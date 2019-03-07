Maluach's late shot lifts New Mexico over Boise State 73-72
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Makuach Maluach's only basket Wednesday night, coming with 1:27 left, was enough to give New Mexico a 73-72 win over Boise State.
Malauch's 3-pointer followed one by the Broncos' Justinian Jessup with 1:51 left.
Corey Manigault scored 19 points, including 10 in the first seven minutes of the second half, to help the Lobos (13-16, 7-10 Mountain West Conference) hold off a Boise State surge (11-19, 6-11). Jessup and Derrick Alston led the Broncos with 23 points apiece.
Still, it took Boise State nearly 10 minutes of the second half to erase the Lobos' 41-29 halftime lead, using a 11-0 run that Pat Dembley capped with an end-to-end drive to tie it at 53.
''We were too passive,'' Broncos coach Leon Rice said. ''I wanted them to be more aggressive. We talked about that at halftime.''
The game was tied three times with four lead changes in the closing minutes. Neither team had a lead larger than four points over the last 10 minutes.
After Maluach's shot, Jessup missed a layup in the paint with just over a minute left.
New Mexico had several shots go awry in the final minute as well, but Carlton Bragg went to the line with 8.2 seconds left with a chance to give the Lobos a 3-point advantage but he missed both shots.
The Broncos rushed the ball up the court and just as Alex Hobbs prepared to pass it inside, Dane Kuiper snuck around from behind for the game-sealing steal.
''We all look at that last play,'' Rice said. ''But there's two or three plays in the last minute, minute and a half, that we've got to make. Getting a rebound. That's probably the biggest difference to winning or losing in these games. Not the last play. It shouldn't always have to come down to you making a shot at the end.''
It was fitting that Kuiper, who was added to shore up the defense late, came up with the big play at the end, New Mexico coach Paul Weir said.
''We needed to have more defensive presence out there and it turned out to be Dane,'' Weir said. ''Obviously he turned out to make the play to win the game. I'm really happy for him.''
BIG PICTURE
Boise State came into the game on a freefall, losing five straight. Two of those were in overtime and another was by a bucket. Boise State, which equaled a program record for losses in a season, is 1-9 in games decided by two points or less, or in overtime.
New Mexico had not been much better, losing seven of 10, but this win will give the Lobos the seeding advantage if the teams should happen to tie following their final games Saturday.
UP NEXT
New Mexico finishes up the regular season Saturday at Wyoming, which has just two conference wins on the season.
Boise State is home against Air Force on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|27.2
|Min. Per Game
|27.2
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|45.2
|Field Goal %
|39.6
|42.9
|Three Point %
|32.5
|72.0
|Free Throw %
|65.2
|Lost ball turnover on Alex Hobbs, stolen by Dane Kuiper
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|8.0
|Carlton Bragg missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Carlton Bragg missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on David Wacker
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by New Mexico
|9.0
|Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by Carlton Bragg
|39.0
|Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|Defensive rebound by Carlton Bragg
|1:06
|Justinian Jessup missed driving layup
|1:08
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|73
|Field Goals
|27-57 (47.4%)
|22-53 (41.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|10-26 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|10-11 (90.9%)
|19-24 (79.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|35
|Offensive
|2
|5
|Defensive
|22
|24
|Team
|5
|6
|Assists
|12
|17
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|21
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boise State 11-19
|71.6 PPG
|33.8 RPG
|11.8 APG
|New Mexico 13-16
|76.0 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Jessup G
|14.0 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|2.5 APG
|44.5 FG%
|
1
|C. Manigault F
|8.7 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|0.6 APG
|50.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Jessup G
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|C. Manigault F
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|47.4
|FG%
|41.5
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|90.9
|FT%
|79.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Alston
|23
|4
|2
|8/16
|2/6
|5/5
|2
|39
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|J. Jessup
|23
|6
|4
|8/13
|5/8
|2/2
|1
|39
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Z. Haney
|11
|2
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Dickinson
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Williams
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Alston
|23
|4
|2
|8/16
|2/6
|5/5
|2
|39
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|J. Jessup
|23
|6
|4
|8/13
|5/8
|2/2
|1
|39
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Z. Haney
|11
|2
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Dickinson
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Williams
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hobbs
|9
|4
|0
|3/8
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|P. Dembley
|4
|3
|3
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Wacker
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|19
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Harwell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Jorch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Abercrombie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bereal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|24
|12
|27/57
|8/20
|10/11
|21
|200
|5
|1
|8
|2
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Jackson
|12
|4
|3
|4/11
|2/7
|2/2
|2
|29
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|C. Bragg
|11
|9
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|5/9
|3
|25
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|D. Kuiper
|6
|1
|0
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Mathis
|6
|1
|3
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Maluach
|6
|7
|1
|1/6
|1/4
|3/4
|2
|29
|1
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Jackson
|12
|4
|3
|4/11
|2/7
|2/2
|2
|29
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|C. Bragg
|11
|9
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|5/9
|3
|25
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|D. Kuiper
|6
|1
|0
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Mathis
|6
|1
|3
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Maluach
|6
|7
|1
|1/6
|1/4
|3/4
|2
|29
|1
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Manigault
|19
|6
|2
|5/11
|0/0
|9/9
|2
|23
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|K. McGee
|11
|1
|3
|4/8
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|V. Pinchuk
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Drinnon
|0
|0
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Lyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Arroyo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Percy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|29
|17
|22/53
|10/26
|19/24
|14
|200
|4
|6
|11
|5
|24
-
LIU
SACHRT71
62
Final
-
16MARQET
SETON64
73
Final
-
MIZZOU
UGA64
39
Final
-
USM
ODU59
52
Final
-
RICE
CHARLO79
70
Final
-
YOUNG
OAK84
88
Final
-
WAGNER
FDU46
84
Final
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA63
67
Final
-
STFRAN
ROBERT65
69
Final/OT
-
FIU
MRSHL78
94
Final
-
DTROIT
NKY88
99
Final
-
IOWAST
WVU75
90
Final
-
10LSU
FLA79
78
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
DAYTON39
70
Final
-
GWASH
FORD56
67
Final
-
STBON
DAVID46
64
Final
-
PSU
RUT66
65
Final
-
RICH
UMASS79
87
Final
-
LATECH
FAU72
69
Final
-
SIUE
MOREHD68
72
Final
-
TXSA
WKY81
76
Final/OT
-
CARK
SAMHOU91
87
Final
-
TXAMCC
MCNSE59
50
Final
-
NORL
SELOU67
81
Final
-
NWST
NICHST60
83
Final
-
DUQ
STLOU75
85
Final
-
SFLA
TULANE75
70
Final
-
UIW
HOUBP111
118
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH70
76
Final/OT
-
GTOWN
DEPAUL69
101
Final
-
ARK
VANDY84
48
Final
-
BOISE
NMEX72
73
Final
-
MTSU
UTEP69
53
Final
-
OHIOST
NWEST50
68
Final
-
CLEM
ND64
62
Final
-
OKLAST
BAYLOR67
64
Final
-
GATECH
NCST63
61
Final
-
TNMART
EILL78
71
Final
-
OREGST
WASH76
81
Final/OT
-
FRESNO
SDGST76
74
Final
-
UCRIV
LNGBCH57
70
Final
-
WYO
SJST81
71
Final
-
OREG
WASHST72
61
Final