MINN
MD

No Text

Cowan scores 21 as No. 24 Maryland beats Minnesota 69-60

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2019

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Anthony Cowan scored 21 points, Jalen Smith had 19 points and 11 rebounds and No. 24 Maryland beat Minnesota 69-60 on Friday night to end the regular season in feel-good fashion following a two-game skid.

The Terrapins led by 12 at halftime, stretched the margin to 19 in the opening three minutes of the second half and went up 54-32 with 13 minutes left.

Bruno Fernando had 11 points and 11 rebounds to help Maryland (22-9, 13-7 Big Ten) avoid its first three-game losing streak of the season. The Terps were coming off a lopsided defeat at Penn State and their lone conference loss at home, versus Michigan.

Amir Coffey scored 23 points for Minnesota (19-12, 9-11). The Golden Gophers' only lead was 2-0.

Limited to 10 points against Michigan, Cowan topped that with a 12-point first half against Minnesota. The junior guard finished with a team-high five assists and played 37 minutes.

Smith, a lanky 6-foot-10 freshman, just missed matching his career high of 21 points, set against Minnesota in 82-67 victory Jan. 8.

Maryland led 34-22 at halftime despite missing 11 of its final 12 shots.

Minnesota had more turnovers (8) than baskets (7) in the first half and was 2 for 14 from inside the arc.

The Terrapins led 9-6 before Smith drilled successive 3-pointers to ignite an 18-7 run. Smith added a dunk during the surge and Cowan capped it with a 3 from the top of the key.

Smith started the second half with two free throws and Cowan made a layup to launch a 9-2 spurt that made it 43-24.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers are a different team on the road, a problem that is not unique in the Big Ten. Minnesota finished 13-3 at home and 2-9 on the road, including 2-8 in the conference.

Maryland: The Terrapins desperately needed a blowout victory to erase the bitter taste of the two games that preceded it. Coach Mark Turgeon can only hope this serves as a confidence boost heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

COLD COFFEY

Coffey scored a combined 63 points in Minnesota's previous two games, helping the Golden Gophers beat Northwestern and Purdue. In this one, however, he went 8 for 17 from the floor and struggled before scoring 17 over the final 9:34.

FULLY ENGAGED

With only two upperclassmen on the squad, reserves Ivan Bender and Andrew Terrell, Senior Day at Maryland was expected to be rather uneventful.

Bender rewrote the script after being introduced in a pregame ceremony. The Bosnia native bent down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

Though caught by surprise, Andrea Knezevic said yes.

UP NEXT

Both teams open play Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center in Chicago.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Murphy
3 F
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
15.7 Pts. Per Game 15.7
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
48.5 Field Goal % 40.4
26.1 Three Point % 34.1
67.6 Free Throw % 82.9
  Defensive rebound by Maryland 0.0
  Dupree McBrayer missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Darryl Morsell 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu 4.0
  Ivan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Murphy 25.0
  Personal foul on Dupree McBrayer 27.0
+ 3 Dupree McBrayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amir Coffey 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu 36.0
  Andrew Terrell missed 3-pt. jump shot 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando 51.0
  Amir Coffey missed 3-pt. jump shot 53.0
Team Stats
Points 60 69
Field Goals 21-55 (38.2%) 26-62 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 32 39
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 23 25
Team 3 3
Assists 13 14
Steals 4 5
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 10 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
A. Coffey G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
1
A. Cowan Jr. G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Minnesota 19-12 223860
home team logo 24 Maryland 22-9 343569
MD -7, O/U 135
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
MD -7, O/U 135
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Team Stats
away team logo Minnesota 19-12 71.5 PPG 41.7 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo 24 Maryland 22-9 71.8 PPG 42.6 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
5
A. Coffey G 15.8 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.1 APG 43.7 FG%
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 15.7 PPG 3.7 RPG 4.3 APG 40.1 FG%
Top Scorers
5
A. Coffey G 23 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 21 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
38.2 FG% 41.9
34.8 3PT FG% 35.0
66.7 FT% 83.3
Minnesota
Starters
A. Coffey
J. Murphy
D. McBrayer
D. Oturu
G. Kalscheur
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Coffey 23 3 6 8/17 2/7 5/8 0 39 1 0 3 0 3
J. Murphy 14 10 2 5/11 2/3 2/2 4 38 0 3 1 2 8
D. McBrayer 9 0 2 3/10 3/8 0/0 3 35 1 0 1 0 0
D. Oturu 7 11 3 3/8 0/0 1/3 1 27 1 0 3 3 8
G. Kalscheur 3 2 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 34 1 0 0 0 2
Starters
A. Coffey
J. Murphy
D. McBrayer
D. Oturu
G. Kalscheur
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Coffey 23 3 6 8/17 2/7 5/8 0 39 1 0 3 0 3
J. Murphy 14 10 2 5/11 2/3 2/2 4 38 0 3 1 2 8
D. McBrayer 9 0 2 3/10 3/8 0/0 3 35 1 0 1 0 0
D. Oturu 7 11 3 3/8 0/0 1/3 1 27 1 0 3 3 8
G. Kalscheur 3 2 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 34 1 0 0 0 2
Bench
M. Stockman
B. Stull
J. Omersa
J. Johnson
E. Curry
M. Hurt
B. Rudrud
P. Willis
H. Conroy
I. Washington
M. Carr
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Stockman 4 1 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 13 0 1 1 0 1
B. Stull 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 3 0 1
J. Omersa 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 1 0
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hurt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Willis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 29 13 21/55 8/23 10/15 10 200 4 4 13 6 23
Maryland
Starters
A. Cowan Jr.
J. Smith
B. Fernando
D. Morsell
E. Ayala
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Cowan Jr. 21 2 5 8/17 3/6 2/2 0 36 2 1 2 0 2
J. Smith 19 11 1 6/12 3/6 4/4 0 35 2 3 1 3 8
B. Fernando 11 11 3 5/12 0/0 1/2 3 25 0 0 3 4 7
D. Morsell 10 3 3 4/7 1/2 1/2 2 32 1 1 0 3 0
E. Ayala 4 1 0 1/3 0/2 2/2 2 28 0 0 1 0 1
Starters
A. Cowan Jr.
J. Smith
B. Fernando
D. Morsell
E. Ayala
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Cowan Jr. 21 2 5 8/17 3/6 2/2 0 36 2 1 2 0 2
J. Smith 19 11 1 6/12 3/6 4/4 0 35 2 3 1 3 8
B. Fernando 11 11 3 5/12 0/0 1/2 3 25 0 0 3 4 7
D. Morsell 10 3 3 4/7 1/2 1/2 2 32 1 1 0 3 0
E. Ayala 4 1 0 1/3 0/2 2/2 2 28 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
S. Smith Jr.
A. Wiggins
I. Bender
A. Terrell
J. Tomaic
R. Lindo
T. Valmon
R. Mona
T. Ramsey
W. Clark
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Smith Jr. 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
A. Wiggins 2 5 0 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 1 4
I. Bender 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 6 0 0 1 0 1
A. Terrell 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Tomaic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
R. Lindo 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 1 0 0 1
T. Valmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ramsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 36 14 26/62 7/20 10/12 14 200 5 6 9 11 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores