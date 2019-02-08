Ford scores 28, Saint Mary's defeats Pacific 78-66
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford scored 28 points, Malik Fitts had 12 of his 14 in the second half Thursday night and Saint Mary's defeated Pacific 78-66.
Ford's 3-pointer with seconds left in the first half put the Gaels (15-9, 6-3 West Coast Conference) on top 42-39 at the break and they never trailed in the second half. Fits and Elijah Thomas hit 3-pointers to cap an 8-0 run for a 58-48 lead with 11:49 to play. A few minutes later Ford nailed a 3 and made three free throws and the lead was 13. Saint Mary's had at least a three-possession advantage the rest of the way.
The Gaels made 4 of 6 3-pointers in the second half to finish 10 of 17 from distance (59 percent). Pacific, which made 4 of 5 in the first half, made just 2 of 6 in the second half. After shooting 67 percent in the first half, the Tigers shot 6 percent in the second.
Jahlil Tripp had 23 points and Roberto Gallinat 20 for the Tigers (13-12, 3-7), who were outrebounded 31-19. Jeremiah Bailey added 16 points but no other Tiger had more than four.
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|78
|Field Goals
|23-46 (50.0%)
|24-46 (52.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-11 (54.5%)
|10-17 (58.8%)
|Free Throws
|14-20 (70.0%)
|20-28 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|19
|31
|Offensive
|4
|10
|Defensive
|13
|20
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|7
|7
|Steals
|2
|3
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|7
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Pacific 13-12
|69.6 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|10.3 APG
|Saint Mary's 15-9
|77.0 PPG
|37 RPG
|11.3 APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|52.2
|
|
|54.5
|3PT FG%
|58.8
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tripp
|23
|3
|6
|10/18
|1/3
|2/3
|3
|37
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|R. Gallinat
|20
|3
|0
|6/11
|1/2
|7/7
|4
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Bailey
|16
|2
|0
|5/7
|3/3
|3/5
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Small
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Townes
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Thomas
|8
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Tass
|4
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|D. Fotu
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Menzies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Perry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Zoriks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mudronja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Clinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|30
|7
|24/46
|10/17
|20/28
|17
|200
|3
|1
|7
|10
|20
