Strus scores 30 to lead DePaul past Georgetown 101-69
CHICAGO (AP) Max Strus had 30 points as DePaul easily beat Georgetown 101-69 on Wednesday night.
Eli Cain had 24 points for DePaul (15-13, 7-10 Big East Conference). Paul Reed added 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Femi Olujobi had 13 points for the hosts.
DePaul is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.
DePaul totaled 54 points in the first half, a season best for the team.
James Akinjo had 13 points and seven assists for the Hoyas (18-12, 8-9). Mac McClung added 13 points. Josh LeBlanc had eight rebounds and four blocks.
The Blue Demons leveled the season series against the Hoyas with the win. Georgetown defeated DePaul 82-73 last Wednesday. DePaul finishes out the regular season against Creighton on the road on Saturday. Georgetown finishes out the regular season against Marquette on the road on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.7
|Min. Per Game
|36.7
|18.5
|Pts. Per Game
|18.5
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|6.1
|Reb. Per Game
|6.1
|34.6
|Field Goal %
|42.4
|36.9
|Three Point %
|36.8
|81.8
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|+ 1
|Mick Sullivan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Mick Sullivan made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Shooting foul on Jamorko Pickett
|28.0
|+ 2
|Jamorko Pickett made dunk, assist by Jahvon Blair
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Trey Mourning
|51.0
|Lyrik Shreiner missed jump shot
|53.0
|+ 1
|Grayson Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:13
|Lyrik Shreiner missed jump shot
|53.0
|Grayson Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:13
|Personal foul on George Maslennikov
|1:13
|Defensive rebound by Grayson Carter
|1:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|101
|Field Goals
|21-60 (35.0%)
|32-65 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-24 (25.0%)
|14-28 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|21-27 (77.8%)
|23-31 (74.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|39
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|26
|29
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|11
|24
|Steals
|4
|11
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Turnovers
|15
|8
|Fouls
|21
|18
|Technicals
|1
|2
|Team Stats
|Georgetown 18-12
|80.9 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|17.3 APG
|DePaul 15-13
|76.0 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|M. McClung G
|13.0 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|2.1 APG
|39.2 FG%
|
31
|M. Strus G
|18.5 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|2.5 APG
|42.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. McClung G
|13 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|M. Strus G
|30 PTS
|9 REB
|4 AST
|
|35.0
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|74.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Akinjo
|13
|5
|7
|3/10
|2/3
|5/6
|3
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|M. McClung
|13
|2
|0
|3/10
|1/5
|6/7
|1
|25
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|J. LeBlanc
|8
|8
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|26
|0
|4
|0
|0
|8
|J. Govan
|6
|3
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|22
|0
|2
|3
|0
|3
|J. Mosely
|5
|4
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Akinjo
|13
|5
|7
|3/10
|2/3
|5/6
|3
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|M. McClung
|13
|2
|0
|3/10
|1/5
|6/7
|1
|25
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|J. LeBlanc
|8
|8
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|26
|0
|4
|0
|0
|8
|J. Govan
|6
|3
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|22
|0
|2
|3
|0
|3
|J. Mosely
|5
|4
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pickett
|9
|5
|0
|4/10
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|22
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|J. Blair
|8
|1
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Mourning
|4
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/4
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|G. Carter
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|13
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|G. Malinowski
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Yurtseven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|34
|11
|21/60
|6/24
|21/27
|21
|200
|4
|6
|15
|8
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Strus
|30
|9
|4
|9/20
|8/15
|4/4
|3
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|9
|E. Cain
|24
|1
|5
|8/16
|4/8
|4/6
|0
|34
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|P. Reed
|19
|10
|0
|7/12
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|28
|2
|4
|1
|3
|7
|F. Olujobi
|13
|6
|1
|3/8
|1/2
|6/8
|3
|25
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|D. Gage
|2
|3
|10
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Strus
|30
|9
|4
|9/20
|8/15
|4/4
|3
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|9
|E. Cain
|24
|1
|5
|8/16
|4/8
|4/6
|0
|34
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|P. Reed
|19
|10
|0
|7/12
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|28
|2
|4
|1
|3
|7
|F. Olujobi
|13
|6
|1
|3/8
|1/2
|6/8
|3
|25
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|D. Gage
|2
|3
|10
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Butz
|9
|2
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|19
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|F. Cameron
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Sullivan
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Malonga
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Maslennikov
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Shreiner
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Coleman-Lands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Diener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|101
|35
|24
|32/65
|14/28
|23/31
|18
|200
|11
|5
|8
|6
|29
-
OREGST
WASH72
77
OT 50.0 PACN
-
OREG
WASHST51
39
2nd 11:55 FS1
-
LIU
SACHRT71
62
Final
-
16MARQET
SETON64
73
Final
-
MIZZOU
UGA64
39
Final
-
YOUNG
OAK84
88
Final
-
DTROIT
NKY88
99
Final
-
USM
ODU59
52
Final
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA63
67
Final
-
RICE
CHARLO79
70
Final
-
STFRAN
ROBERT65
69
Final/OT
-
WAGNER
FDU46
84
Final
-
LATECH
FAU72
69
Final
-
GWASH
FORD56
67
Final
-
10LSU
FLA79
78
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
DAYTON39
70
Final
-
STBON
DAVID46
64
Final
-
RICH
UMASS79
87
Final
-
IOWAST
WVU75
90
Final
-
PSU
RUT66
65
Final
-
FIU
MRSHL78
94
Final
-
SIUE
MOREHD68
72
Final
-
TXSA
WKY81
76
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
MCNSE59
50
Final
-
CARK
SAMHOU91
87
Final
-
DUQ
STLOU75
85
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH70
76
Final/OT
-
NORL
SELOU67
81
Final
-
UIW
HOUBP111
118
Final
-
SFLA
TULANE75
70
Final
-
NWST
NICHST60
83
Final
-
ARK
VANDY84
48
Final
-
GTOWN
DEPAUL69
101
Final
-
MTSU
UTEP69
53
Final
-
BOISE
NMEX72
73
Final
-
OKLAST
BAYLOR67
64
Final
-
CLEM
ND64
62
Final
-
GATECH
NCST63
61
Final
-
OHIOST
NWEST50
68
Final
-
TNMART
EILL78
71
Final
-
WYO
SJST81
71
Final
-
UCRIV
LNGBCH57
70
Final
-
FRESNO
SDGST76
74
Final