DUQ
Duquesne
Dukes
19-11
away team logo
75
TF 17
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP+
Wed Mar. 6
8:00pm
BONUS
85
TF 12
home team logo
STLOU
Saint Louis
Billikens
19-11
ML: +319
STLOU -8.5, O/U 139.5
ML: -399
DUQ
STLOU

No Text

Isabell lifts Saint Louis over Duquesne 85-75

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) Tramaine Isabell had a season-high 39 points to lift Saint Louis to an 85-75 win over Duquesne on Wednesday night. Isabell was outscored by the Dukes' Eric Williams Jr., who had 40 points, also a season high.

Isabell made 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds.

Javon Bess had 13 points and eight rebounds for Saint Louis (19-11, 10-7 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Fred Thatch Jr. added seven rebounds and five steals.

Saint Louis entered halftime trailing narrowly, 34-31, but the Billikens were able to outscore the Dukes 54-41 in the second half to roll to the 10-point victory. The Billikens' 54 points in the second half marked a season best for the team.

Sincere Carry had 13 points for the Dukes (19-11, 10-7). Michael Hughes added four blocks. Marcus Weathers had eight rebounds and six assists.

The Billikens evened the season series against the Dukes with the win. Duquesne defeated Saint Louis 77-73 on Jan. 23. Saint Louis finishes out the regular season against Saint Bonaventure on the road on Saturday. Duquesne finishes out the regular season against Dayton at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Carry
J. Goodwin
0 G
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
10.6 Pts. Per Game 10.6
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
43.4 Field Goal % 40.1
32.5 Three Point % 25.6
72.7 Free Throw % 52.4
  Offensive rebound by Tramaine Isabell 1.0
  Tramaine Isabell missed layup 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Tramaine Isabell 2.0
  Tramaine Isabell missed layup 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Tramaine Isabell 3.0
  Tramaine Isabell missed layup 3.0
+ 2 Eric Williams Jr. made layup, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 12.0
+ 2 Fred Thatch Jr. made layup 16.0
  Offensive rebound by Fred Thatch Jr. 16.0
  Tramaine Isabell missed layup 18.0
  Lost ball turnover on Eric Williams Jr., stolen by Fred Thatch Jr. 22.0
Team Stats
Points 75 85
Field Goals 28-62 (45.2%) 28-68 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 10-27 (37.0%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 22-39 (56.4%)
Total Rebounds 38 50
Offensive 9 24
Defensive 26 26
Team 3 0
Assists 15 13
Steals 8 11
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 25 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
50
E. Williams Jr. G
40 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
T. Isabell G
39 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
Team Stats
away team logo Duquesne 19-11 73.2 PPG 38.2 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Saint Louis 19-11 67.2 PPG 42.5 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
50
E. Williams Jr. G 12.5 PPG 7.6 RPG 1.4 APG 38.8 FG%
2
T. Isabell G 12.1 PPG 4.1 RPG 3.4 APG 40.1 FG%
Top Scorers
50
E. Williams Jr. G 40 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
2
T. Isabell G 39 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
45.2 FG% 41.2
37.0 3PT FG% 35.0
60.0 FT% 56.4
Duquesne
Starters
E. Williams Jr.
S. Carry
M. Hughes
M. Weathers
F. Hughes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Williams Jr. 40 5 2 15/20 7/9 3/3 4 33 1 1 4 1 4
S. Carry 13 3 3 4/11 1/6 4/4 3 33 4 0 2 0 3
M. Hughes 6 6 0 3/9 0/0 0/6 5 24 1 4 2 2 4
M. Weathers 5 8 6 2/7 1/2 0/0 4 29 1 0 1 3 5
F. Hughes 3 4 2 1/6 1/5 0/0 1 29 0 0 2 0 4
Bench
T. Dunn-Martin
L. Norman Jr.
A. Kelly
B. Wade
G. Bizeau
Z. Snyder
C. Davis
M. Lewis II
D. Swingle
J. Ellis
A. Rotroff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Dunn-Martin 4 2 2 1/5 0/4 2/2 2 21 1 0 4 0 2
L. Norman Jr. 2 3 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 4 16 0 0 0 0 3
A. Kelly 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 2 1
B. Wade 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
G. Bizeau 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 1 1 1 0
Z. Snyder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lewis II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swingle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rotroff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 35 15 28/62 10/27 9/15 25 200 8 6 17 9 26
Saint Louis
Bench
F. Thatch Jr.
J. Goodwin
H. French
K. Hankton
J. Raboin
D. Jacobs
B. Courtney
J. Hightower
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Thatch Jr. 8 7 2 3/8 0/3 2/2 2 24 5 0 1 6 1
J. Goodwin 7 9 7 2/9 1/3 2/10 1 38 3 0 2 3 6
H. French 6 12 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 4 27 0 3 2 6 6
K. Hankton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jacobs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hightower - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 50 13 28/68 7/20 22/39 16 200 11 4 13 24 26
