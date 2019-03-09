Temple upsets UCF, makes statement for NCAA Tournament bid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Shizz Alston Jr. scored 21 points, Justyn Hamilton tied a career high with 13 and Temple got a critical 67-62 victory over No. 25 Central Florida on Saturday in Owls coach Fran Dunphy's final home game before he steps down at the end of the season.
Quinton Rose broke a 52-all tie with a highlight-reel slam over Central Florida's Dayon Griffin with 4:12 remaining. Rose scored nine of his 11 points in the second half for the Owls (23-8, 13-5 American Athletic Conference), who needed a win over a ranked team to help strengthen their bid for the NCAA Tournament.
Aubrey Dawkins led UCF (23-7, 13-5) with a career-high 36 points. He was the only Knights player in double figures.
Dawkins hit a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left to cut the deficit to three. Seven seconds later, after two Temple free throws, UCF's B.J. Taylor was fouled shooting a 3-pointer. He made all three free throw to get the deficit to two, but Alston hit two foul shots at the other end to put the game away.
Dunphy has coached the Owls since the 2006-07 season. Associate coach Aaron McKie, a former Temple and Philadelphia 76ers star, will take over the program next season. Tributes to Dunphy at the Liacouras Center on Saturday included video messages from Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown.
Central Florida had a 15-7 lead early in the first half but then Temple ripped off 12 straight, including 10 with UCF big man Tacko Fall on the Knights' bench, where he'd spend the last 9:47 of the first half after picking up his second foul. Temple, paced by Alston's 12 first-half points, led 35-34 at the break.
THE TAKEAWAY
Central Florida: With Fall in foul trouble, Temple did its best work. UCF has plenty of fire power to make some noise in the tournament, but Fall's presence on the court gives them the best chance at winning.
Temple: The Owls scored a critical win against a surefire NCAA Tournament team. Their ticket is likely punched, but a win or two in the American tournament wouldn't hurt.
UP NEXT
Both teams head to Memphis for the American Athletic Conference tournament. Temple and UCF both have a bye to the quarterfinals and start play on Friday, March 15.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.8
|Min. Per Game
|36.8
|19.6
|Pts. Per Game
|19.6
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|39.1
|Field Goal %
|40.8
|37.3
|Three Point %
|35.1
|78.2
|Free Throw %
|90.6
|Offensive rebound by UCF
|0.0
|Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Nate Pierre-Louis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Dayon Griffin
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|4.0
|Aubrey Dawkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 1
|Shizz Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Shizz Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Dayon Griffin
|12.0
|+ 1
|BJ Taylor made 3rd of 3 free throws
|12.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|67
|Field Goals
|20-55 (36.4%)
|23-52 (44.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-25 (36.0%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|13-14 (92.9%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|26
|Offensive
|11
|3
|Defensive
|23
|17
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|12
|13
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|18
|11
|Fouls
|18
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
15
|A. Dawkins G
|14.7 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|1.3 APG
|45.7 FG%
|
10
|S. Alston Jr. G
|19.6 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|5.1 APG
|40.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Dawkins G
|36 PTS
|11 REB
|0 AST
|S. Alston Jr. G
|21 PTS
|1 REB
|6 AST
|
|36.4
|FG%
|44.2
|
|
|36.0
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|92.9
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dawkins
|36
|11
|0
|12/23
|6/11
|6/6
|0
|39
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|B. Taylor
|8
|1
|2
|1/8
|1/4
|5/5
|0
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Smith
|8
|5
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|1/1
|3
|25
|1
|0
|4
|2
|3
|T. Allen
|4
|4
|6
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|T. Fall
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|19
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dawkins
|36
|11
|0
|12/23
|6/11
|6/6
|0
|39
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|B. Taylor
|8
|1
|2
|1/8
|1/4
|5/5
|0
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Smith
|8
|5
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|1/1
|3
|25
|1
|0
|4
|2
|3
|T. Allen
|4
|4
|6
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|T. Fall
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|19
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Bertz
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|14
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Griffin
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|C. Brown
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. DeJesus
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|C. McSpadden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Famouke Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fuller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|34
|12
|20/55
|9/25
|13/14
|18
|200
|5
|0
|18
|11
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Alston Jr.
|21
|1
|6
|7/16
|2/8
|5/6
|3
|39
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|Q. Rose
|11
|3
|1
|4/10
|1/4
|2/3
|2
|36
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Moorman II
|10
|5
|4
|3/9
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|28
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|N. Pierre-Louis
|7
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|33
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|E. Aflakpui
|5
|5
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|23
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Alston Jr.
|21
|1
|6
|7/16
|2/8
|5/6
|3
|39
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|Q. Rose
|11
|3
|1
|4/10
|1/4
|2/3
|2
|36
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Moorman II
|10
|5
|4
|3/9
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|28
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|N. Pierre-Louis
|7
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|33
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|E. Aflakpui
|5
|5
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|23
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hamilton
|13
|2
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Moore II
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Perry
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Lowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Jackson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Parks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Keshgegian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Waddington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|20
|13
|23/52
|5/18
|16/20
|10
|200
|8
|2
|11
|3
|17
-
MCNSE
LAMAR58
83
2nd 8.0 ESP+
-
SAMHOU
SFA61
55
2nd 1:32 ESP3
-
DAVID
RICH63
66
2nd 2:09 ESP+
-
BROWN
PENN51
56
2nd 51.0 ESP+
-
BAMA
ARK62
77
2nd 1:53 SECN
-
YALE
PRINCE78
59
2nd 1:28 ESP+
-
OKLA
18KSTATE45
65
2nd 3:37 ESP2
-
SAMFORD
NCGRN66
67
2nd 3:29 ESP+
-
HOUBP
TXAMCC60
68
2nd 1:27
-
NMEX
WYO65
76
2nd 3:25 ESP3
-
ALCORN
PVAM56
79
2nd 9:00
-
ALAM
GRAM36
39
2nd 13:03
-
4DUKE
3UNC60
72
2nd 7:06 ESPN
-
NIOWA
DRAKE52
53
2nd 3:47 CBSSN
-
ALST
JACKST32
50
2nd 14:00
-
NCWILM
ELON46
38
2nd 19:48
-
SJST
FRESNO39
59
1st 30.0
-
UCLA
UTAH24
47
1st 3:32 PACN
-
AF
BOISE21
40
1st 1:36 ATSN
-
NTEXAS
FIU21
37
1st 54.80
-
MNMTH
QUINN45
43
1st 56.0 ESP3
-
BING
STNYBRK43
25
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
HARV
CLMB37
44
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MAINE
UVM22
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
NAU
NCOLO29
35
1st 0.0
-
DART
CORN29
28
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
DAYTON
DUQ37
29
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
WILL
SDAKST38
28
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
FAU
MRSHL61
76
Final
-
ROBERT
FDU62
66
Final
-
TCU
TEXAS69
56
Final
-
VMI
22WOFF72
99
Final
-
CUSE
CLEM55
67
Final
-
5TENN
AUBURN80
84
Final
-
23NOVA
SETON75
79
Final
-
ND
PITT53
56
Final
-
BUTLER
PROV70
83
Final
-
14FSU
WAKE65
57
Final
-
ALBANY
UMBC54
62
Final
-
UGA
SC46
66
Final
-
STLOU
STBON57
66
Final
-
LIU
SFTRPA64
72
Final
-
SALAB
APPST78
71
Final
-
8TXTECH
IOWAST80
73
Final
-
GMASON
GWASH81
65
Final
-
FLA
6UK57
66
Final
-
TEXAM
MISSST81
92
Final
-
BAYLOR
13KANSAS70
78
Final
-
NCST
BC73
47
Final
-
TROY
CSTCAR74
67
Final
-
11PURDUE
NWEST70
57
Final
-
GTOWN
16MARQET86
84
Final
-
CHATT
ETNST64
68
Final
-
OREGST
WASHST85
77
Final
-
ODU
UAB50
64
Final
-
TXSA
USM48
81
Final
-
TEXST
TXARL73
81
Final
-
UMKC
CHIST76
61
Final
-
MISS
MIZZOU73
68
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI53
51
Final
-
TOWSON
JMAD73
74
Final
-
ARIZST
ARIZ72
64
Final
-
WVU
OKLAST77
85
Final
-
25UCF
TEMPLE62
67
Final
-
LAMON
ARKLR79
62
Final
-
FORD
LSALLE57
72
Final
-
GC
SEATTLE76
83
Final/OT
-
UNLV
COLOST65
60
Final
-
UMASS
RI75
94
Final
-
LVILLE
2UVA68
73
Final
-
CARK
NWST70
63
Final
-
UIW
ABIL51
81
Final
-
SELOU
NICHST63
69
Final
-
LALAF
ARKST90
87
Final/OT
-
MASLOW
HARTFD70
78
Final
-
GAST
GASOU90
85
Final
-
STJOHN
XAVIER68
81
Final
-
USC
COLO67
78
Final
-
ARKPB
MVSU91
57
Final
-
MURYST
BELMONT0
0155.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
RICE0
0139 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
DEPAUL
CREIGH0
0152 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm FS1
-
7MICH
9MICHST0
0136 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
UCRIV
UCDAV0
0126.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
MERCER
FURMAN0
0137.5 O/U
-10.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
UTEP
MTSU0
0134 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm
-
VANDY
10LSU0
0142.5 O/U
-13
8:30pm SECN
-
STHRN
TEXSO0
0149.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm
-
WICHST
TULANE0
0145.5 O/U
+10.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
CSBAK
UTVALL0
0140 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
EWASH
WEBER0
0151 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
CALBPTST
NMEXST0
0
9:00pm
-
IDAHO
IDST0
0149 O/U
-11.5
9:05pm
-
NDAK
NEBOM0
0151 O/U
-6
9:30pm ESP+
-
RIDER
SIENA0
0136 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESP3
-
TULSA
MEMP0
0158 O/U
-8.5
9:30pm ESPU
-
OREG
WASH0
0125.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
PEPPER
SANFRAN0
0145.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCSB
CPOLY0
0137.5 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
CSFULL0
0143 O/U
-3
10:00pm ESP3
-
MONST
PORTST0
0163.5 O/U
-2
10:05pm
-
MNTNA
SACST0
0137 O/U
+4.5
10:05pm
-
SDGST
17NEVADA0
0144 O/U
-14
10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSN
UCIRV0
0144 O/U
-12.5
10:30pm ESPU
-
USD
BYU0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
12:00am ESP2