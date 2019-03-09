DAYTON
No Text

Toppin, Mikesell lift Dayton past Duquesne 78-67

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) Obi Toppin had 19 points as Dayton topped Duquesne 78-67 on Saturday night.

Ryan Mikesell added 17 points for the Flyers, while Jalen Crutcher chipped in 16. Mikesell also had seven rebounds for the Flyers, while Crutcher posted nine assists.

Trey Landers had 10 points and nine rebounds for Dayton (21-10, 13-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory.

Eric Williams Jr. had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Dukes (19-12, 10-8). Michael Hughes added 12 points. Sincere Carry had 10 points and eight assists.

The Flyers improved to 2-0 against the Dukes for the season. Dayton defeated Duquesne 68-64 on Feb. 2.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

+ 2 Eric Williams Jr. made dunk 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Eric Williams Jr. 7.0
  Zach Snyder missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Camron Greer 14.0
  Jalen Crutcher missed 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
+ 1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Eric Williams Jr. 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Trey Landers 41.0
  Michael Hughes missed jump shot 43.0
+ 1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 54.0
+ 1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 54.0
Dayton
Starters
O. Toppin
R. Mikesell
J. Crutcher
J. Cunningham
J. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Toppin 19 7 2 8/13 0/0 3/3 3 23 1 1 3 3 4
R. Mikesell 17 7 1 7/11 3/4 0/0 2 37 0 1 1 2 5
J. Crutcher 16 4 9 4/9 2/6 6/8 0 37 0 0 2 1 3
J. Cunningham 6 5 2 2/5 0/0 2/4 2 31 0 0 1 0 5
J. Davis 6 3 2 2/10 2/8 0/0 0 32 2 0 0 0 3
Bench
T. Landers
D. Cohill
J. Westerfield
C. Greer
F. Policelli
R. Chatman
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Johnson
J. Matos
J. Leonard
C. Wilson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Landers 10 9 2 4/4 0/0 2/2 4 17 0 0 1 3 6
D. Cohill 4 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 20 1 0 4 0 1
J. Westerfield 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Greer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
F. Policelli 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 36 19 29/55 7/18 13/17 14 200 4 2 13 9 27
Duquesne
Starters
E. Williams Jr.
M. Hughes
S. Carry
M. Weathers
F. Hughes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Williams Jr. 21 9 0 9/14 2/6 1/1 3 34 1 0 1 5 4
M. Hughes 12 3 0 5/9 0/3 2/4 4 22 1 0 1 0 3
S. Carry 10 2 8 3/10 0/4 4/4 2 37 1 0 5 1 1
M. Weathers 7 3 2 2/4 0/1 3/4 4 26 0 2 1 0 3
F. Hughes 6 3 1 2/8 2/4 0/0 0 31 0 0 0 1 2
Bench
L. Norman Jr.
T. Dunn-Martin
Z. Snyder
G. Bizeau
C. Davis
M. Lewis II
D. Swingle
B. Wade
J. Ellis
A. Rotroff
A. Kelly
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Norman Jr. 9 1 0 3/6 3/4 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 1 0
T. Dunn-Martin 2 1 1 1/7 0/3 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 1
Z. Snyder 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
G. Bizeau 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lewis II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swingle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rotroff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 23 12 25/60 7/26 10/13 15 193 3 2 8 8 15
