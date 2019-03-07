James lifts Wyoming past San Jose St. 81-71
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Justin James had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Wyoming topped San Jose State 81-71 on Wednesday night. Jake Hendricks added 20 points for the Cowboys.
A.J. Banks had 13 points for Wyoming (7-23, 3-14 Mountain West Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Trevon Taylor added 10 points.
Noah Baumann had 27 points for the Spartans (4-25, 1-16). Michael Steadman added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Craig LeCesne had three assists.
The Cowboys improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. Wyoming defeated San Jose State 59-46 on Jan. 23. Wyoming finishes out the regular season against New Mexico at home on Saturday. San Jose State finishes out the regular season against Fresno State on the road on Saturday.
---
|31.4
|Min. Per Game
|31.4
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|1.0
|Ast. Per Game
|1.0
|8.5
|Reb. Per Game
|8.5
|40.7
|Field Goal %
|47.5
|28.1
|Three Point %
|22.2
|74.4
|Free Throw %
|61.8
|Lost ball turnover on Noah Baumann, stolen by Justin James
|21.0
|+ 1
|Justin James made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Justin James made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah Nichols
|29.0
|+ 2
|Michael Steadman made hook shot
|32.0
|Offensive rebound by Michael Steadman
|37.0
|Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|39.0
|+ 1
|A.J. Banks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|+ 1
|A.J. Banks made 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Personal foul on Zach Chappell
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Naughton
|57.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|71
|Field Goals
|27-59 (45.8%)
|23-63 (36.5%)
|3-Pointers
|11-29 (37.9%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|16-29 (55.2%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|39
|Offensive
|5
|10
|Defensive
|28
|27
|Team
|7
|2
|Assists
|17
|15
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|5
|0
|Turnovers
|8
|9
|Fouls
|17
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wyoming 7-23
|64.4 PPG
|33.4 RPG
|9.8 APG
|San Jose State 4-25
|65.5 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|J. James G
|21.4 PPG
|8.4 RPG
|4.4 APG
|40.8 FG%
|
20
|N. Baumann G
|10.1 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|1.8 APG
|40.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. James G
|25 PTS
|11 REB
|7 AST
|N. Baumann G
|27 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|45.8
|FG%
|36.5
|
|
|37.9
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|55.2
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|25
|11
|7
|6/17
|2/7
|11/18
|3
|38
|1
|2
|4
|0
|11
|J. Hendricks
|20
|2
|1
|6/10
|6/10
|2/4
|3
|38
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Banks
|13
|5
|3
|4/7
|2/4
|3/5
|1
|28
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|T. Taylor
|10
|4
|0
|5/11
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|J. Naughton
|2
|4
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Baumann
|27
|5
|2
|8/17
|7/14
|4/4
|4
|38
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|M. Steadman
|12
|10
|1
|5/12
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|30
|0
|0
|2
|6
|4
|A. Chastain
|4
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|S. Knight
|2
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Z. Chappell
|2
|1
|2
|1/7
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ivey
|9
|1
|5
|3/7
|1/2
|2/4
|5
|32
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. LeCesne
|8
|3
|3
|2/11
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|I. Nichols
|5
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Anigwe
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Smith
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Rodriguez-Flores
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|O. Barry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Japhet-Mathias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hammonds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|37
|15
|23/63
|8/26
|17/22
|21
|200
|5
|0
|9
|10
|27
