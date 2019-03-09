BAYLOR
No. 13 Kansas tops Baylor 78-70, stays undefeated at home

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Dedric Lawson scored 23 points, including 11 of 12 from the free-throw line, to help No. 13 Kansas beat Baylor 78-70 Saturday and stay undefeated at home.

The performance came hours after Lawson was announced on the ballot for the Wooden Award.

Yet on senior night in Allen Fieldhouse, a trio of Kansas freshmen impressed. Devon Dotson, David McCormack and Quentin Grimes had 15, 12 and nine points, respectively. Kansas (23-8, 12-6 Big 12) fielded no seniors for the first time since 2007. The Jayhawks lone senior Lagerald Vick left the team earlier this season for personal reasons.

Jared Butler led the way for Baylor (19-12, 10-8 Big 12), scoring a career-high 31 points in 36 minutes. It was a big game for the freshman, who was averaging 9.6 points.

Kansas took advantage of Baylor's zone defense throughout the game, scoring 36 points in the paint. That included 18 of Kansas' 32 points in the first half. Baylor's strong rebounding presence was heavily tested, and both teams finished with 43.

Kansas led 32-29 at halftime. A four-point possession five minutes in the second half turned the game in the Jayhawks' favor.

Baylor forward Flo Thamba was called for a flagrant one foul after the referees deemed he purposely pushed his hand into the face of Lawson. He made both free throws and was fouled again by Thamba after the inbounds play, with Lawson making both again.

Kansas took a 44-35 lead after the possession and maintained it the rest of the game.

With their Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal opponents already decided and neither team playing for the regular-season title, there was little at stake aside from an improved resume come Selection Sunday.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks finish the season 16-0 in Allen Fieldhouse, marking the 20th time in program history that Kansas has done so. It's the first time since 2015-16 than Kansas has accomplished the feat and the seventh time during the Bill Self era.

Baylor: Despite the loss, the Bears finished the Big 12 regular season with double-digit wins for the sixth time in 10 seasons. Before 2010, they hadn't finished conference play with double-digit wins since 1988 when they competed in the Southwest Conference.

UP NEXT

Kansas: The Jayhawks enter as the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. They will play 6th-seeded Texas on Thursday.

Baylor: Will play Iowa State on Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Mason
10 G
D. Lawson
1 F
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
10.5 Reb. Per Game 10.5
40.1 Field Goal % 49.1
35.7 Three Point % 36.0
82.7 Free Throw % 80.3
+ 2 Mario Kegler made layup 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Jared Butler 40.0
  Devon Dotson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 40.0
+ 1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 40.0
  Personal foul on Mark Vital 40.0
+ 2 Devonte Bandoo made layup 37.0
  Offensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo 44.0
  Mark Vital missed layup, blocked by Dedric Lawson 46.0
  Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Mark Vital 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji 59.0
  Mario Kegler missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
Team Stats
Points 70 78
Field Goals 24-67 (35.8%) 26-59 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 6-31 (19.4%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 16-24 (66.7%) 20-30 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 43 43
Offensive 15 12
Defensive 24 28
Team 4 3
Assists 7 14
Steals 7 7
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
J. Butler G
31 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
1
D. Lawson F
23 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST
Key Players
12
J. Butler G 9.6 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.8 APG 39.7 FG%
1
D. Lawson F 19.0 PPG 10.5 RPG 1.8 APG 49.3 FG%
Top Scorers
12
J. Butler G 31 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
1
D. Lawson F 23 PTS 14 REB 1 AST
35.8 FG% 44.1
19.4 3PT FG% 37.5
66.7 FT% 66.7
Baylor
Starters
J. Butler
M. Kegler
M. Vital
K. McClure
F. Gillespie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Butler 31 6 3 10/21 3/10 8/10 1 36 0 0 3 1 5
M. Kegler 11 6 0 3/6 1/3 4/4 3 31 0 0 2 1 5
M. Vital 9 9 1 4/8 0/1 1/4 3 31 2 1 2 5 4
K. McClure 2 7 0 1/10 0/7 0/0 4 24 0 1 1 2 5
F. Gillespie 2 4 0 1/4 0/0 0/2 4 20 2 1 1 3 1
Bench
D. Bandoo
M. Mayer
F. Thamba
M. Mason
O. Okeke
J. Lindsey
M. Teague
D. Mitchell
T. Clark
J. Moffatt
D. Allen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bandoo 10 3 1 4/12 2/8 0/0 2 27 0 0 1 1 2
M. Mayer 4 2 2 1/4 0/2 2/2 0 15 2 0 1 1 1
F. Thamba 1 2 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 5 16 1 0 2 1 1
M. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 39 7 24/67 6/31 16/24 23 200 7 3 13 15 24
Kansas
Starters
D. Lawson
D. Dotson
D. McCormack
Q. Grimes
O. Agbaji
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Lawson 23 14 1 6/14 0/1 11/12 1 36 2 3 2 4 10
D. Dotson 15 3 0 4/8 1/4 6/10 3 34 2 0 3 2 1
D. McCormack 12 5 0 6/9 0/0 0/0 2 18 0 1 0 1 4
Q. Grimes 9 2 5 3/6 3/4 0/0 2 22 0 0 1 0 2
O. Agbaji 6 8 4 3/10 0/3 0/0 3 30 0 0 1 1 7
Bench
M. Garrett
M. Lightfoot
K. Lawson
C. Moore
L. Vick
U. Azubuike
C. Teahan
S. De Sousa
E. Elliott
G. Luinstra
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Garrett 7 2 3 2/5 2/3 1/4 1 27 2 1 1 1 1
M. Lightfoot 4 4 0 1/4 0/0 2/4 3 18 0 1 2 2 2
K. Lawson 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 2 1 1
C. Moore 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 8 1 0 0 0 0
L. Vick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Azubuike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Teahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. De Sousa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Luinstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 40 14 26/59 6/16 20/30 19 200 7 6 12 12 28
NCAA BB Scores