No Text

McDuffie scores 15 to lead Wichita St. past SMU 67-55

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2019

DALLAS (AP) Markis McDuffie had 15 points and nine rebounds as Wichita State defeated SMU 67-55 on Sunday.

Dexter Dennis had 12 points and eight rebounds for Wichita State (15-13, 8-8 American Athletic Conference). Jamarius Burton added 10 points. Erik Stevenson had six assists for the visitors.

Feron Hunt had 14 points for the Mustangs (13-15, 5-11). Jahmal McMurray added 13 points. Ethan Chargois had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs on the season. Wichita State defeated SMU 85-83 on Jan. 30. Wichita State plays East Carolina at home on Tuesday. SMU matches up against Houston on the road on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 67 55
Field Goals 25-63 (39.7%) 19-52 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 3-26 (11.5%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 40 35
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 26 25
Team 5 1
Assists 17 11
Steals 4 2
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
Wichita State
Starters
M. McDuffie
D. Dennis
J. Burton
J. Echenique
S. Haynes-Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 15 9 1 4/17 1/8 6/9 3 33 1 0 2 1 8
D. Dennis 12 7 0 5/10 2/6 0/0 1 33 0 1 1 1 6
J. Burton 10 4 5 4/7 1/1 1/1 2 29 1 0 1 2 2
J. Echenique 8 6 0 4/5 0/1 0/2 3 22 0 1 1 2 4
S. Haynes-Jones 5 2 2 2/10 1/4 0/0 2 30 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
A. Midtgaard
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
E. Stevenson
R. Brown
R. Torres
T. Allen
B. Bush
J. Herrs
M. Udeze
T. Busse
E. Farrakhan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Midtgaard 7 2 0 2/3 0/0 3/3 4 11 0 0 0 1 1
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 0
E. Stevenson 3 1 6 1/4 1/2 0/0 3 16 1 0 2 0 1
R. Brown 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 0
R. Torres 2 2 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 2
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Udeze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Farrakhan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 35 17 25/63 7/25 10/15 18 200 4 2 8 9 26
SMU
Starters
J. McMurray
J. Foster
I. Mike
N. Dixon
J. Pyle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McMurray 13 5 3 5/15 1/7 2/2 1 34 0 1 2 0 5
J. Foster 7 2 1 1/6 1/5 4/6 1 20 0 0 1 0 2
I. Mike 7 9 2 3/11 0/6 1/2 3 37 0 2 2 4 5
N. Dixon 0 3 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 2 25 0 0 0 0 3
J. Pyle 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
F. Hunt
E. Chargois
C. White
W. Douglas
J. Young Jr.
J. Whitt Jr.
G. Youngkin
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Hunt 14 3 1 5/6 0/1 4/4 2 22 1 0 1 2 1
E. Chargois 13 8 0 5/6 1/1 2/5 3 35 1 1 4 3 5
C. White 1 4 3 0/2 0/2 1/2 1 18 0 0 2 0 4
W. Douglas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
J. Young Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Whitt Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 34 11 19/52 3/26 14/21 15 200 2 4 12 9 25
