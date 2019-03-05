Marrow scores 28 to lift Hampton past Longwood 77-71
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) Jermaine Marrow had 28 points as Hampton beat Longwood 77-71 in the Big South Conference Tourney first round on Tuesday night.
Marrow made all 16 of his free throws. He added six assists.
Greg Heckstall had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Hampton (15-15). Akim Mitchell added 14 points.
Jaylon Wilson had 23 points for the Lancers (15-17). JaShaun Smith added 13 points. Lorenzo Phillips had 12 points.
---
|36.2
|Min. Per Game
|36.2
|25.3
|Pts. Per Game
|25.3
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|39.0
|Field Goal %
|43.2
|30.8
|Three Point %
|38.1
|60.0
|Free Throw %
|81.9
|Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall
|6.0
|JaShaun Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Kalin Fisher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Kalin Fisher made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Juan Munoz
|11.0
|+ 2
|Juan Munoz made driving layup
|13.0
|+ 1
|Greg Heckstall made free throw
|18.0
|Shooting foul on Jaylon Wilson
|18.0
|+ 2
|Greg Heckstall made layup, assist by Jermaine Marrow
|18.0
|+ 2
|Juan Munoz made driving layup
|23.0
|+ 1
|Greg Heckstall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|77
|Field Goals
|27-57 (47.4%)
|20-50 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|30-32 (93.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|33
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|21
|21
|Team
|3
|6
|Assists
|9
|13
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|8
|Fouls
|26
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|47.4
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|93.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wilson
|23
|2
|1
|9/17
|2/7
|3/3
|3
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Smith
|13
|3
|1
|6/9
|1/2
|0/1
|2
|32
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|S. Phillips
|12
|4
|1
|5/14
|2/6
|0/0
|5
|26
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|S. Franklin
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|D. Geter
|0
|6
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Munoz
|8
|4
|3
|3/6
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|G. Okafor
|7
|3
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|2/4
|2
|15
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|S. Flood
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Cintron
|1
|6
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|21
|2
|0
|3
|3
|3
|P. Adgei
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Chapman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Deng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lipp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|29
|9
|27/57
|8/22
|9/14
|26
|200
|4
|2
|13
|8
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Marrow
|28
|4
|6
|5/13
|2/5
|16/16
|3
|40
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|G. Heckstall
|17
|10
|3
|4/10
|1/6
|8/8
|3
|39
|0
|1
|1
|0
|10
|A. Mitchell
|14
|4
|0
|6/9
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|K. Fisher
|9
|1
|3
|3/12
|1/5
|2/4
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Barnes
|4
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|27
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Oakley
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|19
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Smoot
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Bracey
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Carver
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Stanley
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Colbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Marshall III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Sow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|27
|13
|20/50
|7/23
|30/32
|16
|200
|7
|3
|8
|6
|21
