James lifts Wyoming past San Jose St. 81-71

  • Mar 07, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Justin James had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Wyoming topped San Jose State 81-71 on Wednesday night. Jake Hendricks added 20 points for the Cowboys.

A.J. Banks had 13 points for Wyoming (7-23, 3-14 Mountain West Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Trevon Taylor added 10 points.

Noah Baumann had 27 points for the Spartans (4-25, 1-16). Michael Steadman added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Craig LeCesne had three assists.

The Cowboys improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. Wyoming defeated San Jose State 59-46 on Jan. 23. Wyoming finishes out the regular season against New Mexico at home on Saturday. San Jose State finishes out the regular season against Fresno State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Points 81 71
Field Goals 27-59 (45.8%) 23-63 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 11-29 (37.9%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 16-29 (55.2%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 40 39
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 28 27
Team 7 2
Assists 17 15
Steals 3 5
Blocks 5 0
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 17 21
Technicals 0 0
Wyoming
Starters
J. James
J. Hendricks
A. Banks
T. Taylor
J. Naughton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. James 25 11 7 6/17 2/7 11/18 3 38 1 2 4 0 11
J. Hendricks 20 2 1 6/10 6/10 2/4 3 38 0 0 1 0 2
A. Banks 13 5 3 4/7 2/4 3/5 1 28 1 1 2 1 4
T. Taylor 10 4 0 5/11 0/3 0/0 2 32 0 1 1 2 2
J. Naughton 2 4 3 1/3 0/0 0/1 2 19 0 0 0 0 4
Bench
H. Thompson
T. Young
B. Porter
H. Fornstrom
A. Mueller
H. Maldonado
B. Belt
T. Johnson
K. Henry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Thompson 5 2 2 2/5 1/4 0/1 4 21 1 0 0 0 2
T. Young 4 2 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 2
B. Porter 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 1 0 2 0
H. Fornstrom 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
A. Mueller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Maldonado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Belt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 33 17 27/59 11/29 16/29 17 200 3 5 8 5 28
San Jose State
Starters
N. Baumann
M. Steadman
A. Chastain
S. Knight
Z. Chappell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Baumann 27 5 2 8/17 7/14 4/4 4 38 0 0 3 1 4
M. Steadman 12 10 1 5/12 0/0 2/3 4 30 0 0 2 6 4
A. Chastain 4 5 0 1/2 0/1 2/4 1 20 0 0 0 0 5
S. Knight 2 3 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 13 1 0 0 1 2
Z. Chappell 2 1 2 1/7 0/4 0/0 3 17 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
B. Ivey
C. LeCesne
I. Nichols
C. Anigwe
T. Smith
B. Rodriguez-Flores
O. Barry
S. Japhet-Mathias
C. Simmons
K. Hammonds
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Ivey 9 1 5 3/7 1/2 2/4 5 32 3 0 1 0 1
C. LeCesne 8 3 3 2/11 0/1 4/4 0 21 1 0 0 1 2
I. Nichols 5 4 0 2/4 0/2 1/1 1 14 0 0 0 1 3
C. Anigwe 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 3
T. Smith 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
B. Rodriguez-Flores 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 2 0 2
O. Barry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Japhet-Mathias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hammonds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 37 15 23/63 8/26 17/22 21 200 5 0 9 10 27
