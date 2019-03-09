MICH
7 Michigan
Wolverines
26-5
away team logo
63
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Sat Mar. 9
8:00pm
BONUS
75
TF 6
home team logo
MICHST
9 Michigan State
Spartans
25-6
ML: +154
MICHST -3.5, O/U 136
ML: -177
MICH
MICHST

No Text

No. 9 Michigan St beats No. 7 Michigan 75-63 for B10 title

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Cassius Winston started slow and finished strong, scoring 23 points to help No. 9 Michigan State beat No. 7 Michigan 75-63 Saturday night.

The Spartans (25-6, 16-4 Big Ten) earned a share of the Big Ten title and top seeding in next week's conference tournament.

The Wolverines (26-5, 15-5) will be seeded third in Chicago after falling to third place behind their rivals and No. 11 Purdue.

Winston was 1 of 8 before making five straight shots in the second half, including a 3-pointer to give Michigan State its first lead midway through the second half.

The Spartans then pulled away, winning easily in a game Michigan controlled for more than 20 minutes.

Winston made a layup with 5:58 left to cap a 25-4 run.

The Spartans trailed by six at halftime and by eight points early in the second half after Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis made a 3-pointer. The Big Ten freshman of the year candidate fouled out with 20 points and Jordan Poole scored just five of his 15 points in the second half.

Michigan State's Xavier Tillman scored 17 points and blocked five shots. Kenny Goins had nine points and 16 rebounds while fellow senior Matt McQuaid scored nine points and played well defensively in their final home game at the Breslin Center, where they kissed the school's logo at midcourt to follow a tradition Shawn Respert started in 1995.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: Charles Matthews, who nearly 12 points a game, missed his third straight game. If the shooting guard can use the rest to be ready for the Big Ten and NCAA tournament, he can give the Wolverines a boost offensively.

Michigan State: Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo won his ninth Big Ten regular season title despite missing two of his best players, Nick Ward and Joshua Langford, due to injuries. Ward might be able to play in the conference tournament and likely can contribute a little at least in the NCAA tournament.

UP NEXT

Michigan: The third-seeded team in the Big Ten tournament will play the final game of the conference quarterfinals Friday night.

Michigan State: The first-seeded team will open the conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday afternoon.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Z. Simpson
3 G
C. Winston
5 G
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
42.8 Field Goal % 47.1
28.3 Three Point % 41.3
66.7 Free Throw % 82.6
  Defensive rebound by Conner George 8.0
  Brandon Johns Jr. missed jump shot 10.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Cassius Winston 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Kenny Goins 22.0
  David DeJulius missed jump shot 24.0
+ 1 Aaron Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
  Aaron Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on David DeJulius 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry 34.0
  Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
  Offensive rebound by Michigan 41.0
Team Stats
Points 63 75
Field Goals 25-62 (40.3%) 23-49 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 23-30 (76.7%)
Total Rebounds 20 46
Offensive 3 10
Defensive 15 32
Team 2 4
Assists 10 12
Steals 8 3
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 5 13
Fouls 20 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
I. Brazdeikis F
20 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
5
C. Winston G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo 7 Michigan 26-5 352863
home team logo 9 Michigan State 25-6 294675
MICHST -3.5, O/U 136
Jack Breslin Students Events Center East Lansing, MI
MICHST -3.5, O/U 136
Jack Breslin Students Events Center East Lansing, MI
Team Stats
away team logo 7 Michigan 26-5 70.7 PPG 38.1 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo 9 Michigan State 25-6 79.9 PPG 43.9 RPG 19.3 APG
Key Players
13
I. Brazdeikis F 14.8 PPG 5.3 RPG 0.9 APG 46.2 FG%
5
C. Winston G 18.8 PPG 3.0 RPG 7.6 APG 47.3 FG%
Top Scorers
13
I. Brazdeikis F 20 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
5
C. Winston G 23 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
40.3 FG% 46.9
36.4 3PT FG% 27.3
71.4 FT% 76.7
Michigan
Starters
I. Brazdeikis
J. Poole
J. Teske
Z. Simpson
I. Livers
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Brazdeikis 20 4 0 7/12 3/3 3/4 5 22 0 0 1 0 4
J. Poole 15 1 1 6/15 3/7 0/0 2 38 1 0 0 0 1
J. Teske 8 3 1 3/5 0/2 2/2 3 27 0 1 1 2 1
Z. Simpson 6 3 5 3/13 0/3 0/0 2 35 3 0 2 1 2
I. Livers 5 2 1 2/6 1/4 0/0 2 26 0 0 0 0 2
Starters
I. Brazdeikis
J. Poole
J. Teske
Z. Simpson
I. Livers
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Brazdeikis 20 4 0 7/12 3/3 3/4 5 22 0 0 1 0 4
J. Poole 15 1 1 6/15 3/7 0/0 2 38 1 0 0 0 1
J. Teske 8 3 1 3/5 0/2 2/2 3 27 0 1 1 2 1
Z. Simpson 6 3 5 3/13 0/3 0/0 2 35 3 0 2 1 2
I. Livers 5 2 1 2/6 1/4 0/0 2 26 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
E. Brooks
C. Castleton
D. DeJulius
A. Davis
B. Johns Jr.
A. Nunez
C. Matthews
J. Faulds
L. Wilson
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Brooks 5 3 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 21 2 0 0 0 3
C. Castleton 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 9 1 0 0 0 1
D. DeJulius 2 1 2 1/5 0/1 0/1 1 7 1 0 0 0 1
A. Davis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Johns Jr. 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 13 0 0 1 0 0
A. Nunez 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 18 10 25/62 8/22 5/7 20 200 8 1 5 3 15
Michigan State
Starters
C. Winston
X. Tillman
K. Goins
M. McQuaid
A. Henry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winston 23 4 7 7/17 1/6 8/9 3 32 0 0 5 0 4
X. Tillman 17 6 1 4/5 0/0 9/12 2 33 2 5 3 3 3
K. Goins 9 16 1 3/6 3/6 0/0 1 39 0 2 2 3 13
M. McQuaid 9 3 0 3/9 1/6 2/3 0 35 0 0 2 1 2
A. Henry 9 8 2 3/7 1/2 2/4 3 31 0 1 0 3 5
Starters
C. Winston
X. Tillman
K. Goins
M. McQuaid
A. Henry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winston 23 4 7 7/17 1/6 8/9 3 32 0 0 5 0 4
X. Tillman 17 6 1 4/5 0/0 9/12 2 33 2 5 3 3 3
K. Goins 9 16 1 3/6 3/6 0/0 1 39 0 2 2 3 13
M. McQuaid 9 3 0 3/9 1/6 2/3 0 35 0 0 2 1 2
A. Henry 9 8 2 3/7 1/2 2/4 3 31 0 1 0 3 5
Bench
K. Ahrens
T. Kithier
F. Loyer
C. George
B. Burke
J. Langford
N. Ward
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
G. Brown
M. Bingham Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Ahrens 4 4 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 4
T. Kithier 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 1 0 1 0 0
F. Loyer 2 0 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 7 0 0 0 0 0
C. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bingham Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 42 12 23/49 6/22 23/30 12 200 3 8 13 10 32
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores