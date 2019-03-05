USCUP
Keeling lifts Charleston Southern past SC-Upstate 71-52

  STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Christian Keeling had 22 points as Charleston Southern defeated South Carolina Upstate 71-52 in the first round of the Big South Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.

Travis McConico had 19 points for Charleston Southern (16-14). Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added six assists. Dontrell Shuler had six rebounds for the home team.

After a close first half that resulted in the two teams heading to the half tied at 29-29, Charleston Southern pulled away in the second half for the 19-point victory. The Spartans' 23 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Everette Hammond had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans (6-26). Deion Holmes added 10 points. Nevin Zink had three blocks.

Key Players
Team Stats
Points 52 71
Field Goals 18-51 (35.3%) 24-50 (48.0%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 32 31
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 22 25
Team 1 1
Assists 5 13
Steals 7 5
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 17 10
Technicals 0 0
E. Hammond G
17 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
C. Keeling G
22 PTS, 5 REB
away team logo SC Upstate 6-26 292352
home team logo Charleston So. 16-14 294271
Team Stats
away team logo SC Upstate 6-26 68.3 PPG 36.1 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Charleston So. 16-14 77.1 PPG 41.3 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
E. Hammond G 6.9 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.8 APG 37.6 FG%
C. Keeling G 18.6 PPG 7.1 RPG 2.9 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
E. Hammond G 17 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
C. Keeling G 22 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
35.3 FG% 48.0
23.8 3PT FG% 40.0
78.6 FT% 83.3
SC Upstate
Starters
E. Hammond
D. Holmes
J. Aldrich
N. Zink
J. Span
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Hammond 17 7 2 5/15 3/8 4/4 2 37 0 0 1 1 6
D. Holmes 10 2 2 4/11 0/3 2/2 3 27 0 0 3 0 2
J. Aldrich 4 2 0 1/3 1/3 1/2 4 26 0 1 2 1 1
N. Zink 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 21 1 3 2 1 2
J. Span 0 3 1 0/5 0/1 0/0 1 18 2 0 4 1 2
Bench
D. White
B. Martin
M. Moore
A. Tate
P. Welch
J. Furlough
R. Ryan
T. Booker
B. Mozone
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. White 9 2 0 3/5 1/3 2/2 1 23 1 0 2 0 2
B. Martin 8 4 0 3/6 0/0 2/4 0 19 1 0 1 2 2
M. Moore 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 1 3
A. Tate 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 2 0
P. Welch 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 15 1 0 0 0 2
J. Furlough 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Ryan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
T. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Mozone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 31 5 18/51 5/21 11/14 17 200 7 4 15 9 22
Charleston So.
Starters
C. Keeling
P. Fleming Jr.
D. Shuler
T. Sellers
D. LeXander
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Keeling 22 5 0 6/9 2/3 8/11 2 35 2 1 2 1 4
P. Fleming Jr. 7 4 6 1/5 0/2 5/5 1 29 1 0 4 1 3
D. Shuler 5 6 2 2/9 1/4 0/0 3 32 0 0 1 0 6
T. Sellers 2 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 1 0 0 0
D. LeXander 2 4 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 6 0 0 1 2 2
Bench
T. McConico
D. Buskey
N. Louis
T. Jones
N. Payne
S. Price
J. Moore
T. Anderson
S. Bowser
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. McConico 19 6 1 8/10 3/5 0/0 1 35 0 1 0 0 6
D. Buskey 9 4 2 4/6 1/3 0/0 0 24 1 1 2 1 3
N. Louis 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 0 0
T. Jones 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0
N. Payne 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Price 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
J. Moore 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bowser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 30 13 24/50 8/20 15/18 10 200 5 4 10 5 25
