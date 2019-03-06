GATECH
NCST

No Text

Georgia Tech edges North Carolina State, 63-61

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Jose Alvarado raced the length of the court and passed to James Banks III for a go-ahead, two-handed dunk as Banks was fouled with one second remaining and Georgia Tech stunned N.C. State 63-61 at PNC Arena on Wednesday night.

Banks, who led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points, added a free throw for a three-point play and the two-point lead. N.C. State's inbounds pass traveled the length of the floor to C.J. Bryce, but his jump shot from the top of the key glanced off the side of the rim.

Torin Dorn had capped a furious N.C. State comeback from an eight-point deficit with a 3-pointer from the wing with 5.5 seconds remaining before Alvarado rushed up the court to find Banks for the winning basket.

Georgia Tech (14-17, 6-12 ACC) also got 18 points from Raleigh native Moses Wright and 11 points from Alvarado. Markell Johnson scored 12 of his 17 points in the final five minutes for N.C. State (20-10, 8-9) and then found Dorn open for what turned out to be a short-lived lead.

Georgia Tech broke open a close game when Wright sank a 3-pointer from the wing and Alvarado followed with a drive for a 3-point play after breaking N.C. State's full-court pressure defense to lead 52-44 with 8:06 remaining.

The late scoring binge by Johnson, who poured in 12 points in 3 1/2 minutes, gave the Wolfpack a chance, but it wasn't enough.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: Winning three of the last five games was a good way to finish the regular season after previously suffering through a seven-game losing streak. Posting its first win away from home since Jan. 12 should give the Yellow Jackets some optimism and confidence heading into the ACC Tournament.

N.C. State: A heartbreaking loss is the last thing the Wolfpack needed after entering the game with four wins in their previous six games. N.C. State needs a win in its regular-season finale to finish with a .500 ACC record.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Has the weekend off before meeting an opponent to be determined Tuesday in the ACC Tournament.

N.C. State: Visits Boston College at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Key Players
J. Alvarado
T. Dorn
28.1 Min. Per Game 28.1
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
6.9 Reb. Per Game 6.9
39.8 Field Goal % 47.3
29.1 Three Point % 31.4
75.7 Free Throw % 59.3
  Defensive rebound by James Banks III 0.0
  C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 James Banks III made free throw 1.0
  Shooting foul on Devon Daniels 1.0
+ 2 James Banks III made dunk, assist by Jose Alvarado 1.0
+ 3 Torin Dorn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Wyatt Walker 24.0
  Moses Wright missed layup 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado 31.0
  Torin Dorn missed layup, blocked by James Banks III 33.0
  Offensive rebound by Torin Dorn 38.0
Team Stats
Points 63 61
Field Goals 25-43 (58.1%) 22-69 (31.9%)
3-Pointers 1-5 (20.0%) 8-35 (22.9%)
Free Throws 12-20 (60.0%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 35 36
Offensive 1 13
Defensive 30 19
Team 4 4
Assists 17 12
Steals 5 5
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 14 8
Fouls 9 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
J. Banks III F
19 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
11
M. Johnson G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia Tech 14-17 283563
home team logo NC State 20-10 332861
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
away team logo Georgia Tech 14-17 65.2 PPG 37 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo NC State 20-10 82.0 PPG 41.9 RPG 15.8 APG
Georgia Tech
Starters
J. Banks III
M. Wright
J. Alvarado
K. Moore
M. Devoe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Banks III 19 9 3 8/8 0/0 3/5 1 36 1 5 3 0 9
M. Wright 18 8 0 7/11 1/1 3/4 0 39 0 2 2 1 7
J. Alvarado 11 6 4 5/12 0/2 1/1 3 40 3 0 2 0 6
K. Moore 8 2 1 3/5 0/1 2/6 3 36 0 0 0 0 2
M. Devoe 5 3 7 1/6 0/1 3/4 1 39 1 0 4 0 3
Bench
B. Alston
A. Gueye
K. Sjolund
S. Ogbonda
S. Phillips
S. Medlock
E. Cole
C. Haywood II
E. Jester
M. Rice
A. Schafer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Alston 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
A. Gueye 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 3
K. Sjolund 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
S. Ogbonda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Medlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Haywood II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Jester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 31 17 25/43 1/5 12/20 9 200 5 7 14 1 30
NC State
Bench
D. Funderburk
D. Daniels
B. Harris
J. Hellems
E. Lockett
M. Bates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Funderburk 15 6 0 6/9 0/1 3/4 5 25 0 3 0 4 2
D. Daniels 13 4 1 4/11 3/8 2/2 2 31 1 2 1 1 3
B. Harris 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
J. Hellems 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 3
E. Lockett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 32 12 22/69 8/35 9/11 17 200 5 5 8 13 19
NCAA BB Scores