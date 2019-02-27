DEPAUL
DePaul
Blue Demons
13-13
73
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Wed Feb. 27
7:00pm
BONUS
82
TF 8
home team logo
GTOWN
Georgetown
Hoyas
17-11
ML: +183
GTOWN -5, O/U 157
ML: -221
DEPAUL
GTOWN

Govan scores 26 to carry Georgetown past DePaul 82-73

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Jessie Govan had 26 points as Georgetown topped DePaul 82-73 on Wednesday night.

Mac McClung had 15 points for Georgetown (17-11, 7-8 Big East Conference). James Akinjo added 13 points and six assists. Josh LeBlanc had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Max Strus had 25 points for the Blue Demons (13-13, 5-10), who have now lost four consecutive games. Paul Reed added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Eli Cain had 14 points.

Georgetown plays Seton Hall at home on Saturday. DePaul plays St. John's at home on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Strus
J. Akinjo
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
40.9 Field Goal % 35.0
34.5 Three Point % 37.5
78.7 Free Throw % 82.5
+ 2 Max Strus made layup 4.0
+ 1 James Akinjo made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 James Akinjo made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Devin Gage 17.0
  Bad pass turnover on Devin Gage 19.0
+ 1 Jessie Govan made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Jessie Govan made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Eli Cain 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Jessie Govan 27.0
  Max Strus missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Devin Gage 35.0
Team Stats
Points 73 82
Field Goals 31-62 (50.0%) 32-65 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 33 34
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 24 23
Team 0 3
Assists 14 16
Steals 8 8
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 1 1
31
M. Strus G
25 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
15
J. Govan C
26 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo DePaul 13-13 75.5 PPG 41 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Georgetown 17-11 81.0 PPG 43 RPG 17.6 APG
Key Players
31
M. Strus G 17.3 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.5 APG 39.8 FG%
15
J. Govan C 17.9 PPG 7.7 RPG 1.3 APG 51.3 FG%
Top Scorers
31
M. Strus G 25 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
15
J. Govan C 26 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 49.2
31.6 3PT FG% 35.0
50.0 FT% 78.6
DePaul
Starters
M. Strus
P. Reed
E. Cain
F. Olujobi
D. Gage
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Strus 25 1 3 10/15 2/7 3/4 2 39 0 2 3 0 1
P. Reed 16 12 3 8/13 0/0 0/0 1 32 1 2 3 4 8
E. Cain 14 2 1 5/15 3/8 1/3 5 36 3 0 1 1 1
F. Olujobi 7 1 0 3/7 1/1 0/0 2 21 1 0 3 0 1
D. Gage 5 4 5 2/2 0/0 1/1 4 26 1 0 3 0 4
Bench
J. Butz
F. Cameron
L. Shreiner
J. Coleman-Lands
D. Hall
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
C. Gordon
G. Maslennikov
M. Sullivan
J. Diener
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Butz 6 10 0 3/6 0/0 0/2 2 27 1 0 1 4 6
F. Cameron 0 2 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 12 1 0 0 0 2
L. Shreiner 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 1
J. Coleman-Lands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Maslennikov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Diener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 33 14 31/62 6/19 5/10 16 200 8 4 15 9 24
Georgetown
Starters
J. Govan
M. McClung
J. Akinjo
J. LeBlanc
J. Mosely
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Govan 26 6 1 10/18 3/4 3/4 1 32 1 0 0 1 5
M. McClung 15 2 2 6/13 1/6 2/2 2 28 3 0 1 0 2
J. Akinjo 13 3 6 4/12 1/3 4/4 0 33 1 0 4 0 3
J. LeBlanc 8 7 1 3/4 1/1 1/2 2 25 0 2 1 2 5
J. Mosely 7 4 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 4 26 2 0 1 2 2
Bench
T. Mourning
K. Johnson
G. Malinowski
J. Blair
G. Muresan
O. Yurtseven
J. Pickett
J. Robinson
G. Carter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mourning 8 3 0 4/5 0/1 0/0 1 18 1 0 2 0 3
K. Johnson 5 3 1 2/4 0/0 1/2 3 16 0 0 1 3 0
G. Malinowski 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
J. Blair 0 3 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 3
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Yurtseven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pickett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 31 16 32/65 7/20 11/14 14 200 8 2 11 8 23
