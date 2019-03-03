McDuffie scores 15 to lead Wichita St. past SMU 67-55
DALLAS (AP) Markis McDuffie had 15 points and nine rebounds as Wichita State defeated SMU 67-55 on Sunday.
Dexter Dennis had 12 points and eight rebounds for Wichita State (15-13, 8-8 American Athletic Conference). Jamarius Burton added 10 points. Erik Stevenson had six assists for the visitors.
Feron Hunt had 14 points for the Mustangs (13-15, 5-11). Jahmal McMurray added 13 points. Ethan Chargois had 13 points and eight rebounds.
The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs on the season. Wichita State defeated SMU 85-83 on Jan. 30. Wichita State plays East Carolina at home on Tuesday. SMU matches up against Houston on the road on Thursday.
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McMurray
|13
|5
|3
|5/15
|1/7
|2/2
|1
|34
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|J. Foster
|7
|2
|1
|1/6
|1/5
|4/6
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|I. Mike
|7
|9
|2
|3/11
|0/6
|1/2
|3
|37
|0
|2
|2
|4
|5
|N. Dixon
|0
|3
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Pyle
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McMurray
|13
|5
|3
|5/15
|1/7
|2/2
|1
|34
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|J. Foster
|7
|2
|1
|1/6
|1/5
|4/6
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|I. Mike
|7
|9
|2
|3/11
|0/6
|1/2
|3
|37
|0
|2
|2
|4
|5
|N. Dixon
|0
|3
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Pyle
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Hunt
|14
|3
|1
|5/6
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|E. Chargois
|13
|8
|0
|5/6
|1/1
|2/5
|3
|35
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5
|C. White
|1
|4
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|W. Douglas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Young Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Whitt Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Youngkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilfong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|34
|11
|19/52
|3/26
|14/21
|15
|200
|2
|4
|12
|9
|25
