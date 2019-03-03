BC
Alvarado, Devoe lead Jackets to OT win over Boston College

  • Mar 03, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Jose Alvarado scored 21 points, Michael Devoe added 20 points and Georgia Tech beat Boston College 81-78 in overtime on Sunday night.

Devoe was defending Ky Bowman when Boston College's star guard missed a 3-pointer off the rim as time expired in the extra period.

James Banks III finished with 18 points and nine rebounds before fouling out for Georgia Tech (13-17, 5-12 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Yellow Jackets had lost nine of 10.

Nik Popovic had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (14-14, 5-11), who were coming off a big emotional lift with a win over Louisville. Boston College dropped to 1-8 on the road in ACC play.

The Eagles erased an eight-point deficit in the second half to take a 67-66 lead on Popovic's hook shot, but Devoe followed with a layup on the next possession and Georgia Tech didn't trail again.

Boston College never led in overtime.

Bowman, one of four players nationally averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals, missed 9 of 14 shots from the field and was just 1 for 5 on 3s. He finished with 13 points, six boards and four assists.

Alvarado hit a 3 at the 4:48 mark of the first half for Georgia Tech's first lead since the early minutes and followed with a fast-break 3 to make it 29-25.

The Jackets were up 40-33 at halftime, tying their biggest intermission lead in league play and posting their highest point total in an ACC first half this season.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: Won seven ACC games last season, its best league finish since 2012-13, but the Eagles still have a chance to match that mark. ... Jairus Hamilton limped off the floor after colliding with Abdoulaye Gueye late in the second half and headed to the locker room. He did not return. ... Freshman G Wynston Tabbs missed his 11th straight game with a left leg injury. He was averaging 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists when he was hurt. ...

Georgia Tech: Averaging 59.3 points in league play, the Jackets have been by far the worst offensive team in the ACC this season, but they finished with their highest total since a 92-79 win over Wake Forest on Jan. 5, a span of 17 games. ... In the final home game of the season and the last of his career at McCamish Pavilion, Gueye had six points in 21 minutes.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Hosts No. 5 North Carolina on Tuesday.

Georgia Tech: Visits North Carolina State on Wednesday.

Key Players
21
N. Popovic F 13.8 PPG 7.3 RPG 1.1 APG 52.0 FG%
10
J. Alvarado G 12.5 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.3 APG 39.6 FG%
Boston College
Starters
N. Popovic
J. Chatman
K. Bowman
Ja. Hamilton
S. Mitchell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Popovic 24 9 3 10/15 0/1 4/5 4 37 3 1 1 5 4
J. Chatman 15 3 2 7/15 1/5 0/0 0 42 0 0 2 1 2
K. Bowman 13 6 4 5/14 1/5 2/2 2 45 1 2 1 1 5
Ja. Hamilton 9 3 0 4/10 0/1 1/2 4 34 1 1 1 1 2
S. Mitchell 8 10 7 2/3 0/1 4/5 4 35 0 1 1 5 5
Bench
J. Reyes
C. Herren Jr.
Ja. Hamilton
G. Gehan
E. Meznieks
M. DiLuccio
V. Baker Jr.
L. Kraljevic
A. Wilson
M. Bohuny
S. Holtze
W. Jackowitz
W. Tabbs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Reyes 4 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/1 1 7 0 0 0 0 1
C. Herren Jr. 3 0 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0
Ja. Hamilton 2 2 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 1 0 0 2
G. Gehan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Meznieks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. DiLuccio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Baker Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kraljevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bohuny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Holtze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Jackowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Tabbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 34 20 32/66 3/17 11/15 18 225 5 6 6 13 21
Georgia Tech
Starters
J. Alvarado
M. Devoe
J. Banks III
M. Wright
C. Haywood II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Alvarado 21 5 4 6/14 3/6 6/10 4 44 2 0 1 3 2
M. Devoe 20 3 4 8/17 4/9 0/0 0 45 1 1 0 2 1
J. Banks III 18 9 2 8/9 0/0 2/2 5 37 0 1 2 3 6
M. Wright 10 4 0 5/9 0/1 0/1 1 21 0 0 3 3 1
C. Haywood II 3 7 6 1/5 1/5 0/0 4 38 1 0 2 0 7
Bench
A. Gueye
K. Moore
B. Alston
S. Ogbonda
S. Phillips
S. Medlock
E. Cole
E. Jester
M. Rice
A. Schafer
K. Sjolund
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gueye 6 3 0 3/5 0/2 0/1 3 21 0 1 1 1 2
K. Moore 3 3 3 0/2 0/2 3/6 1 19 0 0 0 0 3
B. Alston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ogbonda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Medlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Jester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sjolund - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 34 19 31/61 8/25 11/20 18 225 4 3 9 12 22
