UOP
Pacific
Tigers
13-12
away team logo
66
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPU
Thu Feb. 7
11:00pm
BONUS
78
TF 8
home team logo
MARYCA
Saint Mary's
Gaels
15-9
ML: +861
MARYCA -14.5, O/U 131.5
ML: -1376
UOP
MARYCA

No Text

Ford scores 28, Saint Mary's defeats Pacific 78-66

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 08, 2019

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford scored 28 points, Malik Fitts had 12 of his 14 in the second half Thursday night and Saint Mary's defeated Pacific 78-66.

Ford's 3-pointer with seconds left in the first half put the Gaels (15-9, 6-3 West Coast Conference) on top 42-39 at the break and they never trailed in the second half. Fits and Elijah Thomas hit 3-pointers to cap an 8-0 run for a 58-48 lead with 11:49 to play. A few minutes later Ford nailed a 3 and made three free throws and the lead was 13. Saint Mary's had at least a three-possession advantage the rest of the way.

The Gaels made 4 of 6 3-pointers in the second half to finish 10 of 17 from distance (59 percent). Pacific, which made 4 of 5 in the first half, made just 2 of 6 in the second half. After shooting 67 percent in the first half, the Tigers shot 6 percent in the second.

Jahlil Tripp had 23 points and Roberto Gallinat 20 for the Tigers (13-12, 3-7), who were outrebounded 31-19. Jeremiah Bailey added 16 points but no other Tiger had more than four.

Key Players
J. Tripp
J. Ford
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
21.9 Pts. Per Game 21.9
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
53.8 Field Goal % 50.5
31.4 Three Point % 43.8
64.1 Free Throw % 81.0
  Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs 0.0
  Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Lafayette Dorsey 7.0
  Tommy Kuhse missed jump shot 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Matthias Tass 38.0
  Jahlil Tripp missed running Jump Shot 40.0
+ 2 Tommy Kuhse made layup 52.0
+ 1 Jeremiah Bailey made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:21
+ 1 Jeremiah Bailey made 1st of 2 free throws 1:21
  Shooting foul on Jordan Hunter 1:21
  Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp 1:32
Team Stats
Points 66 78
Field Goals 23-46 (50.0%) 24-46 (52.2%)
3-Pointers 6-11 (54.5%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 20-28 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 19 31
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 13 20
Team 2 1
Assists 7 7
Steals 2 3
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 10 7
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
J. Tripp G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
3
J. Ford G
28 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Pacific 13-12 392766
home team logo Saint Mary's 15-9 423678
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pacific 13-12 69.6 PPG 36.1 RPG 10.3 APG
home team logo Saint Mary's 15-9 77.0 PPG 37 RPG 11.3 APG
Key Players
0
J. Tripp G 11.7 PPG 5.9 RPG 2.9 APG 56.1 FG%
3
J. Ford G 22.1 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.0 APG 50.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Tripp G 23 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
3
J. Ford G 28 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 52.2
54.5 3PT FG% 58.8
70.0 FT% 71.4
Pacific
Starters
Bench
L. Dorsey
Z. Cameron
B. McGhee
K. Kabellis
A. Sanni
J. Price-Noel
A. McCray
J. Brahmbhatt
A. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Dorsey 4 4 1 1/7 1/3 1/2 1 22 0 0 2 1 3
Z. Cameron 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 24 0 2 0 0 0
B. McGhee 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 14 0 0 0 0 1
K. Kabellis 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 1
A. Sanni - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Price-Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McCray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brahmbhatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 17 7 23/46 6/11 14/20 19 200 2 2 10 4 13
Saint Mary's
Bench
E. Thomas
M. Tass
D. Fotu
A. Menzies
K. Clark
D. Sheets
J. Perry
K. Zoriks
A. Mudronja
Q. Clinton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Thomas 8 2 0 2/4 1/3 3/3 1 13 0 0 1 0 2
M. Tass 4 2 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 2 1 1
D. Fotu 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
A. Menzies - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheets - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Perry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Zoriks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mudronja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Clinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 30 7 24/46 10/17 20/28 17 200 3 1 7 10 20
NCAA BB Scores