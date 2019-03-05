Keeling lifts Charleston Southern past SC-Upstate 71-52
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Christian Keeling had 22 points as Charleston Southern defeated South Carolina Upstate 71-52 in the first round of the Big South Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.
Travis McConico had 19 points for Charleston Southern (16-14). Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added six assists. Dontrell Shuler had six rebounds for the home team.
After a close first half that resulted in the two teams heading to the half tied at 29-29, Charleston Southern pulled away in the second half for the 19-point victory. The Spartans' 23 points in the second half were a season low for the team.
Everette Hammond had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans (6-26). Deion Holmes added 10 points. Nevin Zink had three blocks.
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|71
|Field Goals
|18-51 (35.3%)
|24-50 (48.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-21 (23.8%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|15-18 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|31
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|22
|25
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|5
|13
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|10
|Fouls
|17
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SC Upstate 6-26
|68.3 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Charleston So. 16-14
|77.1 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|E. Hammond G
|6.9 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|1.8 APG
|37.6 FG%
|
11
|C. Keeling G
|18.6 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|2.9 APG
|45.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Hammond G
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|C. Keeling G
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|35.3
|FG%
|48.0
|
|
|23.8
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Hammond
|17
|7
|2
|5/15
|3/8
|4/4
|2
|37
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|D. Holmes
|10
|2
|2
|4/11
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Aldrich
|4
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|26
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|N. Zink
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|J. Span
|0
|3
|1
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|18
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Hammond
|17
|7
|2
|5/15
|3/8
|4/4
|2
|37
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|D. Holmes
|10
|2
|2
|4/11
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Aldrich
|4
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|26
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|N. Zink
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|J. Span
|0
|3
|1
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|18
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. White
|9
|2
|0
|3/5
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|B. Martin
|8
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|M. Moore
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|A. Tate
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|P. Welch
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Furlough
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Ryan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Booker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Mozone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|31
|5
|18/51
|5/21
|11/14
|17
|200
|7
|4
|15
|9
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Keeling
|22
|5
|0
|6/9
|2/3
|8/11
|2
|35
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4
|P. Fleming Jr.
|7
|4
|6
|1/5
|0/2
|5/5
|1
|29
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|D. Shuler
|5
|6
|2
|2/9
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|T. Sellers
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D. LeXander
|2
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Keeling
|22
|5
|0
|6/9
|2/3
|8/11
|2
|35
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4
|P. Fleming Jr.
|7
|4
|6
|1/5
|0/2
|5/5
|1
|29
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|D. Shuler
|5
|6
|2
|2/9
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|T. Sellers
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D. LeXander
|2
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. McConico
|19
|6
|1
|8/10
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|D. Buskey
|9
|4
|2
|4/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|24
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|N. Louis
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Jones
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Payne
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Price
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Moore
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Bowser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|30
|13
|24/50
|8/20
|15/18
|10
|200
|5
|4
|10
|5
|25
