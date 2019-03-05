LONGWD
Marrow scores 28 to lift Hampton past Longwood 77-71

  • Mar 05, 2019

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) Jermaine Marrow had 28 points as Hampton beat Longwood 77-71 in the Big South Conference Tourney first round on Tuesday night.

Marrow made all 16 of his free throws. He added six assists.

Greg Heckstall had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Hampton (15-15). Akim Mitchell added 14 points.

Jaylon Wilson had 23 points for the Lancers (15-17). JaShaun Smith added 13 points. Lorenzo Phillips had 12 points.

Key Players
S. Phillips
J. Marrow
36.2 Min. Per Game 36.2
25.3 Pts. Per Game 25.3
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
39.0 Field Goal % 43.2
30.8 Three Point % 38.1
60.0 Free Throw % 81.9
  Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall 6.0
  JaShaun Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Kalin Fisher made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Kalin Fisher made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Juan Munoz 11.0
+ 2 Juan Munoz made driving layup 13.0
+ 1 Greg Heckstall made free throw 18.0
  Shooting foul on Jaylon Wilson 18.0
+ 2 Greg Heckstall made layup, assist by Jermaine Marrow 18.0
+ 2 Juan Munoz made driving layup 23.0
+ 1 Greg Heckstall made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
Team Stats
Points 71 77
Field Goals 27-57 (47.4%) 20-50 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 30-32 (93.8%)
Total Rebounds 32 33
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 21 21
Team 3 6
Assists 9 13
Steals 4 7
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 26 16
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Longwood 15-17 69.6 PPG 38.6 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo Hampton 15-15 81.9 PPG 42.7 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
4
J. Wilson G 10.5 PPG 2.1 RPG 1.0 APG 40.2 FG%
2
J. Marrow G 25.4 PPG 4.2 RPG 5.1 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
4
J. Wilson G 23 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
2
J. Marrow G 28 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
47.4 FG% 40.0
36.4 3PT FG% 30.4
64.3 FT% 93.8
Longwood
Starters
J. Wilson
J. Smith
S. Phillips
S. Franklin
D. Geter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wilson 23 2 1 9/17 2/7 3/3 3 36 1 0 0 1 1
J. Smith 13 3 1 6/9 1/2 0/1 2 32 0 1 1 0 3
S. Phillips 12 4 1 5/14 2/6 0/0 5 26 1 0 1 1 3
S. Franklin 4 1 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 5 6 0 0 2 1 0
D. Geter 0 6 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 30 0 0 2 1 5
Bench
J. Munoz
G. Okafor
S. Flood
J. Cintron
P. Adgei
K. Chapman
A. Deng
J. Lipp
M. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Munoz 8 4 3 3/6 1/3 1/2 4 21 0 0 1 0 4
G. Okafor 7 3 0 2/3 1/2 2/4 2 15 0 1 2 1 2
S. Flood 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 0
J. Cintron 1 6 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 4 21 2 0 3 3 3
P. Adgei - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Chapman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lipp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 29 9 27/57 8/22 9/14 26 200 4 2 13 8 21
Hampton
Starters
J. Marrow
G. Heckstall
A. Mitchell
K. Fisher
T. Barnes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Marrow 28 4 6 5/13 2/5 16/16 3 40 2 0 2 1 3
G. Heckstall 17 10 3 4/10 1/6 8/8 3 39 0 1 1 0 10
A. Mitchell 14 4 0 6/9 2/3 0/0 3 28 0 0 2 2 2
K. Fisher 9 1 3 3/12 1/5 2/4 1 28 0 0 0 0 1
T. Barnes 4 4 0 0/2 0/1 4/4 3 27 1 2 1 2 2
Bench
D. Oakley
R. Smoot
L. Bracey
T. Carver
B. Stanley
A. Colbert
E. Marshall III
D. Griffin
P. Sow
J. Carter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Oakley 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 19 4 0 1 0 1
R. Smoot 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
L. Bracey 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
T. Carver 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
B. Stanley 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 1 0
A. Colbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Marshall III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Sow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 27 13 20/50 7/23 30/32 16 200 7 3 8 6 21
