WAKE
Wake Forest
Demon Deacons
11-18
70
TF 13
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Tue Mar. 5
7:00pm
BONUS
71
TF 7
DUKE
4 Duke
Blue Devils
26-4
ML: +3610
DUKE -24.5, O/U 153
ML: -12097
WAKE
DUKE

No. 4 Duke holds on for 71-70 victory over Wake Forest

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) RJ Barrett scored 28 points and No. 4 Duke held on to beat Wake Forest 71-70 on Tuesday night after Chaundee Brown's jumper rimmed out at the buzzer.

Tre Jones added 13 points for a sluggish Duke team missing star freshman Zion Williamson for a fourth straight game with a sprained right knee. The Blue Devils (26-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame 41 percent shooting and a 16-for-26 showing from the free-throw line to win their 10th straight in the in-state series.

Williamson's absence, coupled with a rough game from No. 3 option Cameron Reddish, left Barrett as essentially a one-man show for Duke. The Blue Devils - 26-point favorites - trailed by 10 with 16 minutes remaining and never led by more than three until the final three minutes.

Brown had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and he pulled Wake Forest within 69-68 with two free throws with 43.9 seconds left. Duke bled the shot clock before the left-handed Barrett hit a right-handed jumper in the lane to put the Blue Devils up by three with 17.3 seconds remaining.

Brandon Childress hit a layup with 7.4 seconds left, and Wake Forest had one last chance after Duke turned it over while trying to inbound the ball. Childress missed a 3-pointer with about two seconds left and the rebound went to Brown, whose short jumper spun around the back of the iron before falling out at the horn.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: This one will sting for the Demon Deacons, who have struggled throughout Danny Manning's fifth season while losing nine games by 20 or more points. This one on paper looking like it would be No. 10. Wake Forest responded with arguably its best game of the season - but fell inches short of its first victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium since Tim Duncan's senior year in 1997.

Duke: There weren't many encouraging things in this one from the Blue Devils, who once again stumbled early against a lower-division ACC team. But unlike the Georgia Tech and Boston College games - in which they pulled away after falling behind in the first half - they could never shake the pesky Demon Deacons.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Plays host to No. 14 Florida State on Saturday.

Duke: Visits No. 3 North Carolina on Saturday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
B. Childress
0 G
R. Barrett
5 F
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
23.1 Pts. Per Game 23.1
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
38.9 Field Goal % 46.3
37.2 Three Point % 31.2
79.6 Free Throw % 65.9
  Defensive rebound by Duke 0.0
  Chaundee Brown missed jump shot 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Chaundee Brown 1.0
  Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Jack White 7.0
+ 2 Brandon Childress made layup 8.0
+ 2 RJ Barrett made jump shot 17.0
+ 1 Chaundee Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 44.0
+ 1 Chaundee Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
  Shooting foul on Jack White 45.0
  Offensive rebound by Chaundee Brown 45.0
Team Stats
Points 70 71
Field Goals 28-71 (39.4%) 24-58 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 16-26 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 41 43
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 27 29
Team 5 5
Assists 8 10
Steals 3 3
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 22 14
Technicals 0 0
23
C. Brown G
21 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
5
R. Barrett F
28 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
Key Players
23
C. Brown G 11.6 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.3 APG 41.2 FG%
5
R. Barrett F 23.1 PPG 7.4 RPG 4.2 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
23
C. Brown G 21 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
5
R. Barrett F 28 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
Wake Forest
Starters
C. Brown
B. Childress
S. Wright Jr.
J. Hoard
I. Smart
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 21 10 1 8/18 1/4 4/4 3 36 1 0 2 4 6
B. Childress 19 5 3 8/18 3/9 0/0 2 38 0 0 2 0 5
S. Wright Jr. 9 4 1 4/8 1/2 0/0 4 23 0 1 1 1 3
J. Hoard 8 4 1 3/7 1/2 1/4 3 23 0 0 2 0 4
I. Smart 6 10 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 3 27 0 0 0 3 7
Bench
I. Mucius
T. Johnson
S. Okeke
M. Wynn
A. White
A. Bilas
A. Spivey
M. Lester
O. Sarr
B. Buchanan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Mucius 3 2 1 1/8 1/4 0/0 0 21 1 0 1 1 1
T. Johnson 2 1 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 3 22 1 0 1 0 1
S. Okeke 2 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/4 4 9 0 0 0 0 0
M. Wynn 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bilas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spivey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Sarr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Buchanan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 36 8 28/71 7/23 7/12 22 200 3 1 9 9 27
Duke
Starters
R. Barrett
T. Jones
A. O'Connell
C. Reddish
A. Vrankovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Barrett 28 5 4 11/23 0/6 6/14 2 40 0 2 7 1 4
T. Jones 13 8 3 4/8 1/1 4/4 0 36 3 0 1 1 7
A. O'Connell 9 4 1 3/6 2/4 1/1 1 26 0 0 1 1 3
C. Reddish 6 2 0 2/9 2/6 0/0 4 26 0 0 3 1 1
A. Vrankovic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 0 0
Bench
J. White
M. Bolden
J. DeLaurier
J. Goldwire
B. Besser
J. Robinson
M. Buckmire
J. Baker
Z. Williamson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. White 8 10 0 2/10 2/5 2/2 3 21 0 2 1 3 7
M. Bolden 4 5 0 1/1 0/0 2/3 0 18 0 2 0 2 3
J. DeLaurier 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 3 17 0 0 1 0 2
J. Goldwire 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 2
B. Besser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 38 10 24/58 7/22 16/26 14 200 3 7 15 9 29
