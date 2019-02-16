Auburn beats Vanderbilt 64-53 for rare win at Memorial Gym
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) With shots not falling, the Auburn Tigers focused on defense to steal away from Memorial Gym with a very rare win.
Jared Harper scored 16 points, and Auburn beat Vanderbilt 64-53 Saturday for the Tigers' first win at Memorial Gym since Feb. 16, 2000.
''That's a long time, and so I'm proud of our kids for grinding and able to get the win,'' Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. ''We struggled offensively, Vanderbilt played hard ... Our defense was really good. We turned them over 19 times.''
Not only did Auburn turn Vanderbilt over 19 times, 10 of those were steals as the Tigers had a 17-0 scoring edge off turnovers.
''We were flying around out there because our focus was not on any individual offense,'' Pearl said. ''Our focus was on winning the game and getting out of here and trying to make some history.''
Auburn (17-8, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) had lost 13 of the last 14 against Vanderbilt inside the league's oldest gym and had won only twice here since 1990. The Tigers survived a first half with their worst shooting performance in nearly a year to snap a nine-game skid to Vanderbilt along with their two-game skid this season.
The Commodores (9-16, 0-12) lost their 13th straight, putting them just a loss off the longest losing streak in school history set over the span of the 1934-35 and 1935-36 season. Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew called the skid uncharted waters for both himself, his assistants and his players.
''It's been a big character check,'' Drew said. ''What is our program about? Where does our program stand? Where is our program going? As we're walking through this adversity, I'm seeing a vision, even more of a better vision than I saw a few years ago.''
Bryce Brown added 14 points for Auburn. Chuma Okeke and Malik Dunbar each had 13 apiece.
Aaron Nesmith led Vanderbilt with 24 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Yanni Wetzell had his first double-double at Vandy with 10 and 10.
Harper hit back-to-back 3s and finished his own 9-2 run giving Auburn its biggest lead at 43-33 with 10:44 to go.
The Commodores wouldn't go away, pulling within four twice within the final five minutes. Brown stole the ball from Matt Ryan to set up a Dunbar layup with 3:53 left. Wetzell scored on a tip-in for Vandy, and Nesmith followed with a pair of free throws pulling the Commodores within 57-53.
Vandy then forced a couple missed shots before coming away with the ball. Lee held the ball before trying to drive in only to be stripped by Anfernee McLemore, and Dunbar knocked down a 3 with 1:33 left. The Tigers finished the game scoring the final seven points.
Auburn led 27-23 after an ugly first half where the Tigers made only two field goals inside the arc with four more from 3 surviving a nearly 8-minute stretch without making a basket.
BIG PICTURE
Auburn: The Tigers survived their worst half of shooting since March 18, 2018, in the first half in a loss to Clemson in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers went 6 of 24 for 25 percent. The shooting woes filtered into Auburn's shooting outside the arc. A team averaging 11.04 made 3s a game went 9 of 25.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores lost one of their key freshmen when Simisola Shittu fouled out for only the second time this season. He fouled out with 8:35 left and finished with a career-low 17 minute splayed. He also matched his fewest field goal attempts with two and finished with six points. It didn't help that point guard Saben Lee, who took over when Darius Garland was lost for the season, was held to four points for a second straight game.
NUMBERS
The Commodores fixed a couple areas where they had been struggling: free throws and rebounds. They hit 14 of 15 in the second half at the free throw line, and they outrebounded Auburn 43-27.
UP NEXT
Auburn: Host Arkansas on Wednesday night.
Vanderbilt: Visits Tennessee on Tuesday night.
---
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.2
|Min. Per Game
|31.2
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|40.4
|Field Goal %
|46.8
|39.2
|Three Point %
|33.3
|82.2
|Free Throw %
|70.6
|Defensive rebound by Jared Harper
|15.0
|Joe Toye missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
|32.0
|Jared Harper missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Jared Harper made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Personal foul on Matthew Moyer
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Chuma Okeke
|40.0
|Matthew Moyer missed layup
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
|54.0
|Malik Dunbar missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|54.0
|+ 1
|Malik Dunbar made 1st of 2 free throws
|54.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|53
|Field Goals
|17-49 (34.7%)
|16-48 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-25 (36.0%)
|5-23 (21.7%)
|Free Throws
|21-29 (72.4%)
|16-21 (76.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|43
|Offensive
|6
|12
|Defensive
|18
|29
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|9
|8
|Steals
|10
|1
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|16
|Fouls
|18
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Auburn 17-8
|82.4 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Vanderbilt 9-16
|72.9 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|J. Harper G
|15.4 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|6.2 APG
|40.4 FG%
|
24
|A. Nesmith F
|10.9 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|1.5 APG
|42.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Harper G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|8 AST
|A. Nesmith F
|24 PTS
|14 REB
|1 AST
|
|34.7
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|36.0
|3PT FG%
|21.7
|
|
|72.4
|FT%
|76.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harper
|16
|3
|8
|4/10
|3/8
|5/8
|2
|36
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Brown
|14
|2
|0
|4/11
|3/6
|3/3
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|C. Okeke
|13
|6
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|8/10
|1
|31
|3
|1
|2
|1
|5
|A. McLemore
|4
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Doughty
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harper
|16
|3
|8
|4/10
|3/8
|5/8
|2
|36
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Brown
|14
|2
|0
|4/11
|3/6
|3/3
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|C. Okeke
|13
|6
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|8/10
|1
|31
|3
|1
|2
|1
|5
|A. McLemore
|4
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Doughty
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dunbar
|13
|5
|0
|4/7
|2/4
|3/4
|3
|30
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|H. Spencer
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Purifoy
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Wiley
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. McCormick
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. Blackstock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Macoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Maasdorp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|24
|9
|17/49
|9/25
|21/29
|18
|200
|10
|4
|7
|6
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Nesmith
|24
|14
|1
|6/21
|3/9
|9/9
|3
|37
|0
|1
|2
|6
|8
|M. Ryan
|6
|3
|0
|2/6
|2/6
|0/2
|4
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|S. Shittu
|6
|2
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|2/4
|5
|17
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|S. Lee
|4
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|C. Brown
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Nesmith
|24
|14
|1
|6/21
|3/9
|9/9
|3
|37
|0
|1
|2
|6
|8
|M. Ryan
|6
|3
|0
|2/6
|2/6
|0/2
|4
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|S. Shittu
|6
|2
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|2/4
|5
|17
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|S. Lee
|4
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|C. Brown
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Wetzell
|10
|10
|0
|4/5
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|21
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|J. Toye
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Moyer
|1
|2
|2
|0/4
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Evans
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|E. Obinna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hunt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|41
|8
|16/48
|5/23
|16/21
|20
|200
|1
|4
|16
|12
|29
-
MERCER
ETNST69
88
2nd 45.0 ESP3
-
UNF
NJTECH64
63
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
NCAT
HOW60
42
2nd 16:28
-
WVU
14KANSAS42
75
2nd 3:46 ESPN
-
VCU
DAYTON69
68
2nd 1.0 NBCS
-
PSU
12PURDUE58
69
2nd 2:21 BTN
-
NEAST
CHARLS77
86
OT 24.0
-
COLG
AMER74
73
OT 3:53
-
WAGNER
MOUNT53
51
2nd 20.0
-
TEXST
ARKLR63
60
2nd 43.0 ESP+
-
SEMO
EILL82
73
2nd 1:05 ESP+
-
ABIL
UIW63
45
2nd 2:07
-
CAMP
PRESBY38
51
2nd 12:32 ESP+
-
LIB
NALAB56
46
2nd 9:00 ESP+
-
BGREEN
NILL59
41
2nd 12:22 ESP3
-
OHIO
CMICH55
62
2nd 9:25 ESP+
-
COPPST
UMES44
45
2nd 7:28
-
BRYANT
FDU67
71
2nd 6:59
-
LEHIGH
BU65
48
2nd 8:13
-
LPSCMB
KENSAW61
47
2nd 10:00 ESP+
-
22VATECH
PITT43
39
2nd 12:00
-
SFA
NWST48
58
2nd 13:45 ESP+
-
BCU
SCST66
49
2nd 14:01
-
PEAY
MOREHD59
49
2nd 9:02 ESP+
-
VMI
FURMAN37
66
2nd 15:49 ESP3
-
TXAMCC
NORL14
17
1st 6:30
-
RADFRD
CHARSO16
21
1st 6:24 ESP+
-
SAMHOU
LAMAR8
5
1st 11:51 ESP3
-
ALCORN
MVSU11
15
1st 11:20
-
IPFW
NEBOM12
13
1st 10:32
-
MCNSE
SELOU27
45
1st 0.0
-
SDAKST
NDAKST30
39
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
UVM
HARTFD36
36
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
CHATT
SAMFORD40
38
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
LSALLE
STLOU20
26
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
UNLV
SJST28
31
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
TXARL
ARKST34
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
WINTHR
GWEBB25
42
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
NCOLO
EWASH40
38
1st 0.0
-
8UNC
WAKE95
57
Final
-
SILL
INDST79
57
Final
-
24MD
6MICH52
65
Final
-
OKLA
TCU71
62
Final
-
AUBURN
VANDY64
53
Final
-
GWASH
DUQ69
85
Final
-
CLEM
16LVILLE55
56
Final
-
BUCK
HOLY71
72
Final
-
OKLAST
TEXAS57
69
Final
-
DTROIT
WISGB73
82
Final
-
STNYBRK
NH66
64
Final
-
TEXAM
SC77
84
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC66
70
Final
-
CHARLO
ODU60
73
Final
-
CIT
WCAR82
103
Final
-
ND
4UVA54
60
Final
-
MTSU
MRSHL93
98
Final
-
AKRON
BALLST56
57
Final
-
RICE
FAU41
60
Final
-
CSTCAR
APPST79
88
Final
-
SACHRT
LIU84
92
Final
-
FLA
BAMA71
53
Final
-
MIAOH
WMICH79
84
Final/OT
-
NTEXAS
FIU59
69
Final
-
17FSU
GATECH69
47
Final
-
BAYLOR
15TXTECH61
86
Final
-
DREXEL
TOWSON77
92
Final
-
IND
MINN63
84
Final
-
FORD
RI66
63
Final/OT
-
XAVIER
PROV75
61
Final
-
ARMY
NAVY68
79
Final
-
SDAK
WILL80
67
Final
-
UTEP
USM47
77
Final
-
UAB
WKY68
60
Final
-
TXSA
LATECH67
72
Final
-
TNMART
SIUE73
69
Final
-
USCUP
LONGWD79
83
Final/OT
-
VALPO
DRAKE79
84
Final
-
GC
CHIST90
59
Final
-
MIZZOU
MISS65
75
Final
-
CCTST
STFRAN79
90
Final
-
FGC
STETSON55
67
Final
-
UTAHST
AF76
62
Final
-
BYU
LOYMRY70
62
Final
-
23IOWAST
18KSTATE78
64
Final
-
TEMPLE
SFLA0
0139 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
FAMU
SAV0
0148 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
TEXSO
GRAM0
0148 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG0
0149.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP+
-
21IOWA
RUT0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm FS1
-
NCST
2DUKE0
0160.5 O/U
-17
6:00pm ESPN
-
19LSU
UGA0
0152 O/U
+7.5
6:00pm SECN
-
HIGHPT
HAMP0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
ALAM
ALST0
0129.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
MEMP
UCF0
0149.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP2
-
PVAM
JACKST0
0131 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
NCCU
NORFLK0
0137.5 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm
-
WMMARY
ELON0
0146.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
MURYST
EKY0
0166 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSBAK
UMKC0
0140.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
BOISE
SDGST0
0137 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
NCGRN
WOFF0
0143 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
CORN0
0142 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM0
0162.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm
-
FRESNO
NMEX0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP3
-
IUPUI
CLEVST0
0148 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
EMICH
KENTST0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BROWN
CLMB0
0138.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
DART
PRINCE0
0136.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARV
PENN0
0138 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ROBERT
SFTRPA0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
OAK
MILW0
0145 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP3
-
UTVALL
TEXPA0
0140.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
LAMON
LALAF0
0162.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
WASH
WASHST0
0144 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
ORAL
NDAK0
0144 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
USC
CAL0
0148 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm PACN
-
NICHST
HOUBP0
0153.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
DEL
JMAD0
0136 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
1TENN
5UK0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
BRAD
ILLST0
0136 O/U
-4
8:00pm ESP2
-
DEPAUL
BUTLER0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm FS1
-
TNST
JAXST0
0137.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm ESP+
-
BELMONT
TNTECH0
0148 O/U
+15
8:30pm ESP+
-
NWEST
NEB0
0130 O/U
-5
8:30pm BTN
-
MISSST
ARK0
0150.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm SECN
-
STHRN
ARKPB0
0135.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm
-
MONST
WEBER0
0160 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
UOP
SNCLRA0
0130 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
SEATTLE
NMEXST0
0135.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
MNTNA
IDST0
0147 O/U
+8.5
9:05pm
-
UCLA
STNFRD0
0152.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm ESP2
-
LNGBCH
UCDAV0
0144 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
7NEVADA
WYO0
0144.5 O/U
+22
10:00pm ESPU
-
ARIZST
UTAH0
0152 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm FS1
-
SANFRAN
PORT0
0140 O/U
+14.5
10:00pm ATSN
-
CSFULL
CSN0
0151.5 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm
-
3GONZAG
USD0
0149 O/U
+16
10:00pm ESPN
-
SUTAH
PORTST0
0152 O/U
-3.5
10:05pm
-
NAU
SACST0
0144.5 O/U
-7
10:05pm
-
OREG
OREGST0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
10:30pm PACN
-
PEPPER
MARYCA0
0146 O/U
-14
11:00pm
-
UCSB
UCIRV0
0126.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00am
-
UCRIV
HAWAII0
0133 O/U
-10.5
1:00am