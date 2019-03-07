CINCY
20 Cincinnati
Bearcats
25-5
away team logo
55
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Thu Mar. 7
7:00pm
BONUS
58
TF 9
home team logo
UCF
25 UCF
Knights
23-6
ML: +127
UCF -2.5, O/U 126.5
ML: -148
CINCY
UCF

No Text

B.J. Taylor scores, No. 25 UCF beats No. 19 Cincinnati 58-55

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) B.J. Taylor had a final home game to remember - at No. 19 Cincinnati's expense.

Taylor scored seven of UCF's last eight point and finished with 22 to help the No. 25 Knights hold off Cincinnati 58-55 on Thursday night.

''We feel like we've been the hunted all season,'' Taylor said. ''We came in pre-season number one pick . we got everybody's best shot all season. That's nothing new.''

Tacko Fall added 10 points and six rebounds for the Knights (23-6, 13-4 American Athletic). They held Cincinnati to 37.1 percent shooting and had a 40-33 rebounding edge.

''Hope people around the country realize how good they are,'' coach Mick Cronin said. ''We had too many breakdowns ... we got what we deserved.''

Trevon Scott had 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting and added nine rebounds for the Bearcats (25-5, 14-3). Jarron Cumberland added 10 points and five assists.

Taylor broke a tie with two free throws with 1:16 left and made it 57-53 with a layup with 17 seconds to go. Cumberland cut it to two with a layup with 10 seconds left, and Chad Brown completed the scoring for UCF with a free throw with 9 seconds to go.

Cumberland and Can Broome missed 3-point attempts for the Bearcats in the final seconds.

''We're going to have to do this together,'' coach Dawkins said. ''Tonight, is another example of us doing it together. We beat a very good basketball team today at home.''

CUMBERLAND STRUGGLES

Cumberland didn't score his first basket until 7:28 left in the first half. The Bearcats' leading scorer at 18.6 points per game, he was 5 for-18 from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats couldn't overcome their shooting problems. They were 6 of 18 from 3 -point range.

UCF: The victory gave the Knights two victories over Top 25 teams in a season for the first time. The win also marked UCF's most wins in program history with 23.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Hosts No. 12 Houston on Sunday

UCF: At Temple on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Cumberland
34 G
B. Taylor
1 G
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
16.3 Pts. Per Game 16.3
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
2.1 Reb. Per Game 2.1
40.6 Field Goal % 39.8
40.4 Three Point % 37.6
78.2 Free Throw % 77.7
  Defensive rebound by BJ Taylor 0.0
  Cane Broome missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Cincinnati 3.0
  Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Chad Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
  Chad Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Rashawn Fredericks 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Chad Brown 13.0
  Jarron Cumberland missed free throw 13.0
  Shooting foul on Chad Brown 13.0
+ 2 Jarron Cumberland made layup 13.0
Team Stats
Points 55 58
Field Goals 23-62 (37.1%) 22-53 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 3-6 (50.0%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 33 40
Offensive 12 14
Defensive 17 22
Team 4 4
Assists 11 7
Steals 6 1
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 8 13
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
T. Scott F
20 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
1
B. Taylor G
22 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 20 Cincinnati 25-5 213455
home team logo 25 UCF 23-6 292958
UCF -2.5, O/U 126.5
CFE Arena Orlando, FL
UCF -2.5, O/U 126.5
CFE Arena Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo 20 Cincinnati 25-5 72.3 PPG 39.2 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo 25 UCF 23-6 73.6 PPG 41 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
13
T. Scott F 8.6 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.6 APG 47.1 FG%
1
B. Taylor G 16.3 PPG 2.1 RPG 3.4 APG 39.6 FG%
Top Scorers
13
T. Scott F 20 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
1
B. Taylor G 22 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
37.1 FG% 41.5
33.3 3PT FG% 33.3
50.0 FT% 61.5
Cincinnati
Starters
T. Scott
J. Cumberland
K. Williams
J. Jenifer
N. Brooks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Scott 20 9 3 9/15 2/3 0/1 1 39 1 0 1 6 3
J. Cumberland 10 4 5 5/18 0/3 0/1 2 36 0 0 5 0 4
K. Williams 4 3 1 2/8 0/2 0/0 3 27 1 0 1 2 1
J. Jenifer 3 3 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 27 0 0 1 0 3
N. Brooks 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 5 13 0 0 0 2 1
Starters
T. Scott
J. Cumberland
K. Williams
J. Jenifer
N. Brooks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Scott 20 9 3 9/15 2/3 0/1 1 39 1 0 1 6 3
J. Cumberland 10 4 5 5/18 0/3 0/1 2 36 0 0 5 0 4
K. Williams 4 3 1 2/8 0/2 0/0 3 27 1 0 1 2 1
J. Jenifer 3 3 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 27 0 0 1 0 3
N. Brooks 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 5 13 0 0 0 2 1
Bench
C. Broome
T. Moore
M. Diarra
E. Nsoseme
L. Johnson
R. Fredericks
J. Koz
S. Martin
L. Hardnett
P. Gillam Toyambi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Broome 8 0 0 3/10 2/6 0/0 0 23 2 0 0 0 0
T. Moore 5 1 0 1/2 1/2 2/2 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
M. Diarra 3 3 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 14 2 1 0 2 1
E. Nsoseme 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 1 0 0 1
L. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Fredericks 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 2
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hardnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gillam Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 29 11 23/62 6/18 3/6 16 200 6 2 8 12 17
UCF
Starters
B. Taylor
T. Fall
C. Smith
A. Dawkins
T. Allen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Taylor 22 6 1 8/19 3/7 3/5 0 38 0 0 0 0 6
T. Fall 10 6 1 5/6 0/0 0/0 3 24 0 3 1 5 1
C. Smith 6 7 1 2/8 0/0 2/4 4 22 0 1 5 2 5
A. Dawkins 5 3 1 2/7 1/4 0/0 1 27 0 0 1 1 2
T. Allen 5 3 2 1/3 1/1 2/2 3 33 0 0 3 0 3
Starters
B. Taylor
T. Fall
C. Smith
A. Dawkins
T. Allen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Taylor 22 6 1 8/19 3/7 3/5 0 38 0 0 0 0 6
T. Fall 10 6 1 5/6 0/0 0/0 3 24 0 3 1 5 1
C. Smith 6 7 1 2/8 0/0 2/4 4 22 0 1 5 2 5
A. Dawkins 5 3 1 2/7 1/4 0/0 1 27 0 0 1 1 2
T. Allen 5 3 2 1/3 1/1 2/2 3 33 0 0 3 0 3
Bench
D. Griffin
C. Brown
F. Bertz
C. McSpadden
C. DeJesus
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Griffin 7 1 0 3/7 1/5 0/0 1 23 0 0 0 0 1
C. Brown 3 6 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 19 0 3 1 3 3
F. Bertz 0 4 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 14 1 0 2 3 1
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. DeJesus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 36 7 22/53 6/18 8/13 14 200 1 7 13 14 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores