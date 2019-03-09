Oregon State outlasts Washington State 85-77
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Tres Tinkle scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Oregon State beat Washington State 85-77 on Saturday afternoon.
Stephen Thompson Jr. added 26 points for the Beavers (18-12, 10-8, Pac-12 Conference). Ethan Thompson scored 17 points with 11 assists and five rebounds and Kylor Kelley added 10 points.
Robert Franks scored a career-high 37 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Washington State (11-20, 4-14), which has lost five straight. Jeff Pollard added 13 points and CJ Elleby grabbed 12 rebounds.
Oregon State took its first lead, 46-45, in the opening minutes of the second half after an 8-0 run capped by Kylor Kelley's 3-point play.
Thompson Jr.'s jumper and 3-pointer capped a 7-0 run for Oregon State over 2:24 and the Beavers blew the game open with a 10-0 run over 2:14. Back-to-back 3's from Zach Reichle and Thompson Jr. sparked the run and Alfred Hollins' jumper gave OSU a 16-point lead with five minutes remaining.
WSU closed to within six points with 27 seconds left on Franks' 3 and two free throws, but the Cougars got no closer.
BIG PICTURE
Oregon State: The Beavers are 1-1 in their final road trip of the regular season before heading to the Pac-12 Tournament. Oregon State needs to win the Pac-12 Tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Washington State: The Cougars have lost five games in a row for the third time this season in the run-up to the Pac-12 Tournament.
UP NEXT
Oregon State: travels to Las Vegas to play in the Pac-12 Tournament.
Washington State: travels to Las Vegas to play in the Pac-12 Tournament.
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|77
|Field Goals
|29-60 (48.3%)
|27-60 (45.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|12-28 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|20-28 (71.4%)
|11-13 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|31
|Offensive
|11
|9
|Defensive
|25
|21
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|18
|15
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|15
|Fouls
|15
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oregon St. 18-12
|73.5 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Washington St. 11-20
|75.5 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|48.3
|FG%
|45.0
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Thompson Jr.
|26
|2
|1
|9/21
|2/8
|6/7
|0
|39
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Tinkle
|26
|12
|3
|9/15
|4/7
|4/4
|2
|39
|4
|1
|2
|3
|9
|E. Thompson
|17
|5
|11
|5/11
|0/4
|7/11
|3
|36
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|K. Kelley
|10
|3
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|30
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Z. Reichle
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Thompson Jr.
|26
|2
|1
|9/21
|2/8
|6/7
|0
|39
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Tinkle
|26
|12
|3
|9/15
|4/7
|4/4
|2
|39
|4
|1
|2
|3
|9
|E. Thompson
|17
|5
|11
|5/11
|0/4
|7/11
|3
|36
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|K. Kelley
|10
|3
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|30
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Z. Reichle
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hollins
|3
|9
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/3
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4
|G. Rakocevic
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|W. Washington
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Vernon
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|P. Dastrup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Blaser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Glenzel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|36
|18
|29/60
|7/22
|20/28
|15
|200
|7
|2
|9
|11
|25
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pollard
|13
|2
|0
|6/9
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|24
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|M. Cannon
|9
|1
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|2/3
|4
|33
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J. Robinson
|8
|1
|2
|3/9
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Skaggs
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Kunc
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|I. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Streeter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|30
|15
|27/60
|12/28
|11/13
|21
|200
|4
|3
|15
|9
|21
