Merrill leads Utah St. past Colorado St. 100-96 in OT
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Sam Merrill had a career-high 38 points as Utah State stretched its winning streak to seven games, narrowly beating Colorado State 100-96 in overtime on Tuesday night.
Quinn Taylor had 18 points for Utah State (25-6, 15-3 Mountain West Conference). Neemias Queta added 12 points. Justin Bean had 10 points for the road team.
Utah State is undefeated (4-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.
J.D. Paige scored a career-high 29 points and had six assists for the Rams (12-18, 7-10). Kris Martin added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Nico Carvacho had 19 points and nine rebounds.
The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. Utah State defeated Colorado State 87-72 on Jan. 19. Colorado State finishes out the regular season against UNLV at home on Saturday.
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|16.2
|Pts. Per Game
|16.2
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|13.0
|Reb. Per Game
|13.0
|46.4
|Field Goal %
|59.3
|39.0
|Three Point %
|0.0
|90.4
|Free Throw %
|49.7
|Defensive rebound by Utah State
|0.0
|J.D. Paige missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Abel Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Abel Porter made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Kris Martin
|1.0
|+ 2
|Adam Thistlewood made layup
|3.0
|Bad pass turnover on Abel Porter, stolen by Adam Thistlewood
|5.0
|Lost ball turnover on Kris Martin, stolen by Abel Porter
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Kris Martin
|15.0
|Abel Porter missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Abel Porter missed 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|100
|96
|Field Goals
|39-65 (60.0%)
|32-64 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-16 (37.5%)
|12-26 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|16-25 (64.0%)
|20-26 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|30
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|24
|23
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|15
|16
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fouls
|18
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Utah State 25-6
|79.1 PPG
|43 RPG
|17.2 APG
|Colorado State 12-18
|75.9 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|S. Merrill G
|21.0 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|4.2 APG
|46.4 FG%
|
22
|J. Paige G
|15.3 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|46.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Merrill G
|38 PTS
|8 REB
|6 AST
|J. Paige G
|29 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|
|60.0
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|64.0
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Merrill
|38
|8
|6
|15/23
|1/5
|7/8
|3
|45
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Q. Taylor
|18
|6
|0
|8/11
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|N. Queta
|12
|8
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|0/3
|5
|36
|1
|1
|4
|5
|3
|A. Porter
|9
|4
|6
|3/6
|1/3
|2/4
|2
|42
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|B. Miller
|3
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brito
|10
|3
|1
|2/9
|1/4
|5/8
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Bean
|10
|2
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Brown Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Stall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ainge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Grootfaam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Knight III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Knight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Fakira
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|100
|33
|15
|39/65
|6/16
|16/25
|18
|225
|3
|3
|9
|9
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Paige
|29
|2
|6
|8/20
|5/10
|8/8
|3
|45
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|K. Martin
|20
|10
|2
|5/10
|3/7
|7/10
|2
|43
|2
|0
|2
|1
|9
|N. Carvacho
|19
|9
|1
|8/16
|0/0
|3/6
|5
|31
|2
|0
|1
|3
|6
|K. Moore
|12
|3
|5
|4/7
|2/5
|2/2
|4
|45
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Thistlewood
|12
|3
|1
|5/9
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|43
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Ryan
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|R. Berwick
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Masinton-Bonner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schoemann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Bannec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|96
|29
|16
|32/64
|12/26
|20/26
|22
|225
|8
|4
|8
|6
|23
