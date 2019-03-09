Gafford double-double sparks Arkansas past Alabama, 82-70
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Daniel Gafford posted his 10th double-double of the season, scoring 29 points and pulling down a career-best 16 rebounds to spark Arkansas to an 82-70 win over Alabama in the regular season finale on Saturday.
Gafford had his double-double by halftime with 12 points and 11 boards. At one point in the second half he scored 10 straight points to put the Razorbacks in front by double digits.
The victory moves the Razorbacks past Alabama to clinch the No. 9 seed in the SEC Tournament next week in Nashville, where they will face Florida.
Isaiah Joe added 15 points and Desi Sills added 11 for Arkansas (17-14, 8-10), which now has won three straight.
Arkansas forced the Crimson Tide into 15 turnovers and scored 19 points off those miscues for a 13-point advantage. The Razorbacks also scored 20 second-chance points.
It was the third straight loss for Alabama, which enters the SEC tournament with a 17-14 record, the exact same record as a year ago.
The Razorbacks used an early 9-0 run to build a 26-19 lead with 10:29 to play. Arkansas led 36-31 at intermission but Alabama took more than three minutes to score its first points of the second half and could never catch up.
Arkansas has now won five straight over Alabama and six of the last seven. The Crimson Tide has not won in Fayetteville since 2012.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.6
|Min. Per Game
|30.6
|8.0
|Pts. Per Game
|8.0
|5.6
|Ast. Per Game
|5.6
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|43.5
|Field Goal %
|34.2
|36.6
|Three Point %
|12.3
|79.1
|Free Throw %
|69.4
|+ 2
|Alex Reese made tip-in
|15.0
|Offensive rebound by Alex Reese
|17.0
|Lawson Schaffer missed layup
|19.0
|Offensive rebound by John Petty
|20.0
|Lawson Schaffer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|Bad pass turnover on Jonathan Holmes, stolen by Lawson Schaffer
|24.0
|+ 3
|Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|+ 3
|Jonathan Holmes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones
|40.0
|+ 3
|John Petty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Reese
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by Riley Norris
|1:08
|Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|82
|Field Goals
|25-57 (43.9%)
|29-65 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|10-24 (41.7%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-20 (50.0%)
|15-18 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|36
|Offensive
|10
|13
|Defensive
|21
|22
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|9
|15
|Steals
|4
|11
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|15
|8
|Fouls
|14
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
34
|T. Mack G
|8.9 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|0.9 APG
|41.7 FG%
|
10
|D. Gafford F
|16.6 PPG
|8.5 RPG
|0.7 APG
|66.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Mack G
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|D. Gafford F
|29 PTS
|16 REB
|2 AST
|
|43.9
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|45.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mack
|14
|2
|0
|4/9
|3/5
|3/6
|4
|26
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|K. Lewis Jr.
|12
|3
|2
|5/11
|1/3
|1/1
|2
|30
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|J. Petty
|8
|4
|2
|3/8
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|H. Jones
|7
|2
|1
|3/8
|0/3
|1/3
|3
|24
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|D. Hall
|3
|8
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mack
|14
|2
|0
|4/9
|3/5
|3/6
|4
|26
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|K. Lewis Jr.
|12
|3
|2
|5/11
|1/3
|1/1
|2
|30
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|J. Petty
|8
|4
|2
|3/8
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|H. Jones
|7
|2
|1
|3/8
|0/3
|1/3
|3
|24
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|D. Hall
|3
|8
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reese
|9
|5
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|1/2
|2
|21
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|G. Smith
|7
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|23
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|R. Norris
|5
|5
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|A. Johnson Jr.
|5
|0
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Schaffer
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Ingram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Giddens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davis-Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|31
|9
|25/57
|10/24
|10/20
|14
|200
|4
|3
|15
|10
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gafford
|29
|16
|2
|11/17
|0/0
|7/9
|3
|30
|1
|2
|1
|6
|10
|I. Joe
|15
|6
|2
|5/11
|2/5
|3/3
|0
|29
|6
|0
|1
|3
|3
|D. Sills
|11
|3
|2
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Harris
|2
|3
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|31
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|G. Osabuohien
|2
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gafford
|29
|16
|2
|11/17
|0/0
|7/9
|3
|30
|1
|2
|1
|6
|10
|I. Joe
|15
|6
|2
|5/11
|2/5
|3/3
|0
|29
|6
|0
|1
|3
|3
|D. Sills
|11
|3
|2
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Harris
|2
|3
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|31
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|G. Osabuohien
|2
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jones
|8
|0
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Bailey
|5
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K. Embery-Simpson
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Holmes
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Chaney
|2
|4
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|E. Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Garland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stevens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obukwelu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|35
|15
|29/65
|9/20
|15/18
|14
|200
|11
|6
|8
|13
|22
-
UTEP
MTSU47
48
2nd 8.10
-
CSBAK
UTVALL53
76
2nd 1:19 ESP+
-
CALBPTST
NMEXST56
72
2nd 2:34
-
NDAK
NEBOM50
57
2nd 15:57 ESP+
-
RIDER
SIENA56
59
2nd 7:40 ESP3
-
TULSA
MEMP40
45
2nd 11:21 ESPU
-
OREG
WASH27
18
1st 12.0 ESPN
-
CSN
UCIRV15
20
1st 10:47 ESPU
-
SDGST
17NEVADA16
25
1st 10:24 CBSSN
-
HAWAII
CSFULL33
34
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
UCSB
CPOLY50
38
1st 0.0
-
PEPPER
SANFRAN42
34
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
MONST
PORTST41
42
1st 0.0
-
MNTNA
SACST43
41
1st 0.0
-
5TENN
AUBURN80
84
Final
-
23NOVA
SETON75
79
Final
-
CUSE
CLEM55
67
Final
-
ND
PITT53
56
Final
-
TCU
TEXAS69
56
Final
-
ROBERT
FDU62
66
Final
-
FAU
MRSHL61
76
Final
-
14FSU
WAKE65
57
Final
-
BUTLER
PROV70
83
Final
-
VMI
22WOFF72
99
Final
-
STLOU
STBON57
66
Final
-
ALBANY
UMBC54
62
Final
-
UGA
SC46
66
Final
-
NCST
BC73
47
Final
-
TEXAM
MISSST81
92
Final
-
FLA
6UK57
66
Final
-
SALAB
APPST78
71
Final
-
BAYLOR
13KANSAS70
78
Final
-
GMASON
GWASH81
65
Final
-
TROY
CSTCAR74
67
Final
-
8TXTECH
IOWAST80
73
Final
-
LIU
SFTRPA64
72
Final
-
GTOWN
16MARQET86
84
Final
-
CHATT
ETNST64
68
Final
-
11PURDUE
NWEST70
57
Final
-
TEXST
TXARL73
81
Final
-
OREGST
WASHST85
77
Final
-
ODU
UAB50
64
Final
-
TXSA
USM48
81
Final
-
UMKC
CHIST76
61
Final
-
MISS
MIZZOU73
68
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI53
51
Final
-
UMASS
RI75
94
Final
-
UNLV
COLOST65
60
Final
-
WVU
OKLAST77
85
Final
-
25UCF
TEMPLE62
67
Final
-
LAMON
ARKLR79
62
Final
-
GC
SEATTLE76
83
Final/OT
-
FORD
LSALLE57
72
Final
-
LVILLE
2UVA68
73
Final
-
ARIZST
ARIZ72
64
Final
-
TOWSON
JMAD73
74
Final
-
CARK
NWST70
63
Final
-
SELOU
NICHST63
69
Final
-
UIW
ABIL51
81
Final
-
USC
COLO67
78
Final
-
MASLOW
HARTFD70
78
Final
-
LALAF
ARKST90
87
Final/OT
-
STJOHN
XAVIER68
81
Final
-
GAST
GASOU90
85
Final
-
MCNSE
LAMAR58
83
Final
-
ARKPB
MVSU91
57
Final
-
SAMHOU
SFA68
57
Final
-
4DUKE
3UNC70
79
Final
-
OKLA
18KSTATE53
68
Final
-
HOUBP
TXAMCC69
76
Final
-
SAMFORD
NCGRN70
77
Final
-
DAVID
RICH73
69
Final
-
BAMA
ARK70
82
Final
-
YALE
PRINCE81
59
Final
-
BROWN
PENN51
58
Final
-
ALAM
GRAM58
66
Final
-
ALCORN
PVAM64
98
Final
-
NMEX
WYO81
88
Final
-
NIOWA
DRAKE60
58
Final
-
ALST
JACKST70
82
Final
-
NCWILM
ELON93
86
Final
-
NAU
NCOLO89
78
Final/OT
-
HARV
CLMB83
81
Final/OT
-
DAYTON
DUQ78
67
Final
-
DART
CORN51
66
Final
-
SJST
FRESNO81
121
Final
-
UCLA
UTAH81
92
Final
-
MAINE
UVM57
73
Final
-
MNMTH
QUINN98
92
Final
-
BING
STNYBRK78
72
Final
-
WILL
SDAKST79
76
Final
-
NTEXAS
FIU58
73
Final
-
AF
BOISE52
80
Final
-
CHARLO
RICE78
70
Final
-
7MICH
9MICHST63
75
Final
-
DEPAUL
CREIGH78
91
Final
-
UCRIV
UCDAV71
70
Final
-
MURYST
BELMONT77
65
Final
-
VANDY
10LSU59
80
Final
-
WICHST
TULANE82
79
Final
-
MERCER
FURMAN74
85
Final
-
STHRN
TEXSO87
77
Final
-
EWASH
WEBER80
77
Final
-
IDAHO
IDST68
70
Final
-
USD
BYU0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
12:00am ESP2