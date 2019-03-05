VCU
GMASON

No Text

Defense shines as VCU beats George Mason 71-36

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2019

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Marcus Evans had 13 points as VCU held George Mason to 36 points on 24.5 percent shooting en route to a 71-36 win on Tuesday night, the Rams' 11th consecutive victory.

Both marks represented season bests for the Rams.

De'Riante Jenkins added 11 points. Marcus Santos-Silva had nine rebounds for VCU (24-6, 15-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Vince Williams added seven rebounds.

George Mason totaled 15 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Jordan Miller had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Patriots (16-14, 10-7).

Otis Livingston II, who was second on the Patriots in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Patriots on the season. VCU defeated George Mason 79-63 on Feb. 2. VCU finishes out the regular season against Saint Joseph's at home on Friday. George Mason finishes out the regular season against George Washington on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Evans
J. Kier
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
42.7 Field Goal % 46.9
27.1 Three Point % 37.2
77.4 Free Throw % 74.4
  Defensive rebound by Vince Williams 26.0
  Jarred Reuter missed 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
  Jarred Reuter missed 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Shooting foul on KeShawn Curry 26.0
+ 2 P.J. Byrd made driving layup 41.0
  Defensive rebound by P.J. Byrd 50.0
  Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
  Traveling violation turnover on KeShawn Curry 1:01
  Bad pass turnover on Jack Tempchin 1:16
+ 2 KeShawn Curry made layup 1:28
  Offensive rebound by VCU 1:35
Team Stats
Points 71 36
Field Goals 30-68 (44.1%) 12-49 (24.5%)
3-Pointers 6-26 (23.1%) 2-18 (11.1%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 10-19 (52.6%)
Total Rebounds 42 38
Offensive 13 10
Defensive 25 21
Team 4 7
Assists 10 4
Steals 12 6
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 12 21
Fouls 21 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
M. Evans G
13 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
J. Miller G
11 PTS, 10 REB
12T
away team logo VCU 24-6 284371
home team logo George Mason 16-14 211536
GMASON 6, O/U 140
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
GMASON 6, O/U 140
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Team Stats
away team logo VCU 24-6 71.4 PPG 39.5 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo George Mason 16-14 70.5 PPG 38.2 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
2
M. Evans G 13.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.3 APG 42.7 FG%
11
J. Miller G 10.2 PPG 6.6 RPG 0.5 APG 60.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. Evans G 13 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
11
J. Miller G 11 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
44.1 FG% 24.5
23.1 3PT FG% 11.1
71.4 FT% 52.6
VCU
Starters
M. Evans
D. Jenkins
M. Santos-Silva
I. Vann
S. Mobley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Evans 13 2 2 5/11 3/7 0/0 1 30 2 1 3 0 2
D. Jenkins 11 4 2 5/10 1/5 0/0 2 25 0 0 1 1 3
M. Santos-Silva 9 9 1 4/8 0/0 1/2 1 19 1 1 0 3 6
I. Vann 6 5 2 3/5 0/1 0/0 3 22 2 0 2 1 4
S. Mobley 2 1 0 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 20 1 0 1 1 0
Bench
M. Crowfield
C. Douglas
V. Williams
M. Gilmore
P. Byrd
K. Curry
X. Jackson
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
M. Simms
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Crowfield 8 1 0 2/3 2/3 2/2 2 15 2 0 0 0 1
C. Douglas 6 2 0 3/6 0/0 0/1 2 12 0 1 0 2 0
V. Williams 6 7 1 2/4 0/1 2/2 1 19 2 1 2 3 4
M. Gilmore 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 4 8 1 0 1 0 1
P. Byrd 4 4 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 12 1 0 1 1 3
K. Curry 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 1 1 0 0
X. Jackson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Simms 0 2 1 0/5 0/4 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 1 1
Total 71 38 10 30/68 6/26 5/7 21 200 12 5 12 13 25
George Mason
Starters
J. Miller
J. Kier
O. Livingston II
J. Reuter
J. Greene
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Miller 11 10 0 3/8 0/1 5/6 1 34 1 0 1 5 5
J. Kier 9 5 1 3/10 1/5 2/4 2 34 0 0 6 0 5
O. Livingston II 2 1 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 25 1 0 4 0 1
J. Reuter 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/2 3 16 0 0 3 0 2
J. Greene 2 4 2 0/6 0/3 2/2 1 25 2 1 0 1 3
Bench
G. Calixte
J. Hartwell II
A. Wilson
I. Boyd
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
J. Douglas-Stanley
J. Grayer
Z. Garrett
G. Mar
L. Samuels
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Calixte 5 4 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 0 11 0 0 1 1 3
J. Hartwell II 3 0 0 1/9 1/4 0/0 2 22 0 0 4 0 0
A. Wilson 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/2 3 11 1 0 0 2 0
I. Boyd 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/1 1 12 1 0 1 1 1
J. Tempchin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
N. DiClementi 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Douglas-Stanley 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
J. Grayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samuels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 31 4 12/49 2/18 10/19 14 200 6 1 21 10 21
NCAA BB Scores