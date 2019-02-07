HOU
12 Houston
Cougars
22-1
away team logo
77
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Thu Feb. 7
7:00pm
BONUS
68
TF 14
home team logo
UCF
UCF
Knights
16-5
ML: -134
UCF +2, O/U 132
ML: +114
HOU
UCF

No Text

Davis scores 26 points, No. 12 Houston beats UCF 77-68

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 07, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Corey Davis Jr. and the No. 12 Houston Cougars dominated at both ends of the court - again.

Davis scored 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting and Houston had another strong defensive effort to beat UCF 77-68 on Thursday night.

''If you just take a white picket fence and put it around the paint, that's how our defense is,'' Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson said. ''They made some difficult shots tonight, but we didn't give up any easy shots.''

Armoni Brooks added 14 points for Houston (22-1, 9-1 American Athletic) and Galen Robinson Jr. had 12 points and seven assists.

''Give them credit, they have a lot of talented offensive guys,'' UCF's B.J. Taylor said. ''Pretty much everybody they put on the floor, even the guys off the bench, are good offensive players. So, you don't make those guys uncomfortable, they're going to make shots.''

Taylor scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half for UCF (16-5, 6-3), and Aubrey Dawkins and Tacko Fall each added 13. Taylor hit a stepback 3-pointer to pull the Knights within eight with 1:19 left.

UCF shot 42.6 percent from the field, going 8 of 24 from 3-point range. The Knights were 14 of 27 on free throws.

''I really believe it's our senior leadership and me and Galen being two of the better defenders on the team,'' Davis said. ''We've just been playing hard and everybody else has been feeding off of it.''

Houston took a 12-4 lead, only to see UCF respond with a 13-5 run to tie it at 17. Following a timeout, the Cougars put together a 10-0 run, holding the Knights scoreless for six-plus minutes.

''The first half, we dug a hole for ourselves (and) the second half we responded and played the way we're capable of,'' coach Johnny Dawkins said. ''When we're playing against a team that's that good, it's a tough hill to climb.''

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars entered the game holding teams to 36 percent shooting and 60.5 points.

UCF: The Knights held the Cougars to 43.9 percent shooting.

UP NEXT

Houston: Hosts No. 25 Cincinnati on Sunday.

UCF: At SMU on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
G. Robinson Jr.
25 G
T. Allen
2 G
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
7.3 Pts. Per Game 7.3
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
43.0 Field Goal % 46.3
33.9 Three Point % 46.3
63.5 Free Throw % 67.4
  Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Dejon Jarreau 5.0
+ 1 Corey Davis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Corey Davis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Aubrey Dawkins 9.0
+ 2 BJ Taylor made layup 12.0
+ 1 Armoni Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Armoni Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Frank Bertz 14.0
+ 2 Aubrey Dawkins made layup 16.0
+ 1 Nate Hinton made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
Team Stats
Points 77 68
Field Goals 25-57 (43.9%) 23-54 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 7-27 (25.9%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 20-28 (71.4%) 14-27 (51.9%)
Total Rebounds 43 34
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 28 23
Team 7 5
Assists 13 12
Steals 7 4
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 23 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
C. Davis Jr. G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
1
B. Taylor G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST
12T
Houston
Starters
C. Davis Jr.
A. Brooks
G. Robinson Jr.
B. Brady
F. White Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Davis Jr. 26 3 5 8/13 1/6 9/12 1 39 1 0 4 0 3
A. Brooks 14 7 0 3/10 3/10 5/6 2 38 0 0 0 1 6
G. Robinson Jr. 12 5 7 6/12 0/3 0/2 1 36 1 0 1 0 5
B. Brady 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 3 0 0 0 0 0
F. White Jr. 0 2 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 16 1 0 0 0 2
Bench
C. Alley Jr.
N. Hinton
C. Harris Jr.
D. Jarreau
B. Gresham
L. Goesling
J. Gorham
C. Broodo
N. VanBeck
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Alley Jr. 9 4 0 3/7 3/7 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 0 4
N. Hinton 6 6 0 2/6 0/1 2/4 4 17 0 0 0 1 5
C. Harris Jr. 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 18 1 1 1 3 1
D. Jarreau 4 2 0 0/1 0/0 4/4 3 6 1 0 3 0 2
B. Gresham 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 14 1 2 1 3 0
L. Goesling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gorham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 36 13 25/57 7/27 20/28 23 200 7 3 10 8 28
UCF
Starters
B. Taylor
A. Dawkins
T. Fall
T. Allen
C. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Taylor 21 2 7 6/12 2/7 7/9 3 36 1 0 0 0 2
A. Dawkins 13 5 0 5/15 3/7 0/2 5 33 0 2 2 1 4
T. Fall 13 6 0 5/6 0/0 3/7 3 19 0 0 2 2 4
T. Allen 5 5 3 2/6 0/2 1/1 1 31 2 0 4 1 4
C. Smith 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 3 1 0
Bench
F. Bertz
C. Brown
D. Griffin
C. DeJesus
C. McSpadden
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Bertz 6 1 1 2/5 2/4 0/0 3 17 0 0 0 0 1
C. Brown 5 5 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 2 22 1 2 0 1 4
D. Griffin 3 3 1 1/3 1/3 0/2 3 19 0 0 0 0 3
C. DeJesus 2 1 0 0/3 0/1 2/4 0 12 0 1 0 0 1
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 29 12 23/54 8/24 14/27 24 200 4 5 11 6 23
NCAA BB Scores