Oregon State outlasts Washington State 85-77

  • Mar 09, 2019

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Tres Tinkle scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Oregon State beat Washington State 85-77 on Saturday afternoon.

Stephen Thompson Jr. added 26 points for the Beavers (18-12, 10-8, Pac-12 Conference). Ethan Thompson scored 17 points with 11 assists and five rebounds and Kylor Kelley added 10 points.

Robert Franks scored a career-high 37 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Washington State (11-20, 4-14), which has lost five straight. Jeff Pollard added 13 points and CJ Elleby grabbed 12 rebounds.

Oregon State took its first lead, 46-45, in the opening minutes of the second half after an 8-0 run capped by Kylor Kelley's 3-point play.

Thompson Jr.'s jumper and 3-pointer capped a 7-0 run for Oregon State over 2:24 and the Beavers blew the game open with a 10-0 run over 2:14. Back-to-back 3's from Zach Reichle and Thompson Jr. sparked the run and Alfred Hollins' jumper gave OSU a 16-point lead with five minutes remaining.

WSU closed to within six points with 27 seconds left on Franks' 3 and two free throws, but the Cougars got no closer.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers are 1-1 in their final road trip of the regular season before heading to the Pac-12 Tournament. Oregon State needs to win the Pac-12 Tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Washington State: The Cougars have lost five games in a row for the third time this season in the run-up to the Pac-12 Tournament.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: travels to Las Vegas to play in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Washington State: travels to Las Vegas to play in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Key Players
T. Tinkle
R. Franks
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
21.5 Pts. Per Game 21.5
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
7.3 Reb. Per Game 7.3
48.8 Field Goal % 49.9
33.1 Three Point % 41.2
77.7 Free Throw % 84.3
  Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle 14.0
  Carter Skaggs missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Stephen Thompson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Stephen Thompson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Jervae Robinson 27.0
+ 1 Robert Franks made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Robert Franks made free throw 27.0
  Personal foul on Ethan Thompson 28.0
+ 1 Ethan Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Ethan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on Marvin Cannon 33.0
Team Stats
Points 85 77
Field Goals 29-60 (48.3%) 27-60 (45.0%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 12-28 (42.9%)
Free Throws 20-28 (71.4%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 37 31
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 25 21
Team 1 1
Assists 18 15
Steals 7 4
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 15 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
S. Thompson Jr. G
26 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
R. Franks F
37 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Oregon St. 18-12 384785
home team logo Washington St. 11-20 433477
WASHST 5.5, O/U 152
Beasley Coliseum Pullman, WA
WASHST 5.5, O/U 152
Beasley Coliseum Pullman, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Oregon St. 18-12 73.5 PPG 38.4 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo Washington St. 11-20 75.5 PPG 36.3 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
3
T. Tinkle F 20.5 PPG 8.0 RPG 4.0 APG 48.4 FG%
3
R. Franks F 21.5 PPG 7.3 RPG 2.5 APG 49.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Tinkle F 26 PTS 12 REB 3 AST
3
R. Franks F 37 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
48.3 FG% 45.0
31.8 3PT FG% 42.9
71.4 FT% 84.6
Oregon St.
Starters
S. Thompson Jr.
T. Tinkle
E. Thompson
K. Kelley
Z. Reichle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Thompson Jr. 26 2 1 9/21 2/8 6/7 0 39 1 0 1 0 2
T. Tinkle 26 12 3 9/15 4/7 4/4 2 39 4 1 2 3 9
E. Thompson 17 5 11 5/11 0/4 7/11 3 36 1 0 3 1 4
K. Kelley 10 3 0 4/7 0/0 2/3 1 30 0 1 0 1 2
Z. Reichle 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 4 11 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
A. Hollins
G. Rakocevic
W. Washington
A. Vernon
P. Dastrup
I. Barnes
K. Blaser
E. Glenzel
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hollins 3 9 1 1/3 0/1 1/3 2 31 0 0 1 5 4
G. Rakocevic 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 2
W. Washington 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 1 0
A. Vernon 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 1
P. Dastrup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Blaser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Glenzel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 36 18 29/60 7/22 20/28 15 200 7 2 9 11 25
Washington St.
Starters
R. Franks
C. Elleby
D. Cooper
A. Ali
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Franks 37 9 3 10/19 8/13 9/9 4 35 0 0 6 3 6
C. Elleby 6 12 3 3/8 0/2 0/0 5 32 2 2 5 2 10
D. Cooper 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 0
A. Ali 2 1 5 1/3 0/2 0/1 2 21 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
J. Pollard
M. Cannon
J. Robinson
C. Skaggs
A. Kunc
I. Wade
J. Streeter
C. Moore
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pollard 13 2 0 6/9 1/2 0/0 2 24 1 0 2 2 0
M. Cannon 9 1 0 3/6 1/2 2/3 4 33 0 1 0 1 0
J. Robinson 8 1 2 3/9 2/4 0/0 1 23 0 0 1 0 1
C. Skaggs 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 2
A. Kunc 0 2 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 1 1
I. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Streeter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 30 15 27/60 12/28 11/13 21 200 4 3 15 9 21
