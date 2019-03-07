HAMP
Campbell's Clemons scores 34 to move up to No. 4 all-time

  • Mar 07, 2019

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) Chris Clemons had 34 points in becoming the No. 4 all-time scorer in NCAA Division I history and Campbell beat Hampton 86-77 in the Big South Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Clemons was only 7-of-21 shooting - 3 of 13 from 3-point range - but increased his career total to 3,170 points, moving past Creighton's Doug McDermott (3,150 from 2010-14).

Clemons, who was 17 for 19 from the free-throw line, also broke the Big South single-season scoring record with 938 points, moving past Reggie Williams (928, 2006-07) of VMI. He moved up to No. 5 on the all-time Division I list for made 3-pointers with 437, passing Saint Peter's Keydren Clark (435 from 2003-2006), in becoming the only player in D-I history to be in the top five for career points and 3-pointers.

Andrew Eudy had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Campbell (20-11). Jordan Whitfield added 13 points.

Jermaine Marrow had 22 points for the Pirates (15-16). Greg Heckstall added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kalin Fisher had 10 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
J. Marrow
2 G
C. Clemons
3 G
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
30.1 Pts. Per Game 30.1
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
42.9 Field Goal % 44.9
37.6 Three Point % 37.0
82.4 Free Throw % 86.9
+ 1 Chris Clemons made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Chris Clemons made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Chris Clemons made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Chris Clemons made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Hampton 3.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jermaine Marrow 3.0
+ 2 Jermaine Marrow made driving layup 3.0
+ 1 Chris Clemons made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Chris Clemons made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Akim Mitchell 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Chris Clemons 20.0
Team Stats
Points 77 86
Field Goals 26-58 (44.8%) 26-61 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 10-29 (34.5%)
Free Throws 17-18 (94.4%) 24-27 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 31 36
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 26 26
Team 0 2
Assists 11 13
Steals 2 0
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 6 5
Fouls 20 14
Technicals 2 0
2
J. Marrow G
22 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
3
C. Clemons G
34 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Hampton 15-16 374077
home team logo Campbell 20-11 434386
John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center Buies Creek, NC
John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center Buies Creek, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Hampton 15-16 81.9 PPG 42.7 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo Campbell 20-11 75.5 PPG 34.1 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
2
J. Marrow G 25.4 PPG 4.2 RPG 5.1 APG 43.2 FG%
3
C. Clemons G 30.1 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.9 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Marrow G 22 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
3
C. Clemons G 34 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
44.8 FG% 42.6
36.4 3PT FG% 34.5
94.4 FT% 88.9
Hampton
Starters
J. Marrow
G. Heckstall
K. Fisher
A. Mitchell
T. Barnes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Marrow 22 1 3 7/20 2/8 6/6 3 36 0 0 1 1 0
G. Heckstall 16 12 2 6/12 2/4 2/2 2 35 0 0 2 0 12
K. Fisher 10 3 3 2/9 1/5 5/5 1 33 0 0 1 0 3
A. Mitchell 10 3 2 4/6 1/2 1/2 4 34 1 0 0 1 2
T. Barnes 4 6 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 4 20 0 1 1 2 4
Bench
L. Bracey
B. Stanley
D. Oakley
A. Colbert
E. Marshall III
D. Griffin
T. Carver
P. Sow
J. Carter
R. Smoot
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Bracey 6 1 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 2 16 0 1 0 0 1
B. Stanley 6 5 1 2/4 0/0 2/2 2 19 0 0 1 1 4
D. Oakley 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 7 1 1 0 0 0
A. Colbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Marshall III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Carver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Sow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Smoot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 31 11 26/58 8/22 17/18 20 200 2 3 6 5 26
Campbell
Starters
C. Clemons
A. Eudy
J. Whitfield
C. Gensler
I. Chatman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Clemons 34 7 2 7/21 3/13 17/19 2 40 0 1 1 1 6
A. Eudy 21 14 3 8/11 1/1 4/4 0 39 0 1 0 5 9
J. Whitfield 13 1 4 5/10 2/3 1/2 2 34 0 0 1 0 1
C. Gensler 8 7 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 4 31 0 0 1 1 6
I. Chatman 7 4 2 2/7 1/4 2/2 4 35 0 1 0 0 4
Bench
T. Spencer
M. Stajcic
J. Cuadra
A. Burnette
B. Cluxton
J. Nelson
L. Knight
N. Saunders
R. Clemons
D. Gross
B. Phenicie
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Spencer 3 1 2 1/7 1/4 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 1 0
M. Stajcic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0
J. Cuadra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cluxton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Phenicie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 34 13 26/61 10/29 24/27 14 200 0 3 5 8 26
NCAA BB Scores