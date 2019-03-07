BOISE
Boise State
Broncos
11-19
away team logo
72
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP3
Wed Mar. 6
9:00pm
BONUS
73
TF 10
home team logo
NMEX
New Mexico
Lobos
13-16
ML: +117
NMEX -2.5, O/U 150.5
ML: -137
BOISE
NMEX

No Text

Maluach's late shot lifts New Mexico over Boise State 73-72

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Makuach Maluach's only basket Wednesday night, coming with 1:27 left, was enough to give New Mexico a 73-72 win over Boise State.

Malauch's 3-pointer followed one by the Broncos' Justinian Jessup with 1:51 left.

Corey Manigault scored 19 points, including 10 in the first seven minutes of the second half, to help the Lobos (13-16, 7-10 Mountain West Conference) hold off a Boise State surge (11-19, 6-11). Jessup and Derrick Alston led the Broncos with 23 points apiece.

Still, it took Boise State nearly 10 minutes of the second half to erase the Lobos' 41-29 halftime lead, using a 11-0 run that Pat Dembley capped with an end-to-end drive to tie it at 53.

''We were too passive,'' Broncos coach Leon Rice said. ''I wanted them to be more aggressive. We talked about that at halftime.''

The game was tied three times with four lead changes in the closing minutes. Neither team had a lead larger than four points over the last 10 minutes.

After Maluach's shot, Jessup missed a layup in the paint with just over a minute left.

New Mexico had several shots go awry in the final minute as well, but Carlton Bragg went to the line with 8.2 seconds left with a chance to give the Lobos a 3-point advantage but he missed both shots.

The Broncos rushed the ball up the court and just as Alex Hobbs prepared to pass it inside, Dane Kuiper snuck around from behind for the game-sealing steal.

''We all look at that last play,'' Rice said. ''But there's two or three plays in the last minute, minute and a half, that we've got to make. Getting a rebound. That's probably the biggest difference to winning or losing in these games. Not the last play. It shouldn't always have to come down to you making a shot at the end.''

It was fitting that Kuiper, who was added to shore up the defense late, came up with the big play at the end, New Mexico coach Paul Weir said.

''We needed to have more defensive presence out there and it turned out to be Dane,'' Weir said. ''Obviously he turned out to make the play to win the game. I'm really happy for him.''

BIG PICTURE

Boise State came into the game on a freefall, losing five straight. Two of those were in overtime and another was by a bucket. Boise State, which equaled a program record for losses in a season, is 1-9 in games decided by two points or less, or in overtime.

New Mexico had not been much better, losing seven of 10, but this win will give the Lobos the seeding advantage if the teams should happen to tie following their final games Saturday.

UP NEXT

New Mexico finishes up the regular season Saturday at Wyoming, which has just two conference wins on the season.

Boise State is home against Air Force on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Jessup
V. Jackson
27.2 Min. Per Game 27.2
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
45.2 Field Goal % 39.6
42.9 Three Point % 32.5
72.0 Free Throw % 65.2
  Lost ball turnover on Alex Hobbs, stolen by Dane Kuiper 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup 8.0
  Carlton Bragg missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
  Carlton Bragg missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on David Wacker 8.0
  Offensive rebound by New Mexico 9.0
  Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
  Offensive rebound by Carlton Bragg 39.0
  Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
  Defensive rebound by Carlton Bragg 1:06
  Justinian Jessup missed driving layup 1:08
Team Stats
Points 72 73
Field Goals 27-57 (47.4%) 22-53 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 10-11 (90.9%) 19-24 (79.2%)
Total Rebounds 29 35
Offensive 2 5
Defensive 22 24
Team 5 6
Assists 12 17
Steals 5 4
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 21 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
D. Alston G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
C. Manigault F
19 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Boise State 11-19 294372
home team logo New Mexico 13-16 413273
NMEX -2.5, O/U 150.5
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
NMEX -2.5, O/U 150.5
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
Team Stats
away team logo Boise State 11-19 71.6 PPG 33.8 RPG 11.8 APG
home team logo New Mexico 13-16 76.0 PPG 40.5 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
3
J. Jessup G 14.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.5 APG 44.5 FG%
1
C. Manigault F 8.7 PPG 4.7 RPG 0.6 APG 50.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Jessup G 23 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
1
C. Manigault F 19 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
47.4 FG% 41.5
40.0 3PT FG% 38.5
90.9 FT% 79.2
Boise State
Starters
D. Alston
J. Jessup
Z. Haney
M. Dickinson
R. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Alston 23 4 2 8/16 2/6 5/5 2 39 1 1 0 0 4
J. Jessup 23 6 4 8/13 5/8 2/2 1 39 2 0 0 0 6
Z. Haney 11 2 1 5/9 0/0 1/2 5 21 1 0 1 0 2
M. Dickinson 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 25 0 0 1 0 1
R. Williams 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 2 1 1
Starters
D. Alston
J. Jessup
Z. Haney
M. Dickinson
R. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Alston 23 4 2 8/16 2/6 5/5 2 39 1 1 0 0 4
J. Jessup 23 6 4 8/13 5/8 2/2 1 39 2 0 0 0 6
Z. Haney 11 2 1 5/9 0/0 1/2 5 21 1 0 1 0 2
M. Dickinson 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 25 0 0 1 0 1
R. Williams 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 2 1 1
Bench
A. Hobbs
P. Dembley
D. Wacker
M. Harwell
R. Jorch
B. Huang
M. Rice
M. Frazier
R. Abercrombie
J. Bereal
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hobbs 9 4 0 3/8 1/3 2/2 1 30 0 0 2 0 4
P. Dembley 4 3 3 2/5 0/2 0/0 4 18 0 0 2 0 3
D. Wacker 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 5 19 1 0 0 1 1
M. Harwell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Jorch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bereal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 24 12 27/57 8/20 10/11 21 200 5 1 8 2 22
New Mexico
Starters
V. Jackson
C. Bragg
D. Kuiper
A. Mathis
M. Maluach
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Jackson 12 4 3 4/11 2/7 2/2 2 29 2 0 3 1 3
C. Bragg 11 9 1 3/5 0/0 5/9 3 25 0 3 1 2 7
D. Kuiper 6 1 0 2/7 2/5 0/0 0 17 1 0 3 0 1
A. Mathis 6 1 3 2/4 2/4 0/0 2 36 0 0 1 0 1
M. Maluach 6 7 1 1/6 1/4 3/4 2 29 1 2 2 0 7
Starters
V. Jackson
C. Bragg
D. Kuiper
A. Mathis
M. Maluach
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Jackson 12 4 3 4/11 2/7 2/2 2 29 2 0 3 1 3
C. Bragg 11 9 1 3/5 0/0 5/9 3 25 0 3 1 2 7
D. Kuiper 6 1 0 2/7 2/5 0/0 0 17 1 0 3 0 1
A. Mathis 6 1 3 2/4 2/4 0/0 2 36 0 0 1 0 1
M. Maluach 6 7 1 1/6 1/4 3/4 2 29 1 2 2 0 7
Bench
C. Manigault
K. McGee
V. Pinchuk
D. Drinnon
J. Lyle
Z. Martin
J. Arroyo
T. Percy
C. Patterson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Manigault 19 6 2 5/11 0/0 9/9 2 23 0 1 0 2 4
K. McGee 11 1 3 4/8 3/6 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 0 1
V. Pinchuk 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0
D. Drinnon 0 0 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 0
J. Lyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Percy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 29 17 22/53 10/26 19/24 14 200 4 6 11 5 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores