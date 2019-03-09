STJOES
Saint Joseph's
Hawks
13-18
away team logo
63
TF 8
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Fri Mar. 8
9:00pm
BONUS
75
TF 6
home team logo
VCU
VCU
Rams
25-6
ML: +564
VCU -11.5, O/U 141.5
ML: -794
STJOES
VCU

No Text

Evans scores 23 to lift VCU past St. Joseph's 75-63

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Marcus Evans had 23 points as VCU won its 12th consecutive game, topping Saint Joseph's 75-63 on Friday night.

Issac Vann had 15 points for VCU (25-6, 16-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). De'Riante Jenkins added 11 points and six rebounds. Marcus Santos-Silva had nine rebounds for the hosts.

Charlie Brown had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks (13-18, 6-12). Lamarr Kimble added 15 points. Jared Bynum had 10 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
J. Bynum
M. Evans
27.3 Min. Per Game 27.3
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
40.3 Field Goal % 43.4
30.6 Three Point % 28.1
66.1 Free Throw % 77.2
  30-second timeout called 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Evans 35.0
  Troy Holston missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
  Lost ball turnover on Marcus Evans 39.0
+ 3 Charlie Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
+ 2 Issac Vann made layup, assist by Sean Mobley 1:12
+ 2 Lamarr Kimble made driving layup 1:15
+ 3 Issac Vann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Evans 1:30
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Evans 1:50
  Troy Holston missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:52
  Defensive rebound by Charlie Brown 2:01
Team Stats
Points 63 75
Field Goals 23-59 (39.0%) 27-59 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 11-30 (36.7%)
Free Throws 9-10 (90.0%) 10-15 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 37
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 24 28
Team 3 2
Assists 10 21
Steals 6 7
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 15 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
L. Kimble G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
M. Evans G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
Key Players
2
C. Brown F 18.8 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.5 APG 42.4 FG%
2
M. Evans G 14.2 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.3 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
2
C. Brown F 15 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
2
M. Evans G 23 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
39.0 FG% 45.8
32.0 3PT FG% 36.7
90.0 FT% 66.7
Saint Joseph's
Starters
L. Kimble
C. Brown
C. Clover
J. Bynum
L. Edwards
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Kimble 15 4 2 4/10 2/7 5/6 0 40 1 0 1 1 3
C. Brown 15 10 1 6/16 1/3 2/2 3 30 1 1 1 3 7
C. Clover 10 4 1 4/9 2/2 0/0 4 31 0 0 1 0 4
J. Bynum 10 3 5 5/8 0/1 0/0 1 36 2 1 5 0 3
L. Edwards 0 2 0 0/5 0/3 0/0 3 24 1 2 0 1 1
VCU
Starters
M. Evans
I. Vann
D. Jenkins
S. Mobley
M. Santos-Silva
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Evans 23 4 4 7/11 3/6 6/8 2 30 3 0 3 0 4
I. Vann 15 4 1 6/16 3/8 0/0 2 29 1 1 1 1 3
D. Jenkins 11 6 4 5/9 1/5 0/1 1 27 0 0 1 1 5
S. Mobley 5 2 3 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 25 0 0 0 0 2
M. Santos-Silva 3 9 2 1/4 0/0 1/1 2 22 0 0 1 4 5
NCAA BB Scores