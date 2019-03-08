MIAMI
Miami (Fla.)
Hurricanes
13-17
away team logo
70
TF 7
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Fri Mar. 8
7:00pm
BONUS
84
TF 7
home team logo
VATECH
15 Virginia Tech
Hokies
23-7
ML: +391
VATECH -9.5, O/U 132.5
ML: -506
MIAMI
VATECH

No Text

Alexander-Walker leads No. 15 Virginia Tech past Miami

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2019

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and No. 15 Virginia Tech beat Miami 84-70 on Friday night to tie the school record for regular-season victories with 23.

Playing mostly at the point guard, Alexander-Walker was 6 of 14 from the floor, including three 3-pointers for the Hokies (23-7, 12-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). He tied his career high with the eight assists.

Ahmed Hill and Ty Outlaw had strong performances in their last home game for the Hokies. Outlaw scored 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Hill added 17 points and connected on five 3s as well.

Ebuka Izundu and Chris Lykes led Miami (13-16, 5-13) with 16 points each.

Virginia Tech trailed 16-8, but the Hokies found their shooting stroke and buried Miami, outscoring the Hurricanes 32-6 over a span of nearly nine minutes. The Hokies hit six of their nine first-half 3-pointers during that stretch and scored on 13 of 15 possessions.

In the second half, Miami sliced a 45-31 halftime deficit to 11 on a 3-pointer by Zach Johnson, but the Hokies answered with a 14-4 run. Wabissa Bede's left-handed layup with 12:38 remaining pushed the Hokies' lead to 61-40 - their biggest margin of the game.

Virginia Tech shot 49.2 percent from the floor (29 of 59) and hit 14 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Virginia Tech: The Hokies basically played their 10th straight game without point guard Justin Robinson, who has been out with an injured foot. Head coach Buzz Williams ceremoniously started Robinson in his final home. Kerry Blackshear Jr. took the opening tip and tipped it out of bounds, allowing Williams to substitute for Robinson, whom the Hokies hope to get back at some point this season. Robinson was averaging 14.4 points and 5.5 assists before the injury.

Miami: Lykes came into the game averaging 16.2 points - and he finished right on that average. But the sophomore struggled from the floor against the Hokies, hitting just 5 of 15. He missed his first seven 3-point attempts, which was emblematic of Miami's struggles from the perimeter. The 'Canes made just six of their 29 3-point attempts.

UP NEXT

ACC Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Lawrence II
3 G
J. Robinson
5 G
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
45.7 Field Goal % 47.5
35.0 Three Point % 41.1
75.3 Free Throw % 82.5
+ 2 Wabissa Bede made driving layup 17.0
+ 2 Zach Johnson made floating jump shot 42.0
+ 2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup, assist by Ty Outlaw 51.0
+ 2 Ebuka Izundu made dunk, assist by Chris Lykes 1:16
  Bad pass turnover on Nickeil Alexander-Walker, stolen by Anthony Mack 1:29
+ 2 Anthony Lawrence II made dunk, assist by Chris Lykes 1:49
  Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes 1:53
  Ty Outlaw missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:55
  Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech 2:24
  Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:26
  Lost ball turnover on Ahmed Hill 2:39
Team Stats
Points 70 84
Field Goals 27-59 (45.8%) 29-59 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 6-29 (20.7%) 14-26 (53.8%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 12-13 (92.3%)
Total Rebounds 30 33
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 23 25
Team 1 3
Assists 17 19
Steals 5 2
Blocks 4 0
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 13 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
E. Izundu C
16 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
4
N. Alexander-Walker G
21 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST
12T
away team logo Miami (Fla.) 13-17 313970
home team logo 15 Virginia Tech 23-7 453984
VATECH -9.5, O/U 132.5
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
VATECH -9.5, O/U 132.5
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Miami (Fla.) 13-17 72.1 PPG 36.2 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo 15 Virginia Tech 23-7 74.1 PPG 35.6 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
0
C. Lykes G 16.2 PPG 2.6 RPG 3.1 APG 41.2 FG%
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 16.5 PPG 3.9 RPG 3.8 APG 48.2 FG%
Top Scorers
0
C. Lykes G 16 PTS 3 REB 9 AST
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 21 PTS 10 REB 8 AST
45.8 FG% 49.2
20.7 3PT FG% 53.8
71.4 FT% 92.3
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
E. Izundu
C. Lykes
A. Lawrence II
Z. Johnson
D. Vasiljevic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Izundu 16 4 3 8/8 0/0 0/0 3 25 0 2 2 2 2
C. Lykes 16 3 9 5/15 2/10 4/4 2 38 3 0 2 0 3
A. Lawrence II 15 11 3 5/12 2/5 3/4 1 32 0 0 1 0 11
Z. Johnson 14 0 2 5/7 2/3 2/5 2 29 0 1 2 0 0
D. Vasiljevic 9 6 0 4/14 0/8 1/1 0 32 1 0 0 3 3
Bench
S. Waardenburg
A. Mack
W. Herenton
D. Hernandez
R. Miller Jr.
K. McGusty
D. Gak
D. Proctor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Waardenburg 0 5 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 23 0 0 1 1 4
A. Mack 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 18 1 1 0 0 0
W. Herenton 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGusty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Proctor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 29 17 27/59 6/29 10/14 13 200 5 4 8 6 23
Virginia Tech
Starters
N. Alexander-Walker
T. Outlaw
A. Hill
K. Blackshear Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Alexander-Walker 21 10 8 6/14 3/5 6/6 2 39 0 0 3 1 9
T. Outlaw 19 4 2 5/10 5/9 4/5 3 31 0 0 0 0 4
A. Hill 17 5 0 6/8 5/5 0/0 2 39 0 0 1 0 5
K. Blackshear Jr. 8 8 7 4/15 0/3 0/0 1 31 0 0 1 2 6
Bench
I. Wilkins
W. Bede
P. Horne
J. Kabongo
B. Palmer
L. Nolley II
T. Radford
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Wilkins 11 2 0 5/7 1/3 0/0 1 20 0 0 2 2 0
W. Bede 6 0 2 3/4 0/1 0/0 2 25 2 0 0 0 0
P. Horne 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 9 0 0 1 0 1
J. Kabongo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
B. Palmer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 30 19 29/59 14/26 12/13 13 200 2 0 8 5 25
