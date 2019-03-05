Defense shines as VCU beats George Mason 71-36
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Marcus Evans had 13 points as VCU held George Mason to 36 points on 24.5 percent shooting en route to a 71-36 win on Tuesday night, the Rams' 11th consecutive victory.
Both marks represented season bests for the Rams.
De'Riante Jenkins added 11 points. Marcus Santos-Silva had nine rebounds for VCU (24-6, 15-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Vince Williams added seven rebounds.
George Mason totaled 15 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Jordan Miller had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Patriots (16-14, 10-7).
Otis Livingston II, who was second on the Patriots in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).
The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Patriots on the season. VCU defeated George Mason 79-63 on Feb. 2. VCU finishes out the regular season against Saint Joseph's at home on Friday. George Mason finishes out the regular season against George Washington on the road on Saturday.
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|14.1
|Pts. Per Game
|14.1
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|6.6
|Reb. Per Game
|6.6
|42.7
|Field Goal %
|46.9
|27.1
|Three Point %
|37.2
|77.4
|Free Throw %
|74.4
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|36
|Field Goals
|30-68 (44.1%)
|12-49 (24.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-26 (23.1%)
|2-18 (11.1%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|10-19 (52.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|38
|Offensive
|13
|10
|Defensive
|25
|21
|Team
|4
|7
|Assists
|10
|4
|Steals
|12
|6
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|21
|Fouls
|21
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|VCU 24-6
|71.4 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|13.7 APG
|George Mason 16-14
|70.5 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|11.9 APG
|
|44.1
|FG%
|24.5
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|11.1
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|52.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Evans
|13
|2
|2
|5/11
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|30
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|D. Jenkins
|11
|4
|2
|5/10
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Santos-Silva
|9
|9
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|19
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|I. Vann
|6
|5
|2
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|22
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|S. Mobley
|2
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Miller
|11
|10
|0
|3/8
|0/1
|5/6
|1
|34
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|J. Kier
|9
|5
|1
|3/10
|1/5
|2/4
|2
|34
|0
|0
|6
|0
|5
|O. Livingston II
|2
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|25
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|J. Reuter
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|16
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Greene
|2
|4
|2
|0/6
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|25
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
