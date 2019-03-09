PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Tres Tinkle scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Oregon State beat Washington State 85-77 on Saturday afternoon.

Stephen Thompson Jr. added 26 points for the Beavers (18-12, 10-8, Pac-12 Conference). Ethan Thompson scored 17 points with 11 assists and five rebounds and Kylor Kelley added 10 points.

Robert Franks scored a career-high 37 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Washington State (11-20, 4-14), which has lost five straight. Jeff Pollard added 13 points and CJ Elleby grabbed 12 rebounds.

Oregon State took its first lead, 46-45, in the opening minutes of the second half after an 8-0 run capped by Kylor Kelley's 3-point play.

Thompson Jr.'s jumper and 3-pointer capped a 7-0 run for Oregon State over 2:24 and the Beavers blew the game open with a 10-0 run over 2:14. Back-to-back 3's from Zach Reichle and Thompson Jr. sparked the run and Alfred Hollins' jumper gave OSU a 16-point lead with five minutes remaining.

WSU closed to within six points with 27 seconds left on Franks' 3 and two free throws, but the Cougars got no closer.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers are 1-1 in their final road trip of the regular season before heading to the Pac-12 Tournament. Oregon State needs to win the Pac-12 Tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Washington State: The Cougars have lost five games in a row for the third time this season in the run-up to the Pac-12 Tournament.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: travels to Las Vegas to play in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Washington State: travels to Las Vegas to play in the Pac-12 Tournament.

