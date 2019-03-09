BAMA
Gafford double-double sparks Arkansas past Alabama, 82-70

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Daniel Gafford posted his 10th double-double of the season, scoring 29 points and pulling down a career-best 16 rebounds to spark Arkansas to an 82-70 win over Alabama in the regular season finale on Saturday.

Gafford had his double-double by halftime with 12 points and 11 boards. At one point in the second half he scored 10 straight points to put the Razorbacks in front by double digits.

The victory moves the Razorbacks past Alabama to clinch the No. 9 seed in the SEC Tournament next week in Nashville, where they will face Florida.

Isaiah Joe added 15 points and Desi Sills added 11 for Arkansas (17-14, 8-10), which now has won three straight.

Arkansas forced the Crimson Tide into 15 turnovers and scored 19 points off those miscues for a 13-point advantage. The Razorbacks also scored 20 second-chance points.

It was the third straight loss for Alabama, which enters the SEC tournament with a 17-14 record, the exact same record as a year ago.

The Razorbacks used an early 9-0 run to build a 26-19 lead with 10:29 to play. Arkansas led 36-31 at intermission but Alabama took more than three minutes to score its first points of the second half and could never catch up.

Arkansas has now won five straight over Alabama and six of the last seven. The Crimson Tide has not won in Fayetteville since 2012.

Key Players
K. Lewis Jr.
J. Harris
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
8.0 Pts. Per Game 8.0
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
43.5 Field Goal % 34.2
36.6 Three Point % 12.3
79.1 Free Throw % 69.4
+ 2 Alex Reese made tip-in 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Alex Reese 17.0
  Lawson Schaffer missed layup 19.0
  Offensive rebound by John Petty 20.0
  Lawson Schaffer missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jonathan Holmes, stolen by Lawson Schaffer 24.0
+ 3 Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
+ 3 Jonathan Holmes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 40.0
+ 3 John Petty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Reese 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Riley Norris 1:08
  Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
Team Stats
Points 70 82
Field Goals 25-57 (43.9%) 29-65 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 9-20 (45.0%)
Free Throws 10-20 (50.0%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 36 36
Offensive 10 13
Defensive 21 22
Team 5 1
Assists 9 15
Steals 4 11
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 14 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
T. Mack G
14 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
10
D. Gafford F
29 PTS, 16 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Alabama 17-14 313970
home team logo Arkansas 17-14 364682
ARK -4.5, O/U 146
Bud Walton Arena Fayetteville, AR
ARK -4.5, O/U 146
Bud Walton Arena Fayetteville, AR
Team Stats
away team logo Alabama 17-14 72.7 PPG 40.7 RPG 12.4 APG
home team logo Arkansas 17-14 76.1 PPG 37.3 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
34
T. Mack G 8.9 PPG 3.5 RPG 0.9 APG 41.7 FG%
10
D. Gafford F 16.6 PPG 8.5 RPG 0.7 APG 66.1 FG%
Top Scorers
34
T. Mack G 14 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
10
D. Gafford F 29 PTS 16 REB 2 AST
43.9 FG% 44.6
41.7 3PT FG% 45.0
50.0 FT% 83.3
Alabama
Starters
T. Mack
K. Lewis Jr.
J. Petty
H. Jones
D. Hall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mack 14 2 0 4/9 3/5 3/6 4 26 0 0 2 1 1
K. Lewis Jr. 12 3 2 5/11 1/3 1/1 2 30 0 1 2 1 2
J. Petty 8 4 2 3/8 2/4 0/0 0 22 0 0 2 2 2
H. Jones 7 2 1 3/8 0/3 1/3 3 24 1 0 3 1 1
D. Hall 3 8 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 1 23 0 0 1 1 7
Bench
T. Mack
K. Lewis Jr.
J. Petty
H. Jones
D. Hall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mack 14 2 0 4/9 3/5 3/6 4 26 0 0 2 1 1
K. Lewis Jr. 12 3 2 5/11 1/3 1/1 2 30 0 1 2 1 2
J. Petty 8 4 2 3/8 2/4 0/0 0 22 0 0 2 2 2
H. Jones 7 2 1 3/8 0/3 1/3 3 24 1 0 3 1 1
D. Hall 3 8 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 1 23 0 0 1 1 7
Bench
A. Reese
G. Smith
R. Norris
A. Johnson Jr.
L. Schaffer
D. Ingram
D. Giddens
T. Barnes
D. Wood
J. Davis-Fleming
B. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Reese 9 5 2 3/6 2/4 1/2 2 21 0 1 2 2 3
G. Smith 7 2 0 2/2 0/0 3/6 1 23 0 1 3 2 0
R. Norris 5 5 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 17 2 0 0 0 5
A. Johnson Jr. 5 0 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 0
L. Schaffer 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
D. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Giddens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davis-Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 31 9 25/57 10/24 10/20 14 200 4 3 15 10 21
Arkansas
Starters
D. Gafford
I. Joe
D. Sills
J. Harris
G. Osabuohien
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Gafford 29 16 2 11/17 0/0 7/9 3 30 1 2 1 6 10
I. Joe 15 6 2 5/11 2/5 3/3 0 29 6 0 1 3 3
D. Sills 11 3 2 4/7 3/5 0/0 2 24 0 0 1 0 3
J. Harris 2 3 4 0/3 0/1 2/2 1 31 1 1 2 0 3
G. Osabuohien 2 2 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 3 18 1 0 1 2 0
Bench
D. Gafford
I. Joe
D. Sills
J. Harris
G. Osabuohien
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Gafford 29 16 2 11/17 0/0 7/9 3 30 1 2 1 6 10
I. Joe 15 6 2 5/11 2/5 3/3 0 29 6 0 1 3 3
D. Sills 11 3 2 4/7 3/5 0/0 2 24 0 0 1 0 3
J. Harris 2 3 4 0/3 0/1 2/2 1 31 1 1 2 0 3
G. Osabuohien 2 2 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 3 18 1 0 1 2 0
Bench
M. Jones
A. Bailey
K. Embery-Simpson
J. Holmes
R. Chaney
E. Henderson
K. Garland
I. Ali
T. Stevens
E. Obukwelu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jones 8 0 1 3/7 2/4 0/0 3 21 0 0 0 0 0
A. Bailey 5 0 1 1/6 0/1 3/4 1 16 1 1 0 0 0
K. Embery-Simpson 5 1 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 0 1
J. Holmes 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
R. Chaney 2 4 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 0 10 1 2 1 2 2
E. Henderson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stevens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Obukwelu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 35 15 29/65 9/20 15/18 14 200 11 6 8 13 22
NCAA BB Scores