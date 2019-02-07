WYO
Scottie with 34 points as Air Force downs Wyoming 81-76

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 07, 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Lavelle Scottie scored a career-high 34 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Air Force downed Wyoming 81-76 on Wednesday night, snapping a two-game skid.

Scottie was 15 of 20 from the field for the Falcons (10-13, 5-6 Mountain West Conference). Ryan Swan added 19 points and eight rebounds and A.J. Walker had 12 points, four assists and four steals.

Scottie scored 12 points in an opening salvo that lifted the Falcons to an early 17-10 lead, and they led all the way, building to a 44-35 advantage at the break.

Air Force pushed it to 55-43 early in the second half on a Scottie dunk and was up 67-51 with 7:21 to play. Jake Hendricks and Haize Fornstrom combined for six 3-pointers in the final six minutes to help Wyoming close to 78-75 but it was not enough, and the Falcons held on for the win.

Justin James scored 22 points with eight rebounds and nine assists for the Cowboys (5-17, 1-8). Hendricks finished with 21 points.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. James
L. Scottie
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
38.3 Field Goal % 50.2
26.7 Three Point % 26.7
74.7 Free Throw % 62.7
  Defensive rebound by Air Force 0.0
  Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Wyoming 2.0
  Justin James missed layup, blocked by Lavelle Scottie 3.0
+ 1 Sid Tomes made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
  Sid Tomes missed 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Hunter Thompson 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes 7.0
  Hunter Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Hunter Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Ryan Swan 8.0
Team Stats
Points 76 81
Field Goals 26-56 (46.4%) 32-60 (53.3%)
3-Pointers 15-37 (40.5%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 13-21 (61.9%)
Total Rebounds 28 33
Offensive 0 6
Defensive 24 25
Team 4 2
Assists 14 15
Steals 3 10
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 13 5
Fouls 17 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
J. James G
22 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
12
L. Scottie F
34 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo Wyoming 5-17 354176
home team logo Air Force 10-13 443781
Clune Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Wyoming 5-17 65.4 PPG 34.8 RPG 9.6 APG
home team logo Air Force 10-13 66.8 PPG 35.8 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
1
J. James G 19.9 PPG 8.8 RPG 4.1 APG 38.2 FG%
12
L. Scottie F 13.8 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.5 APG 48.2 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. James G 22 PTS 8 REB 9 AST
12
L. Scottie F 34 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
46.4 FG% 53.3
40.5 3PT FG% 28.6
81.8 FT% 61.9
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. James 22 8 9 7/17 2/8 6/6 2 40 0 1 6 0 8
T. Young 15 4 2 6/13 3/9 0/0 1 34 2 0 2 0 4
A. Banks 4 4 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 23 0 0 2 0 4
H. Thompson 3 1 0 0/5 0/4 3/4 5 26 1 0 0 0 1
T. Taylor 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 22 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
J. Hendricks
H. Fornstrom
B. Porter
J. Naughton
A. Mueller
H. Maldonado
B. Belt
T. Johnson
K. Henry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hendricks 21 2 0 7/12 7/12 0/1 2 29 0 0 0 0 2
H. Fornstrom 6 1 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1
B. Porter 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
J. Naughton 2 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 1
A. Mueller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Maldonado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Belt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 24 14 26/56 15/37 9/11 17 200 3 1 13 0 24
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Scottie 34 7 0 15/20 0/1 4/7 2 36 1 1 1 0 7
R. Swan 19 8 4 7/13 1/3 4/6 2 31 2 0 0 5 3
A. Walker 12 1 4 5/12 1/3 1/2 0 36 4 0 1 0 1
C. Morris 6 5 4 2/3 1/2 1/2 4 33 0 0 2 0 5
K. Van Soelen 5 2 2 2/7 1/2 0/0 0 22 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
S. Tomes
C. Joyce
P. Louder
A. Kinrade
L. Brown
N. Wells
A. Akaya
J. Edwards
B. Hughes
C. O'Briant
Z. Couper
N. Rene
I. Monson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Tomes 3 5 0 1/3 0/2 1/2 1 25 2 0 1 0 5
C. Joyce 2 1 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 10 1 0 0 1 0
P. Louder 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Kinrade 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 2
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Wells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Akaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Briant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Couper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Monson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 31 15 32/60 4/14 13/21 11 200 10 1 5 6 25
