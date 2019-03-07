Campbell's Clemons scores 34 to move up to No. 4 all-time
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) Chris Clemons had 34 points in becoming the No. 4 all-time scorer in NCAA Division I history and Campbell beat Hampton 86-77 in the Big South Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Clemons was only 7-of-21 shooting - 3 of 13 from 3-point range - but increased his career total to 3,170 points, moving past Creighton's Doug McDermott (3,150 from 2010-14).
Clemons, who was 17 for 19 from the free-throw line, also broke the Big South single-season scoring record with 938 points, moving past Reggie Williams (928, 2006-07) of VMI. He moved up to No. 5 on the all-time Division I list for made 3-pointers with 437, passing Saint Peter's Keydren Clark (435 from 2003-2006), in becoming the only player in D-I history to be in the top five for career points and 3-pointers.
Andrew Eudy had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Campbell (20-11). Jordan Whitfield added 13 points.
Jermaine Marrow had 22 points for the Pirates (15-16). Greg Heckstall added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kalin Fisher had 10 points.
|36.3
|Min. Per Game
|36.3
|30.1
|Pts. Per Game
|30.1
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|44.9
|37.6
|Three Point %
|37.0
|82.4
|Free Throw %
|86.9
|+ 1
|Chris Clemons made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Chris Clemons made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Chris Clemons made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Chris Clemons made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Hampton
|3.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jermaine Marrow
|3.0
|+ 2
|Jermaine Marrow made driving layup
|3.0
|+ 1
|Chris Clemons made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Chris Clemons made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Akim Mitchell
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Chris Clemons
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|86
|Field Goals
|26-58 (44.8%)
|26-61 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|10-29 (34.5%)
|Free Throws
|17-18 (94.4%)
|24-27 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|36
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|26
|26
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|2
|0
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|5
|Fouls
|20
|14
|Technicals
|2
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|J. Marrow G
|25.4 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|5.1 APG
|43.2 FG%
|
3
|C. Clemons G
|30.1 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|2.9 APG
|45.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Marrow G
|22 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|C. Clemons G
|34 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|
|44.8
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|34.5
|
|
|94.4
|FT%
|88.9
|
