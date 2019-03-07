TEMPLE
Temple
Owls
22-8
away team logo
78
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Thu Mar. 7
7:00pm
BONUS
71
TF 10
home team logo
UCONN
Connecticut
Huskies
14-16
ML: +104
UCONN -1.5, O/U 141
ML: -123
TEMPLE
UCONN

No Text

Alston leads Temple past UConn to keep tourney hopes alive.

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2019

STORRS, Conn. (AP) Shizz Alston Jr. told himself he wasn't going to let Temple's NCAA Tournament bubble burst against UConn.

The senior scored a career-high 34 points, leading the Owls back from a six-point second-half deficit to a 78-71 road win on Thursday and keeping their hopes alive for an at-large tournament berth.

Alston hit 12 of his 14 shots from the floor and was 4 of 5 from behind the arc for Temple (22-8, 12-5 American), which had beaten the Huskies by 18 points in Philadelphia in January.

''I just wasn't going to let us lose,'' Alston said. ''I knew if we kept pace with them, we could pull it out in the end, but I never wanted them to get separation, because they're a dangerous home team.''

Quinton Rose added 20 points for Temple, which secured a bye in the first-round of next week's conference tournament.

Christian Vital had 26 points off the bench for UConn (14-16, 5-12), which lost for the first time this season at Gampel Pavilion. Josh Carlton added 21 points in a losing effort.

UConn trailed by as many as 10-points in the first half, but came back to take its first lead five minutes into the second half on a long 3-pointer from Tyler Polley.

Carlton brought the crowd to its feet with a dunk off a spin move, part of a run that saw UConn go up 53-47.

The Huskies led 58-56 when Alterique Gilbert, their point guard, took an elbow to the face and had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Vital said that took the air out of both the team and the arena.

''He's one of our best players,'' Vital said. ''Clearly, whenever you have one of your better players go down, it's going to disrupt the team, especially in the second half. We had our flow going.''

A steal and dunk from Alston put Temple up 65-60 and the Owls hit their free throws down the stretch to hang on.

''He made some big, big baskets tonight,'' said Temple coach Fran Dunphy, who was coaching his final regular-season road game. ''He's not a dunker, but I'm sure he felt he had great legs about him on that play.''

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls have won five of their last six to join Houston, Cincinnati and UCF with tournament byes.

UConn: The Huskies finish the regular-season 8-1 at Gampel Pavilion. They are 6-15 on all other courts. UConn will have to win this weekend and take at least two games in the conference tournament to avoid a third straight losing season.

''This is what it should look like in year one of what we've gotta do around here, rebuild this thing,'' said UConn coach Dan Hurley.

STATS OF THE NIGHT

Temple shot 49 percent from the floor, hit 7 of 12 shots from 3-point range and made 17 of 20 free throws.

MOVING UP THE CHARTS

Alston's four 3-pointers gives him 89 this season, tying him with Mike Vreeswyk for fifth place on the program's single-season list. His 589 points this season ranks 20th in program history.

BETTER FROM DISTANCE

The Huskies, who missed all 15 shots from behind the arc against USF on Sunday, missed their first two in this one. The streak ended with a long 3-pointer from Christian Vital that gave UConn its first points. He ended up hitting seven of 11 3-point shots and the team was 10 of 29 from long distance.

UP NEXT

Temple: The Owls close the regular season at home on Saturday with a showdown against UCF, which came into Thursday 12-4 in the conference.

UConn: UConn wraps up the season at East Carolina on Sunday.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Alston Jr.
C. Vital
1 G
29.5 Min. Per Game 29.5
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
40.7 Field Goal % 45.0
35.5 Three Point % 40.6
90.9 Free Throw % 79.4
  Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose 6.0
  Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 De'Vondre Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 De'Vondre Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Tarin Smith 14.0
  Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry 14.0
  Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Shizz Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Shizz Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Christian Vital 22.0
+ 2 Tarin Smith made layup 23.0
Team Stats
Points 78 71
Field Goals 27-55 (49.1%) 24-55 (43.6%)
3-Pointers 7-12 (58.3%) 10-29 (34.5%)
Free Throws 17-20 (85.0%) 13-24 (54.2%)
Total Rebounds 37 28
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 24 17
Team 4 4
Assists 10 10
Steals 7 9
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
10
S. Alston Jr. G
34 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
C. Vital G
26 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Temple 22-8 354378
home team logo Connecticut 14-16 304171
UCONN -1.5, O/U 141
Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Storrs, CT
UCONN -1.5, O/U 141
Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Storrs, CT
Team Stats
away team logo Temple 22-8 75.0 PPG 38 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Connecticut 14-16 74.4 PPG 40.4 RPG 12.7 APG
Key Players
10
S. Alston Jr. G 19.1 PPG 2.8 RPG 5.2 APG 39.2 FG%
1
C. Vital G 13.6 PPG 5.8 RPG 2.4 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
10
S. Alston Jr. G 34 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
1
C. Vital G 26 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
49.1 FG% 43.6
58.3 3PT FG% 34.5
85.0 FT% 54.2
Temple
Starters
S. Alston Jr.
Q. Rose
N. Pierre-Louis
D. Moore
J. Moorman II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Alston Jr. 34 5 2 12/14 4/5 6/6 2 38 1 0 3 1 4
Q. Rose 20 8 2 7/18 1/3 5/6 1 38 1 1 3 0 8
N. Pierre-Louis 13 7 0 5/12 2/4 1/2 1 38 0 0 0 1 6
D. Moore 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 0 1
J. Moorman II 2 1 5 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 28 4 0 0 1 0
Starters
S. Alston Jr.
Q. Rose
N. Pierre-Louis
D. Moore
J. Moorman II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Alston Jr. 34 5 2 12/14 4/5 6/6 2 38 1 0 3 1 4
Q. Rose 20 8 2 7/18 1/3 5/6 1 38 1 1 3 0 8
N. Pierre-Louis 13 7 0 5/12 2/4 1/2 1 38 0 0 0 1 6
D. Moore 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 0 1
J. Moorman II 2 1 5 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 28 4 0 0 1 0
Bench
D. Perry
J. Hamilton
E. Aflakpui
A. Moore II
T. Lowe
Q. Jackson Jr.
M. Scott
A. Parks
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Perry 4 6 0 0/0 0/0 4/4 2 13 0 0 1 2 4
J. Hamilton 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 8 0 0 0 0 0
E. Aflakpui 1 5 0 0/4 0/0 1/2 0 17 0 0 2 4 1
A. Moore II 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 0 1 0 0
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waddington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 33 10 27/55 7/12 17/20 16 200 7 1 10 9 24
Connecticut
Starters
J. Carlton
T. Smith
A. Gilbert
E. Cobb
S. Wilson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Carlton 21 7 1 7/9 0/0 7/12 3 36 1 2 3 5 2
T. Smith 6 2 3 3/10 0/1 0/0 1 35 2 1 2 0 2
A. Gilbert 5 3 2 2/10 1/8 0/0 2 29 3 0 2 1 2
E. Cobb 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 0
S. Wilson 0 3 1 0/3 0/2 0/2 4 16 0 0 0 0 3
Starters
J. Carlton
T. Smith
A. Gilbert
E. Cobb
S. Wilson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Carlton 21 7 1 7/9 0/0 7/12 3 36 1 2 3 5 2
T. Smith 6 2 3 3/10 0/1 0/0 1 35 2 1 2 0 2
A. Gilbert 5 3 2 2/10 1/8 0/0 2 29 3 0 2 1 2
E. Cobb 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 0
S. Wilson 0 3 1 0/3 0/2 0/2 4 16 0 0 0 0 3
Bench
C. Vital
T. Polley
B. Adams
J. Adams
K. Yakwe
M. Diarra
T. Aiyegbusi
I. Whaley
K. Williams
D. Brocke
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Vital 26 7 2 8/13 7/11 3/4 1 37 3 0 3 0 7
T. Polley 13 2 1 4/9 2/6 3/6 2 30 0 0 0 1 1
B. Adams 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 0
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yakwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whaley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brocke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 24 10 24/55 10/29 13/24 17 200 9 3 11 7 17
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores