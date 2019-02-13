GATECH
Georgia Tech
Yellow Jackets
11-14
away team logo
68
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP3
Wed Feb. 13
8:00pm
BONUS
76
TF 10
home team logo
VATECH
22 Virginia Tech
Hokies
19-5
ML: +605
VATECH -12.5, O/U 122.5
ML: -868
GATECH
VATECH

No Text

Outlaw leads No. 22 Hokies to 76-68 win over Georgia Tech

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 13, 2019

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Ty Outlaw scored 20 points and No. 22 Virginia Tech defeated Georgia Tech 76-68 on Wednesday night.

Outlaw hit six 3-pointers for the Hokies (19-5, 8-4 ACC), who rallied from a three-point halftime deficit and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each scored 16 points for the Hokies, who swept the season series and notched their sixth straight win over Georgia Tech (11-14, 3-9).

Michael Devoe paced the Yellow Jackets with 22 points.

After hitting just five 3-pointers in winning an ugly game in Atlanta on Jan. 9, Virginia Tech hit 13 in the victory. The Hokies shot just 34.6 percent in the first half (9 of 26), but heated up behind Outlaw and Blackshear in the second half, shooting 59.3 percent (16 of 27).

The Hokies trailed 35-30 early in the second half, but a 3-pointer by Outlaw with 18:04 remaining started a 17-2 run in which Virginia Tech scored on six of seven possessions to take the lead for good. Georgia Tech missed three shots and turned the ball over twice in that span.

The Yellow Jackets cut the lead to 49-48 on a 3-pointer by Devoe with 8:56 left, but the Hokies answered, with Blackshear converting a three-point play on the ensuing possession. Blackshear later added a free throw and Outlaw connected on a 3-pointer in a 7-0 run, and the Hokies never looked back.

TIP-INS

Virginia Tech: The Hokies had been struggling without star point guard Justin Robinson, who missed his fourth straight game with a foot injury. In three previous games without him, they had averaged 54 points and shot 35.6 percent from the floor (32.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc), but they got well against the Yellow Jackets, who came into the game ranked third in the ACC in field-goal percentage defense (38.9 percent).

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets had failed to score 50 points in two of their previous three games, so 68 points and 11 3-pointers certainly were a step in the right direction. But their zone defense let them down in this one, as Virginia Tech's 13 3-pointers were the most against the Yellow Jackets this season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Virginia Tech: After sliding in the polls following Saturday's loss at Clemson, the Hokies have a chance to move back up with a win at Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Panthers were in last place with a 2-10 conference record heading into Wednesday night play.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets aren't going to be in the national poll any time soon, but can play the role of spoiler, with games against ranked foes Florida State and Virginia remaining on the schedule.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets play host to No. 17 Florida State on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Alvarado
10 G
J. Robinson
5 G
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
37.0 Field Goal % 47.5
26.3 Three Point % 41.1
76.1 Free Throw % 82.5
+ 3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Alston 7.0
+ 1 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Jose Alvarado 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Alston 17.0
  Moses Wright missed jump shot 14.0
+ 2 Ahmed Hill made dunk, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 26.0
  Lost ball turnover on James Banks III, stolen by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 35.0
  Turnover on Wabissa Bede 46.0
  Offensive foul on Wabissa Bede 46.0
+ 3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Moses Wright 1:03
Team Stats
Points 68 76
Field Goals 23-53 (43.4%) 25-53 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 11-27 (40.7%) 13-30 (43.3%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 31 26
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 19 16
Team 5 3
Assists 15 20
Steals 2 7
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
M. Devoe G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
42
T. Outlaw G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia Tech 11-14 303868
home team logo 22 Virginia Tech 19-5 274976
VATECH -12.5, O/U 122.5
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
VATECH -12.5, O/U 122.5
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia Tech 11-14 65.5 PPG 37.7 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo 22 Virginia Tech 19-5 75.6 PPG 35.9 RPG 16.1 APG
Key Players
0
M. Devoe G 9.2 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.4 APG 40.6 FG%
42
T. Outlaw G 8.0 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.1 APG 47.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
M. Devoe G 22 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
42
T. Outlaw G 20 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
43.4 FG% 47.2
40.7 3PT FG% 43.3
84.6 FT% 72.2
Georgia Tech
Starters
M. Devoe
J. Banks III
J. Alvarado
B. Alston
C. Haywood II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Devoe 22 5 5 6/11 4/7 6/7 2 37 0 1 2 0 5
J. Banks III 15 8 3 5/8 0/0 5/6 4 36 0 2 2 5 3
J. Alvarado 4 1 1 2/10 0/6 0/0 2 31 0 0 0 0 1
B. Alston 3 3 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 19 0 0 2 1 2
C. Haywood II 3 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 13 1 0 2 0 1
Starters
M. Devoe
J. Banks III
J. Alvarado
B. Alston
C. Haywood II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Devoe 22 5 5 6/11 4/7 6/7 2 37 0 1 2 0 5
J. Banks III 15 8 3 5/8 0/0 5/6 4 36 0 2 2 5 3
J. Alvarado 4 1 1 2/10 0/6 0/0 2 31 0 0 0 0 1
B. Alston 3 3 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 19 0 0 2 1 2
C. Haywood II 3 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 13 1 0 2 0 1
Bench
K. Sjolund
M. Wright
K. Moore
A. Gueye
S. Ogbonda
S. Phillips
S. Medlock
E. Cole
E. Jester
M. Rice
A. Schafer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Sjolund 11 6 0 4/8 3/7 0/0 3 26 0 1 1 1 5
M. Wright 7 2 1 3/9 1/2 0/0 1 24 1 0 1 0 2
K. Moore 3 0 3 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
A. Gueye 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
S. Ogbonda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Medlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Jester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 26 15 23/53 11/27 11/13 14 200 2 4 10 7 19
Virginia Tech
Starters
T. Outlaw
K. Blackshear Jr.
N. Alexander-Walker
A. Hill
W. Bede
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Outlaw 20 3 1 6/12 6/12 2/3 1 38 1 3 0 0 3
K. Blackshear Jr. 16 4 8 5/10 1/2 5/7 3 36 4 0 0 2 2
N. Alexander-Walker 16 1 7 5/12 3/7 3/3 2 34 2 0 2 0 1
A. Hill 11 6 1 4/10 1/6 2/4 1 36 0 0 2 0 6
W. Bede 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 19 0 0 2 0 2
Starters
T. Outlaw
K. Blackshear Jr.
N. Alexander-Walker
A. Hill
W. Bede
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Outlaw 20 3 1 6/12 6/12 2/3 1 38 1 3 0 0 3
K. Blackshear Jr. 16 4 8 5/10 1/2 5/7 3 36 4 0 0 2 2
N. Alexander-Walker 16 1 7 5/12 3/7 3/3 2 34 2 0 2 0 1
A. Hill 11 6 1 4/10 1/6 2/4 1 36 0 0 2 0 6
W. Bede 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 19 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
I. Wilkins
P. Horne
J. Robinson
L. Nolley II
J. Kabongo
T. Radford
B. Palmer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Wilkins 9 6 2 3/6 2/3 1/1 3 28 0 0 1 4 2
P. Horne 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 2 1 0
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kabongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 23 20 25/53 13/30 13/18 16 200 7 3 9 7 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores