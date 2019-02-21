UCONN
Connecticut
Huskies
13-13
59
FINAL
Thu Feb. 21
9:00pm
77
home team logo
SMU
SMU
Mustangs
13-12
UCONN
SMU

McMurray scores 25, SMU pulls away to beat UConn 77-

  Feb 21, 2019

DALLAS (AP) DALLAS (AP)- Jahmal McMurray drove for three straight layups in a 12-2 run late in the first half, and SMU went on to beat UConn 77-59 on Thursday night.

The game was tied at 24 before the Mustangs regained the lead with 3-pointers by Nat Dixon and Isiaha Mike before McMurray began slicing through the UConn defense to build SMU's lead to 36-26 with 2:24 remaining.

McMurray led the Mustangs (13-12, 5-8 American Athletic Conference) with a game-high 25 points, 15 in the second half. Ethan Chargois and Mike scored 14 each, and Feron Hunt had 11.

SMU ended a five-game losing streak.

The Huskies (13-13, 4-9) have lost four straight. Tyler Polley led UConn with 19 points. Christian Vital was the only other player in double figures with 14.

SMU scored the game's first seven points and increased the lead to nine at 14-5.

The Huskies battled back to take their first lead at 19-18 on a 3-pointer by Polley with 8:31 left in the first half.

UConn was in the game earlier in the half because the visitors made 5 of their first 10 3-point attempts, including two each by Polley and Vital. The visitors missed the final three from 3-point range.

A bigger problem for UConn was the inside game. The Huskies were 4-for-21 on 2-point attempts (19 percent), and SMU outrebounded them 21-15 in the first half.

The Mustangs extended their lead to as many as 19 points, on a 3-pointer by Changois for a 64-45 advantage.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: It's increasingly clear that the Huskies will have to excel, if not win, in the conference tournament to reach the postseason. UConn could help their postseason destiny. They'll play two of the top four teams in the conference - Cincinnati and Temple - but both games would be at home.

SMU: The Mustangs kept alive slim hopes to qualify for postseason play. SMU faces an uphill battle with games remaining against the conference's top three teams - ninth-ranked Houston on the road, Cincinnati and UCF.

UP NEXT

UConn: With five regular-season games remaining, the Huskies will host Cincinnati on Sunday. The Bearcats are just outside The AP Top 25 with 99 points, 65 behind No. 25 Buffalo. UConn took a narrow 74-72 loss at Cincinnati on Jan. 12.

SMU: The Mustangs will travel to play at Central Florida on Sunday. They lost at home against UCF 71-65 on Feb. 10.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

C. Vital
J. Whitt Jr.
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
45.6 Field Goal % 49.3
41.3 Three Point % 16.0
77.5 Free Throw % 60.9
  Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois 30.0
  Alterique Gilbert missed free throw 30.0
  Shooting foul on Ethan Chargois 30.0
+ 2 Alterique Gilbert made layup 30.0
+ 3 Jahmal McMurray made 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike 1:01
  Christian Vital missed jump shot 1:03
+ 1 Isiaha Mike made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:09
+ 1 Isiaha Mike made 1st of 2 free throws 1:09
  Personal foul on Christian Vital 1:09
  Traveling violation turnover on Christian Vital 1:13
Points 59 77
Field Goals 21-70 (30.0%) 28-49 (57.1%)
3-Pointers 10-27 (37.0%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Free Throws 7-13 (53.8%) 13-15 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 39
Offensive 18 5
Defensive 15 33
Team 0 1
Assists 13 16
Steals 8 6
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 9 16
Fouls 12 13
Technicals 0 0
T. Polley F
19 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
J. McMurray G
25 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
Connecticut
Starters
T. Polley
C. Vital
S. Wilson
J. Carlton
T. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Polley 19 3 1 6/15 5/9 2/3 0 38 1 0 2 3 0
C. Vital 14 3 3 4/12 4/8 2/2 2 31 2 0 3 2 1
S. Wilson 6 4 0 2/11 0/1 2/4 2 23 1 0 0 3 1
J. Carlton 2 5 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 4 17 2 2 1 3 2
T. Smith 1 3 0 0/4 0/1 1/2 1 21 1 0 1 2 1
Bench
A. Gilbert
E. Cobb
I. Whaley
B. Adams
J. Adams
K. Yakwe
M. Diarra
T. Aiyegbusi
K. Williams
D. Brocke
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gilbert 6 4 3 3/10 0/6 0/1 2 23 1 0 2 1 3
E. Cobb 4 6 4 2/9 0/0 0/1 1 18 0 0 0 2 4
I. Whaley 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 2 0
B. Adams 3 3 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 25 0 0 0 0 3
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yakwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brocke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 33 13 21/70 10/27 7/13 12 200 8 2 9 18 15
SMU
Starters
J. McMurray
I. Mike
E. Chargois
F. Hunt
J. Whitt Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McMurray 25 4 3 10/14 3/4 2/2 1 33 2 0 1 0 4
I. Mike 14 8 2 4/6 2/3 4/4 3 36 2 3 3 1 7
E. Chargois 14 8 1 4/9 2/2 4/5 4 29 0 2 4 1 7
F. Hunt 11 6 0 5/6 0/1 1/1 2 22 1 1 2 0 6
J. Whitt Jr. 8 6 5 3/10 0/2 2/3 2 34 0 0 3 1 5
Bench
N. Dixon
W. Douglas
J. Young Jr.
C. White
J. Foster
G. Youngkin
J. Pyle
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Dixon 3 2 4 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 30 1 0 1 1 1
W. Douglas 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 1 0 0 1
J. Young Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 1 1 1 0
C. White 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 2
J. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 38 16 28/49 8/15 13/15 13 200 6 8 16 5 33
