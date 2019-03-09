Evans scores 23 to lift VCU past St. Joseph's 75-63
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Marcus Evans had 23 points as VCU won its 12th consecutive game, topping Saint Joseph's 75-63 on Friday night.
Issac Vann had 15 points for VCU (25-6, 16-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). De'Riante Jenkins added 11 points and six rebounds. Marcus Santos-Silva had nine rebounds for the hosts.
Charlie Brown had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks (13-18, 6-12). Lamarr Kimble added 15 points. Jared Bynum had 10 points.
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|75
|Field Goals
|23-59 (39.0%)
|27-59 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-25 (32.0%)
|11-30 (36.7%)
|Free Throws
|9-10 (90.0%)
|10-15 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|37
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|24
|28
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|10
|21
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|15
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Joseph's 13-18
|70.2 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|12.1 APG
|VCU 25-6
|71.5 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|39.0
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|32.0
|3PT FG%
|36.7
|
|
|90.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Kimble
|15
|4
|2
|4/10
|2/7
|5/6
|0
|40
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|C. Brown
|15
|10
|1
|6/16
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|30
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|C. Clover
|10
|4
|1
|4/9
|2/2
|0/0
|4
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Bynum
|10
|3
|5
|5/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|36
|2
|1
|5
|0
|3
|L. Edwards
|0
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Funk
|8
|4
|0
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|T. Holston
|3
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Longpre
|2
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Lodge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oliva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Daly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Muggeo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|30
|10
|23/59
|8/25
|9/10
|15
|200
|6
|4
|10
|6
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Evans
|23
|4
|4
|7/11
|3/6
|6/8
|2
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0
|4
|I. Vann
|15
|4
|1
|6/16
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|D. Jenkins
|11
|6
|4
|5/9
|1/5
|0/1
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|S. Mobley
|5
|2
|3
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Santos-Silva
|3
|9
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Williams
|7
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|2/3
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Crowfield
|6
|2
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Douglas
|4
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. Simms
|1
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Gilmore
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|P. Byrd
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|X. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|35
|21
|27/59
|11/30
|10/15
|12
|200
|7
|1
|10
|7
|28
