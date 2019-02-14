TXTECH
Culver scores 19 as No. 15 Texas Tech routs Oklahoma State

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 14, 2019

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Texas Tech took its stifling defense up a notch.

Jarrett Culver scored 19 points, and the 15th-ranked Red Raiders defeated Oklahoma State 78-50 on Wednesday night.

Texas Tech, which entered the game ranked second in Big 12 play in scoring defense and first in field goal percentage defense, improved its numbers. The Red Raiders held Oklahoma State to 23 points in the first 26 minutes. It was the third straight game they held an opponent to 54 or fewer points - all wins.

''We're really together,'' Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens said. ''I just feel like we're really locked in right now.''

Matt Mooney scored 15 points and made all five of his 3-point tries, Owens scored 11 points and Davide Moretti added nine points and eight assists for Texas Tech (20-5, 8-4 Big 12).

Cameron McGriff had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Cowboys (9-15, 2-9), who have lost seven of eight. It was Oklahoma State's second-largest loss ever at Gallagher-Iba Arena, which opened in 1938.

''They didn't play a flawless game, but it was pretty close, especially on the defensive end,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said of the Red Raiders. ''We didn't have an answer for them. We were outplayed in every facet of the game. Texas Tech thoroughly dominated us.''

Oklahoma State captain Lindy Waters said the Cowboys weren't ready.

''We just didn't prepare the right way,'' Waters said. ''We didn't come in to the game with the mentality we should have. That's on the captains. Today's shootaround, we just weren't locked in, just forgetting plays, not executing, just small things.''

Texas Tech shot 9 for 14 from 3-point range in the first half to take a 44-23 lead at the break. Mooney made all four of his 3s and scored 12 points in the first half.

McGriff had 11 points in the first half for Oklahoma State on 4-for-8 shooting, but the rest of the team scored 12 points on 5-for-19 shooting.

Texas Tech erased any doubts by holding Oklahoma State scoreless for the first six minutes of the second half.

The Red Raiders made 12 of 25 3-pointers for the night.

''Obviously, you can't count on making shots like we did tonight, but our guys do put a lot of time in, and from time to time, we're going to have one of these nights,'' Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Red Raiders positioned themselves to make Saturday's game against Baylor more meaningful. Tech and Baylor are chasing Kansas State in the Big 12 title race, and they both have a chance.

BIG PICTURE

The Red Raiders were not supposed to be challenged here, and they weren't. Some teams slip in these types of games, but Texas Tech dominated from the start.

Oklahoma State has been scrappy enough to stay in many of its games, but this time, the Cowboys simply didn't have the manpower. Oklahoma State shot just 37 percent from the floor and 25 percent from 3-point range.

BIG MOMENT

Oklahoma State's roster has been so depleted by players leaving the program or being kicked off the team that the school held tryouts to fill roster spots. One of the players who made the team, former manager Tanner Taylor, took advantage. The walk-on whose name wasn't even on the back of his jersey made a 3-pointer in the second half, bringing the crowd to its loudest roar of an otherwise disappointing evening.

Three other walk-ons - Dee Mitchell, Gabe Simpson and Cade Simpson - all got action late.

HE SAID IT

McGriff: ''Our next game, it will be zero-zero on the scoreboard. We can't come to the game thinking about the last game. That's the message we have to relate to the other guys. Nobody's going to feel sorry for us in this league. It's the most competitive league in the country, so if we come in with the right mentality every night, nobody cares about tonight on Saturday.''

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Hosts Baylor on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: At Texas on Saturday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Culver
23 G
C. McGriff
12 F
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
50.3 Field Goal % 40.2
33.0 Three Point % 33.7
67.2 Free Throw % 76.1
  Defensive rebound by Josh Mballa 23.0
  Oklahoma State missed jump shot 25.0
+ 2 Deshawn Corprew made driving layup 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Deshawn Corprew 39.0
  Oklahoma State missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
  Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State 56.0
  Isaac Likekele missed jump shot, blocked by Parker Hicks 58.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Avery Benson 1:18
  Offensive rebound by Avery Benson 1:21
  Andrew Sorrells missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:23
+ 3 Oklahoma State made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 1:43
Team Stats
Points 78 50
Field Goals 29-56 (51.8%) 18-49 (36.7%)
3-Pointers 12-25 (48.0%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 30
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 23 21
Team 2 2
Assists 17 9
Steals 8 4
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 7 13
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
Texas Tech
Starters
J. Culver
M. Mooney
T. Owens
D. Moretti
N. Odiase
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Culver 19 3 1 7/12 2/5 3/5 0 26 2 0 2 0 3
M. Mooney 15 4 2 5/8 5/5 0/0 1 29 1 0 0 0 4
T. Owens 11 7 3 5/7 0/0 1/1 3 27 0 2 2 2 5
D. Moretti 9 2 8 3/5 3/4 0/0 0 25 1 0 0 0 2
N. Odiase 8 3 0 2/3 0/0 4/4 4 18 1 1 1 2 1
Oklahoma State
Starters
C. McGriff
L. Waters III
I. Likekele
T. Dziagwa
Y. Anei
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. McGriff 18 11 0 6/12 1/4 5/7 2 39 1 0 4 5 6
L. Waters III 12 3 2 4/10 1/3 3/4 4 34 1 0 1 0 3
I. Likekele 9 4 5 4/6 0/0 1/1 3 36 1 1 4 0 4
T. Dziagwa 3 3 1 1/9 1/7 0/0 0 34 0 0 1 0 3
Y. Anei 0 4 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 5 27 1 2 2 1 3
