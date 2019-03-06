GTOWN
Georgetown
Hoyas
18-12
away team logo
69
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Wed Mar. 6
8:30pm
BONUS
101
TF 13
home team logo
DEPAUL
DePaul
Blue Demons
15-13
ML: +112
DEPAUL -1.5, O/U 158
ML: -132
GTOWN
DEPAUL

No Text

Strus scores 30 to lead DePaul past Georgetown 101-69

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Max Strus had 30 points as DePaul easily beat Georgetown 101-69 on Wednesday night.

Eli Cain had 24 points for DePaul (15-13, 7-10 Big East Conference). Paul Reed added 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Femi Olujobi had 13 points for the hosts.

DePaul is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

DePaul totaled 54 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

James Akinjo had 13 points and seven assists for the Hoyas (18-12, 8-9). Mac McClung added 13 points. Josh LeBlanc had eight rebounds and four blocks.

The Blue Demons leveled the season series against the Hoyas with the win. Georgetown defeated DePaul 82-73 last Wednesday. DePaul finishes out the regular season against Creighton on the road on Saturday. Georgetown finishes out the regular season against Marquette on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Akinjo
M. Strus
36.7 Min. Per Game 36.7
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
34.6 Field Goal % 42.4
36.9 Three Point % 36.8
81.8 Free Throw % 81.3
+ 1 Mick Sullivan made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Mick Sullivan made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Shooting foul on Jamorko Pickett 28.0
+ 2 Jamorko Pickett made dunk, assist by Jahvon Blair 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Trey Mourning 51.0
  Lyrik Shreiner missed jump shot 53.0
+ 1 Grayson Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:13
  Lyrik Shreiner missed jump shot 53.0
  Grayson Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:13
  Personal foul on George Maslennikov 1:13
  Defensive rebound by Grayson Carter 1:14
Team Stats
Points 69 101
Field Goals 21-60 (35.0%) 32-65 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 14-28 (50.0%)
Free Throws 21-27 (77.8%) 23-31 (74.2%)
Total Rebounds 38 39
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 26 29
Team 4 4
Assists 11 24
Steals 4 11
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 21 18
Technicals 1 2
away team logo
3
J. Akinjo G
13 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
31
M. Strus G
30 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Georgetown 18-12 313869
home team logo DePaul 15-13 5447101
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Georgetown 18-12 80.9 PPG 43.3 RPG 17.3 APG
home team logo DePaul 15-13 76.0 PPG 40.7 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
2
M. McClung G 13.0 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.1 APG 39.2 FG%
31
M. Strus G 18.5 PPG 6.1 RPG 2.5 APG 42.3 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. McClung G 13 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
31
M. Strus G 30 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
35.0 FG% 49.2
25.0 3PT FG% 50.0
77.8 FT% 74.2
Georgetown
Starters
J. Akinjo
M. McClung
J. LeBlanc
J. Govan
J. Mosely
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Akinjo 13 5 7 3/10 2/3 5/6 3 28 1 0 2 1 4
M. McClung 13 2 0 3/10 1/5 6/7 1 25 0 0 4 1 1
J. LeBlanc 8 8 0 3/4 0/0 2/2 3 26 0 4 0 0 8
J. Govan 6 3 1 1/6 0/2 4/4 2 22 0 2 3 0 3
J. Mosely 5 4 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 1 16 1 0 0 1 3
Bench
J. Pickett
J. Blair
T. Mourning
G. Carter
G. Malinowski
K. Johnson
G. Muresan
O. Yurtseven
J. Robinson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pickett 9 5 0 4/10 0/3 1/2 3 22 2 0 3 2 3
J. Blair 8 1 1 3/8 2/6 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 0 1
T. Mourning 4 3 0 1/3 0/1 2/4 4 16 0 0 0 1 2
G. Carter 3 2 0 1/4 0/2 1/2 3 13 0 0 2 1 1
G. Malinowski 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 1 0
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Yurtseven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 34 11 21/60 6/24 21/27 21 200 4 6 15 8 26
DePaul
Starters
M. Strus
E. Cain
P. Reed
F. Olujobi
D. Gage
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Strus 30 9 4 9/20 8/15 4/4 3 33 1 0 1 0 9
E. Cain 24 1 5 8/16 4/8 4/6 0 34 3 0 2 0 1
P. Reed 19 10 0 7/12 1/1 4/4 1 28 2 4 1 3 7
F. Olujobi 13 6 1 3/8 1/2 6/8 3 25 0 0 3 2 4
D. Gage 2 3 10 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 32 1 0 1 0 3
Bench
J. Butz
F. Cameron
M. Sullivan
J. Malonga
G. Maslennikov
L. Shreiner
J. Coleman-Lands
D. Hall
P. Xidias
C. Gordon
J. Diener
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Butz 9 2 2 3/3 0/0 3/5 4 19 2 1 0 0 2
F. Cameron 2 2 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 18 2 0 0 0 2
M. Sullivan 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/4 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
J. Malonga 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
G. Maslennikov 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
L. Shreiner 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
J. Coleman-Lands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Diener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 101 35 24 32/65 14/28 23/31 18 200 11 5 8 6 29
NCAA BB Scores