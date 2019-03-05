UTAHST
Utah State
Aggies
25-6
away team logo
100
TF 3
FINAL/OT
End
OT
ATSN
Tue Mar. 5
9:00pm
BONUS
96
TF 6
home team logo
COLOST
Colorado State
Rams
12-18
ML: -358
COLOST 7.5, O/U 144.5
ML: +291
UTAHST
COLOST

No Text

Merrill leads Utah St. past Colorado St. 100-96 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2019

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Sam Merrill had a career-high 38 points as Utah State stretched its winning streak to seven games, narrowly beating Colorado State 100-96 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Quinn Taylor had 18 points for Utah State (25-6, 15-3 Mountain West Conference). Neemias Queta added 12 points. Justin Bean had 10 points for the road team.

Utah State is undefeated (4-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

J.D. Paige scored a career-high 29 points and had six assists for the Rams (12-18, 7-10). Kris Martin added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Nico Carvacho had 19 points and nine rebounds.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. Utah State defeated Colorado State 87-72 on Jan. 19. Colorado State finishes out the regular season against UNLV at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Merrill
N. Carvacho
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
13.0 Reb. Per Game 13.0
46.4 Field Goal % 59.3
39.0 Three Point % 0.0
90.4 Free Throw % 49.7
  Defensive rebound by Utah State 0.0
  J.D. Paige missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Abel Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Abel Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Kris Martin 1.0
+ 2 Adam Thistlewood made layup 3.0
  Bad pass turnover on Abel Porter, stolen by Adam Thistlewood 5.0
  Lost ball turnover on Kris Martin, stolen by Abel Porter 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Kris Martin 15.0
  Abel Porter missed 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
  Abel Porter missed 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
Team Stats
Points 100 96
Field Goals 39-65 (60.0%) 32-64 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 12-26 (46.2%)
Free Throws 16-25 (64.0%) 20-26 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 35 30
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 24 23
Team 2 1
Assists 15 16
Steals 3 8
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 18 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
S. Merrill G
38 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
22
J. Paige G
29 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
12OTT
away team logo Utah State 25-6 464014100
home team logo Colorado State 12-18 41451096
COLOST 7.5, O/U 144.5
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
COLOST 7.5, O/U 144.5
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Utah State 25-6 79.1 PPG 43 RPG 17.2 APG
home team logo Colorado State 12-18 75.9 PPG 36.3 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
5
S. Merrill G 21.0 PPG 3.9 RPG 4.2 APG 46.4 FG%
22
J. Paige G 15.3 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.0 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
5
S. Merrill G 38 PTS 8 REB 6 AST
22
J. Paige G 29 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
60.0 FG% 50.0
37.5 3PT FG% 46.2
64.0 FT% 76.9
Utah State
Starters
S. Merrill
Q. Taylor
N. Queta
A. Porter
B. Miller
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Merrill 38 8 6 15/23 1/5 7/8 3 45 1 1 1 0 8
Q. Taylor 18 6 0 8/11 2/2 0/0 3 30 0 1 1 2 4
N. Queta 12 8 1 6/9 0/0 0/3 5 36 1 1 4 5 3
A. Porter 9 4 6 3/6 1/3 2/4 2 42 1 0 2 0 4
B. Miller 3 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 2
Starters
S. Merrill
Q. Taylor
N. Queta
A. Porter
B. Miller
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Merrill 38 8 6 15/23 1/5 7/8 3 45 1 1 1 0 8
Q. Taylor 18 6 0 8/11 2/2 0/0 3 30 0 1 1 2 4
N. Queta 12 8 1 6/9 0/0 0/3 5 36 1 1 4 5 3
A. Porter 9 4 6 3/6 1/3 2/4 2 42 1 0 2 0 4
B. Miller 3 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
D. Brito
J. Bean
D. Brown Jr.
K. Stall
C. Ainge
R. Grootfaam
J. Knight III
T. Knight
B. Fakira
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brito 10 3 1 2/9 1/4 5/8 2 32 0 0 1 1 2
J. Bean 10 2 0 4/4 0/0 2/2 2 18 0 0 0 1 1
D. Brown Jr. 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
K. Stall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ainge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Grootfaam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Knight III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Fakira - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 33 15 39/65 6/16 16/25 18 225 3 3 9 9 24
Colorado State
Starters
J. Paige
K. Martin
N. Carvacho
K. Moore
A. Thistlewood
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Paige 29 2 6 8/20 5/10 8/8 3 45 2 2 2 0 2
K. Martin 20 10 2 5/10 3/7 7/10 2 43 2 0 2 1 9
N. Carvacho 19 9 1 8/16 0/0 3/6 5 31 2 0 1 3 6
K. Moore 12 3 5 4/7 2/5 2/2 4 45 1 0 2 0 3
A. Thistlewood 12 3 1 5/9 2/4 0/0 3 43 1 1 0 1 2
Starters
J. Paige
K. Martin
N. Carvacho
K. Moore
A. Thistlewood
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Paige 29 2 6 8/20 5/10 8/8 3 45 2 2 2 0 2
K. Martin 20 10 2 5/10 3/7 7/10 2 43 2 0 2 1 9
N. Carvacho 19 9 1 8/16 0/0 3/6 5 31 2 0 1 3 6
K. Moore 12 3 5 4/7 2/5 2/2 4 45 1 0 2 0 3
A. Thistlewood 12 3 1 5/9 2/4 0/0 3 43 1 1 0 1 2
Bench
L. Ryan
R. Berwick
A. Masinton-Bonner
D. James
Z. Tyson
H. Edwards
J. Schoemann
S. Bannec
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Ryan 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 4 14 0 1 1 1 0
R. Berwick 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
A. Masinton-Bonner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schoemann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bannec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 96 29 16 32/64 12/26 20/26 22 225 8 4 8 6 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores