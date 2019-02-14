Culver scores 19 as No. 15 Texas Tech routs Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Texas Tech took its stifling defense up a notch.
Jarrett Culver scored 19 points, and the 15th-ranked Red Raiders defeated Oklahoma State 78-50 on Wednesday night.
Texas Tech, which entered the game ranked second in Big 12 play in scoring defense and first in field goal percentage defense, improved its numbers. The Red Raiders held Oklahoma State to 23 points in the first 26 minutes. It was the third straight game they held an opponent to 54 or fewer points - all wins.
''We're really together,'' Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens said. ''I just feel like we're really locked in right now.''
Matt Mooney scored 15 points and made all five of his 3-point tries, Owens scored 11 points and Davide Moretti added nine points and eight assists for Texas Tech (20-5, 8-4 Big 12).
Cameron McGriff had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Cowboys (9-15, 2-9), who have lost seven of eight. It was Oklahoma State's second-largest loss ever at Gallagher-Iba Arena, which opened in 1938.
''They didn't play a flawless game, but it was pretty close, especially on the defensive end,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said of the Red Raiders. ''We didn't have an answer for them. We were outplayed in every facet of the game. Texas Tech thoroughly dominated us.''
Oklahoma State captain Lindy Waters said the Cowboys weren't ready.
''We just didn't prepare the right way,'' Waters said. ''We didn't come in to the game with the mentality we should have. That's on the captains. Today's shootaround, we just weren't locked in, just forgetting plays, not executing, just small things.''
Texas Tech shot 9 for 14 from 3-point range in the first half to take a 44-23 lead at the break. Mooney made all four of his 3s and scored 12 points in the first half.
McGriff had 11 points in the first half for Oklahoma State on 4-for-8 shooting, but the rest of the team scored 12 points on 5-for-19 shooting.
Texas Tech erased any doubts by holding Oklahoma State scoreless for the first six minutes of the second half.
The Red Raiders made 12 of 25 3-pointers for the night.
''Obviously, you can't count on making shots like we did tonight, but our guys do put a lot of time in, and from time to time, we're going to have one of these nights,'' Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Red Raiders positioned themselves to make Saturday's game against Baylor more meaningful. Tech and Baylor are chasing Kansas State in the Big 12 title race, and they both have a chance.
BIG PICTURE
The Red Raiders were not supposed to be challenged here, and they weren't. Some teams slip in these types of games, but Texas Tech dominated from the start.
Oklahoma State has been scrappy enough to stay in many of its games, but this time, the Cowboys simply didn't have the manpower. Oklahoma State shot just 37 percent from the floor and 25 percent from 3-point range.
BIG MOMENT
Oklahoma State's roster has been so depleted by players leaving the program or being kicked off the team that the school held tryouts to fill roster spots. One of the players who made the team, former manager Tanner Taylor, took advantage. The walk-on whose name wasn't even on the back of his jersey made a 3-pointer in the second half, bringing the crowd to its loudest roar of an otherwise disappointing evening.
Three other walk-ons - Dee Mitchell, Gabe Simpson and Cade Simpson - all got action late.
HE SAID IT
McGriff: ''Our next game, it will be zero-zero on the scoreboard. We can't come to the game thinking about the last game. That's the message we have to relate to the other guys. Nobody's going to feel sorry for us in this league. It's the most competitive league in the country, so if we come in with the right mentality every night, nobody cares about tonight on Saturday.''
UP NEXT
Texas Tech: Hosts Baylor on Saturday.
Oklahoma State: At Texas on Saturday.
---
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|13.4
|Pts. Per Game
|13.4
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|50.3
|Field Goal %
|40.2
|33.0
|Three Point %
|33.7
|67.2
|Free Throw %
|76.1
|Defensive rebound by Josh Mballa
|23.0
|Oklahoma State missed jump shot
|25.0
|+ 2
|Deshawn Corprew made driving layup
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Deshawn Corprew
|39.0
|Oklahoma State missed 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State
|56.0
|Isaac Likekele missed jump shot, blocked by Parker Hicks
|58.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Avery Benson
|1:18
|Offensive rebound by Avery Benson
|1:21
|Andrew Sorrells missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:23
|+ 3
|Oklahoma State made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III
|1:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|50
|Field Goals
|29-56 (51.8%)
|18-49 (36.7%)
|3-Pointers
|12-25 (48.0%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-10 (80.0%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|30
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|23
|21
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|17
|9
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|13
|Fouls
|14
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|15 Texas Tech 20-5
|70.6 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Oklahoma State 9-15
|69.0 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|J. Culver G
|17.6 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|3.8 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
12
|C. McGriff F
|13.4 PPG
|7.5 RPG
|1.9 APG
|39.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Culver G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|C. McGriff F
|18 PTS
|11 REB
|0 AST
|
|51.8
|FG%
|36.7
|
|
|48.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Culver
|19
|3
|1
|7/12
|2/5
|3/5
|0
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Mooney
|15
|4
|2
|5/8
|5/5
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T. Owens
|11
|7
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|27
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|D. Moretti
|9
|2
|8
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Odiase
|8
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|18
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Culver
|19
|3
|1
|7/12
|2/5
|3/5
|0
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Mooney
|15
|4
|2
|5/8
|5/5
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T. Owens
|11
|7
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|27
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|D. Moretti
|9
|2
|8
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Odiase
|8
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|18
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Corprew
|8
|3
|1
|4/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Edwards
|5
|1
|0
|2/9
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Francis
|3
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Sorrells
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Benson
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|P. Hicks
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Mballa
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Ondigo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McCullar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|28
|17
|29/56
|12/25
|8/10
|14
|200
|8
|4
|7
|5
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. McGriff
|18
|11
|0
|6/12
|1/4
|5/7
|2
|39
|1
|0
|4
|5
|6
|L. Waters III
|12
|3
|2
|4/10
|1/3
|3/4
|4
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|I. Likekele
|9
|4
|5
|4/6
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|36
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|T. Dziagwa
|3
|3
|1
|1/9
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Y. Anei
|0
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|27
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. McGriff
|18
|11
|0
|6/12
|1/4
|5/7
|2
|39
|1
|0
|4
|5
|6
|L. Waters III
|12
|3
|2
|4/10
|1/3
|3/4
|4
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|I. Likekele
|9
|4
|5
|4/6
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|36
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|T. Dziagwa
|3
|3
|1
|1/9
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Y. Anei
|0
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|27
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
-
UCLA
CAL73
67
OT 23.0 PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO51
56
2nd 7:42 FS1
-
BOISE
FRESNO57
55
2nd 3:27 CBSSN
-
USC
STNFRD51
45
2nd 14:08 ESPU
-
BU
ARMY61
71
Final
-
PROV
13NOVA67
85
Final
-
STLOU
GWASH73
58
Final
-
SC
1TENN73
85
Final
-
SMU
TEMPLE74
82
Final
-
RICH
VCU60
81
Final
-
JVILLE
STETSON93
70
Final
-
IONA
SIENA57
52
Final
-
NH
UVM44
73
Final
-
TROY
GAST63
77
Final
-
SALAB
GASOU65
75
Final
-
RUT
NWEST59
56
Final
-
PRESBY
WINTHR85
93
Final
-
NJTECH
FGC55
57
Final
-
UMBC
BING64
50
Final
-
NCASHV
USCUP57
53
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON75
80
Final/OT
-
LONGWD
HIGHPT62
59
Final
-
MAINE
HARTFD73
81
Final
-
DUQ
LSALLE72
73
Final
-
LAFAY
NAVY80
74
Final
-
KENSAW
UNF57
80
Final
-
MASLOW
ALBANY86
54
Final
-
CHARSO
GWEBB74
77
Final
-
SFLA
UCF65
78
Final
-
MEMP
ECU79
69
Final
-
WAKE
17FSU66
88
Final
-
CLEM
MIAMI64
65
Final
-
MOST
EVAN68
56
Final
-
HAMP
CAMP84
87
Final
-
LOYMD
AMER86
84
Final
-
LIB
LPSCMB74
66
Final
-
MCNSE
SFA57
67
Final
-
COLG
HOLY74
70
Final
-
ABIL
NICHST64
48
Final
-
ILLST
NIOWA64
77
Final
-
UIW
SELOU64
70
Final
-
GATECH
22VATECH68
76
Final
-
CUSE
NCST58
73
Final
-
LOYCHI
BRAD54
61
Final
-
HOUBP
CARK75
71
Final
-
NWST
LAMAR70
75
Final
-
SAMHOU
TXAMCC70
69
Final
-
INDST
VALPO87
82
Final/OT
-
CREIGH
XAVIER61
64
Final/OT
-
MISS
AUBURN60
55
Final
-
GTOWN
SETON75
90
Final
-
SJST
NMEX60
92
Final
-
MINN
NEB61
62
Final
-
VANDY
FLA57
66
Final
-
15TXTECH
OKLAST78
50
Final
-
WYO
UTAHST59
76
Final
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL82
85
Final
-
CSN
UCDAV59
76
Final