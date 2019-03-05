VATECH
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) M.J. Walker scored nine of his 11 points after halftime, including a critical 3-pointer in overtime, and No. 14 Florida State rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to top No. 15 Virginia Tech 73-64 on Tuesday night.

Mfiondu Kabengele scored 13 points in the second half and overtime and Florida State improved to 15-1 at home this season and tied the program record with 12 Atlantic Coast Conference wins.

The Seminoles trailed 35-22 with 18:08 left in regulation but slowly chipped away. Six minutes later, Florida State tied the game and Terance Mann's 3-pointer with 11:26 remaining gave the Seminoles a 44-41 lead.

Virginia Tech was short-handed, playing without guard Justin Robinson (foot) and forward Kerry Blackshear (fouled out). But Ahmed Hill hit a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 61. After a timeout, Mann missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

With the win, Florida State (24-6, 12-5) clinched the No. 4 seed in next week's ACC Tournament and a double bye. Virginia Tech (22-7, 11-6) is locked into the No. 5 seed.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19 points to pace Virginia Tech.

Blackshear, the Hokies' tallest player at 6-foot-10, fouled out with 2:46 left. He had nine points and five rebounds but it was a tough loss for Virginia Tech, which only goes seven deep.

Florida State has won 12 straight against Virginia Tech in Tallahassee, going back to 1990 when the teams were Metro Conference rivals. The Seminoles are 9-0 at home in ACC games against the Hokies.

Hill and Alexander-Walker each had 10 first-half points as Virginia Tech took a 33-19 halftime lead. The Hokies outrebounded FSU 21-13 and held the Seminoles to just 26.9 percent (7 of 26) from the floor.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies were dominant in the first half, but ran out of gas in overtime. They were again without Robinson, who was in street clothes but coaching up teammates from the bench.

Florida State: The Seminoles scored just 19 first-half points, their lowest total of the season. But a 12-0 second-half run and some critical shots in overtime, as well as free-throws, helped them to the win.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech plays Miami on Friday.

Florida State travels to face Wake Forest on Saturday.

Key Players
J. Robinson
5 G
T. Mann
14 G
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
11.5 Pts. Per Game 11.5
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
47.5 Field Goal % 51.1
41.1 Three Point % 44.4
82.5 Free Throw % 78.8
  Defensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele 13.0
  Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Mfiondu Kabengele made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Mfiondu Kabengele made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Ahmed Hill 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele 23.0
  Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
+ 1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Personal foul on Wabissa Bede 38.0
+ 2 P.J. Horne made layup, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 40.0
Team Stats
Points 64 73
Field Goals 22-53 (41.5%) 22-58 (37.9%)
3-Pointers 8-27 (29.6%) 10-36 (27.8%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 19-22 (86.4%)
Total Rebounds 37 32
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 30 23
Team 0 1
Assists 11 12
Steals 3 6
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 14 7
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 0 0
N. Alexander-Walker G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
M. Kabengele F
17 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
away team logo 15 Virginia Tech 22-7 3328364
home team logo 14 Florida State 24-6 19421273
Team Stats
away team logo 15 Virginia Tech 22-7 74.5 PPG 35.5 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo 14 Florida State 24-6 76.3 PPG 40.2 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 16.4 PPG 3.9 RPG 3.8 APG 48.6 FG%
25
M. Kabengele F 13.2 PPG 5.5 RPG 0.3 APG 51.2 FG%
Top Scorers
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 19 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
25
M. Kabengele F 17 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
41.5 FG% 37.9
29.6 3PT FG% 27.8
80.0 FT% 86.4
Virginia Tech
Starters
N. Alexander-Walker
A. Hill
T. Outlaw
K. Blackshear Jr.
W. Bede
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Alexander-Walker 19 3 3 7/17 1/6 4/4 3 43 0 0 4 0 3
A. Hill 18 9 0 6/12 3/6 3/4 5 40 1 0 4 2 7
T. Outlaw 10 6 0 3/7 3/7 1/3 2 44 0 0 0 0 6
K. Blackshear Jr. 9 5 4 2/6 1/2 4/4 5 23 0 0 4 3 2
W. Bede 6 8 3 3/8 0/4 0/0 2 41 1 0 0 0 8
Bench
P. Horne
I. Wilkins
J. Robinson
L. Nolley II
J. Kabongo
T. Radford
B. Palmer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Horne 2 3 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 3 22 0 0 2 1 2
I. Wilkins 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 1 2
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kabongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 37 11 22/53 8/27 12/15 21 225 3 0 14 7 30
Florida State
Starters
T. Mann
P. Cofer
P. Savoy
D. Nichols
C. Koumadje
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mann 14 6 4 4/10 2/7 4/4 2 40 2 0 1 1 5
P. Cofer 11 3 0 4/9 2/5 1/2 1 36 0 0 1 1 2
P. Savoy 6 0 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
D. Nichols 5 2 2 2/7 1/6 0/0 2 26 0 0 0 0 2
C. Koumadje 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 7 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
M. Kabengele
M. Walker
T. Forrest
R. Gray
D. Vassell
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
A. Polite
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
M. Osborne
T. Hands
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kabengele 17 9 2 4/13 0/5 9/11 1 38 2 0 1 3 6
M. Walker 11 3 0 4/8 3/7 0/0 3 27 1 0 1 1 2
T. Forrest 7 3 4 1/5 0/1 5/5 2 27 1 0 2 0 3
R. Gray 2 5 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 2 3
D. Vassell 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 1 0 0 0
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Polite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Wilkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 31 12 22/58 10/36 19/22 15 225 6 1 7 8 23
