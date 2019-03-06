Northwestern snaps 10-game skid, beats Ohio State 68-50
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Dererk Pardon had 20 points and 13 rebounds as Northwestern snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 68-50 win over Ohio State on Wednesday night.
Vic Law and A.J. Turner had 10 points apiece and Pardon was 8 for 10 from the field as the Wildcats (13-17, 4-15 Big Ten) won for the first time since beating Indiana 73-66 on Jan. 22.
Keyshawn Woods had 15 points and seven rebounds for Ohio State (18-12, 8-11), which lost its second straight without Kaleb Wesson. The Buckeyes have dropped five of seven.
Wesson was suspended indefinitely by Ohio State last week for an unspecified violation of athletic department policy. The 6-9 sophomore leads the team in scoring (14.6 points) and rebounding (6.7). He had 22 points and eight rebounds in the Buckeyes' 63-49 win over Northwestern on Feb. 20.
Ohio State was blown out 86-51 by Purdue on Saturday in the first game of the Wesson suspension. Things weren't any better at the start of this one.
The Buckeyes missed their first 14 field-goal attempts on Wednesday before C.J. Jackson scored on a driving layup with 11:09 left in the first half. Still, they trailed only 12-4 at that point.
Ohio State was 4 of 27 (14.8 percent) from the field in the first half for a season-low 17 points.
Northwestern wasn't lighting up the scoreboard either - 11 of 28 (39.3 percent) from the field - but took a 28-17 halftime lead.
Ohio State played much better on offense in the second half and trimmed the deficit to 47-42 with just less than nine minutes left. Northwestern, though, answered with 10 straight points for a commanding 57-42 advantage - its largest to that point - with six minutes to go.
Pardon capped the run with a 3-point play on a dunk.
BIG PICTURE
Ohio State: The school has said that Wesson will return this season, although no specific date was given. There's been speculation that he'll miss one more game before returning for the start of the Big Ten tournament next week in Chicago. After being ranked in the Top 25 earlier in the season, the Buckeyes' surefire NCAA tournament bid may be in doubt.
Northwestern: The Wildcats can finally exhale after snapping the extended losing streak. They remain in last place in the Big Ten and will need an extended run in the conference tournament just to get back to .500.
UP NEXT
Ohio State: Host No. 21 Wisconsin on Sunday in regular-season finale.
Northwestern: Host No. 11 Purdue on Saturday in regular-season finale.
-
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|15.3
|Pts. Per Game
|15.3
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|6.4
|Reb. Per Game
|6.4
|40.6
|Field Goal %
|39.6
|38.3
|Three Point %
|32.9
|79.3
|Free Throw %
|78.3
|Defensive rebound by Vic Law
|28.0
|Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|Offensive rebound by C.J. Jackson
|37.0
|Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|39.0
|+ 2
|Dererk Pardon made dunk
|48.0
|Offensive rebound by Dererk Pardon
|49.0
|Anthony Gaines missed driving layup
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Gaines
|1:19
|Duane Washington Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Vic Law
|1:21
|Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Woods
|1:28
|Anthony Gaines missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|68
|Field Goals
|17-64 (26.6%)
|26-58 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-26 (15.4%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-17 (70.6%)
|11-13 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|39
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|24
|28
|Team
|12
|4
|Assists
|8
|15
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|9
|5
|Fouls
|15
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ohio State 18-12
|70.1 PPG
|37 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Northwestern 13-17
|66.0 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|14.1 APG
|
|26.6
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|15.4
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|70.6
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Woods
|15
|7
|1
|5/11
|1/3
|4/6
|3
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|K. Young
|7
|4
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|26
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|J. Ahrens
|3
|7
|0
|1/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|L. Muhammad
|3
|4
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|A. Wesson
|2
|1
|2
|0/8
|0/6
|2/3
|4
|30
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Woods
|15
|7
|1
|5/11
|1/3
|4/6
|3
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|K. Young
|7
|4
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|26
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|J. Ahrens
|3
|7
|0
|1/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|L. Muhammad
|3
|4
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|A. Wesson
|2
|1
|2
|0/8
|0/6
|2/3
|4
|30
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Washington Jr.
|11
|6
|1
|4/14
|1/7
|2/3
|2
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|C. Jackson
|9
|1
|2
|4/11
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Jallow
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. LeDee
|0
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|D. Hummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wesson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hookfin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|33
|8
|17/64
|4/26
|12/17
|15
|199
|2
|2
|9
|9
|24
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Turner
|10
|1
|2
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Greer
|5
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Benson
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|P. Nance
|1
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Falzon
|0
|4
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|J. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Malnati
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|35
|15
|26/58
|5/20
|11/13
|17
|200
|6
|7
|5
|7
|28
-
OREG
WASHST63
48
2nd 4:59 FS1
-
LIU
SACHRT71
62
Final
-
MIZZOU
UGA64
39
Final
-
16MARQET
SETON64
73
Final
-
YOUNG
OAK84
88
Final
-
DTROIT
NKY88
99
Final
-
USM
ODU59
52
Final
-
STFRAN
ROBERT65
69
Final/OT
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA63
67
Final
-
RICE
CHARLO79
70
Final
-
WAGNER
FDU46
84
Final
-
LATECH
FAU72
69
Final
-
GWASH
FORD56
67
Final
-
10LSU
FLA79
78
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
DAYTON39
70
Final
-
FIU
MRSHL78
94
Final
-
STBON
DAVID46
64
Final
-
IOWAST
WVU75
90
Final
-
PSU
RUT66
65
Final
-
RICH
UMASS79
87
Final
-
SIUE
MOREHD68
72
Final
-
TXSA
WKY81
76
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
MCNSE59
50
Final
-
CARK
SAMHOU91
87
Final
-
NORL
SELOU67
81
Final
-
NWST
NICHST60
83
Final
-
DUQ
STLOU75
85
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH70
76
Final/OT
-
SFLA
TULANE75
70
Final
-
UIW
HOUBP111
118
Final
-
GTOWN
DEPAUL69
101
Final
-
ARK
VANDY84
48
Final
-
MTSU
UTEP69
53
Final
-
BOISE
NMEX72
73
Final
-
OKLAST
BAYLOR67
64
Final
-
CLEM
ND64
62
Final
-
GATECH
NCST63
61
Final
-
OHIOST
NWEST50
68
Final
-
TNMART
EILL78
71
Final
-
OREGST
WASH76
81
Final/OT
-
UCRIV
LNGBCH57
70
Final
-
WYO
SJST81
71
Final
-
FRESNO
SDGST76
74
Final