Govan scores 26 to carry Georgetown past DePaul 82-73
WASHINGTON (AP) Jessie Govan had 26 points as Georgetown topped DePaul 82-73 on Wednesday night.
Mac McClung had 15 points for Georgetown (17-11, 7-8 Big East Conference). James Akinjo added 13 points and six assists. Josh LeBlanc had seven rebounds for the hosts.
Max Strus had 25 points for the Blue Demons (13-13, 5-10), who have now lost four consecutive games. Paul Reed added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Eli Cain had 14 points.
Georgetown plays Seton Hall at home on Saturday. DePaul plays St. John's at home on Sunday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.7
|Min. Per Game
|30.7
|12.8
|Pts. Per Game
|12.8
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|40.9
|Field Goal %
|35.0
|34.5
|Three Point %
|37.5
|78.7
|Free Throw %
|82.5
|+ 2
|Max Strus made layup
|4.0
|+ 1
|James Akinjo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|James Akinjo made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Devin Gage
|17.0
|Bad pass turnover on Devin Gage
|19.0
|+ 1
|Jessie Govan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Jessie Govan made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Eli Cain
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Jessie Govan
|27.0
|Max Strus missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Devin Gage
|35.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|82
|Field Goals
|31-62 (50.0%)
|32-65 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-10 (50.0%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|34
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|24
|23
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|14
|16
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|DePaul 13-13
|75.5 PPG
|41 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Georgetown 17-11
|81.0 PPG
|43 RPG
|17.6 APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Strus
|25
|1
|3
|10/15
|2/7
|3/4
|2
|39
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|P. Reed
|16
|12
|3
|8/13
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|E. Cain
|14
|2
|1
|5/15
|3/8
|1/3
|5
|36
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|F. Olujobi
|7
|1
|0
|3/7
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|D. Gage
|5
|4
|5
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|26
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Strus
|25
|1
|3
|10/15
|2/7
|3/4
|2
|39
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|P. Reed
|16
|12
|3
|8/13
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|E. Cain
|14
|2
|1
|5/15
|3/8
|1/3
|5
|36
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|F. Olujobi
|7
|1
|0
|3/7
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|D. Gage
|5
|4
|5
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|26
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Butz
|6
|10
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|27
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|F. Cameron
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Shreiner
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Coleman-Lands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Maslennikov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Diener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|33
|14
|31/62
|6/19
|5/10
|16
|200
|8
|4
|15
|9
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Govan
|26
|6
|1
|10/18
|3/4
|3/4
|1
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|M. McClung
|15
|2
|2
|6/13
|1/6
|2/2
|2
|28
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Akinjo
|13
|3
|6
|4/12
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|33
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|J. LeBlanc
|8
|7
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|25
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|J. Mosely
|7
|4
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|26
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Govan
|26
|6
|1
|10/18
|3/4
|3/4
|1
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|M. McClung
|15
|2
|2
|6/13
|1/6
|2/2
|2
|28
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Akinjo
|13
|3
|6
|4/12
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|33
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|J. LeBlanc
|8
|7
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|25
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|J. Mosely
|7
|4
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|26
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mourning
|8
|3
|0
|4/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|K. Johnson
|5
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|G. Malinowski
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Blair
|0
|3
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|G. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Yurtseven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pickett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|31
|16
|32/65
|7/20
|11/14
|14
|200
|8
|2
|11
|8
|23
-
ILL
14PURDUE48
52
2nd 8:20 BTN
-
COLOST
BOISE45
30
2nd 15:18 FBOOK
-
FLA
VANDY47
30
2nd 18:20 SECN
-
LVILLE
BC29
24
2nd 16:26
-
TEXAS
BAYLOR40
29
2nd 20:00 ESP2
-
AUBURN
UGA52
43
2nd 19:22 ESPU
-
23CINCY
SMU26
28
2nd 17:41 CBSSN
-
WYO
FRESNO5
8
1st 16:36
-
UCRIV
CSN2
4
1st 17:42
-
ENM
GC35
43
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
10MARQET
NOVA28
32
1st 0.0 FS1
-
STJOES
FORD23
34
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
HOLY
COLG59
79
Final
-
17MD
PSU61
78
Final
-
OKLAST
11TXTECH80
84
Final/OT
-
GATECH
2UVA51
81
Final
-
HARTFD
BING96
76
Final
-
CAMP
USCUP85
73
Final
-
UCF
SFLA75
63
Final
-
BUCK
NAVY53
64
Final
-
PRESBY
GWEBB70
78
Final
-
RADFRD
HIGHPT72
54
Final
-
NH
ALBANY62
58
Final
-
UMBC
STNYBRK63
78
Final
-
MASLOW
MAINE70
61
Final
-
RICH
GMASON63
77
Final
-
DAVID
LSALLE69
79
Final
-
SILL
EVAN98
91
Final
-
MOST
ILLST57
65
Final
-
DEPAUL
GTOWN73
82
Final
-
BU
LAFAY84
82
Final
-
8HOU
ECU99
65
Final
-
LOYMD
ARMY69
79
Final
-
7TENN
MISS73
71
Final
-
LEHIGH
AMER80
66
Final
-
CLEM
PITT62
48
Final
-
NIAGARA
CAN86
84
Final
-
UIW
NWST60
68
Final
-
DUQ
STBON47
68
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARSO48
77
Final
-
VALPO
BRAD42
67
Final
-
INDST
DRAKE68
80
Final
-
HOUBP
LAMAR75
110
Final
-
LOYCHI
NIOWA56
55
Final
-
SFA
CARK74
92
Final
-
ABIL
TXAMCC73
64
Final
-
MCNSE
NICHST84
75
Final
-
SAMHOU
NORL71
60
Final
-
UNLV
12NEVADA0
0152.5 O/U
-17
11:00pm CBSSN