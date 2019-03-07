B.J. Taylor scores, No. 25 UCF beats No. 19 Cincinnati 58-55
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) B.J. Taylor had a final home game to remember - at No. 19 Cincinnati's expense.
Taylor scored seven of UCF's last eight point and finished with 22 to help the No. 25 Knights hold off Cincinnati 58-55 on Thursday night.
''We feel like we've been the hunted all season,'' Taylor said. ''We came in pre-season number one pick . we got everybody's best shot all season. That's nothing new.''
Tacko Fall added 10 points and six rebounds for the Knights (23-6, 13-4 American Athletic). They held Cincinnati to 37.1 percent shooting and had a 40-33 rebounding edge.
''Hope people around the country realize how good they are,'' coach Mick Cronin said. ''We had too many breakdowns ... we got what we deserved.''
Trevon Scott had 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting and added nine rebounds for the Bearcats (25-5, 14-3). Jarron Cumberland added 10 points and five assists.
Taylor broke a tie with two free throws with 1:16 left and made it 57-53 with a layup with 17 seconds to go. Cumberland cut it to two with a layup with 10 seconds left, and Chad Brown completed the scoring for UCF with a free throw with 9 seconds to go.
Cumberland and Can Broome missed 3-point attempts for the Bearcats in the final seconds.
''We're going to have to do this together,'' coach Dawkins said. ''Tonight, is another example of us doing it together. We beat a very good basketball team today at home.''
CUMBERLAND STRUGGLES
Cumberland didn't score his first basket until 7:28 left in the first half. The Bearcats' leading scorer at 18.6 points per game, he was 5 for-18 from the field.
BIG PICTURE
Cincinnati: The Bearcats couldn't overcome their shooting problems. They were 6 of 18 from 3 -point range.
UCF: The victory gave the Knights two victories over Top 25 teams in a season for the first time. The win also marked UCF's most wins in program history with 23.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati: Hosts No. 12 Houston on Sunday
UCF: At Temple on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.9
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|16.3
|Pts. Per Game
|16.3
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|2.1
|Reb. Per Game
|2.1
|40.6
|Field Goal %
|39.8
|40.4
|Three Point %
|37.6
|78.2
|Free Throw %
|77.7
|Defensive rebound by BJ Taylor
|0.0
|Cane Broome missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Cincinnati
|3.0
|Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Chad Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Chad Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Rashawn Fredericks
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Chad Brown
|13.0
|Jarron Cumberland missed free throw
|13.0
|Shooting foul on Chad Brown
|13.0
|+ 2
|Jarron Cumberland made layup
|13.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|58
|Field Goals
|23-62 (37.1%)
|22-53 (41.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|3-6 (50.0%)
|8-13 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|40
|Offensive
|12
|14
|Defensive
|17
|22
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|11
|7
|Steals
|6
|1
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|8
|13
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|20 Cincinnati 25-5
|72.3 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|13.8 APG
|25 UCF 23-6
|73.6 PPG
|41 RPG
|13.8 APG
|
|37.1
|FG%
|41.5
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Scott
|20
|9
|3
|9/15
|2/3
|0/1
|1
|39
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|J. Cumberland
|10
|4
|5
|5/18
|0/3
|0/1
|2
|36
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4
|K. Williams
|4
|3
|1
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Jenifer
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|N. Brooks
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Scott
|20
|9
|3
|9/15
|2/3
|0/1
|1
|39
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|J. Cumberland
|10
|4
|5
|5/18
|0/3
|0/1
|2
|36
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4
|K. Williams
|4
|3
|1
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Jenifer
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|N. Brooks
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Broome
|8
|0
|0
|3/10
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|23
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Moore
|5
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Diarra
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|14
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|E. Nsoseme
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|L. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Fredericks
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hardnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gillam Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|29
|11
|23/62
|6/18
|3/6
|16
|200
|6
|2
|8
|12
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Taylor
|22
|6
|1
|8/19
|3/7
|3/5
|0
|38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|T. Fall
|10
|6
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|3
|1
|5
|1
|C. Smith
|6
|7
|1
|2/8
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|22
|0
|1
|5
|2
|5
|A. Dawkins
|5
|3
|1
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Allen
|5
|3
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|2/2
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Taylor
|22
|6
|1
|8/19
|3/7
|3/5
|0
|38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|T. Fall
|10
|6
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|3
|1
|5
|1
|C. Smith
|6
|7
|1
|2/8
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|22
|0
|1
|5
|2
|5
|A. Dawkins
|5
|3
|1
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Allen
|5
|3
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|2/2
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Griffin
|7
|1
|0
|3/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Brown
|3
|6
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|19
|0
|3
|1
|3
|3
|F. Bertz
|0
|4
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|C. McSpadden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. DeJesus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Famouke Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fuller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|36
|7
|22/53
|6/18
|8/13
|14
|200
|1
|7
|13
|14
|22
-
EVAN
ILLST47
53
2nd 4:44 ESP+
-
CSBAK
SEATTLE39
41
2nd 9:27
-
HAWAII
UCDAV51
48
2nd 10:03
-
USC
UTAH46
55
2nd 15:55 FS1
-
UCIRV
CPOLY86
48
2nd 10:48
-
UCSB
CSN58
50
2nd 11:07 ESP3
-
MNTNA
PORTST43
54
2nd 10:00
-
MONST
SACST49
50
2nd 9:05
-
NIAGARA
MNMTH47
51
2nd 12:32 ESP3
-
TNMART
JAXST53
59
2nd 9:15 ESP+
-
CAL
STNFRD24
8
1st 8:07 ESPU
-
PRESBY
RADFRD76
84
Final
-
CHARSO
WINTHR77
63
Final
-
STPETE
MARIST71
68
Final/OT
-
HAMP
CAMP77
86
Final
-
UNF
LIB63
71
Final
-
IOWA
21WISC45
65
Final
-
TEMPLE
UCONN78
71
Final
-
20CINCY
25UCF55
58
Final
-
TROY
APPST64
72
Final
-
SALAB
CSTCAR70
92
Final
-
VALPO
INDST77
55
Final
-
BU
COLG69
81
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH70
75
Final
-
NAVY
AMER60
56
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK65
77
Final
-
LALAF
ARKLR77
72
Final
-
MOREHD
PEAY81
95
Final
-
FAIR
MANH53
57
Final
-
SAV
SCST90
87
Final
-
FAMU
BCU64
56
Final
-
DELST
UMES64
70
Final
-
NCCU
NCAT52
74
Final
-
CALBPTST
TEXPA82
79
Final/OT
-
NJTECH
LPSCMB55
78
Final
-
IND
ILL92
74
Final
-
HOW
NORFLK98
95
Final
-
LAMON
ARKST72
73
Final
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB69
75
Final
-
NCOLO
SUTAH70
53
Final
-
ALST
GRAM66
93
Final
-
STHRN
PVAM55
73
Final
-
ALAM
JACKST47
66
Final
-
ALCORN
TEXSO72
99
Final
-
UCLA
COLO68
93
Final
-
IDAHO
WEBER59
93
Final
-
GC
UTVALL70
82
Final
-
UOP
PEPPER53
61
Final
-
SMU
12HOU79
90
Final
-
EWASH
IDST91
62
Final
-
COPPST
MORGAN83
69
Final
-
PORT
USD0
0
11:39pm