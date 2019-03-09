UCF
Knights
23-7
62
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Sat Mar. 9
4:00pm
BONUS
67
TF 6
TEMPLE
Temple
Owls
23-8
ML: +119
TEMPLE -2.5, O/U 139
ML: -140
Temple upsets UCF, makes statement for NCAA Tournament bid

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Shizz Alston Jr. scored 21 points, Justyn Hamilton tied a career high with 13 and Temple got a critical 67-62 victory over No. 25 Central Florida on Saturday in Owls coach Fran Dunphy's final home game before he steps down at the end of the season.

Quinton Rose broke a 52-all tie with a highlight-reel slam over Central Florida's Dayon Griffin with 4:12 remaining. Rose scored nine of his 11 points in the second half for the Owls (23-8, 13-5 American Athletic Conference), who needed a win over a ranked team to help strengthen their bid for the NCAA Tournament.

Aubrey Dawkins led UCF (23-7, 13-5) with a career-high 36 points. He was the only Knights player in double figures.

Dawkins hit a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left to cut the deficit to three. Seven seconds later, after two Temple free throws, UCF's B.J. Taylor was fouled shooting a 3-pointer. He made all three free throw to get the deficit to two, but Alston hit two foul shots at the other end to put the game away.

Dunphy has coached the Owls since the 2006-07 season. Associate coach Aaron McKie, a former Temple and Philadelphia 76ers star, will take over the program next season. Tributes to Dunphy at the Liacouras Center on Saturday included video messages from Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown.

Central Florida had a 15-7 lead early in the first half but then Temple ripped off 12 straight, including 10 with UCF big man Tacko Fall on the Knights' bench, where he'd spend the last 9:47 of the first half after picking up his second foul. Temple, paced by Alston's 12 first-half points, led 35-34 at the break.

THE TAKEAWAY

Central Florida: With Fall in foul trouble, Temple did its best work. UCF has plenty of fire power to make some noise in the tournament, but Fall's presence on the court gives them the best chance at winning.

Temple: The Owls scored a critical win against a surefire NCAA Tournament team. Their ticket is likely punched, but a win or two in the American tournament wouldn't hurt.

UP NEXT

Both teams head to Memphis for the American Athletic Conference tournament. Temple and UCF both have a bye to the quarterfinals and start play on Friday, March 15.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Taylor
1 G
S. Alston Jr.
10 G
36.8 Min. Per Game 36.8
19.6 Pts. Per Game 19.6
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
39.1 Field Goal % 40.8
37.3 Three Point % 35.1
78.2 Free Throw % 90.6
  Offensive rebound by UCF 0.0
  Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Nate Pierre-Louis missed 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Dayon Griffin 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis 4.0
  Aubrey Dawkins missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 1 Shizz Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Shizz Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Dayon Griffin 12.0
+ 1 BJ Taylor made 3rd of 3 free throws 12.0
Team Stats
Points 62 67
Field Goals 20-55 (36.4%) 23-52 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 13-14 (92.9%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 26
Offensive 11 3
Defensive 23 17
Team 4 6
Assists 12 13
Steals 5 8
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 18 11
Fouls 18 10
Technicals 0 0
15
A. Dawkins G
36 PTS, 11 REB
10
S. Alston Jr. G
21 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST
12T
TEMPLE -2.5, O/U 139
Team Stats
away team logo 25 UCF 23-7 73.1 PPG 41.1 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Temple 23-8 75.1 PPG 38.1 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
15
A. Dawkins G 14.7 PPG 4.9 RPG 1.3 APG 45.7 FG%
10
S. Alston Jr. G 19.6 PPG 2.9 RPG 5.1 APG 40.7 FG%
Top Scorers
15
A. Dawkins G 36 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
10
S. Alston Jr. G 21 PTS 1 REB 6 AST
36.4 FG% 44.2
36.0 3PT FG% 27.8
92.9 FT% 80.0
Starters
A. Dawkins
B. Taylor
C. Smith
T. Allen
T. Fall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dawkins 36 11 0 12/23 6/11 6/6 0 39 0 0 1 4 7
B. Taylor 8 1 2 1/8 1/4 5/5 0 36 1 0 1 0 1
C. Smith 8 5 2 3/6 1/2 1/1 3 25 1 0 4 2 3
T. Allen 4 4 6 2/4 0/2 0/0 4 37 1 0 3 0 4
T. Fall 2 5 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 4 19 0 0 3 1 4
Bench
F. Bertz
D. Griffin
C. Brown
C. DeJesus
C. McSpadden
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Bertz 4 2 1 1/4 1/4 1/2 1 14 2 0 1 0 2
D. Griffin 0 3 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 4 14 0 0 3 2 1
C. Brown 0 1 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 1 0
C. DeJesus 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 2 1 1
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 34 12 20/55 9/25 13/14 18 200 5 0 18 11 23
Temple
Starters
S. Alston Jr.
Q. Rose
J. Moorman II
N. Pierre-Louis
E. Aflakpui
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Alston Jr. 21 1 6 7/16 2/8 5/6 3 39 0 1 4 0 1
Q. Rose 11 3 1 4/10 1/4 2/3 2 36 1 0 3 0 3
J. Moorman II 10 5 4 3/9 2/5 2/2 1 28 3 0 0 1 4
N. Pierre-Louis 7 3 0 3/4 0/1 1/2 0 33 2 1 2 0 3
E. Aflakpui 5 5 2 1/2 0/0 3/4 3 23 2 0 1 1 4
Bench
J. Hamilton
A. Moore II
D. Perry
T. Lowe
Q. Jackson Jr.
M. Scott
D. Moore
A. Parks
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hamilton 13 2 0 5/8 0/0 3/3 1 16 0 0 1 1 1
A. Moore II 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0
D. Perry 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 1
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waddington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 20 13 23/52 5/18 16/20 10 200 8 2 11 3 17
