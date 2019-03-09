Auburn upends No. 5 Tennessee 84-80 in regular-season finale
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Jared Harper made four straight free throws over the final 31 seconds to help Auburn clinch an 84-80 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
The Tigers (22-9, 11-7 Southeastern Conference) collected their fourth straight win and biggest of the season in a packed Auburn Arena.
The Volunteers (27-4, 15-3) could have clinched at least a share of the SEC regular-season title with a win but now need No. 10 LSU to lose to Vanderbilt. They have never won back-to-back league crowns.
Samir Doughty collected a long rebound and made a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock. Harper hit two free throws with 31 seconds left for an 80-74 cushion, and Jordan Bone's 3-point attempt at the other end didn't fall.
Tennessee's Grant Williams got the rebound and drew a Flagrant 1 foul from Anfernee McLemore. Williams made two free throws with 23 seconds left and the Vols got another possession. Williams launched a quick basket off the inbounds play.
But Harper hit two more free throws with 20 seconds left for an 82-78 lead.
Bone then missed a 3-point try and teammate Jordan Bowden couldn't control the rebound, which went out of bounds.
Doughty hit two more foul shots for the Tigers. They celebrated moments later, with Bryce Brown climbing on the press row table in front of the student section after his final home game.
Chuma Okeke led Auburn with 22 points, one shy of his career high. Harper had 16 points and eight assists, with his only two 3-pointers coming back to back in the final minutes. Brown also had 16 points and made four 3s.
Williams finished with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Vols. Bone had 17 and Bowden 16. Admiral Schofield scored 13 before fouling out.
The two teams shared the SEC regular-season title last year and Auburn spent six weeks ranked in the Top 10 before falling from the rankings.
Auburn relished the spoiler role this time. The Tigers needed South Carolina to lose to Georgia to earn the No. 4 SEC seed and a double bye in the league tournament.
BIG PICTURE
Tennessee: A 28th victory would have tied for second-most in program history. The Vols' four losses have come by a combined 15 points. They outrebounded Auburn 39-27.
Auburn: Finished regular season 2-5 against ranked opponents. Had perhaps its best all-around performances of the season.
UP NEXT
Tennessee gets a double bye before opening SEC tournament play in Nashville, Tennessee.
Auburn heads to Nashville hoping to improve its NCAA Tournament seeding.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|33.6
|Min. Per Game
|33.6
|15.2
|Pts. Per Game
|15.2
|5.8
|Ast. Per Game
|5.8
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|47.5
|Field Goal %
|39.7
|34.2
|Three Point %
|38.0
|80.3
|Free Throw %
|82.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Bone made jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Bowden
|5.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jordan Bowden, stolen by Chuma Okeke
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by Kyle Alexander
|11.0
|Jordan Bone missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 1
|Jared Harper made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Jared Harper made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Admiral Schofield
|20.0
|+ 2
|Grant Williams made jump shot, assist by Jordan Bone
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|84
|Field Goals
|29-61 (47.5%)
|26-56 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|9-28 (32.1%)
|13-34 (38.2%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|19-24 (79.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|27
|Offensive
|14
|6
|Defensive
|23
|20
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|14
|16
|Steals
|3
|11
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|5
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|G. Williams F
|19.1 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|3.3 APG
|56.5 FG%
|
5
|C. Okeke F
|11.5 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|2.0 APG
|49.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Williams F
|25 PTS
|9 REB
|3 AST
|C. Okeke F
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|32.1
|3PT FG%
|38.2
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|79.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Williams
|25
|9
|3
|8/12
|0/1
|9/10
|3
|33
|0
|2
|2
|6
|3
|J. Bone
|17
|3
|7
|7/15
|2/8
|1/2
|0
|37
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. Schofield
|13
|3
|0
|4/9
|3/4
|2/2
|5
|25
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|K. Alexander
|6
|9
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4
|L. Turner
|3
|5
|3
|1/9
|1/8
|0/0
|3
|35
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Okeke
|22
|5
|1
|9/14
|3/5
|1/1
|2
|36
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|B. Brown
|16
|3
|2
|4/10
|4/9
|4/5
|1
|33
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Harper
|16
|3
|8
|5/13
|2/7
|4/4
|3
|31
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. Dunbar
|5
|3
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|2/4
|0
|20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|H. Spencer
|2
|5
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|19
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Doughty
|9
|4
|2
|2/5
|2/5
|3/4
|2
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|A. McLemore
|7
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. McCormick
|7
|0
|1
|3/4
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Purifoy
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Blackstock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Macoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wiley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Maasdorp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|26
|16
|26/56
|13/34
|19/24
|17
|200
|11
|3
|5
|6
|20
