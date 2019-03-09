Toppin, Mikesell lift Dayton past Duquesne 78-67
PITTSBURGH (AP) Obi Toppin had 19 points as Dayton topped Duquesne 78-67 on Saturday night.
Ryan Mikesell added 17 points for the Flyers, while Jalen Crutcher chipped in 16. Mikesell also had seven rebounds for the Flyers, while Crutcher posted nine assists.
Trey Landers had 10 points and nine rebounds for Dayton (21-10, 13-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory.
Eric Williams Jr. had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Dukes (19-12, 10-8). Michael Hughes added 12 points. Sincere Carry had 10 points and eight assists.
The Flyers improved to 2-0 against the Dukes for the season. Dayton defeated Duquesne 68-64 on Feb. 2.
---
---
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|12.1
|Pts. Per Game
|12.1
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|41.2
|Field Goal %
|42.8
|36.1
|Three Point %
|31.0
|71.3
|Free Throw %
|74.1
|+ 2
|Eric Williams Jr. made dunk
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Eric Williams Jr.
|7.0
|Zach Snyder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Camron Greer
|14.0
|Jalen Crutcher missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Eric Williams Jr.
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|41.0
|Michael Hughes missed jump shot
|43.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|54.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|54.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|67
|Field Goals
|29-55 (52.7%)
|25-60 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|7-26 (26.9%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|26
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|27
|15
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|19
|12
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|8
|Fouls
|14
|15
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
1
|O. Toppin F
|14.3 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|1.9 APG
|67.5 FG%
|
50
|E. Williams Jr. G
|13.4 PPG
|7.5 RPG
|1.4 APG
|41.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|O. Toppin F
|19 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|E. Williams Jr. G
|21 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|
|52.7
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|26.9
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|19
|7
|2
|8/13
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|23
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|R. Mikesell
|17
|7
|1
|7/11
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|J. Crutcher
|16
|4
|9
|4/9
|2/6
|6/8
|0
|37
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Cunningham
|6
|5
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Davis
|6
|3
|2
|2/10
|2/8
|0/0
|0
|32
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Williams Jr.
|21
|9
|0
|9/14
|2/6
|1/1
|3
|34
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|M. Hughes
|12
|3
|0
|5/9
|0/3
|2/4
|4
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Carry
|10
|2
|8
|3/10
|0/4
|4/4
|2
|37
|1
|0
|5
|1
|1
|M. Weathers
|7
|3
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|26
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|F. Hughes
|6
|3
|1
|2/8
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|31
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
