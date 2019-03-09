No. 9 Michigan St beats No. 7 Michigan 75-63 for B10 title
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Cassius Winston started slow and finished strong, scoring 23 points to help No. 9 Michigan State beat No. 7 Michigan 75-63 Saturday night.
The Spartans (25-6, 16-4 Big Ten) earned a share of the Big Ten title and top seeding in next week's conference tournament.
The Wolverines (26-5, 15-5) will be seeded third in Chicago after falling to third place behind their rivals and No. 11 Purdue.
Winston was 1 of 8 before making five straight shots in the second half, including a 3-pointer to give Michigan State its first lead midway through the second half.
The Spartans then pulled away, winning easily in a game Michigan controlled for more than 20 minutes.
Winston made a layup with 5:58 left to cap a 25-4 run.
The Spartans trailed by six at halftime and by eight points early in the second half after Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis made a 3-pointer. The Big Ten freshman of the year candidate fouled out with 20 points and Jordan Poole scored just five of his 15 points in the second half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman scored 17 points and blocked five shots. Kenny Goins had nine points and 16 rebounds while fellow senior Matt McQuaid scored nine points and played well defensively in their final home game at the Breslin Center, where they kissed the school's logo at midcourt to follow a tradition Shawn Respert started in 1995.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan: Charles Matthews, who nearly 12 points a game, missed his third straight game. If the shooting guard can use the rest to be ready for the Big Ten and NCAA tournament, he can give the Wolverines a boost offensively.
Michigan State: Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo won his ninth Big Ten regular season title despite missing two of his best players, Nick Ward and Joshua Langford, due to injuries. Ward might be able to play in the conference tournament and likely can contribute a little at least in the NCAA tournament.
UP NEXT
Michigan: The third-seeded team in the Big Ten tournament will play the final game of the conference quarterfinals Friday night.
Michigan State: The first-seeded team will open the conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday afternoon.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|18.8
|Pts. Per Game
|18.8
|7.6
|Ast. Per Game
|7.6
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|42.8
|Field Goal %
|47.1
|28.3
|Three Point %
|41.3
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|82.6
|Defensive rebound by Conner George
|8.0
|Brandon Johns Jr. missed jump shot
|10.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Cassius Winston
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Kenny Goins
|22.0
|David DeJulius missed jump shot
|24.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Aaron Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Personal foul on David DeJulius
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry
|34.0
|Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|Offensive rebound by Michigan
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|75
|Field Goals
|25-62 (40.3%)
|23-49 (46.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|23-30 (76.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|46
|Offensive
|3
|10
|Defensive
|15
|32
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|10
|12
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|1
|8
|Turnovers
|5
|13
|Fouls
|20
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|7 Michigan 26-5
|70.7 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|13.4 APG
|9 Michigan State 25-6
|79.9 PPG
|43.9 RPG
|19.3 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|I. Brazdeikis F
|14.8 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|0.9 APG
|46.2 FG%
|
5
|C. Winston G
|18.8 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|7.6 APG
|47.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Brazdeikis F
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|C. Winston G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|7 AST
|
|40.3
|FG%
|46.9
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|76.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Brazdeikis
|20
|4
|0
|7/12
|3/3
|3/4
|5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Poole
|15
|1
|1
|6/15
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Teske
|8
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Z. Simpson
|6
|3
|5
|3/13
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|35
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|I. Livers
|5
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Brazdeikis
|20
|4
|0
|7/12
|3/3
|3/4
|5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Poole
|15
|1
|1
|6/15
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Teske
|8
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Z. Simpson
|6
|3
|5
|3/13
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|35
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|I. Livers
|5
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Brooks
|5
|3
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|21
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Castleton
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. DeJulius
|2
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Johns Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Nunez
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Matthews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Faulds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Baird
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ozuna-Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|18
|10
|25/62
|8/22
|5/7
|20
|200
|8
|1
|5
|3
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winston
|23
|4
|7
|7/17
|1/6
|8/9
|3
|32
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4
|X. Tillman
|17
|6
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|9/12
|2
|33
|2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|K. Goins
|9
|16
|1
|3/6
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|39
|0
|2
|2
|3
|13
|M. McQuaid
|9
|3
|0
|3/9
|1/6
|2/3
|0
|35
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|A. Henry
|9
|8
|2
|3/7
|1/2
|2/4
|3
|31
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winston
|23
|4
|7
|7/17
|1/6
|8/9
|3
|32
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4
|X. Tillman
|17
|6
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|9/12
|2
|33
|2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|K. Goins
|9
|16
|1
|3/6
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|39
|0
|2
|2
|3
|13
|M. McQuaid
|9
|3
|0
|3/9
|1/6
|2/3
|0
|35
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|A. Henry
|9
|8
|2
|3/7
|1/2
|2/4
|3
|31
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Ahrens
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T. Kithier
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|F. Loyer
|2
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Langford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hoiberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bingham Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|42
|12
|23/49
|6/22
|23/30
|12
|200
|3
|8
|13
|10
|32
-
UTEP
MTSU47
48
2nd 0.0
-
NDAK
NEBOM61
68
2nd 9:37 ESP+
-
RIDER
SIENA65
67
2nd 3:48 ESP3
-
TULSA
MEMP46
52
2nd 7:38 ESPU
-
HAWAII
CSFULL40
39
2nd 16:35 ESP3
-
CSN
UCIRV21
34
1st 7:25 ESPU
-
SDGST
17NEVADA17
32
1st 7:13 CBSSN
-
PEPPER
SANFRAN42
34
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
OREG
WASH27
18
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
UCSB
CPOLY50
38
1st 0.0
-
MONST
PORTST41
42
1st 0.0
-
MNTNA
SACST43
41
1st 0.0
-
23NOVA
SETON75
79
Final
-
5TENN
AUBURN80
84
Final
-
FAU
MRSHL61
76
Final
-
TCU
TEXAS69
56
Final
-
14FSU
WAKE65
57
Final
-
ROBERT
FDU62
66
Final
-
VMI
22WOFF72
99
Final
-
CUSE
CLEM55
67
Final
-
ND
PITT53
56
Final
-
BUTLER
PROV70
83
Final
-
ALBANY
UMBC54
62
Final
-
UGA
SC46
66
Final
-
STLOU
STBON57
66
Final
-
LIU
SFTRPA64
72
Final
-
GMASON
GWASH81
65
Final
-
8TXTECH
IOWAST80
73
Final
-
TROY
CSTCAR74
67
Final
-
NCST
BC73
47
Final
-
BAYLOR
13KANSAS70
78
Final
-
SALAB
APPST78
71
Final
-
FLA
6UK57
66
Final
-
TEXAM
MISSST81
92
Final
-
GTOWN
16MARQET86
84
Final
-
11PURDUE
NWEST70
57
Final
-
CHATT
ETNST64
68
Final
-
TXSA
USM48
81
Final
-
ODU
UAB50
64
Final
-
OREGST
WASHST85
77
Final
-
TEXST
TXARL73
81
Final
-
UMKC
CHIST76
61
Final
-
MISS
MIZZOU73
68
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI53
51
Final
-
FORD
LSALLE57
72
Final
-
UNLV
COLOST65
60
Final
-
WVU
OKLAST77
85
Final
-
25UCF
TEMPLE62
67
Final
-
LAMON
ARKLR79
62
Final
-
GC
SEATTLE76
83
Final/OT
-
UMASS
RI75
94
Final
-
LVILLE
2UVA68
73
Final
-
ARIZST
ARIZ72
64
Final
-
TOWSON
JMAD73
74
Final
-
CARK
NWST70
63
Final
-
SELOU
NICHST63
69
Final
-
UIW
ABIL51
81
Final
-
LALAF
ARKST90
87
Final/OT
-
MASLOW
HARTFD70
78
Final
-
STJOHN
XAVIER68
81
Final
-
USC
COLO67
78
Final
-
GAST
GASOU90
85
Final
-
ARKPB
MVSU91
57
Final
-
MCNSE
LAMAR58
83
Final
-
SAMHOU
SFA68
57
Final
-
4DUKE
3UNC70
79
Final
-
ALCORN
PVAM64
98
Final
-
SAMFORD
NCGRN70
77
Final
-
NMEX
WYO81
88
Final
-
HOUBP
TXAMCC69
76
Final
-
BROWN
PENN51
58
Final
-
YALE
PRINCE81
59
Final
-
ALAM
GRAM58
66
Final
-
BAMA
ARK70
82
Final
-
DAVID
RICH73
69
Final
-
OKLA
18KSTATE53
68
Final
-
NIOWA
DRAKE60
58
Final
-
ALST
JACKST70
82
Final
-
NCWILM
ELON93
86
Final
-
DAYTON
DUQ78
67
Final
-
NAU
NCOLO89
78
Final/OT
-
DART
CORN51
66
Final
-
SJST
FRESNO81
121
Final
-
AF
BOISE52
80
Final
-
HARV
CLMB83
81
Final/OT
-
UCLA
UTAH81
92
Final
-
MAINE
UVM57
73
Final
-
BING
STNYBRK78
72
Final
-
WILL
SDAKST79
76
Final
-
NTEXAS
FIU58
73
Final
-
MNMTH
QUINN98
92
Final
-
DEPAUL
CREIGH78
91
Final
-
7MICH
9MICHST63
75
Final
-
UCRIV
UCDAV71
70
Final
-
CHARLO
RICE78
70
Final
-
MURYST
BELMONT77
65
Final
-
WICHST
TULANE82
79
Final
-
MERCER
FURMAN74
85
Final
-
VANDY
10LSU59
80
Final
-
STHRN
TEXSO87
77
Final
-
CALBPTST
NMEXST63
75
Final
-
CSBAK
UTVALL61
76
Final
-
EWASH
WEBER80
77
Final
-
IDAHO
IDST68
70
Final
-
USD
BYU0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
12:00am ESP2