOU
1TENN60
72
Final
-
SDGST
NMEX0
0150.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm ESP2