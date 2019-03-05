PITT
MIAMI

No Text

Lawrence scores 27 to help Miami beat Pittsburgh 76-63

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2019

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) After the best game of his career, Miami Hurricanes senior Anthony Lawrence said the moment he'll most remember occurred during pregame introductions.

''Walking out with my parents - I'm not that emotional, and I wasn't about to cry, but I felt it,'' he said.

Instead of tears, there were plenty of cheers for Lawrence and his teammates on senior night Tuesday. He scored a career-high 27 points to surpass the 1,000-point milestone and help Miami to a 76-63 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers, who lost their 13th game in a row.

Ebuka Izundu added 14 points and 14 rebounds before the small crowd, which included his mother, Ifeoma, visiting from her native Nigeria. It was the first time she had seen her son play a basketball game.

The Hurricanes (13-16, 5-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their fourth consecutive home game in their home finale.

''We weren't worried about seniors getting points or doing this or that,'' Lawrence said. ''We just came out and played our game and executed very well.''

Lawrence made 10 of 16 shots and added 11 rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes.

''Anthony was just sensational from start to finish,'' coach Jim Larranaga said. ''He just did everything well.''

Izundu started slowly but, with his mom watching, had 11 points in the second half.

''It was exciting for me,'' he said. ''I was kind of nervous in the first half, but we got through it. We were just focused on getting a win and leaving on a good note.''

The Panthers (12-18, 2-15) lost their 24th consecutive road game since 2017 and are assured of finishing alone in last place in the league.

Pittsburgh senior Jared Wilson-Frame tied a career high with six 3-pointers in 11 attempts to account for his 18 points.

''Boy, was he on fire,'' Larranaga said. ''It seemed like he had 30.''

The Hurricanes went ahead for good 2 1/2 minutes into the game and built their biggest lead of the first half at 24-13. Pittsburgh scored eight consecutive points to cut the deficit to 54-53, but got no closer.

''That's how a lot of our games have been,'' Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. ''We've been right there. We haven't been mentally strong enough to make the necessary plays.''

The Panthers committed 15 turnovers, which led to 20 Miami points.

MISSED CHANCES

Pitt's comeback bid was stymied by 2-for-10 free-throw shooting in the second half.

''That really cost us,'' Capel said. ''Those are really deflating plays.''

BIG PICTURE

Lawrence became the 39th member of Miami's 1,000-point club. He has 1,004 points.

Pitt lost to Miami for the sixth consecutive time.

SUCCESSFUL SENIORS

Larranaga said every senior to play for him at Miami has earned a degree, and that streak will remain intact. Lawrence and Izundu will graduate this spring, and senior Zach Johnson is working on his masters.

UP NEXT

The Hurricanes, who are 0-9 on the road, conclude their regular season Friday at No. 15 Virginia Tech.

''I want to get a road win, because we haven't gotten one all year,'' Lawrence said. ''We're playing good right now. We've just got to keep it up.''

Pitt finishes Saturday at home against Notre Dame.

---

---

Key Players
X. Johnson
A. Lawrence II
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
42.8 Field Goal % 45.9
38.3 Three Point % 34.8
75.9 Free Throw % 75.3
  Defensive rebound by Ebuka Izundu 12.0
  Trey McGowens missed layup 14.0
  Bad pass turnover on Anthony Lawrence II, stolen by Sidy N'Dir 23.0
  Lost ball turnover on Sidy N'Dir 48.0
+ 1 Zach Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 56.0
+ 1 Zach Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 56.0
  Personal foul on Xavier Johnson 56.0
  Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Zach Johnson 57.0
+ 1 Anthony Lawrence II made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
+ 1 Anthony Lawrence II made 1st of 2 free throws 1:04
  Personal foul on Jared Wilson-Frame 1:04
Team Stats
Points 63 76
Field Goals 21-48 (43.8%) 27-63 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 12-23 (52.2%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 35 38
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 25 23
Team 3 4
Assists 13 14
Steals 4 8
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
J. Wilson-Frame G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
A. Lawrence II G
27 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Pittsburgh 12-18 313263
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 13-16 364076
MIAMI -6, O/U 136
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
MIAMI -6, O/U 136
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Pittsburgh 12-18 70.4 PPG 40 RPG 11.9 APG
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 13-16 72.0 PPG 36 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
4
J. Wilson-Frame G 12.2 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.4 APG 41.5 FG%
3
A. Lawrence II G 12.5 PPG 6.3 RPG 3.0 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
4
J. Wilson-Frame G 18 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
3
A. Lawrence II G 27 PTS 11 REB 4 AST
43.8 FG% 42.9
36.0 3PT FG% 33.3
52.2 FT% 77.8
Pittsburgh
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
A. Lawrence II
E. Izundu
Z. Johnson
C. Lykes
A. Mack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Lawrence II 27 11 4 10/16 3/5 4/4 1 39 0 0 1 2 9
E. Izundu 14 14 1 5/10 0/0 4/7 3 27 0 0 1 7 7
Z. Johnson 12 1 4 4/11 0/3 4/4 2 33 2 0 2 1 0
C. Lykes 8 2 3 3/8 2/4 0/1 4 29 0 0 2 0 2
A. Mack 2 1 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 0 13 2 0 1 0 1
Bench
D. Vasiljevic
S. Waardenburg
D. Hernandez
R. Miller Jr.
K. McGusty
D. Gak
W. Herenton
D. Proctor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Vasiljevic 13 4 0 5/14 3/9 0/0 2 36 4 0 0 1 3
S. Waardenburg 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 4 23 0 0 1 0 1
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGusty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Proctor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 34 14 27/63 8/24 14/18 16 200 8 0 8 11 23
NCAA BB Scores